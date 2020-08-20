& FREE Returns
In Stock.
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket - Soft, Fluffy Blankets - Throw Blankets for Couch and Bed - 50x65 - Gray

4.4 out of 5 stars 8,701 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for Bed Throws by Everlasting Comfort
Gray
Size Full
Brand Everlasting Comfort
Color Gray
Fabric Type 100% Polyester
Pattern Tie-Dye/Solid

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 2 Luxurious Designs: Luxury runs through every stitch, seam, and thread of the Everlasting Comfort Throw Blanket. You'll experience opulence at its finest with its plush faux fur fabric wrapped around you. Our throw blanket features a faux animal print on one side and a classic solid design on the other. No other blanket offers you style options and luxurious comfort in one package. NOTE: Dark red, ivory, navy blue, and teal throws feature a classic solid design on both sides of the blanket
  • The Only Double Sided Faux Fur Blanket: Unlike other throws, ours is the only one with the same plush faux fur on both sides. No more trying to figure out which side of the blanket is the comfy side, they both are. To create an ultra soft blanket, we designed our throws to include thick, soft, and luxurious faux fur material. And to further enhance our blanket's beauty, the stitching thread color used throughout each blanket matches the faux fur color perfectly
  • Long, Thick, and Durable Safe: Our blankets and throws use 100 percent polyester to create the softest animal fur like feel possible. The long, thick threads are durable and perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The durable construction means our blanket resists color fading, stains, and every day wear & tear. It makes it a perfect throw for naps, reading, meditation, movie nights, cuddle sessions, or taking the chill out of the night air
  • Machine Washable, Dryer Safe: Other fluffy blankets aren't designed to withstand machine washing. Ours was created with ease of care in mind. Using cold water and your machine's gentle cycle, you can keep your throw blanket fresh and clean for years. And to make drying simple, it's dryer safe when using the tumble dry gentle cycle and NO HEAT. IMPORTANT: Wash before use to avoid shedding
  • Lifetime Replacement Policy: At Everlasting Comfort, we take your experience with our products to heart. And to show that we’re here to help, we pledge to replace your product should anything ever go wrong. Relax comfortably knowing we have you covered
New & Used (4) from $20.95
Product Description

throw blanket gray
Throw Blanket

Cozy up anywhere in a silky, soft, and warm throw blanket from Everlasting Comfort. Both sides of the blanket are made of high-quality faux fur that’s plush, smooth, and feels just like real animal fur.

Unlike other blankets that lose their softness and fall apart over time, our unbelievably soft blankets are made with long, thick strands that don’t shed or fall apart. Simply wash your blanket before use to avoid shedding. Enjoy your throw blanket for years to come, thanks to its durable construction made to resist color fading, stains, and normal wear & tear.

The versatile blanket features 2 unique designs in 1. It’s ideal for those who want the option of having both a luxurious faux animal print and a classic solid color blanket. Each design is a perfect accessory to accent any home, living, or bedroom decor, and gives you the freedom to adjust your decor to suit your mood. And never worry about unattractive stitching again, as each blanket is carefully crafted with hidden stitching. Our blankets are lightweight, comfortable, and a perfect size for adults, teens, and children.

Bring the comfort and style of Everlasting Comfort into your home.

Throw Blanket

Wondering what to get your friends and family for the holidays? Or have an upcoming birthday? Maybe you just feel like spoiling your loved ones. No matter the occasion, look no further. The Everlasting Comfort Luxury Throw Blanket is the perfect gift for everyone!

Throw Blanket
Throw blanket

Want to spice up your room with a brand new color? Or maybe two? Our 2 unique designs in 1 mean that you can have both a luxurious faux animal print and a classic solid color blanket. So you can transform your home from simple and classic during the day to dinner party luxury in the evening, all with the flip of a blanket.

