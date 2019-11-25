Introducing Echo Show 8 -... has been added to your Cart
Introducing Echo Show 8 - HD 8" smart display with Alexa - Charcoal

by Amazon
4.6 out of 5 stars 13,123 ratings
  • Alexa can show you more - With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.
  • Be entertained - Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.
  • Connect with video calling and messaging - Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.
  • Control your smart home - Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.
  • Make it yours - Show off your albums from Amazon Photos. Customize your home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.
  • Made to fit your life - Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.
  • Designed to protect your privacy - Electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.
Simple to set up and use

Compare Echo Show devices

Echo Show 5
Echo Show 8
Echo Show
Echo Show 5: $69.99 Echo Show 8: $99.99 Echo Show: $229.99
Echo Show 5: 4.5 out of 5 stars (63,033) Echo Show 8: 4.6 out of 5 stars (13,124) Echo Show: 4.5 out of 5 stars (13,365)
Alexa built in check mark check mark check mark
Screen 5.5” with 960 x 480 resolution 8.0” with 1280 x 800p resolution 10.1” with 1280 x 800 resolution
Speakers 1 x 1.7” @ 4W 2 x 2.0” @ 10W per channel 2 x 2.2” @ 10W per channel
Dolby processing check mark
Camera 1MP 1MP 5MP
Built-in Zigbee smart home hub check mark
Camera controls Built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button Built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button Microphone/camera off button

Technical details

Tech Specs

Echo Show 8

Size

7.9”x 5.4”x 3.9” (200mm x 135mm x 99mm)

Weight

36.6 oz (1037 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process.

Display

8.0” touch screen

Camera

1MP camera with built-in shutter

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth connectivity

Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Show 8 or from Echo Show 8 to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.

Audio

2.0” (52 mm) neodymium speakers with passive bass radiator

Alexa App

The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices. A list of supported operating systems can be found ﻿here﻿.

Setup technology

Amazon Wi-Fi simple setup enables customers to connect smart devices to their Wi-Fi network in a few easy steps. Wi-Fi simple setup is another way Alexa is always getting smarter. ﻿Learn more﻿

Processor

MediaTek MT 8163

Accessibility features

On Echo devices with screens, you can enable Alexa captioning and closed captioning, magnify the screen, toggle color inversion, and choose between color correction options. You can also enable the VoiceView screen reader to use gestures to navigate the screen and hear spoken feedback about the items you select. Learn more about Echo with a screen accessibility and Alexa accessibility.

Warranty and service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-yearextended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo Show 8 is subject to the terms found here.

Included in the box

Echo Show 8, power adapter (30W)/cable (4.9 ft.) and quick start guide.

Privacy features

Wake word technology, streaming indicators, microphone/camera off button, built-in camera shutter, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more. Visit the Alexa Privacy Hub to explore how Alexa and Echo devices are designed to protect your privacy.

Language

Alexa speaks English and Spanish
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
13,124 customer ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
13%
3 star 5%
5%
2 star 2%
2%
1 star 3%
3%

6,187 customer reviews

viperamd64
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a winner!
November 25, 2019
Color: Sandstone Configuration: Device only Verified Purchase
1,627 people found this helpful
Jeff
2.0 out of 5 stars Great, but for one fatal flaw
November 26, 2019
Color: Charcoal Configuration: Device only Verified Purchase
943 people found this helpful
Eric Moyer
1.0 out of 5 stars I thought it would be better
November 25, 2019
Color: Charcoal Configuration: Device only Verified Purchase
693 people found this helpful
Alexander Scherr
4.0 out of 5 stars Echo Show 8: Good But Not Quite as Good as the Echo Show 5
November 26, 2019
Color: Charcoal Configuration: Device only Verified Purchase
647 people found this helpful
Dan Curtis Fan
1.0 out of 5 stars Alexa, I don't want any "Things to Try"
November 26, 2019
Color: Charcoal Configuration: Device only Verified Purchase
635 people found this helpful
twitte
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Echo Show - size and quality
November 27, 2019
Color: Sandstone Configuration: Device only Verified Purchase
502 people found this helpful
Dave W. Dinges
5.0 out of 5 stars So easy and so good with Ring cameras
November 25, 2019
Color: Sandstone Configuration: Device only Verified Purchase
396 people found this helpful
