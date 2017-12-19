- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, 10 Ounce, 1-hr Battery Life, White - App Controlled Heated Coffee Mug
Material
|& FREE Shipping
|Material
|Stainless Steel
White
|White
Ember
|Ember
0.75 Pounds
|0.75 Pounds
|Capacity
|10 Fluid Ounces
- Keeps your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer (between 120 degrees Fahrenheit - 145 degrees Fahrenheit). Start with 135 degrees Fahrenheit and adjust up or down.Select your personalized LED color. Capacity- 295 ml or 414 ml (US only)
- 1 hour battery life on a single charge. Or keep the Ember Mug on the included charging coaster for all day use.
- Control with your smartphone. Pair with the Ember App to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more.
- Safe to hand wash. Ember Mug is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep.
- Ember’s 1 year warranty and 30-day return program valid only for purchases “Sold By” Ember Technologies or Amazon. Ember Technologies is the only authorized reseller for Ember products on Amazon. Warranty not valid for any other third party resellers on Amazon.
Ember is a design-led temperature control brand. The Ember Ceramic Mug is beautifully designed to be used in your home or at your desk, and keeps your beverages at the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last drop.
Taste Temperature.
The Ember Ceramic Mug connects to the Ember app, allowing you to set your perfect temperature and notify you when it’s reached, personalize your LED color and create temperature presets for your favorite drinks.
A fully charged Ember Ceramic Mug will keep your drink at your preferred temperature for about an hour; use the included charging coaster to make it last all day.
Simple to use right out of the box, and the app is not necessary if you're satisfied with keeping tea warm at the default 130F, as we were. Keeps a charge for about 90 minutes before needing to go back on the charging plate; battery life seems shorter than it should for a product in 2017, but it was working fine for a cup of tea.
BUT - the jury is out right now on whether we will continue to use, as the interior of the mug began to delaminate after 8 days of use. The delamination is occurring in small, flaking-off spots, right in the curve where the interior base meets the interior wall (photo attached - blow it up to see the areas to the left of the original delamination spot, where cracking is just starting). No utensils, metal or otherwise, have been used on the interior, and it's been hand washed / rinsed only.
Have just sent an email to Ember and will update this review and rating as events progress.
UPDATE - 1/7/18: Customer service contacted me via email (and in the Comments section here) immediately after I posted this review, promising an immediate shipment of a replacement mug. After a little over a week, and having received no replacement or shipping info, I checked back and was told the shipment had not occurred due to an internal snafu. Customer service was again apologetic, and shipped one out overnight. We're now in about Day 3 of using the new mug, and everything seems to be working as intended, but waiting to see if we have the same issue as before (a couple commenters to this review also noted the same problem) - leaving the original 2-star rating for now, but props to Customer Service for being responsive, even with a snafu. Will post another update in a month or so.
UPDATE - 2/11/18: It's been a month of constant use, multiple times per day, for hot tea (and not using any metal utensils). Haven't had another delamination issue, although there are two tiny spots in the base curve I'm keeping an eye on. I've raised my original two-star review to four stars, as Mom loves the mug and finds that it's perfect for her use. Will only update from here if we have another issue.
UPDATE & FINAL - 3/15/18: Delamination spots appeared again as of 2/23/18. This replacement made it just over a month. Back to two stars, as it's a great idea when it works, but the quality is not there for regular use.
I've purchased two of these now, one as a gift. In four months I've experienced pretty much every problem people mention in the reviews. Flaking paint, spontaneously dying components, a stuck pin on the charger. To their credit, the company has been pretty good about replacing stuff...but, you know.
Weird Update: Had a coworker with one of these that absolutely would not work for coffee. It would detect that it was empty and turn off. Not tea - just coffee. After a ton of back-and-forth with the company, they determined that their sensor design was inherently faulty and this was just something that happened with coffee. They promised to fix it in a future version.
She loves having hot tea from start to finish, but wishes the mug capacity was larger. I would get one for myself but not until it holds more! She doesn't have a smart phone but got the app on her iPad, so she customized the temperature to 142F.
Four months from purchase, the spring on one of the charging pins failed, so it would no longer charge. Customer service replaced the base - we only had to send in a picture.
I/we want to give this 5 stars (and we do give customer service 5 stars), but the continual problems are a concern and bit of bother.
Amazon have ignored my two requests for a replacement under warranty, funny that. I would avoid this item and to be honest, wouldn't take Amazons warranty as anything other than meaningless text.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 12, 2019
Amazon have ignored my two requests for a replacement under warranty, funny that. I would avoid this item and to be honest, wouldn't take Amazons warranty as anything other than meaningless text.
Update: it has been 6 months now and I am disappointed to report that the mug is showing considerable wear. I use it everyday and it shows. The white coating along the rim where I drink from is showing grey, and the bottom is scratching even though I use a soft sponge to clean everyday.
Reviewed in Canada on December 1, 2019
Update: it has been 6 months now and I am disappointed to report that the mug is showing considerable wear. I use it everyday and it shows. The white coating along the rim where I drink from is showing grey, and the bottom is scratching even though I use a soft sponge to clean everyday.
The issue I have is with the pricing. This item is $US85 on Amazon.com, but over $AU300 on Amazon.com.au. Really? I've seen Australia tax applied before, but this is ridiculous. Hey it overseas if you can. Incidentally I paid $AU150 for mine earlier this year and it's more than doubled in price on the site