Compare with similar items


Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket - Soft, Fluffy Blankets - Throw Blankets for Couch and Bed - 50x65 - Gray
Amazon Basics Fuzzy Faux Fur Sherpa Throw Blanket, 50"x60" - Cream
Lvylov Decorative Soft Fluffy Faux Fur Throw Blanket 50" x 60",Reversible Long Shaggy Cozy Furry Blanket,Comfy Microfiber Accent Chic Plush Fuzzy Blanket for Sofa/Couch/Bed,Breathable & Washable,Beige
Amazon Brand – Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket - 63 x 87 Inch, Frost Grey
TOONOW Faux Fur Throw Blanket,50''x60'',Ultra Soft and Fluffy,Cozy Fuzzy Long Hair Shaggy Blanket,Plush Fleece Comfy Microfiber Lightweight Decorative Blanket for Couch Bed Sofa,Pure White
Bedsure Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Grey- Warm Thick Fluffy Plush Cozy Reversible Shaggy Blanket for Sofa and Bed -Comfy Furry Blanket, Gray, 60x80 inches
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (8701) 4.4 out of 5 stars (79) 4.6 out of 5 stars (774) 4.7 out of 5 stars (5797) 4.7 out of 5 stars (630) 4.7 out of 5 stars (4584)
Price $26.95 $21.24 $19.99 $36.99 $16.99 $26.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Upper Echelon Products Amazon.com BSSSTORE Amazon.com TOONOW Home Store Bedsure
Color Gray Solid Cream Beige Frost Grey Pure White Grey
Material Polyester Microfiber Polyester Polyester Polyester Polyester & Polyester Blend, Polyester & Polyester Blend, Polyester & Polyester Blend, Polyester & Polyester Blend, Polyester & Polyester Blend
Pattern Tie-Dye/Solid Faux Fur Tie-Dye animal Print Pattern Plain Solid Animal
Size Full 50x60" Throw - 50" x 60" 63" x 87" Throw-50" x 60" 60x80
Product information

Color:Gray

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
8,701 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
11%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%
Top reviews from the United States

Zac Cupples
5.0 out of 5 stars Luxury knows no price
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2020
Color: Black Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Luxury knows no price
By Zac Cupples on August 20, 2020
As the singular dominant voice in male fashion for the last 10+ years, it was no surprise when I purchased this blanket. Some would argue, “is a blanket even fashion?” And to that I say, take a look for yourself. I have decided to harness my gift of influence so you all can know exactly where the limit of comfort and affordability collide and then PUSH BEYOND. Did I push the envelope too far? Perhaps. Is this blanket extremely comfortable and affordably priced? Absolutely.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
1,230 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ashley Heath Capel
5.0 out of 5 stars What an amazing gift!!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 22, 2020
Color: Gray Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars What an amazing gift!!!
By Ashley Heath Capel on August 22, 2020
From those MAGICAL 💫 , quiet moments when I wake up before everyone else in the house, to reading time with my boys, to snuggling with my love by the fire pit on chilly Pittsburgh nights, my Luxury Faux Throw is keeping us warm as we savor every last minute of summer before it’s back to (virtual)school!

These lifetime-guaranteed throw blankets come in eight different colors, and are made with long, thick faux fur (cruelty-free) for the softest feel possible. They’re double-sided, and I promise they feel just like real animal fur!

Have you been looking for a new blanket to get ready for fall? They make amazing gifts, too!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
195 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Wayo B.
5.0 out of 5 stars PROS & CONS
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2020
Color: Arctic Blue Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars PROS & CONS
By Wayo B. on August 16, 2020
Alright I’m a huge believer in sharing Pros and Cons cause there is always both!

