"Alexa, ask engine to give me my daily snapshot"

Infrequent or mild realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence

Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts

The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:

By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

Allow this skill to access the country and postal code configured for your Alexa devices.

Description Your Store's Snapshot:

Start off the morning with a briefing of your store's metrics, with the data you actually want to hear about.



Daily Planning Assistant:

Based off of what our skills tells you, you'll have a clear path for what needs to get done that day.



Marketing Planning:

The Engine skill might uncover a rising star in your product catalog, helping you drive marketing tasks.

Invocation Name: engine

