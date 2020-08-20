- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket - Soft, Fluffy Blankets - Throw Blankets for Couch and Bed - 50x65 - Gray
|Size
|Full
|Brand
|Everlasting Comfort
|Color
|Gray
|Fabric Type
|100% Polyester
|Pattern
|Tie-Dye/Solid
About this item
- 2 Luxurious Designs: Luxury runs through every stitch, seam, and thread of the Everlasting Comfort Throw Blanket. You'll experience opulence at its finest with its plush faux fur fabric wrapped around you. Our throw blanket features a faux animal print on one side and a classic solid design on the other. No other blanket offers you style options and luxurious comfort in one package. NOTE: Dark red, ivory, navy blue, and teal throws feature a classic solid design on both sides of the blanket
- The Only Double Sided Faux Fur Blanket: Unlike other throws, ours is the only one with the same plush faux fur on both sides. No more trying to figure out which side of the blanket is the comfy side, they both are. To create an ultra soft blanket, we designed our throws to include thick, soft, and luxurious faux fur material. And to further enhance our blanket's beauty, the stitching thread color used throughout each blanket matches the faux fur color perfectly
- Long, Thick, and Durable Safe: Our blankets and throws use 100 percent polyester to create the softest animal fur like feel possible. The long, thick threads are durable and perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The durable construction means our blanket resists color fading, stains, and every day wear & tear. It makes it a perfect throw for naps, reading, meditation, movie nights, cuddle sessions, or taking the chill out of the night air
- Machine Washable, Dryer Safe: Other fluffy blankets aren't designed to withstand machine washing. Ours was created with ease of care in mind. Using cold water and your machine's gentle cycle, you can keep your throw blanket fresh and clean for years. And to make drying simple, it's dryer safe when using the tumble dry gentle cycle and NO HEAT. IMPORTANT: Wash before use to avoid shedding
- Lifetime Replacement Policy: At Everlasting Comfort, we take your experience with our products to heart. And to show that we’re here to help, we pledge to replace your product should anything ever go wrong. Relax comfortably knowing we have you covered
Product Description
Cozy up anywhere in a silky, soft, and warm throw blanket from Everlasting Comfort. Both sides of the blanket are made of high-quality faux fur that’s plush, smooth, and feels just like real animal fur.
Unlike other blankets that lose their softness and fall apart over time, our unbelievably soft blankets are made with long, thick strands that don’t shed or fall apart. Simply wash your blanket before use to avoid shedding. Enjoy your throw blanket for years to come, thanks to its durable construction made to resist color fading, stains, and normal wear & tear.
The versatile blanket features 2 unique designs in 1. It’s ideal for those who want the option of having both a luxurious faux animal print and a classic solid color blanket. Each design is a perfect accessory to accent any home, living, or bedroom decor, and gives you the freedom to adjust your decor to suit your mood. And never worry about unattractive stitching again, as each blanket is carefully crafted with hidden stitching. Our blankets are lightweight, comfortable, and a perfect size for adults, teens, and children.
Bring the comfort and style of Everlasting Comfort into your home.
DOUBLE SIDED FAUX FUR
Both sides of the blanket are made of premium quality faux fur to provide luscious, soft, and comfy warmth for years on end.
FEELS LIKE REAL ANIMAL FUR
Made of first-rate, woven material that’s plush, velvety smooth, and feels just like real animal fur. It’s a perfect throw for those chilly nights on the sofa, snuggling up in bed, or anywhere you want to take your blanket.
2 LUXURIOUS DESIGNS
Our 2 unique designs in 1 let you go for either a luxurious faux animal print or a classic solid color look all with the flip of a blanket. Pick and choose whichever side best suits the occasion or your mood.
LONG, THICK STRANDS
Made with long, thick strands to provide the softest feel possible. And, finished with a gentle dyeing process that ensures superior resistance to fading, shedding, or pilling.
MACHINE WASHABLE
The blanket is extremely soft, lasting, and easy to clean. Simply toss it into the wash. Machine wash in a cold gentle cycle. Dryer safe: tumble dry, gentle cycle. No heat. IMPORTANT: IMPORTANT: Wash before use to avoid shedding.
HIDDEN STITCHING
We thoughtfully crafted our throw blankets with thread that matches the color of the blanket for a seamless elegant look that works perfectly with any home decor.
Wondering what to get your friends and family for the holidays? Or have an upcoming birthday? Maybe you just feel like spoiling your loved ones. No matter the occasion, look no further. The Everlasting Comfort Luxury Throw Blanket is the perfect gift for everyone!
Want to spice up your room with a brand new color? Or maybe two? Our 2 unique designs in 1 mean that you can have both a luxurious faux animal print and a classic solid color blanket. So you can transform your home from simple and classic during the day to dinner party luxury in the evening, all with the flip of a blanket.
By Zac Cupples on August 20, 2020
By Ashley Heath Capel on August 22, 2020
So here goes:
PROS
- Super pretty and photographable
- multiple colors
- material feels SUPER nice one your skin. It’s very gentle.
- lightweight
- easy to travel with
CONS
- id say the ONLY con was that it is a little on the smaller size so it’s never going to fully cover a bug guy such as myself but that being said it still does the trick in the places it does cover. :)
I’d say buy it. Great product.
By Wayo B. on August 16, 2020
By kerryanndunn on August 12, 2020
By RighteousZombie on September 16, 2020
By earl arena on August 10, 2020
By A.Rose on August 13, 2020
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 24, 2020
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 1, 2020