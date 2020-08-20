I love how plush it is😍 one side is black, the other a grey fur color, each side a different pattern. I am a fan of the black side 🥰 I have sensory processing disorder and it can be difficult to find fabric that does not agitate me. Usually I choose microfiber blankets but they aren't exactly "fancy" so I am excited to have something a little more luxurious for my living room. The blanket is so cozy that I know it will not stay in the living room all the time but still!😂 It is 100% polyester, which is my only 'safe' fabric. It is silky smooth and really does feel like plush fur. It also has a bit of weight to it, compared to my microfiber blankets! It is not a weighted blanket but it is heftier than your typical throw blanket of it's size- which is another bonus for my SPD as weight helps with distress but I freak out if there is *too much* weight on me. It is also machine washable, phew! I am happy to have this, and the price is fantastic for something so luxurious.