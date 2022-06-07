Father's Day Deals | Devices with Alexa starting at $19.99

& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Sunday, June 19
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, June 15. Order within 10 hrs 43 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$27.99","priceAmount":27.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"27","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"2DgdW71sHnTQPLy2f0BtLeMaTlPjGSBBINLplxT5Tp7ZG4KxMB1omZSXlwMltU%2BNEA0wX4YhkYP87SoObyoRfPg4vI%2FJzNNBuegLQLxAIgHqgtHjMYyL2t3MLAvxMAXJoO4L0sul3UW7YmMs0n%2FM0Q%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$27.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$27.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 r... has been added to your Cart
You’ve marked this as a gift, so it will not be linked to your account. To link to your account, first de-select "This is a gift"
Account linking is not available when ordering more than $PREREG_MAX_QUANTITY of this device.
Enhance your purchase
Save when you buy pre-owned devices
Certified Refurbished
No offers for this configuration
Other options from $24.99
Certified Refurbished devices work and look like new, backed with the same limited warranty.   Learn more
Used
See details
2 offers from $24.63
Used 30-day money back guarantee.

Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

4.7 out of 5 stars 459,785 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Smart Speakers
Save 25% with Trade-In
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Echo Dot 4th Gens
Charcoal
Echo Dot

Enhance your purchase

  • Meet the Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
  • Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
  • Ready to help - Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
  • Control your smart home - Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
  • Start Routines with your motion - Turn on compatible lights, play your Flash Briefing, or turn on the coffee maker when you walk into the room.
  • Connect with others hands-free - Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner's ready.
  • Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.

