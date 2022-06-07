Father's Day Deals | Devices with Alexa starting at $19.99
Link this device to your Amazon account to enable Wi-Fi Simple Setup.
If you already have a qualifying Amazon device in your home that is connected to your Wi-Fi network, the new device can automatically connect to your home Wi-Fi network and complete setup.
Echo Dot
with Echo Auto
with Mandalorian The Child Stand
with Smart Plug
Echo Show 5
5.5" smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera
Echo Show 5 Kids
5.5" smart display designed for kids
Echo Show 8
8" HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera
Echo Show 10
10.1" HD smart display with motion and Alexa
Echo Show 15
Full HD 15.6" smart display for family organization with Alexa
Echo Dot
Compact smart speaker with Alexa
Echo Dot Kids Edition
An Echo designed for kids
Echo
Smart speaker with Alexa
Echo Studio
High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa
Limited Edition Echo Studio
Designed in collaboration with Billie Eilish
Echo Auto
Add Alexa to your car
Echo Buds
Wireless earbuds with dynamic audio and Alexa
Echo Frames
Eyeglasses with Alexa
NEW
Fire 7
Our best-selling Fire tablet
Fire HD 8
Built for entertainment
Fire HD 10
Our largest display—now 50% more RAM
Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle
Get more done—Fire HD 10 + keyboard case + 12-months Microsoft 365
Fire 7 Kids Pro
Our most compact Fire Kids Pro tablet
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro
Even more storage and battery life
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro
Designed for powerful performance
NEW
Fire 7 Kids, 16 GB
If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it.
Fire HD 8 Kids, 32 GB
8 inch display, 12-hour battery, and 32 GB storage
Fire HD 10 Kids, 32 GB
Our largest, fastest Kids tablet—now faster
Fire HD 8 Plus
Get more with Plus—wireless charging and 50% more RAM
Fire HD 10 Plus
Our most powerful tablet—1080p Full HD display and 4 GB RAM
Fire HD 10 Plus Productivity Bundle
Get more done
Fire 7 bundle
Includes tablet, case, and screen protector.
Fire HD 8 Plus + Wireless Charging Dock
Pair your Fire HD 8 Plus with the Wireless Charging Dock
Fire HD 10 Plus + Wireless Charging Dock
Pair your Fire HD 10 Plus with the Wireless Charging Dock
NEW
Fire HD 8 + Luna Controller
Includes Fire HD 8 tablet and Luna Controller
NEW
Fire HD 10 + Luna Controller"
Includes Fire HD 10 tablet & Luna Controller
Fire TV Stick Lite
Essential streaming under $30
Fire TV Stick
HD streaming with convenient TV controls
Fire TV Stick 4K
Cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision support
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
High performance 4K streaming with Wi-Fi 6 support
Fire TV Cube
Hands-free voice control of entertainment
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Go smarter with our hands-free TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire TV 4 Series
Watch your TV make your home smarter
NEW
Hisense U6 4K QLED Fire TV
Uses Hisense’s exclusive ULED technologies to boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion
Toshiba M550 4K Fire TV
Stunning 4K picture quality with hands-free Alexa
Insignia 2K Fire TV
HD smart TV with the Fire TV experience built-in
Pioneer 4K UHD Fire TV
4K UHD lineup with Fire TV built-in
Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV
Experience endless entertainment with Fire TV built-in
Insignia 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
4K TV with Quantum Dot technology and Fire TV built-in
Anker | Fire TV Edition
2.1 channels and 100W output. Fire TV 4K built-in.
FGC | Fire TV Edition
Stunning sound and bigger bass. Fire TV 4K built-in.
Fire TV Recast
Watch and record live TV
Alexa Voice Remote
With power and volume controls
Fire TV Blaster
Add Alexa voice control for TV and soundbar
Kindle
Purpose-built for reading
Kindle Paperwhite
Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Our best Kindle Paperwhite yet
Kindle Oasis
Go where your story takes you
Kindle Kids
With 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Waterproof and worry-free
Kindle Essentials Bundle
Includes Kindle, Cover, and Power Adapter
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Includes Kindle Paperwhite, Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Includes Kindle Paperwhite Signature, Fabric Cover, and Wireless Charger
Amazon Astro
Household Robot for Home Monitoring, with Alexa
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
See, hear and speak to anyone at your door
Blink Video Doorbell
Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts, Alexa enabled, and easy to install — wired or wire-free
Ring Video Doorbell 4
All-new Color Pre-roll Video
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Alarm Pro 8 Piece Kit
<