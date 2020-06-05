- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Evercade Premium Pack Includes 3 Cartridges Collections: Atari Volume 1, Interplay Volume 1 and Dataeast Volume 1 - Electronic Games
- "The evercade is a retro handheld Console; supports 8 and 16 bit games; HDMI connectivity to connect to your TV; up-scaled graphics to HD; 4.3" Screen; supports saving & loading your game; includes Atari data East & interplay 1 collection cartridges.
- Full list of Atari games on cartridge: adventure (2600); alien brigade (7800); adventure (2600); asteroids (2600): Canyon Bomber (2600); Centipede (2600); crystal castles (2600); desert Falcon (2600); double dunk (2600);
- Food fight (7800); gravitar (2600); Missile command (2600); motor Psycho (7800); night driver (2600); Ninja golf (7800); steeplechase (2600); Sword quest Earth world (2600); tempest (2600); video pinball (2600); yars return (2600).
- Full list of data East games on cartridge: bad Dudes; Burger time; burnin' Rubber (Bump & jump); Fighter's history; Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics; karate champ; magical drop 2; Midnight resistance; side pocket and two crude Dudes.
- Full list of interplay games on cartridge: battlechess; boogerman; clayfighter; earthwork jim; incantation and Titan.
Product description
Evercade is a brand new handheld Console with unique multi-game retro cartridges from leading games publishers and Console platforms. It has a 4.3" Screen and connects to your TV, up-scaling graphics to HD. You can save and load your progress at any point and there's a library of over 100 Officially Licensed 8-bit and 16-bit retro games. Inside this Premium Pack you will find the Atari collection 1 cartridge (20 games), dataeast collection 1 cartridge (10 games) and interplay collection 1 cartridge (7 games)