Smart home devices for you

Explore best-selling devices that work with Alexa
  • Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch Works with Alexa and Google Home, UL Certified, No Hub Required , White
    25,838
    $14.99
  • Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch Works with Alexa and Google Home, UL Certified, No Hub Required
    21,929
    $17.99
  • Govee TV LED Backlights with Camera, DreamView T1 RGBIC Wi-Fi TV Backlights for 55-65 inch TVs PC, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant, App Control, Music Sync TV Lights, Adapter, H6199
    15,541
    $89.99
  • Govee Smart LED Strip Lights, 16.4ft WiFi LED Light Strip Work with Alexa and Google Assistant, 16 Million Colors with App Control and Music Sync LED Lights for Bedroom, Kitchen, TV, Party
    54,453
    $25.00
  • Sengled Smart Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Smart Light Bulbs that Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, A19 RGB Alexa Light Bulb No Hub Required, 60W Equivalent 800LM CRI>90, 4Pack
    17,621
    $29.99
  • Sengled Alexa Light Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Smart Light Bulbs, Smart Bulbs that Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, A19 Daylight (5000K) No Hub Required, 800LM 60W Equivalent High CRI>90, 4 Pack
    6,666
    $23.99
  • DAYBETTER Smart WiFi Led Lights 100ft, Tuya App Controlled Led Strip Lights, Work with Alexa and Google Assistant, Timer Schedule Led Lights Strip, Color Changing Led Lights for Bedroom Party Kitchen
    10,791
    $29.99
  • Govee Smart Light Bulbs, WiFi Bluetooth Color Changing Light Bulbs, Music Sync, 54 Dynamic Scenes, 16 Million DIY Colors RGB Light Bulbs, Work with Alexa, Google Assistant & Govee Home App, 4 Pack
    2,692
    $34.99
  • Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible (Hue Hub Optional), Works with Alexa & Google Assistant – A Certified for Humans Device
    37,191
    $89.99
  • Govee Smart LED Strip Lights, 32.8ft WiFi LED Light Strip Work with Alexa and Google Assistant, 16 Million Colors with App Control and Music Sync LED Lights for Bedroom, Kitchen, 2 Rolls of 16.4ft
    54,453
    $32.99
  • Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 KIT, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch works with Alexa and Google Home, UL Certified, No Hub Required, 2-Pack
    8,982
    $39.99
  • Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220P3, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch Works with Alexa and Google Home, UL Certified,, No Hub Required, 3-Pack
    5,756
    $49.99
  • SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher - No Wiring, Wireless App or Timer Control, Add SwitchBot Hub Mini to Make it Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT (white)
    15,733
    $24.65
  • Echo Glow - Multicolor smart lamp for kids, a Certified for Humans Device – Requires compatible Alexa device
    37,896
    $19.99
  • Smart Light Bulbs,Wi-Fi LED Lights,Multi-Colored and Warm to Cool White,Works with Alexa,Google Assistant and Siri,No Hub Required,2 Pack,A19 E26,7.5W 800LM
    28,450
    $18.99
  • Govee RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces, Music Sync Home Decor WiFi Wall Lights Work with Alexa, Multicolor Wall Led Light for Party and Decor, 30+ Dynamic Scene Indoor Light Fixture for Living Room, Bedroom
    154
    $78.70
  • Galaxy Projector Star Projector, Christmas Room Decor Light for Kids and Adults, Smart Night Light for Bedroom with Bluetooth Speaker, APP Control, Remote Control
    1,601
    $27.99
  • Smart WiFi Light Bulbs, LED Color Changing Lights, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant, RGBW 2700K-6500K, 60 Watt Equivalent, Dimmable with App, A19 E26, No Hub Required, 2.4GHz WiFi Only, Pack of 4
    3,864
    $29.99
  • Sengled Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing Alexa Light Bulb Bluetooth Mesh, Smart Bulbs That Work with Alexa Only, Dimmable LED Bulb A19 E26 Multicolor, High CRI, High Brightness, 8.7W 800LM, 1Pack
    47,487
    $13.86
  • Govee Smart LED Strip Lights, 16.4ft WiFi LED Light Strip with App and Remote Control, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, 64 Scenes and Music Sync RGB Lights for Bedroom, Kitchen, TV, Party
    19,033
    $19.99
  • Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer Switch, Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant | for LED Light Bulbs, Incandescent Bulbs and Halogen Bulbs | PD-6WCL-WH | White
    4,204
    $59.95
  • Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer Switch and Pico Remote Kit, Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant | P-PKG1WB-WH | White
    2,297
    $69.95
  • Smart Light Bulbs [2 Pack], WiFi & Bluetooth 5.0, Compatible w/ Alexa & Google Without Hub, Dimmable, Music Sync, Schedules, Color Changing Light Bulb RGBW Smart Bulb Lights LED Bulb, A19/E26 9W 810LM
    2,613
    $17.99
  • Govee 65.6ft RGBIC LED Strip Lights for Bedroom, Smart LED Strip Lights Alexa Compatible, DIY Multiple Colors on One Line, Color Changing LED Lights Music Sync, WiFi App Control, 2 Rolls of 32.8ft
