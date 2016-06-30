I purchased this after spending a good bit of time researching standing desk mats, and once I found it online I knew it was for me. This mat does everything that I wanted it to do and was so worth every penny.

It's supportive, not to soft or firm, feels great on bare feet, seems to stand up to daily wear and tear quite well, and will be easy to clean when the time comes. For anyone who is on the shorter side I will make one comment, that all of the pictures you see of people straddling the mat, a foot on each side, might be a bit of a stretch. I am a 5foot 3 inch tall woman with long legs, size 9 shoes.



For the first day that I had the Topo I definitely tripped on it a bunch, my brain just wasn't accustomed to having to walk over something like this. That lasted exactly one day, and then I was fine. The warnings that they include all over the package aren't for nothing, but you'll adapt in no time. It was quite a bit larger than I had imagined, even knowing the dimensions. I'm lucky that it fits exactly between the legs of my desk, it slides easily out with one foot when I need it. The only adjustment I've made over time is to pull my desk out from the wall a bit, as the Topo is quite deep, and I wasn't able to pull my chair as far under the desk as I was used to. By pulling the desk out problem was solved.



I use my mat with bare feet almost exclusively, and find it to be quite a bit more comfortable than with shoes. The knob in the middle feels great on my arches, as do all of the ridges around the edge. The raised back portion is great to stand on and stretch out my calves ( I stand facing backwards and the slope is perfect). The mat really does encourage you to move in a way that just feels natural. I had been waiting for a standing desk at my job for years and have found that it makes my angry back happier, has improved my posture, and is just a more enjoyable way to

spend the day. I find it easier to integrate physiotherapy stretches into my day, and to make sure that I am taking care of my body. I am more inclined to stretch things out, twist, and shift during the day.

Right now I tend to stand for about an hour and a half at a time, then I'm ready to sit again for a bit. Given the nature of my job I don't have the option to stand all day anyways, so it's nice to be able to switch things up every twenty minutes or so, which I do some days.



If this seems like the mat you've been looking for, I'd say trust yourself and go for it, you're probably right.