Evercade Premium Pack Includes 3 Cartridges Collections: Atari Volume 1, Interplay Volume 1 and Dataeast Volume 1 - Electronic Games

Platform : Sega Genesis, Electronic Game, Nintendo Super NES, Nintendo NES
  • "The evercade is a retro handheld Console; supports 8 and 16 bit games; HDMI connectivity to connect to your TV; up-scaled graphics to HD; 4.3" Screen; supports saving & loading your game; includes Atari data East & interplay 1 collection cartridges.
  • Full list of Atari games on cartridge: adventure (2600); alien brigade (7800); adventure (2600); asteroids (2600): Canyon Bomber (2600); Centipede (2600); crystal castles (2600); desert Falcon (2600); double dunk (2600);
  • Food fight (7800); gravitar (2600); Missile command (2600); motor Psycho (7800); night driver (2600); Ninja golf (7800); steeplechase (2600); Sword quest Earth world (2600); tempest (2600); video pinball (2600); yars return (2600).
  • Full list of data East games on cartridge: bad Dudes; Burger time; burnin' Rubber (Bump & jump); Fighter's history; Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics; karate champ; magical drop 2; Midnight resistance; side pocket and two crude Dudes.
  • Full list of interplay games on cartridge: battlechess; boogerman; clayfighter; earthwork jim; incantation and Titan.

Product description

Evercade is a brand new handheld Console with unique multi-game retro cartridges from leading games publishers and Console platforms. It has a 4.3" Screen and connects to your TV, up-scaling graphics to HD. You can save and load your progress at any point and there's a library of over 100 Officially Licensed 8-bit and 16-bit retro games. Inside this Premium Pack you will find the Atari collection 1 cartridge (20 games), dataeast collection 1 cartridge (10 games) and interplay collection 1 cartridge (7 games)

