Effin' Birds: A Field Guide to Identification Hardcover – October 15, 2019
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
AARON REYNOLDS is a humourist, professional speaker, and the man behind the @EffinBirds and @swear_trek Twitter accounts. When he's not on Twitter, you can find him producing a series of podcasts and at ComicCons dressed as George Lucas. He has been a baseball writer, a fine art printer, and a mall Santa Claus photographer. Aaron was raised in Mississauga, Canada, a suburb where they cut down all the trees and named the streets after them. He currently splits his time between Toronto and Ottawa.
Excerpt. © Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved.
Introduction
Have you ever listened to the melodic chirping of birds and wondered what they were trying to communicate?
Some of the world’s most brilliant scientists have spent decades studying birdsong to gain an understanding of birds: their society, their needs, their hopes and dreams. Are birds gripped by the paralysing fear that they’ll fail to provide for their families? Do they aspire to meaningful careers? Are they frustrated at the pace of social progress in the world?
It turns out that these were the feelings of the scientists and not the birds at all. Advances in machine learning over the past ten years have allowed for detailed scenario analysis of birds and their songs, and multiple computer-driven studies* that compiled years’ worth of audio and video recordings came to an astonishing conclusion: most of the time, birds are just saying, “F**k off.”
Sometimes they’re saying f**k off to predators. Sometimes to other birds. In the studies, scientists found that the birds were disproportionately saying f**k off to the scientists studying them, which led to some sober re-examination of their birdhandling protocols.
This astonishing breakthrough has led to re-evaluations of historic recordings, including one analysis that showed US President Lyndon B. Johnson’s pet lovebirds telling British Prime Minister Harold Wilson to “f**k off and keep f**king off until your feet get wet” during a White House visit, and another in which Challenger the Bald Eagle told Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig to “find a newer and more interesting way to f**k off” at the 1998 World Series. Most embarrassingly, computer analysis shows that the pigeons in the “Feed the Birds” scene of Mary Poppins are actually saying, “Just give us the f**king bread before we die of old age.”
While it would prove impossible to create a definitive listing of every way birds say f**k off, this book is an attempt to catalogue some of the most common, and to place them into broader societal context, along with identifying bird behaviours and characteristics. And while very few people will have access to the advanced computational power needed to understand birdsong precisely, the hope is that the knowledge contained in this book will allow you to look directly into a bird’s eyes and understand it when it tells you to f**k off with that s**t.
* I made these up because this book is fake—but keep that as a secret between you and me and the handful of other nerds who read footnotes.
Product details
Customer reviews
4.7 out of 5
427 customer ratings
Customer images
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
The book is truly offensive and full of vulgar language. Way more than was expected by the reviews. Not funny, we returned it.
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
A great field guide to entertain for many years to come. Each page is a delight to read and enjoy. The only negative I would say is that after seeing many of the pictures on line, the quality of the black and white photos was lost a bit in the printing of the book. The book came out a little darker that blends some of inking together. But it is a great read and hours of fun. I enjoy showing this book to everyone, it is a great conversation piece. Living in a larger city, I find comfort with the nature drawings and even more so to now have insight that many birds share my views on outside life sometimes. Kudos to Aaron Reynolds to bringing his artwork out into publication for the world to enjoy. I look forward to my future purchases from Effin' Birds starting with some artwork to hang on my wall. You will too and you will be the envy of those who do not have this book.
Reviewed in the United States on October 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
This is an exceptional guide to birds. A necessity for any ornithologist’s shelf.
Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
This book cracked my wife and I up so much. Maybe it's not for everyone, but it's definitely a great gift for that person you know who is a little odd, likes cartoons more than the average adult, or loves birds even if they're shouting vulgar things.
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
This book has brought so many laughs and so much comic relief to the staff of the middle school that I work in. It now has a permanent home in our office and is a quick remedy to anyone's frustration or anger. LOVE LOVE LOVE. I have a long list of people who will be getting this for Christmas!
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
You need this book. You will laugh, you will become a better human. Birds + Profanity = just what we need in this godawful world.
Reviewed in the United States on November 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
Hilarious and effing fun for your favorite birder with a sense of humor.
Top international reviews
Matthew H.
They're birds, and they swearReviewed in Canada on October 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Aaron has been a long-time feature in my twitter feed, sprinkling smiles into my otherwise grim and jaded worldview. The magic of Effin' Birds (and Aaron's other twitter masterpiece, Swear Trek) is how it so frequently narrates events in your own life and delivers a healthy outlet for your passive aggressive feelings at just the right times.
I'd like to dedicate this review to Jonathan Kay.
