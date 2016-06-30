$99.00
Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven | The Not-Flat Standing Desk Anti-Fatigue Mat with Calculated Terrain | Standing Desk Mat | Comfortable Standing Mat | Office Mat | Desk Accessories | Obsidian Black

Enhance your purchase

Color Obsidian Black
Material Polyurethane
Size 29"W x 26.25"D x 2.7"H
Brand Ergodriven

About this item

  • THE BEST STANDING DESK MAT: Topo is the first anti-fatigue mat designed specifically for standing desks. It boasts premium comfort mat material and patented next-generation terrain features. That’s why it’s been The Wirecutter’s top pick since 2016.
  • SIT LESS AND STAND BETTER: Spend more time out of your chair and move more while you stand, with Topo’s meticulously designed ergonomic topography. Our infinite possible micro and macro movements provide a plethora of new and dynamic positions.
  • IMPROVE YOUR MOVEMENT WITHOUT EVEN THINKING: Topo’s cushioned terrain drives subconscious movement, stretching, and massage - unlike distracting balance boards and treadmills.
  • MAKE THE MOVE TO STANDING EASIER: You can reposition Topo with just one foot, unlike normal anti-fatigue mats designed for kitchens. Grab Topo’s unique indentation with your heel or toe to pull the mat out from under your desk. Then just push forward to slide it back.
  • GET THE TRUE BENEFIT OF STANDING: Topo will leave you feeling energized and productive, because the more you move, the better you feel. You’ll buy in confidence thanks to Topo’s 7-year manufacturer’s warranty and 100% full-refund satisfaction guarantee.
From the brand

ergodriven Topo standing desk anti fatigue mat cliff jumping
ergodriven Topo standing desk anti fatigue mat logo bigger
Let your environment drive you.

Our story

How we got our start?
Ergodriven was born miles from any office. Hiking, swimming holes, and cliff-jumping created a few blisters and an important realization. Nature isn't flat. Feeling our joints articulate and stabilizing muscles activate as we traversed varied terrain really hammered home just how not flat nature is.
What makes our product unique?
When we teamed up with specialists well-versed in biomechanics and dug into the research, it was clear that "flat" is just too little stimulation for healthy living. So we decided to start making things less flat with the one of the spaces we occupy the most - the ground right in front of our desks.
Why we love what we do?
It feels so good to be working on products every single day that make people feel better. Every time we read an email from a customer, detailing how their lives have improved from working healthier, it really feels good. In our small way, we're making the world better and we're really proud of that.

Product Description

Ergodriven
Ergodriven
Top reviews from the United States

T. Romo
5.0 out of 5 stars Real Review from a Real Guy who didn't get paid or a discount
Reviewed in the United States on June 30, 2016
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Real Review from a Real Guy who didn't get paid or a discount
By T. Romo on June 30, 2016
I just got the Halter standing desk for my work space and my office has concrete floors with an extremely thin layer of carpet. My legs were fatiguing throughout the day and I would have to take breaks to sit again. I did some research and came across the Topo mat. My first reaction was "dang, I need to spend $120 on this mat?" But then I started watching the videos and seeing all the different benefits of this specific anti-fatigue mat. I loved the idea that I would have multiple options of stances throughout the day. I was looking at this mat and the varidesk "ultimate mat" which is $95 itself. Between the two choices I decided to take the plunge and spend the $25 extra for this mat and I couldn't be happier. I used to work for guitar center in sales and we always had a saying "buy right the first time" you may spend a little more but at least you are happy and don't want to upgrade later or exchange and purchase a different product.

If you are someone who works Monday through Friday in an office and want to use your standing desk as much as possible in the standing position then I recommend spending a little bit more and getting a mat that will allow you to do so.

What the manufacturer says is true, the terrain of the mat is so comfortable in multiple positions that you will find yourself switching throughout the day because they all feel so relaxing. The teardrop in the middle is amazing on the bottom of your foot. You can also use the back edge of the mat to stretch your calf throughout the day which is nice.

If you already made the investment in a standing desk and now you are looking at anti-fatigue mats I can tell you from the two weeks that I have had this mat it is well worth the $120. It's a one time buy that you won't regret.

#NoRAgrets

I was kind of skeptical if this mat was the real deal since there were TONS of great reviews but most of them said "disclaimer I received this product at a discount/ or free for my review". Well I can tell you that I honestly did NOT receive ANY discount and most certainly did pay the full price of $120 because my wife came up to me asking what the heck did I spend $120 on a mat for? But after I showed her the video and the product came in and she stood on it she completely understood and let me live to write this review.

Hope this helps in making your decision.
Ben
5.0 out of 5 stars How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Crazy Funpad for Feet
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2017
Verified Purchase
JAinPA
3.0 out of 5 stars Might not be right for me
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
guywhosewatchingthewatchmen
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent product; New users must be advised to dip their toes in before all-day use
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Chan
4.0 out of 5 stars I always knew that sitting all day was bad for me
Reviewed in Canada on May 16, 2016
Verified Purchase
Deeny
5.0 out of 5 stars It's exactly what I was looking for.
Reviewed in Canada on June 3, 2016
Verified Purchase
Lara
5.0 out of 5 stars My feet are happy all day
Reviewed in Canada on August 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
S M
5.0 out of 5 stars Great mats, we bought two
Reviewed in Canada on June 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
Matt Wilkie
4.0 out of 5 stars topo-mini probably would have been alright
Reviewed in Canada on April 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
