Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed & Health Kit | Breed Identification & Canine Genetic Health Screening
- BREED IDENTIFICATION: Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market.
- HEALTH SCREENING: Embark tests for 190+ genetic diseases including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, some of the most common adult-onset diseases in dogs. Keep your dog healthier & happier, longer.
- HIGHEST RATED: Embark's Breed + Health DNA test is the highest rated dog DNA test on Amazon.com.
- DISCOVER YOUR DOG’S RELATIVES: Find and connect with other dogs that share DNA with yours, including distant and close relatives. Only Embark will give you a percentage of shared DNA between your dog and others that have been tested with Embark.
- FAST, TRUSTED RESULTS: Built by experts, only Embark is partnered with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and is trusted by veterinary hospitals. Results generally between 3-5 weeks.
Product Description
Know the risks. Be prepared.
Your dog’s DNA test has the potential to reveal information with life-saving implications. For example, your dog may be predisposed to certain drug sensitivities. Share this info with your vet in a downloadable report that comes with your results.
Get results twice as precise as other dog DNA tests.
Embark captures 200,000 genetic markers to tell you as much as there is to learn about your dog. Those who have tested with us before see the difference: We’re the highest-rated dog DNA test available with over 1,500 5-star reviews online.
Breed ID
Seeing the breeds your dog inherited will help you understand their personality along with what keeps them happy. Do they need a lot of exercise? Are they food-motivated? Do they like a good brain tease? Adapt your care routine based on their breed results.
Breed ID
Health
Traits
Relative Finder
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 1.2 x 3.5 x 5.8 inches; 4 Ounces
- Item model number : DNA301
- Date First Available : June 2, 2016
- Manufacturer : Embark Veterinary
- ASIN : B01EINBA76
Best-sellers rank #2,489 in Pet Supplies (See Top 100 in Pet Supplies)
#3 in Dog DNA Tests
Directions
Swab the inside of your dog's mouth, activate your kit, and send the sample in a prepaid envelope to our lab.
When the genetic portion came back with her testing positive for a scary sounding condition, the Embark geneticists sent a personalized email before releasing the results, letting me know things weren't as bad as it sounded, and explaining further about the condition (including the breed of dog that it typically cause the most issues with) Had I just opened my results and seen this condition I would have PANICKED!! However knowing more about it allowed me to not panic, and just let me Vet know so we could keep an eye on her as she gets older.
I was very impressed when the breed tests came back!! They were very complete and detailed. My husband could not believe we got that much information for our money. (one test we had looked at was a $200 blood test that would only give us her breed) Not only did we have the breakdown of her breed, we also got a family tree, as well as the level of inbreeding on her genes.
I have seen some reviews on here complaining about the Supermut results, however when you get the supermut results they also provide information about what trace breeds go into the supermut.
Another amazing thing is that if new genetic disorders are discovered, they run these through the existing DNA profiles, and if your dog tests positive they will update your results and let you know.
The only con I have about this test is how long it takes to get the results, but given everything they check, this is completely understandable!!
If you are on the fence about what doggy DNA test to get, please do yourself a favor and pick this one.
The description was accurate down to coat, eye color(s) and attitude. It even found her a cousin. It even shows you a variety of dogs that are genetically similar.
It also gives you a great video for your breed-reveal party!
I've seen other DNA tests where you send a photo in with your dog and that's never sat well with me. With this test I intentially gave no information at all, just submitted the swab.
Very happy with the results. He came back as exactly what we originally suspected him to be. All of the genetic markers (size, colour, furnishings, etc etc) were spot on. We discovered two health concerns that we know to look out for, and found SEVERAL related dogs to him.
Very impressed. Definitely going to save up and do it again for our other pup.
I had doubts due to the saddle pattern on her and all her siblings. But! It came back what I was told plus a tiny amount of beagle. Which explains the saddle.
And *Maybe* Australian cattle dog.
Also it DOES do health testing, color genetics etc. definitely worth it for the health testing alone.
Going to do our other two dogs, one is pure bred but doing it for the health testing.
Then I have a rescue I want to knows breed.
This test achieved three goals:
* Screen for hereditary diseases, estimate treatment cost, compare to pet insurance premiums/cover and estimate whether pet insurance will be worth the investment (in our case for a completely healthy puppy - likely not).
* As a bday present for my wife, she was super happy to learn more about our rescue puppy. The photos and character descriptions of our puppy's relatives on the embark website are a delight!
* The daily, hour-long discussions about which dog breeds look similar to our puppy and what breeds she might be a mix of now have found a satisfying resolution.
This test is definitely good value for very young dogs to evaluate pet insurance ROI. If hereditary conditions are found, early treatment can give your pup a longer, healthier life.
It is also the best price I have found on the breed + health kit by Embark.
Do yourself and your dog a huge favor and get this! They give you updates on the processing of the DNA and I got my dogs results back in less than 4 weeks.
Cowboy and I thank you, Embark!
You my not get the results you expect