I'd like to dedicate this review to Jonathan Kay.
Amazon Customer
A gem of absurdity!Reviewed in Canada on January 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
I made my husband return a cashmere scarf to Saks (Christmas gift) and buy this for me instead. Saved him tons of money and made me way happier.
Those with a penchant for not-so-thinly-veiled sarcasm will thoroughly enjoy this masterpiece of literature. You can't help but embrace this collection of quips and quirks without finding yourself wanting to have the bravado of a puffin or kingfisher. It takes nothing to appreciate the pure magic of birds saying all the things we want to say out loud but can't because of societal pressures. Scream into the void, this book is gold!
Those with a penchant for not-so-thinly-veiled sarcasm will thoroughly enjoy this masterpiece of literature. You can't help but embrace this collection of quips and quirks without finding yourself wanting to have the bravado of a puffin or kingfisher. It takes nothing to appreciate the pure magic of birds saying all the things we want to say out loud but can't because of societal pressures. Scream into the void, this book is gold!
Amazon Customer
Opened up the world of birds to meReviewed in Canada on December 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
I am not a fan of birds. Sure, penguins are cute, but generally they can f____ right off. Dirty flying disease ridden rodents. A waste of good dinosaurs. We could have been riding triceratops, darn it, but instead we get pigeons. How is that fair?!
Still, I though I should broaden my horizons and try to learn a bit about the disgusting creatures. I ordered this field guide based entirely on Jonathan Kay's endorsement of it.
It changed my world. I'll never look at a bird again without knowing exactly what it is thinking. And, wow, if it isn't thinking some vulgar stuff. Stuff I don't think I can include in an Amazon review.
I never thought I would connect with birds like I do now.
You get me, little capitulation finch, you truly do.
Thank you Aaron, for this wonderful entry into the world of birds. They're still dirty and gross (and dinosaurs are cooler) but at least I know that, deep down inside, they're just as vulgar and angry and depressed as me.
Still, I though I should broaden my horizons and try to learn a bit about the disgusting creatures. I ordered this field guide based entirely on Jonathan Kay's endorsement of it.
It changed my world. I'll never look at a bird again without knowing exactly what it is thinking. And, wow, if it isn't thinking some vulgar stuff. Stuff I don't think I can include in an Amazon review.
I never thought I would connect with birds like I do now.
You get me, little capitulation finch, you truly do.
Thank you Aaron, for this wonderful entry into the world of birds. They're still dirty and gross (and dinosaurs are cooler) but at least I know that, deep down inside, they're just as vulgar and angry and depressed as me.
Cindy
A must coffee table book!Reviewed in Canada on October 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
I love this book! It is original and very funny!
Delia Downing
Excellent BookReviewed in Canada on November 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
I highly recommend this book to anyone who spends time with people.
L. de Souza
Fun addition to my home libraryReviewed in Canada on November 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
A beautiful book. Gorgeous printing and hilarious annotations.
Amazon Customer
Not all that I'd hopedReviewed in Canada on January 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
The book's concept is witty but I expected more factual info interspersed with the comedy. Worse yet, level of swear words used in every page detracted severely from quality of the humour. Would not recommend.
Dawn C Nelson
Not for children. Adults onlyReviewed in Canada on November 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Got this as a gift for a friend. I think they are still laughing and enjoying the book weeks later
PrairieLily
Joy to the BirdsReviewed in Canada on December 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
A delightful read about troublesome bird archetypes; contains enjoyably colourful language, which accompanies fine art prints, creating a wonderful contrast of hilarity and sense of futility at the very life we lead. Grow a sense of humour and purchase immediately.
Lora Evans (Keyes)
Laugh continuously and occasionally snort or both at the same time!Reviewed in Canada on January 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
I love it all!!! I’m laughing every day. The book is hilarious and his Instagram has me in stitches! Lots of colourful words and I love it all!!
Anya Carrel
Great book!Reviewed in Canada on November 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
It was pretty much exactly what I was expecting.
Amazon Customer
A well received Christmas gift!Reviewed in Canada on January 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Landed perfectly. If you follow Effin Birds on Twitter you know the content you're signing up for. The hardcover has a nice texture and the colour plates in the middle are a nice addition. Thanks for the laughs!
Joe
Not what you would expect, but awesome!Reviewed in Canada on February 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Great book, you really realize what it's about after reading it!
Renata H.
Excelente regaloReviewed in Mexico on January 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
De navidad le regalé este libro a mi novio y le gustó!
Perry Smith
Funny bookReviewed in Canada on January 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Very funny! Made a great gift!
