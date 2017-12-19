& FREE Shipping
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, 10 Ounce, 1-hr Battery Life, White - App Controlled Heated Coffee Mug

4.1 out of 5 stars 1,518 ratings
Price: $109.95 & FREE Shipping
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
White
Material Stainless Steel
Color White
Brand Ember
Item Weight 0.75 Pounds
Capacity 10 Fluid Ounces

About this item

  • Keeps your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer (between 120 degrees Fahrenheit - 145 degrees Fahrenheit). Start with 135 degrees Fahrenheit and adjust up or down.Select your personalized LED color. Capacity- 295 ml or 414 ml (US only)
  • 1 hour battery life on a single charge. Or keep the Ember Mug on the included charging coaster for all day use.
  • Control with your smartphone. Pair with the Ember App to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more.
  • Safe to hand wash. Ember Mug is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep.
  • Ember’s 1 year warranty and 30-day return program valid only for purchases “Sold By” Ember Technologies or Amazon. Ember Technologies is the only authorized reseller for Ember products on Amazon. Warranty not valid for any other third party resellers on Amazon.
Product Description

Meet Ember.

Ember is a design-led temperature control brand. The Ember Ceramic Mug is beautifully designed to be used in your home or at your desk, and keeps your beverages at the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last drop.

Taste Temperature.

The Ember Ceramic Mug connects to the Ember app, allowing you to set your perfect temperature and notify you when it’s reached, personalize your LED color and create temperature presets for your favorite drinks.

A fully charged Ember Ceramic Mug will keep your drink at your preferred temperature for about an hour; use the included charging coaster to make it last all day.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
1,518 global ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
11%
3 star
7%
2 star
6%
1 star
12%
Top reviews from the United States

Tony R.
2.0 out of 5 stars UPDATED & FINAL rating and review on 3/15/18: Jury's out - worked great for a week, then started to delaminate.
Reviewed in the United States on December 19, 2017
Color: White
review image
1,443 people found this helpful
Douglas B. Smith
1.0 out of 5 stars she loves her new mug but unfortunately it started peeling inside like the photos in other reviews
Reviewed in the United States on June 5, 2018
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
review image
398 people found this helpful
PNWT
1.0 out of 5 stars Works great when it works - but for the love of god don't buy one
Reviewed in the United States on August 28, 2018
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
336 people found this helpful
bona fide shopper
4.0 out of 5 stars Five star service and idea, but four star execution
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2018
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
252 people found this helpful
TB
2.0 out of 5 stars Functions as expected. Interior of cup deteriorating within a month. UPDATED
Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2018
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
247 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Gordie Wallace
1.0 out of 5 stars Failed within three months
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 12, 2019
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Failed within three months
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 12, 2019
I bought this for my partner to use at work as she finds her green tea always ends up cold before she finishes it. This seemed the perfect fun gift for her. Whilst being pricey it did seem to be an item she would find hugely useful. After using the cup around 1-3 times per day, 4 days per week on average for 2-3 months the coating inside the cup as flaked away. As she uses this purely for green tea she does not stir in the cup and there are no signs of damage or even usage inside the cup.
Amazon have ignored my two requests for a replacement under warranty, funny that. I would avoid this item and to be honest, wouldn't take Amazons warranty as anything other than meaningless text.
Nolan Meilleur
5.0 out of 5 stars 10/10 divorce maker
Reviewed in Canada on February 26, 2020
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
ces
5.0 out of 5 stars Así debe tomarse el cafe
Reviewed in Mexico on March 22, 2018
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
ShopperA
4.0 out of 5 stars Going to buy another! (*Well... see update)
Reviewed in Canada on December 1, 2019
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Going to buy another! (*Well... see update)
Reviewed in Canada on December 1, 2019
I love this product! I drink my coffee slowly and often end up throwing the last quarter away because it’s stone cold by the time I get to it. This solves the issue totally. Love it and am going to buy the travel mug. One con is that sometimes it can taste a bit scorched when there’s only a little left and the heat is high.

Update: it has been 6 months now and I am disappointed to report that the mug is showing considerable wear. I use it everyday and it shows. The white coating along the rim where I drink from is showing grey, and the bottom is scratching even though I use a soft sponge to clean everyday.
Daniel H
4.0 out of 5 stars 200% markup for shopping in Australia
Reviewed in Australia on June 26, 2018
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