So here goes:

PROS
- Super pretty and photographable
- multiple colors
- material feels SUPER nice one your skin. It’s very gentle.
- lightweight
- easy to travel with

CONS
- id say the ONLY con was that it is a little on the smaller size so it’s never going to fully cover a bug guy such as myself but that being said it still does the trick in the places it does cover. :)

I’d say buy it. Great product.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
111 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
kerryanndunn
5.0 out of 5 stars SO SOFT. JUST BUY IT.
Reviewed in the United States on August 12, 2020
Color: Arctic Blue Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars SO SOFT. JUST BUY IT.
By kerryanndunn on August 12, 2020
This faux fur throw blanket is super soft and comfy. My entire family has been fighting over it. And look, even the dog loves it! It’s double-sided with the same soft fur on both sides. One side is this Arctic blue tie-dye and the other is a solid light blue-gray. The washing instructions say to wash on the gentle cycle and air dry, no heat. It came out even softer after the first washing. This will be my new reading blanket!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
119 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
RighteousZombie
5.0 out of 5 stars Super soft & cozy
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Color: Black Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Super soft & cozy
By RighteousZombie on September 16, 2020
I love how plush it is😍 one side is black, the other a grey fur color, each side a different pattern. I am a fan of the black side 🥰 I have sensory processing disorder and it can be difficult to find fabric that does not agitate me. Usually I choose microfiber blankets but they aren't exactly "fancy" so I am excited to have something a little more luxurious for my living room. The blanket is so cozy that I know it will not stay in the living room all the time but still!😂 It is 100% polyester, which is my only 'safe' fabric. It is silky smooth and really does feel like plush fur. It also has a bit of weight to it, compared to my microfiber blankets! It is not a weighted blanket but it is heftier than your typical throw blanket of it's size- which is another bonus for my SPD as weight helps with distress but I freak out if there is *too much* weight on me. It is also machine washable, phew! I am happy to have this, and the price is fantastic for something so luxurious.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
73 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
earl arena
5.0 out of 5 stars Soft and Cozy but Still Cruelty Free
Reviewed in the United States on August 10, 2020
Color: Ivory Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Soft and Cozy but Still Cruelty Free
By earl arena on August 10, 2020
This blanker is so soft and cozy. I was looking for a cream colored blanket to go well with my room and this works perfectly. I have bought other blankets similar to this that are faux fur and soft but what I love about this one is that the faux fur is on both sides instead of just one side. It also folds up really nicely and can be packed away. The blanket is not super heavy but it is still extremely warm. I was really happy with how quickly the package got here and can’t wait to use this more when the weather changes over to fall! I recommend it you are looking for a really soft aesthetically pleasing blanket! It’s also nice how many neutral color choices they have.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
57 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
A.Rose
5.0 out of 5 stars SUPER plush & gorgeous all season throw. Pet and kid friendly
Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2020
Color: Gray Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars SUPER plush & gorgeous all season throw. Pet and kid friendly
By A.Rose on August 13, 2020
From the minute I took it out, I could tell that this was a great buy! Warm, comfortable and definitely an all season pick! It's light enough to use indoors for the summer when the AC is on, or warm enough for outdoors on a cold chilly night... HIGHLY RECOMMEND, and with the lifetime warranty, you really can't go wrong. My suggestion: get one for yourself and gift another before the holidays come! I can see these getting sold out in the colder months for sure.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
43 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect, high quality, no allergy, throw blanket and looks so good in my house
Reviewed in the United States on August 19, 2020
Color: Ivory Verified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Sez14
5.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous, cozy, soft blanket
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 24, 2020
Color: Chocolate Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous, cozy, soft blanket
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 24, 2020
This blanket is perfect for snuggling on the sofa on winter evenings. As you can see, my cat loves it too! It is soft and light, but also extremely warm. It looks quite realistic in the brown - there are different shades in the 'fur'. It also has a plain brown cosy back too. It is big enough for my hubby to share, as well as the cat!! Love this blanket 💖
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
12 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Emilia
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent quality 👌
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 1, 2020
Color: Gray Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent quality 👌
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 1, 2020
I bought this as a gift. Looks really good,impressed how soft it is. I'm only a bit disappointed with color,I bought grey one,but it's a brownish as well. Anyway I still recommend 🤗
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Tracy M.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great value
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 26, 2021
Color: Teal Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Raymond W Steer-Kemp
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 20, 2021
Color: Gray Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Seashore shopper
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent product
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 12, 2020
Color: Ivory Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

