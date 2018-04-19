UPDATE: It's officially been a year. I lowered the rating because I'm displeased. After just 8 or 9 months of owning the board, the battery has the worst sag. I only get a good 6 miles of the most. Battery replacements are a whopping $550 for their crappy battery. It cost less to buy a 18650 battery off ebay and it will last twice as long and give you a 50% increase in range. It's really bad business how they overprice their crappy batteries. Other than the batter, the board is still going strong. I haven't had one single issue other than the battery. This board is a tank. They really need a serious battery upgrade and they need to make it cheap. I got this board to cut the cost of not having to pay for insurance and gas.... All that being said, I'm still happy I bought this. I have so much fun. It's still convenient. I recommend this board to everyone who in the market. The best part of this board is the mobility. So easy to carry around. No awkward battery pack hanging out. I will leave another review 6 months from now.



UPDATE: So I've had this board for over 5 months now. I take it every where. My school is 2 miles away and I use the board to get there. I put 10 miles a day on it on average (I joy ride a lot). I haven't had any issues. It still charges normally and has kept it's range/battery length. The fact that I haven't had to pay for gas or insurance, from a mathematical stand point, my board has already paid itself off already which was sooner than I thought. I even got ran over (please don't void my warranty) and the person's car tire was on my board for 20 seconds at least before backing up off of it. The truck bent, I ordered a new one and still haven't had issues. That was a month and a half ago. This board is a f'ing TANK. I'm considering buying a second one though because riding alone gets lonely. In conclusion, don't worry about buying something that will break down later. This board is indestructible. The battery is top of the line. You don't get use to the fun. You get hella attention from girls. You save a lot of money. It's car run over proof...



This board is crazy. It turns heads constantly. People have literally pulled their car over just to stop me and ask about it. I had a choice between this or a cheap car to get to college. The fact that you don't have to pay for gas or insurance, this board pays itself off in one year. Do the math yourself if you doubt that. $2000 for the sexiest board out. Once you've had the board for a week, you'll think $2000 was worth it and more. If you're a college student, you're going to want this.