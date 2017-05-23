Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring (2 Pack), Works with Amazon Alexa Echo, No Hub Required, 1 Minute to Set Up, White

|Part Number
|817915020586
|Item Weight
|3.2 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|2.4 x 2.2 x 2.2 inches
|Item model number
|Voltson
|Size
|2 Pack
|Color
|White
|Style
|2 Pack
|Material
|ABS
|Shape
|Circular
|Thickness
|1.18 inches
|Power Source
|AC
|Voltage
|120 volts
|Wattage
|120 watts
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Number Of Pieces
|2
|Switch Type
|Remote
|Plug Format
|B - US style with ground plug.
|Switch Style
|Remote
|Special Features
|Encrypted protection for your information; Only support IOS and Android System
|Usage
|Indoor use only
|Included Components
|smart plug *2, Manual
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Assembled Diameter
|2.2 inches
