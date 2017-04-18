We rescued a puppy in December who was described as a pug mix. (as you can see in the photos everyone but me doubted this was correct) so we decided to DNA test her. I was looking at several tests (both more and less expensive than this one) and decided on Embark because of the genetic disorder portion of the text. My parents lost a dog, that could have been saved had they known about his genetic condition. They kept me updated regularly as to where they were in the process, and though it feels like it took forever, I never wondered if my girl's DNA was shelved somewhere being ignored, because I knew just what step it was going through.



When the genetic portion came back with her testing positive for a scary sounding condition, the Embark geneticists sent a personalized email before releasing the results, letting me know things weren't as bad as it sounded, and explaining further about the condition (including the breed of dog that it typically cause the most issues with) Had I just opened my results and seen this condition I would have PANICKED!! However knowing more about it allowed me to not panic, and just let me Vet know so we could keep an eye on her as she gets older.



I was very impressed when the breed tests came back!! They were very complete and detailed. My husband could not believe we got that much information for our money. (one test we had looked at was a $200 blood test that would only give us her breed) Not only did we have the breakdown of her breed, we also got a family tree, as well as the level of inbreeding on her genes.

I have seen some reviews on here complaining about the Supermut results, however when you get the supermut results they also provide information about what trace breeds go into the supermut.



Another amazing thing is that if new genetic disorders are discovered, they run these through the existing DNA profiles, and if your dog tests positive they will update your results and let you know.

The only con I have about this test is how long it takes to get the results, but given everything they check, this is completely understandable!!

If you are on the fence about what doggy DNA test to get, please do yourself a favor and pick this one.