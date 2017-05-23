Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug ... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring (2 Pack), Works with Amazon Alexa Echo, No Hub Required, 1 Minute to Set Up, White

3.8 out of 5 stars 695 customer reviews
#1 Best Sellerin Electrical Outlet Switches
Price: $69.90
With Deal: $26.99 ($13.50 / Piece) & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $42.91 (61%)
Buy 1, get a discount on selected products 6 Applicable Promotion(s)
In Stock.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Amazon Certified
This item is certified to work with Amazon Alexa
Control this product with your voice through select Alexa devices.
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control. Power your devices without lifting a finger. Does not currently support Google Home, SmartThings, Homekit, or IFTTT
  • Track power usage for connected devices and figure out which devices use the most energy. You can effectively cut your usage so that you can save money on your next electric bill
  • Easy to install and stable connection. Controlled from different devices and manage your home on your smartphone or tablet from anywhere
  • Get ready to have a smart home and create customized schedule to automatically turn on and off any home electronics or appliances such as lamps, Christmas lighting, coffee maker, etc
  • 30-day money back, 2-year warranty and lifetime support. *ONLY support 2.4GHz WiFi
See more product details

Frequently bought together

  • Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring (2 Pack), Works with Amazon Alexa Echo, No Hub Required, 1 Minute to Set Up, White
  • +
  • Echo Dot (2nd Generation) - Black
  • +
  • TP-Link Smart Plug, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Control your Devices from Anywhere, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant (HS100)
Total price: $79.97
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Compare to similar items


Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring (2 Pack), Works with Amazon Alexa Echo, No Hub Required, 1 Minute to Set Up, White
Wifi Smart Plug Set of 2 Mini Smart Outlet Works with Amazon Alexa Remote Control By Smart Phone from Anywhere Anytime (2 Packs)
Tan Tan Smart Plug 2 Pack Wi-Fi Enabled Mini Smart Switch Works with Amazon Alexa, No Hub Required, Remote Control your Devices from Anywhere, ETL Listed with Timing Function for Smart Phone
Potensic Smart Plug 2 Pack Wi-Fi Enabled Mini Smart Switch Wireless Outlet Works with Amazon Alexa & Google Home, No Hub Required, Switch On/Off your electric equipment from Anywhere, Timing Function
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (695) 4 out of 5 stars (178) 4 out of 5 stars (485) 4 out of 5 stars (225)
Price $26.99 $29.99 $31.99 $31.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Etekcity smartmate TanTan Direct Potensic®
Color White 2 Packs 2-Pack
Item Dimensions 2.2 x 2.4 x 2.2 in 1.07 x 2.09 x 1.89 in
Size 2 Pack 2 Pack 2packs
Compare with similar items

Product description

Manage your home, even from afar. Control from afar The Etekcity Voltson WiFi Electrical Outlet empowers you to remotely control your appliances, whether directly with your VeSync app (on your smartphone/tablet), or with Alexa voice control set up at home. Use it at home, from the office, or even from a cafe with Wi-Fi. Even create custom schedules so you can ditch double-checking your appliances all the time! Make your home smart at saving energy and costs Smart management actually helps eliminate excess consumption of electricity, since household devices can still eat up energy, even when not in use. This outlet also monitors a device's power usage via the VeSync app, so you know how much power each device uses. Be smart about home! Save on your bill, and save valuable energy. Streamline home security Moreover, for the extended days you're away, replace old-fashioned timers that are limited in function. This smart outlet can turn on lamps on a set schedule, or at a moment's notice as you're miles away. Specifications: 1.Power Rating: 10A/120V (1200W); 2.Energy Monitor: Track your power usage by day, week, month and year; 3.Timer Function: Can set over 30 groups of time for your appliances including schedule, action timer and countdown timer; 4.Triggered Actions: You can set a program that it will automatically switch off the outlet if power of device reaches programmed number; 5.Share Function: You can share your outlets with other family account so that your family can control it at the same time. This WiFi outlet configuration works on 2.4G WiFi, so please check that your phone is connected to 2.4GHz WiFi before using the app. If you encounter any problems, please feel free to contact support. We will respond in 24 hours.

Product information

Technical Details

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
This item works with Amazon Alexa

Use Alexa to control your smart home with your voice.

Every Works with Amazon Alexa smart home product is certified for voice control with Alexa devices.

Important information

Seller Warranty Description

2 year warranty

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

app alexa smart plugs plug outlet wifi echo outlets setup control lights connect device devices etekcity vesync network connected account

Top customer reviews

Private
5.0 out of 5 stars5 star? read on
May 23, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 200 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Farid Zag
4.0 out of 5 starsAmazing little multi tasker in search of outlet timer I ...
June 29, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image review image
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Chad
5.0 out of 5 starsPretty Freaking Cool
November 29, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
J. Watters
3.0 out of 5 starsJust ok
December 7, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
marie fan
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks great
December 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Feydakin
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat product
December 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Chad
5.0 out of 5 starsVery cool!
December 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
deanna
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks great!
December 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring (2 Pack), Works with Amazon Alexa Echo, No Hub Required, 1 Minute to Set Up, White
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring (2 Pack), Works with Amazon Alexa Echo, No Hub Required, 1 Minute to Set Up, White
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Work Lights, Best Rated in Home Automation Modules, Best Rated in Home Automation Devices, homekit light, smart plugs, wireless wall switches