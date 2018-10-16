Black Friday Deals Amazon Devices starting at $14.99. Save on Echo Devices, Fire TV, Fire Tablets, Kindle, and Home Security from Amazon.
Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb - Alexa smart home starter kit - Charcoal
|$179.98
|$99.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
|$79.99 (44%)
- Smart home made simple - To set up your free bulb, plug in and set up your Echo Plus, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices."
- Meet the Echo Plus - Same great sound as our Echo (3rd Gen) with a built-in Zigbee hub to easily setup and control your compatible smart home devices.
- Enjoy premium sound - Personalize your listening experience by adjusting the equalizer settings. Or pair with a second Echo Plus (2nd Gen) or Echo (3rd Gen) for stereo sound and add more base with an Echo Sub.
- Voice control your music - Ask Alexa for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. With multi-room music, play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
- Voice control your smart home - Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.
- Keep your family in sync - Use your Alexa devices like an intercom and talk to any room in the house with Drop In and Announcements.
- Alexa has skills - With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.
- Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.
Currently, stereo pairing, speaker groups, and multi-room music only support music playback over your wireless network, and do not support Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX in, or TV/video connections.
Already have a smart home hub?
We recommend using Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, or Echo Show 8 to control your devices using just your voice by enabling the manufacturer’s Skill in the Alexa Skills Store.
Alexa for kids
Make your Echo Plus kid-friendly at no extra charge by enabling Amazon FreeTime in the Alexa app. Automatically filter explicit songs, add approved contacts, set time limits, or review activity with easy-to-use parental controls in the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Children’s privacy is important to Amazon. Learn more about FreeTime on Alexa.
With an Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription (starting at $2.99 per month), your kids can access over 1,000 Audible books, premium kids skills from brands like Disney and Nickelodeon, ad-free radio stations and playlists, podcasts, and more.
The Echo Plus does have a "smart hub" that uses Zigbee to connect to various smart home devices. HOWEVER, the Echo Plus can only utilize the PHILLIPS HUE system in a limited capacity. In order to get full use out of the HUE bulbs, you still have to buy the HUE BRIDGE.
What you can do with the Echo Plus alone:
1. Voice Control the lights.
2. Change the color of the lights by voice, BUT you are limited to about 20 colors instead of the "16 million colors" that the HUE bulbs are capable of.
3. You can set routines and groups, which is nice.
What you CANT do without the HUE Bridge:
1. Compatibility with many more sensors
2. The ability to automate and set scenes
3. get system updates over the air and future features.
4. Have your lights sync with music
5. Probably more, but I can't remember.
Also, if you change devices, or switch to a HUE hub, odds are you will have to redo all of your lights.
What bothers me more than anything is that the product page for the Echo Plus CLEARLY states compatibility with the HUE system, and even use the HUE APP logo as shown in the picture. That's great, except that you MUST have a HUE BRIDGE to use the app, which is another $50-60 on top of the already expensive investment of the bulbs.
Craig
I would like to see Amazon clarify that the HUE BRIDGE is necessary for the full HUE system, but I doubt it will happen. Alternatively, I would to see them bundle the Echo Plus and HUE together so that you can get the full system right out of the box.
Hope this helps,
Craig M
Longer Review;
After dragging my heels for over a year, I finally bought our first Echo (2nd Generation) back in August. I loved it so much that I got us 2 more for other areas in the house. Being able to group them and play the same music or audio throughout the house is a novelty that won't grow old for me. I've only wished that they had a little more full sound, especially at higher volume. I'd considered the last Echo Plus, but the average of reviews I read didn't make it appear to perform significantly better than our already great 2nd Generation Echos.
When I saw this new Echo Plus listed, I pre-ordered it to "replace" the Heather Grey Echo in our kitchen and move that one to our bedroom. We tend to have music playing in the kitchen more than any other room, and I wanted slightly better sound than the regular Echo in there. I'm honestly glad we took a chance on this device without any reviews to go by.
Appearance;
As you can see in the photos, it's pretty much identical in height to the 2nd Generation Echo. It is a bit wider to accommodate the larger speakers, and the top is slightly domed instead of being flat. A similar 7-microphone array is on top and they seem to work just as well. There also appears to be a tripod-style connector on the base of the unit.
Setup;
Setup was surprisingly easy as this Echo Plus detected our network settings on its own. I plugged it in, it did its initial startup, and then told me the device was connected. Simple as that.
Audio compared to 2nd Generation Echo;
Highs are clearer.
Mids are more natural and better-defined.
Lows are deeper.
Overall volume is noticeably louder and sound quality is improved.
When paired with our other Echos, music and audio is in sync everywhere and this device stands out above the others in audio performance.
General Performance;
We have a quick network and I don't notice any perceivable performance difference between this new Echo Plus and our regular 2nd Generation Echos. Everything seems to work as it should.
I bought this with the "free" Philips Hue bulb promotion. This bulb is our first Zigbee device and works very well with the Echo Plus. It is easily controlled by either the Echo Plus or the other Echos we have in the house. I'll be keeping an eye out for deals on these bulbs in the future. Like our other Echos, it also has no problem controlling our Kasa Smart Plugs.
Overall;
While $150 is a lot for a single speaker, for what I was looking for, this thing excels. If you like the 2nd Generation Echo but hoped it sounded a bit better, I would highly recommend this. Based on what I've read, if you were disappointed with the audio performance with the 1st Generation Echo Plus but want everything else it had to offer, consider giving this wonderful speaker a try.
P.S.: The internal ambient temperature sensor seems fairly accurate and nice to have included.
When the Echo Plus with ZigBee (2nd Generation) was released in October 2018 … I stressed over whether I should take the plunge and add another. Would it be "that" much better? I DID buy it and I am soooooooo glad about my decision.
PROS: #1 - Pairing accessories with this latest version is easy and intuitive. Everything works flawlessly. My previous two Echos had me ranting in frustration when trying to add a smart home device. And most ended up being returned out of failure to pair. #2 - The internal microphone is so finely tuned - I can call out commands from other rooms and even outside the house (when the windows are open) and Alexa responds perfectly. #3 - THE SPEAKERS. Oh the sound is phenomenol !! Yet - I was going to call Amazon support because there was a "rattle" sound frequently from the speakers/unit when playing music. I went next to the unit to record the "rattle" so I could play it for the tech rep when I called. It was them that I realized the speakers were so dynamic - they were rattling my fine glassware that was in close proximity to the Echo. Once the glassware was moved - the speakers are sensational and flawless. I play Spotify all the time now. It sounds wonderful on the new Echo !!!
This 2nd Generation Echo is worth every penny and then some. I now have my entire house paired with receptacles, light bulbs, my garage door opener and a Phillips Color Hue bulb. Pairing and grouping everything was absolutely simple !!! There is never a glitch in operating the accessories. AND best of all - I know what I will be buying for family holiday gifts.