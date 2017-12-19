Original Review:



Simple to use right out of the box, and the app is not necessary if you're satisfied with keeping tea warm at the default 130F, as we were. Keeps a charge for about 90 minutes before needing to go back on the charging plate; battery life seems shorter than it should for a product in 2017, but it was working fine for a cup of tea.



BUT - the jury is out right now on whether we will continue to use, as the interior of the mug began to delaminate after 8 days of use. The delamination is occurring in small, flaking-off spots, right in the curve where the interior base meets the interior wall (photo attached - blow it up to see the areas to the left of the original delamination spot, where cracking is just starting). No utensils, metal or otherwise, have been used on the interior, and it's been hand washed / rinsed only.



Have just sent an email to Ember and will update this review and rating as events progress.



UPDATE - 1/7/18: Customer service contacted me via email (and in the Comments section here) immediately after I posted this review, promising an immediate shipment of a replacement mug. After a little over a week, and having received no replacement or shipping info, I checked back and was told the shipment had not occurred due to an internal snafu. Customer service was again apologetic, and shipped one out overnight. We're now in about Day 3 of using the new mug, and everything seems to be working as intended, but waiting to see if we have the same issue as before (a couple commenters to this review also noted the same problem) - leaving the original 2-star rating for now, but props to Customer Service for being responsive, even with a snafu. Will post another update in a month or so.



UPDATE - 2/11/18: It's been a month of constant use, multiple times per day, for hot tea (and not using any metal utensils). Haven't had another delamination issue, although there are two tiny spots in the base curve I'm keeping an eye on. I've raised my original two-star review to four stars, as Mom loves the mug and finds that it's perfect for her use. Will only update from here if we have another issue.



UPDATE & FINAL - 3/15/18: Delamination spots appeared again as of 2/23/18. This replacement made it just over a month. Back to two stars, as it's a great idea when it works, but the quality is not there for regular use.