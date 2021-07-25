$30.99
Emoin Dancing Cactus,Talking Cactus Toy,Sunny The Cactus Repeats What You Say,Electronic Dancing Cactus Toy with Lighting,Singing Cactus Recording and Repeat Your Words,Cactus Mimicking Toy for Kids

4.0 out of 5 stars 1,642 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Plush Puppets
Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • 【Repeat Cactus Toy/Talking Cactus Toy】:（Recording & Repeating & Glowing & Talking & Wiggle & Mimicking & Sing & Dance）---- Dancing Cactus can Repeat What You Say, Dancing cactus light up singing . (Our shipping address is LA), If you have any questions about the product, please feel free to contact us
  • 【More Options 】If you only need singing and swinging cactus please click on the brand to enter or search asin: B08THR8MCP to buy, it will be cheaper.
  • 【Talking Cactus Toy Operation Process】: 1. At the bottom, remove the screw with a screwdriver, install AA batteries 3 pack, and tighten the screw.Black button at the bottom:ON; 2. Press the label button on the cactus,cactus can sing; 3 . Press repeatedly to switch to the next song ; 4.Left Label:Long press to record,15 seconds at most,and press to play sound --- Right Label:press to play music,you can record after the song is paused
  • 【Mimicking Cactus Toy 】--- Sing Multiple Cheery Songs - Dancing Cactus Repeat What You Say,Dancing Cactus Recording - This Battery Operated dancing cactus plant toy can dance with the rhythm, cactus toy sing songs,electric dancing cactus bringing your child a happy time in a life time.cactus plush toy for International children's day gift
  • 【Repeat Dancing Cactus Plush in Pot】----Dancing Cactus Repeating:Electronic shake dancing cactus plush ,talking and dancing cactus,singing cactus perfect accessory for home decoration, party, good for early childhood education.dancing cactus plush in pot funny dancing cactus plush toy,cactus dancing toy
Product Description

Talking and Dancing Cactus ---- Dancing Cactus Sing Multiple Cheery Songs ---- Dancing Cactus Repeat What You Say

Funny Wiggle Dancing and Singing Cactus Fidget toys ---- Cactus plush toy Gift purpose: the most suitable birthday gift for children. Cheerful music and dancing are very suitable to create a pleasant atmosphere and suitable for parties. Holidays, Christmas gifts, Mother's Day gifts, Prime day,Christmas gifts, Independence Day gift,essential gifts for birthday parties, very suitable for holiday gifts and surprise gifts for girlfriends.

Dancing Cactus Toy Repeat Your Words and Save Your Recording - Singing cactus brings joy: cactus toy can dance and bring a lifetime of joy to children, talking dancing cactus is very helpful for early education.attracting attention. The singing cactus toy will beat with the rhythm

Talking & Dancing cactus mimicking toy - dancing cactus plush in pot is also home and office decorations, mimicking cactus toy creating a good office atmosphere for you. cactus plush toy is a great choice as a gift for your colleagues!

Repeat Cactus Toy Features：

Recording Cactus+ Repeating Cactus+Talking Cactus+Mimicking Cactus+Sing Cactus+ Dance Cactus+ Glowing Cactus+Wiggle Cactus, wiggle dancing and singing cactus,cactus toys for kids,This is copying cactus toy,Will bring you a lot of fun, our cactus has 100 songs, the languages of the songs are English, Spanish, and light music.

Repeat Cactus Toy Operation Process:

1. At the bottom, remove the screw with a screwdriver, install AA batteries 3 pack, and tighten the screw.Black button at the bottom:ON; 2. Press the label button on the cactus,cactus can sing;

3 . Press repeatedly to switch to the next song - 100 songs ;

4.Left Label:Long press to record,15 seconds at most,and press to play sound --- Right Label:press to play music,you can record after the song is paused,repeating cactus toy and cactus talking toy

Repeating dancing cactus/Cactus plush toy can dance/dancing cactus mimicking toy, sing,Fun and lovely dancing cactus toy cactus plush toys,cactus dancing toy recording,With the singing and humorous dancing, children's attention will be aroused and joy will be brought to them!electronic dancing cactus,cactus talking you said

cactus toy repeats what you say - cactus toy that repeats what you say - Adults can also decompress - decompress cactus dancing toy - Give a gift to a friend - cactus dancing、cactus dancing toy、dancing cactus、dancing cactus plush in pot、dancing cactus toy、funny dancing cactus plush toy、plush toy cactus、cactus toy talking,cactus toy mimicking

Jules
5.0 out of 5 stars VERY UPSET - profanity
Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
181 people found this helpful
Alexander Gonzalez
1.0 out of 5 stars Defective product
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
I bought it for my daughter. I was really excited for her and when i open the package it had a missing eye what a disappointment.
41 people found this helpful
Ashley Brown-smith
1.0 out of 5 stars Not what I ordered
Reviewed in the United States on August 9, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
Ashleigh Lowe
1.0 out of 5 stars Way too loud no volume control and when you talk to it, it doesn't repeat it back
Reviewed in the United States on August 12, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on August 12, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
Yarii tavarez
1.0 out of 5 stars no silve 💔
Reviewed in the United States on July 6, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
Emily Qiao
1.0 out of 5 stars Not as good as expected
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
Nayomi
1.0 out of 5 stars volume broke less than 24 hours
Reviewed in the United States on July 30, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
MR
2.0 out of 5 stars A bit disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
david arreola
3.0 out of 5 stars cumple con su función pero embalaje de mala calidad y sin instrucciones de uso
Reviewed in Mexico on January 14, 2022
Reviewed in Mexico on January 14, 2022
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
Jesús p.
5.0 out of 5 stars baila y reproduce lo que escucha
Reviewed in Mexico on July 13, 2021
Color: A-dancing Cactus Mimicking
Esta bonito si es tal cual lo que dice y baila solo checar bien que no esté muy justo la tela al mecanismo por qué al principio se atoro pero nos percatamos y lo desatoramos
