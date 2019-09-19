- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed Identification Kit
- BREED DISCOVERY: Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market.
- MOST ACCURATE: In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more.
- DISCOVER YOUR DOG’S RELATIVES: Find and connect with other dogs that share DNA with yours. Only Embark will give you a percentage of shared DNA between your dog and others that have been tested with Embark. Doggy DNA Relative Finder included with purchase.
- FAST & EASY: Simple cheek swab. Results generally available online in 1-3 weeks.
- UPGRADE ANYTIME: Solved your breed mystery but now want to know if your pup is at risk for 175+ genetic health conditions? Upgrade your Embark account at any time to get your dog's genetic health report — no additional swabs or kits needed. Upgrade equivalent to buying the Embark Breed + Health kit.
Product Description
Get results twice as precise as other dog DNA tests.
Embark captures 200,000 genetic markers to tell you as much as there is to learn about your dog. Those who have tested with us before see the difference: We’re the highest-rated dog DNA test available with over 1,500 5-star reviews online.
Seeing the breeds your dog inherited will help you understand their personality along with what keeps them happy. Do they need a lot of exercise? Are they food-motivated? Do they like a good brain tease? Adapt your care routine based on their breed results.
Relative Finder
Directions
Swab the inside of your dog's mouth, activate your kit, and send the sample in a prepaid envelope to our lab.
You get to see a family tree of your pup leading back to the great-grandparents in terms of breeds, they also show relatives who have used this test, also show different dogs who have used this test which have the same breed combination as your pup, and you can pay for a different test to see health traits you should be concerned about. I've already recommended this test to others and I can't stress how accurate it seems.