Emoin Dancing Cactus,Talking Cactus Toy,Sunny The Cactus Repeats What You Say,Electronic Dancing Cactus Toy with Lighting,Singing Cactus Recording and Repeat Your Words,Cactus Mimicking Toy for Kids
Enhance your purchase
|Size
|1 Count (Pack of 1)
|Brand
|Emoin
|Product Dimensions
|36"L x 20"W
|Item Firmness Description
|Plush
|Color
|A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 【Repeat Cactus Toy/Talking Cactus Toy】:（Recording & Repeating & Glowing & Talking & Wiggle & Mimicking & Sing & Dance）---- Dancing Cactus can Repeat What You Say, Dancing cactus light up singing . (Our shipping address is LA), If you have any questions about the product, please feel free to contact us
- 【More Options 】If you only need singing and swinging cactus please click on the brand to enter or search asin: B08THR8MCP to buy, it will be cheaper.
- 【Talking Cactus Toy Operation Process】: 1. At the bottom, remove the screw with a screwdriver, install AA batteries 3 pack, and tighten the screw.Black button at the bottom:ON; 2. Press the label button on the cactus,cactus can sing; 3 . Press repeatedly to switch to the next song ; 4.Left Label:Long press to record,15 seconds at most,and press to play sound --- Right Label:press to play music,you can record after the song is paused
- 【Mimicking Cactus Toy 】--- Sing Multiple Cheery Songs - Dancing Cactus Repeat What You Say,Dancing Cactus Recording - This Battery Operated dancing cactus plant toy can dance with the rhythm, cactus toy sing songs,electric dancing cactus bringing your child a happy time in a life time.cactus plush toy for International children's day gift
- 【Repeat Dancing Cactus Plush in Pot】----Dancing Cactus Repeating:Electronic shake dancing cactus plush ,talking and dancing cactus,singing cactus perfect accessory for home decoration, party, good for early childhood education.dancing cactus plush in pot funny dancing cactus plush toy,cactus dancing toy
Product Description
Talking and Dancing Cactus ---- Dancing Cactus Sing Multiple Cheery Songs ---- Dancing Cactus Repeat What You Say
Funny Wiggle Dancing and Singing Cactus Fidget toys ---- Cactus plush toy Gift purpose: the most suitable birthday gift for children. Cheerful music and dancing are very suitable to create a pleasant atmosphere and suitable for parties. Holidays, Christmas gifts, Mother's Day gifts, Prime day,Christmas gifts, Independence Day gift,essential gifts for birthday parties, very suitable for holiday gifts and surprise gifts for girlfriends.
Dancing Cactus Toy Repeat Your Words and Save Your Recording - Singing cactus brings joy: cactus toy can dance and bring a lifetime of joy to children, talking dancing cactus is very helpful for early education.attracting attention. The singing cactus toy will beat with the rhythm
Talking & Dancing cactus mimicking toy - dancing cactus plush in pot is also home and office decorations, mimicking cactus toy creating a good office atmosphere for you. cactus plush toy is a great choice as a gift for your colleagues!
Repeat Cactus Toy Features：
Recording Cactus+ Repeating Cactus+Talking Cactus+Mimicking Cactus+Sing Cactus+ Dance Cactus+ Glowing Cactus+Wiggle Cactus, wiggle dancing and singing cactus,cactus toys for kids,This is copying cactus toy,Will bring you a lot of fun, our cactus has 100 songs, the languages of the songs are English, Spanish, and light music.
Repeat Cactus Toy Operation Process:
1. At the bottom, remove the screw with a screwdriver, install AA batteries 3 pack, and tighten the screw.Black button at the bottom:ON; 2. Press the label button on the cactus,cactus can sing;
3 . Press repeatedly to switch to the next song - 100 songs ;
4.Left Label:Long press to record,15 seconds at most,and press to play sound --- Right Label:press to play music,you can record after the song is paused,repeating cactus toy and cactus talking toy
Repeating dancing cactus/Cactus plush toy can dance/dancing cactus mimicking toy, sing,Fun and lovely dancing cactus toy cactus plush toys,cactus dancing toy recording,With the singing and humorous dancing, children's attention will be aroused and joy will be brought to them!electronic dancing cactus,cactus talking you said
cactus toy repeats what you say - cactus toy that repeats what you say - Adults can also decompress - decompress cactus dancing toy - Give a gift to a friend - cactus dancing、cactus dancing toy、dancing cactus、dancing cactus plush in pot、dancing cactus toy、funny dancing cactus plush toy、plush toy cactus、cactus toy talking,cactus toy mimicking
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
By Alexander Gonzalez on August 1, 2021
LATER the same day that we got it it stopped singing , the volume stopped working completely but it still dances 😣
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Mexico on July 14, 2021