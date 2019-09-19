We've had 3 other dogs tested with Embark, and two dogs were "spot on", the third we're not sure about, but all in all, they're pretty accurate. The health section didn't do much for us. Two of the dogs that didn't have any medical issues (according to the test) developed medical issues not long after the test results came back- one was diabetic, and the other died from cancer. But I guess these diseases are not genetic. We just had our new dog tested. She was labeled a "yorki mix" by her doctors, the rescue from where she was adopted, and another genetic testing company. Embark's results were that she is 100% Yorkshire Terrier. But all in all, we were happy to have all our dogs tested, and at least we have a better idea of their breeds, characteristics, and several potential health issues. And despite the discrepancy between the two DNA testing companies, we trust that Embark is the more accurate.