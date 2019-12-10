  • List Price: $16.99
Effin' Birds: A Field Guide to Identification Hardcover – October 15, 2019

Aaron Reynolds (Author)
Editorial Reviews

About the Author

AARON REYNOLDS is a humourist, professional speaker, and the man behind the @EffinBirds and @swear_trek Twitter accounts. When he's not on Twitter, you can find him producing a series of podcasts and at ComicCons dressed as George Lucas. He has been a baseball writer, a fine art printer, and a mall Santa Claus photographer. Aaron was raised in Mississauga, Canada, a suburb where they cut down all the trees and named the streets after them. He currently splits his time between Toronto and Ottawa.

Excerpt. © Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved.

Introduction

Have you ever listened to the melodic chirping of birds and wondered what they were trying to communicate?

Some of the world's most brilliant scientists have spent decades studying birdsong to gain an understanding of birds: their society, their needs, their hopes and dreams. Are birds gripped by the paralysing fear that they'll fail to provide for their families? Do they aspire to meaningful careers? Are they frustrated at the pace of social progress in the world? 

It turns out that these were the feelings of the scientists and not the birds at all. Advances in machine learning over the past ten years have allowed for detailed scenario analysis of birds and their songs, and multiple computer-driven studies* that compiled years' worth of audio and video recordings came to an astonishing conclusion: most of the time, birds are just saying, "F**k off."

Sometimes they're saying f**k off to predators. Sometimes to other birds. In the studies, scientists found that the birds were disproportionately saying f**k off to the scientists studying them, which led to some sober re-examination of their birdhandling protocols.

This astonishing breakthrough has led to re-evaluations of historic recordings, including one analysis that showed US President Lyndon B. Johnson's pet lovebirds telling British Prime Minister Harold Wilson to "f**k off and keep f**king off until your feet get wet" during a White House visit, and another in which Challenger the Bald Eagle told Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig to "find a newer and more interesting way to f**k off" at the 1998 World Series. Most embarrassingly, computer analysis shows that the pigeons in the "Feed the Birds" scene of Mary Poppins are actually saying, "Just give us the f**king bread before we die of old age."

While it would prove impossible to create a definitive listing of every way birds say f**k off, this book is an attempt to catalogue some of the most common, and to place them into broader societal context, along with identifying bird behaviours and characteristics. And while very few people will have access to the advanced computational power needed to understand birdsong precisely, the hope is that the knowledge contained in this book will allow you to look directly into a bird's eyes and understand it when it tells you to f**k off with that s**t.

* I made these up because this book is fake—but keep that as a secret between you and me and the handful of other nerds who read footnotes.

Dayna
1.0 out of 5 stars Offensive, not funny
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Carolyn Carrie
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic!!!
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
Leesa
5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant.
Reviewed in the United States on October 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
evanjamesroskos
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Hilarious -- a great gift for bird lovers or loves o' snark
Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
StellaLou
5.0 out of 5 stars The BEST!
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Powell
5.0 out of 5 stars Best. Book. Ever.
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Bird Girl
5.0 out of 5 stars Eat farts if you don't like this book!
Reviewed in the United States on November 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
Nyx
5.0 out of 5 stars cool book
Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
Matthew H.
5.0 out of 5 stars They're birds, and they swear
Reviewed in Canada on October 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars A gem of absurdity!
Reviewed in Canada on January 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Opened up the world of birds to me
Reviewed in Canada on December 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Cindy
5.0 out of 5 stars A must coffee table book!
Reviewed in Canada on October 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
Delia Downing
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Book
Reviewed in Canada on November 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
L. de Souza
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun addition to my home library
Reviewed in Canada on November 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Not all that I'd hoped
Reviewed in Canada on January 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
Dawn C Nelson
5.0 out of 5 stars Not for children. Adults only
Reviewed in Canada on November 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
PrairieLily
5.0 out of 5 stars Joy to the Birds
Reviewed in Canada on December 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Lora Evans (Keyes)
5.0 out of 5 stars Laugh continuously and occasionally snort or both at the same time!
Reviewed in Canada on January 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
Anya Carrel
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book!
Reviewed in Canada on November 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars A well received Christmas gift!
Reviewed in Canada on January 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Joe
4.0 out of 5 stars Not what you would expect, but awesome!
Reviewed in Canada on February 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Renata H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente regalo
Reviewed in Mexico on January 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
Perry Smith
5.0 out of 5 stars Funny book
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
