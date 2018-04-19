$2,159.99
Evolve Skateboards – Carbon GT Series Electric Skateboard (26 MPH Top Speed / 31 Mile Range) – Street, All-Terrain, 2in1 Models 

  • RANGE - Up to 31 miles on the street version. Up to 18.5 miles on the all terrain version. Varies depending on rider weight, terrain and riding style.
  • TOP SPEED - Approximately 22-26 mph on the street version. Approximately 22-25 mph on the all terrain version. This may vary depending on rider weight and terrain.
  • HILLS - Up to 25 percent gradient in GT mode.
  • TERRAIN - Smooth and hard surfaces (ie: tarmac, bitumen, concrete) for the street version. Any hard or compact surfaces (ie: tarmac, bitumen, concrete, short grass, dirt, uneven and poor terrain surfaces) for the all terrain version.
  • REMOTE - Magnetic trigger controls for smoothest acceleration and brake feeling. LCD digital screen giving real time riding data such as speed, distance and board diagnostics. Programable Safety/Deadman switch. Four speed modes (GT, FAST, ECO and SLOW). Ergonomic design with a rubber over-mould for ultimate hand comfort.

Product description

We took an already razor sharp carving weapon, and made it even sharper. The beautifully designed GT Carbon Fiber deck with built in electrics has a precise low profile look and feel, allowing fantastic control and stability when riding. With an unrivaled top speed of 26mph in Street setup, corners will turn into apexes, open stretches into runways, and wide open paths will make your list of favorite powder runs. The twin sensored brushless motors combine to push 3000w of power to the ground through Evolves all new GT Series wheel – an 83mm hybrid of all that is good in our favorite skate wheels; grip, softness and durability. Switch to the All-Terrain wheels and it not only takes that performance down the road less travelled, it blazes a new path all of its own! Our powerful lithium battery gives the AT setup a range of up to 31 miles per charge, turning any road or path into the endless powder run of your dreams! It will come alive when ridden on pretty much any terrain. From cruising the beach footpath to shortcuts across huge fields - the GT Carbon All Terrain eats the terrain you’d usually avoid for breakfast. Gravel tracks will become rally stages and that group of grassy hills will morph into a never-ending set of rolling surf breaks just begging for your endless carve. This board will change the way you see the world, and the paths you see in it!

Product details

  • Shipping Weight: 30 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B0791XHM8T
  • Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
14 customer reviews

3.6 out of 5 stars
3.6 out of 5 stars

Eric McShopping
4.0 out of 5 stars1 Year Review!
April 19, 2018
Color: All-TerrainVerified Purchase
23 people found this helpful
Michael Colon
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent board and responsive customer service.
February 13, 2018
Color: All-TerrainVerified Purchase
review image
14 people found this helpful
Roy Y.
3.0 out of 5 starsWiring is flimsy, board turns off when riding
July 19, 2018
Color: 2 in 1Verified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Danny
2.0 out of 5 starsEvolve carbon GT
January 28, 2019
Color: All-TerrainVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
DC Domo
5.0 out of 5 starsThe Quality is very nice, but the customer service is better.
January 9, 2019
Color: All-TerrainVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
