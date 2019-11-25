Introducing Echo Show 8 - HD 8" smart display with Alexa - Charcoal
- Alexa can show you more - With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.
- Be entertained - Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.
- Connect with video calling and messaging - Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.
- Control your smart home - Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.
- Make it yours - Show off your albums from Amazon Photos. Customize your home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.
- Made to fit your life - Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.
- Designed to protect your privacy - Electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.
Compare Echo Show devices
|Price
|From: $69.99
|From: $99.99
|From: $229.99
|Ratings
|(63,033)
|(13,124)
|(13,365)
|Alexa built in
|Screen
|5.5” with 960 x 480 resolution
|8.0” with 1280 x 800p resolution
|10.1” with 1280 x 800 resolution
|Speakers
|1 x 1.7” @ 4W
|2 x 2.0” @ 10W per channel
|2 x 2.2” @ 10W per channel
|Dolby processing
|Camera
|1MP
|1MP
|5MP
|Built-in Zigbee smart home hub
|Camera controls
|Built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button
|Built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button
|Microphone/camera off button
Technical details
Echo Show 8
|
Size
|
7.9”x 5.4”x 3.9” (200mm x 135mm x 99mm)
|
Weight
|
36.6 oz (1037 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process.
|
Display
|
8.0” touch screen
|
Camera
|
1MP camera with built-in shutter
|
Wi-Fi connectivity
|
Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth connectivity
|
Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Show 8 or from Echo Show 8 to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.
|
Audio
|
2.0” (52 mm) neodymium speakers with passive bass radiator
|
Alexa App
|
The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices. A list of supported operating systems can be found here.
|
Setup technology
|
Amazon Wi-Fi simple setup enables customers to connect smart devices to their Wi-Fi network in a few easy steps. Wi-Fi simple setup is another way Alexa is always getting smarter. Learn more
|
Processor
|
MediaTek MT 8163
|
Accessibility features
|
On Echo devices with screens, you can enable Alexa captioning and closed captioning, magnify the screen, toggle color inversion, and choose between color correction options. You can also enable the VoiceView screen reader to use gestures to navigate the screen and hear spoken feedback about the items you select. Learn more about Echo with a screen accessibility and Alexa accessibility.
|
Warranty and service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-yearextended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo Show 8 is subject to the terms found here.
|
Included in the box
|
Echo Show 8, power adapter (30W)/cable (4.9 ft.) and quick start guide.
|
Privacy features
|
Wake word technology, streaming indicators, microphone/camera off button, built-in camera shutter, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more. Visit the Alexa Privacy Hub to explore how Alexa and Echo devices are designed to protect your privacy.
|
Language
|
Alexa speaks English and Spanish
Full disclosure: I got this to use as an alarm clock and not as a primary viewing assistant. For that, I recommend the larger echo devices. I also got this on Prime Day for $50 (rather than $90). That's a screaming good deal for what is basically a voice activated, smart alarm clock with a lot of different options.
Decent Alarm clocks run $30-50 anyways so I thought I'd give this device a try for $50. I should have bought 2. Even for $90, I feel like this is a great device but if you wait, it will eventually go on sale again. I don't intend to use it to watch TV shows or movies, I have TVs, tablets and PCs for that. I saw people mentioning being disappointed in the resolution or screen quality. I don't see the problem. This certainly isn't going to compare to your $300-800 smart phone screen but it's not bad looking when playing videos or displaying the clock. It's similar to say, an iPhone 3 or Galaxy S2. I feel like the people complaining are expecting "the moon" for the money this costs. It's $90. Not $150 or $200.
There was alot of fairly bad reviews on the echo 5, but I wanted something bigger that I could use to see my ring doorbell video. Setup was easy and got it running no problem. Tried "alexa show me the front door"... and nothing worked!! No panic, went and pushed the ring doorbell and checked my phone, live video seen no problem. OK, try Echo again "alexa show my the front door" Bingo!! video displayed in about 3 sec's (i'd seen comments it was taking over 11 seconds) but that's not what I experienced.
Next sound quality, tried a few songs... Wow I was not expecting much in the audio quality, but it was actually really good and as a side benefit, it displays the words of the song as it's sang, pretty cool. Basically all the other alexa functions work as with any device, but now you also get video feedback. Ask about the weather, get your info, plus it displays the temp, clouds, sun, whatever... Very happy with purchase and highly recommended!!
Looking online I am far from the only person driven crazy by this so I hope Amazon listens to the feedback and makes this possible in a future update.
EDIT: The current top review claims that I (and everyone else complaining about this) am wrong and this can be disabled. While this person is right in the fact you can customize a lot of the display, the “try” suggestions at the bottom are not one of them. For the record I contacted Amazon support before posting my review to confirm this. Anyone who says otherwise is simply wrong.
I received the new Echo Show 8 as a gift this past weekend and like it for most of the same reasons I like the Echo Show 5: great connectivity; good diversity of content and skills; and great as a sound speaker and photo display.
But I found that the ES8 does not have the same options for clock faces as the ES5. There is no apparent reason for this, nor is it highlighted in the marketing for the ES8. Amazon, please update the ES8 software to permit at least the same range of clockfaces as the ES5.
Also, now I understand the importance of naming the devices. Alexa only understands exactly what you name them in the devise list for voice commands.