    2,194
    $79.99
  • Kasa Smart Light Bulbs that works with Alexa and Google Home, Dimmable Smart LED Bulb, A19, 9W, 800Lumens, Soft White(2700K), CRI≥90, WiFi 2.4Ghz only, No Hub Required, 4-Pack(KL110P4)
    1,593
    $34.99
  • GE CYNC Smart Light Bulbs with Bluetooth and Wifi, Alexa and Google Home Compatible, Full Color Changing, Dimmable, A19 Bulb Shape (2 Pack)
    2,676
    $23.99
  • Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible (Hue Hub Optional), Works with Alexa & Google Assistant – A Certified for Humans Device, White (Dimmable Only), 4 Bulbs
    37,191
    $49.99
  • Smart Light Bulbs 4 Pack, TREATLIFE 2.4GHz Music Sync Color Changing Light Bulb, Works with Alexa Google Home, A19 E26 Dimmable LED Light Bulb 9W 800 Lumen for Party Decoration, Smart Home Lighting
    13,132
    $29.99
  • DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs, RGBW Wi-Fi Color Changing Led Bulbs Compatible with Alexa & Google Home Assistant, A19 E26 9W 800LM Multicolor Led Light Bulb, No Hub Required, Light Bulbs 6 Pack
    4,016
    $29.99
  • Leviton D215S-2RW Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch (2nd Gen), Works with Hey Google, Alexa, Apple HomeKit/Siri, and Anywhere Companions, No Hub Required, Neutral Wire Required, White
    1,938
    $43.59
  • Kasa Smart Bulb, 850 Lumens, Full Color Changing Dimmable WiFi LED Light Bulb Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, A19, 9.5W,2.4Ghz only, No Hub Required 1-Pack(KL130)
    12,046
    $12.98
  • Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch works with Alexa and Google Home, UL Certified, No Hub Required , white
    3,959
    $16.99
  • Feit Electric Smart LED Bulb - WiFi Bulb - 60 Watt Equivalent - Color Changing Light Bulb - Dimmable - No Hub Required - Works with Alexa Google - A19 - 3 Pack - Rgbw Multicolor - OM60/RGBW/CA/AG/3
    1,599
    $19.94
  • Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue Hub Optional), Works with Alexa & Google Assistant – A Certified for Humans Device (562785),3 Pack
    37,191
    $99.99
  • Lutron Caseta Smart Home Switch, Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant | 6-Amp, for Ceiling Fans, Exhaust Fans, LED Light Bulbs, Incandescent Bulbs and Halogen Bulbs | PD-6ANS-WH | White
    2,145
    $59.95
  • Leviton D26HD-2RW Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer (2nd Gen), Works with Hey Google, Alexa, Apple HomeKit/Siri, and Anywhere Companions, No Hub Required, Neutral Wire Required, White
    1,938
    $41.20
  • Sengled Smart Bulb, Alexa Light Bulb Bluetooth Mesh, Smart Light Bulbs That Work with Alexa Only, A19 Dimmable LED Bulb E26, 60W Equivalent Soft White 800LM, Certified for Humans Device, 1 Pack
    93,705
    $9.99
  • Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110, LED Wi-Fi smart bulb works with Alexa and Google Home, A19 Dimmable, 2.4Ghz, No Hub Required, 800LM Soft White (2700K), 9W (60W Equivalent)
    11,658
    $11.98
  • Lutron Caseta Wireless Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Lighting Lamp Dimmer and Remote Kit | P-PKG1P-WH | White
    1,175
    $49.95
  • Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp, Lyra Color Changing Modern Corner Lamp with WiFi App Control, 64+ Scene Mode, Creative DIY Mode, Music Sync, Led Floor Lamp for Bedroom Living Room Gaming Room
    1,194
    $110.49
  • Sengled Smart Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Smart Light Bulbs that Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, A19 RGB Alexa Light Bulb No Hub Required, 60W Equivalent 800LM CRI>90, 2Pack
    11,637
    $15.99
  • DAYBETTER 65.6ft WiFi Smart Led Lights Strip with Tuya App Control for Bedroom Decoration Work with Alexa and Google Assistant(2 Rolls of 32.8ft)
    10,791
    $21.99
  • Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light, 2 Pack Base kit, Hub Required/Power Supply Included (Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit & Google Home)
    8,511
    $138.90
  • Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights, RGBIC Warm White 96ft (2 Ropes of 48ft) LED Bulbs, WiFi Patio Lights Work with Alexa, APP Control, IP65 Waterproof, 40 Scene Modes, Dimmable for Balcony, Backyard
    1,031
    $84.99
  • Philips Hue White 2-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible (Hue Hub Optional), Works with Alexa & Google Assistant – A Certified for Humans Device
    37,191
  • Smart Light Switch Treatlife Single Pole Smart Switch Works with Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Timer Light Switch, Neutral Wire Required, No Hub Required, ETL Listed, FCC, 4 Pack
    7,970
    $44.99
  • Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb, White (Bridge required)
    9,163
    $14.99
  • Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible (Hue Hub Optional), Works with Alexa & Google Assistant – A Certified for Humans Device
    37,191
    $44.99
  • Smart Light Bulbs A19 800LM 9W 2Pack, CRESTIN LED RGBW Color Changing Light Bulb,Music Sync, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, No Hub Required (2 Pack)
    734
    $15.89
    • Next page