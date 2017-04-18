$169.00
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Saturday, Sep 5 Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Sep 2
Order within 9 hrs and 37 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Return policy: Returnable within 30 days of receipt
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Embark | Dog DNA Test | B... has been added to your Cart

Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed & Health Kit | Breed Identification & Canine Genetic Health Screening

4.7 out of 5 stars 2,506 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "embark"
List Price: $199.00
Price: $169.00 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $30.00 (15%)
  • BREED IDENTIFICATION: Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market.
  • HEALTH SCREENING: Embark tests for 190+ genetic diseases including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, some of the most common adult-onset diseases in dogs. Keep your dog healthier & happier, longer.
  • HIGHEST RATED: Embark's Breed + Health DNA test is the highest rated dog DNA test on Amazon.com.
  • DISCOVER YOUR DOG’S RELATIVES: Find and connect with other dogs that share DNA with yours, including distant and close relatives. Only Embark will give you a percentage of shared DNA between your dog and others that have been tested with Embark.
  • FAST, TRUSTED RESULTS: Built by experts, only Embark is partnered with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and is trusted by veterinary hospitals. Results generally between 3-5 weeks.

Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly

Amazon's Choice
$79.99
(9337)

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Canine dna test genetic dna kit for dogs dog breed id breed mix genetic health breed mix health test
Read more
Read more
Read more
dog breed id breed test canine breed id puppy breed identification dog breed id kit breed size test

Breed ID

Seeing the breeds your dog inherited will help you understand their personality along with what keeps them happy. Do they need a lot of exercise? Are they food-motivated? Do they like a good brain tease? Adapt your care routine based on their breed results.

dog breed id breed test canine breed id puppy breed identification dog breed id kit breed size test

Breed ID

dog heath test, dog genetic health, canine genetic health test eic mdr1 genetic health testing

Health

dog dna traits, coat traits. genetic size, fur coat traits,

Traits

worlds only canine relative finder dog ancestry find your pup's siblings parents and cousins

Relative Finder

Read more

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 1.2 x 3.5 x 5.8 inches; 4 Ounces
  • Item model number : DNA301
  • Date First Available : June 2, 2016
  • Manufacturer : Embark Veterinary
  • ASIN : B01EINBA76
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 2,506 ratings

Important information

Directions

Swab the inside of your dog's mouth, activate your kit, and send the sample in a prepaid envelope to our lab.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
2,506 customer ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
6%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?
Brain
5.0 out of 5 stars Comprehensive, Informative, Interesting -- Quality results
Reviewed in the United States on April 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
2,025 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
skippy nikki
5.0 out of 5 stars Please stop questioning and just buy this
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
773 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
N
1.0 out of 5 stars don't waste your money
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
246 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
dede123
5.0 out of 5 stars Very cool. My dog is a rescue and I was ...
Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
254 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Cherie
5.0 out of 5 stars Expensive but worth it!
Reviewed in Canada on December 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Techpotato
5.0 out of 5 stars Everything it promises and more
Reviewed in Canada on December 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Robyn Underhill
5.0 out of 5 stars This is legit.
Reviewed in Canada on February 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Jodena
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth it even just for the health testing.
Reviewed in Canada on February 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Colleen
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth the money!
Reviewed in Canada on May 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
alberta bound
1.0 out of 5 stars Waste of money
Reviewed in Canada on February 3, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
FrozenInCND
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly what we thought
Reviewed in Canada on September 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Coffee Fan
5.0 out of 5 stars Accurate with Piece of Mind but $$$
Reviewed in Canada on February 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
MIke L
1.0 out of 5 stars Bait and Switch?
Reviewed in Canada on March 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
BR
5.0 out of 5 stars 100% recommend
Reviewed in Canada on April 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Florian Mayer
5.0 out of 5 stars Fast shipping/handling, interesting insight, good value.
Reviewed in Australia on February 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Hanna
5.0 out of 5 stars The Best DNA Kit And Best Price
Reviewed in Canada on December 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
emma campbell
5.0 out of 5 stars Great support
Reviewed in Canada on March 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Taryn Bone
5.0 out of 5 stars Accurate and Quick
Reviewed in Canada on March 26, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Lee
5.0 out of 5 stars Good for common breeds
Reviewed in Canada on April 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: dog breed test, shed dog, Best Rated in Dog Health Supplies, Best hair dye for dogs, Best dna testing for dogs, Best dna tests for dogs

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.