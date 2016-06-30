Our story
How we got our start?
Ergodriven was born miles from any office. Hiking, swimming holes, and cliff-jumping created a few blisters and an important realization. Nature isn't flat. Feeling our joints articulate and stabilizing muscles activate as we traversed varied terrain really hammered home just how not flat nature is.
What makes our product unique?
When we teamed up with specialists well-versed in biomechanics and dug into the research, it was clear that "flat" is just too little stimulation for healthy living. So we decided to start making things less flat with the one of the spaces we occupy the most - the ground right in front of our desks.
Why we love what we do?
It feels so good to be working on products every single day that make people feel better. Every time we read an email from a customer, detailing how their lives have improved from working healthier, it really feels good. In our small way, we're making the world better and we're really proud of that.