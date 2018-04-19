Evolve Skateboards – Carbon GT Series Electric Skateboard (26 MPH Top Speed / 31 Mile Range) – Street, All-Terrain, 2in1 Models
- RANGE - Up to 31 miles on the street version. Up to 18.5 miles on the all terrain version. Varies depending on rider weight, terrain and riding style.
- TOP SPEED - Approximately 22-26 mph on the street version. Approximately 22-25 mph on the all terrain version. This may vary depending on rider weight and terrain.
- HILLS - Up to 25 percent gradient in GT mode.
- TERRAIN - Smooth and hard surfaces (ie: tarmac, bitumen, concrete) for the street version. Any hard or compact surfaces (ie: tarmac, bitumen, concrete, short grass, dirt, uneven and poor terrain surfaces) for the all terrain version.
- REMOTE - Magnetic trigger controls for smoothest acceleration and brake feeling. LCD digital screen giving real time riding data such as speed, distance and board diagnostics. Programable Safety/Deadman switch. Four speed modes (GT, FAST, ECO and SLOW). Ergonomic design with a rubber over-mould for ultimate hand comfort.
We took an already razor sharp carving weapon, and made it even sharper. The beautifully designed GT Carbon Fiber deck with built in electrics has a precise low profile look and feel, allowing fantastic control and stability when riding. With an unrivaled top speed of 26mph in Street setup, corners will turn into apexes, open stretches into runways, and wide open paths will make your list of favorite powder runs. The twin sensored brushless motors combine to push 3000w of power to the ground through Evolves all new GT Series wheel – an 83mm hybrid of all that is good in our favorite skate wheels; grip, softness and durability. Switch to the All-Terrain wheels and it not only takes that performance down the road less travelled, it blazes a new path all of its own! Our powerful lithium battery gives the AT setup a range of up to 31 miles per charge, turning any road or path into the endless powder run of your dreams! It will come alive when ridden on pretty much any terrain. From cruising the beach footpath to shortcuts across huge fields - the GT Carbon All Terrain eats the terrain you’d usually avoid for breakfast. Gravel tracks will become rally stages and that group of grassy hills will morph into a never-ending set of rolling surf breaks just begging for your endless carve. This board will change the way you see the world, and the paths you see in it!
Color: 2 in 1
UPDATE: So I've had this board for over 5 months now. I take it every where. My school is 2 miles away and I use the board to get there. I put 10 miles a day on it on average (I joy ride a lot). I haven't had any issues. It still charges normally and has kept it's range/battery length. The fact that I haven't had to pay for gas or insurance, from a mathematical stand point, my board has already paid itself off already which was sooner than I thought. I even got ran over (please don't void my warranty) and the person's car tire was on my board for 20 seconds at least before backing up off of it. The truck bent, I ordered a new one and still haven't had issues. That was a month and a half ago. This board is a f'ing TANK. I'm considering buying a second one though because riding alone gets lonely. In conclusion, don't worry about buying something that will break down later. This board is indestructible. The battery is top of the line. You don't get use to the fun. You get hella attention from girls. You save a lot of money. It's car run over proof...
This board is crazy. It turns heads constantly. People have literally pulled their car over just to stop me and ask about it. I had a choice between this or a cheap car to get to college. The fact that you don't have to pay for gas or insurance, this board pays itself off in one year. Do the math yourself if you doubt that. $2000 for the sexiest board out. Once you've had the board for a week, you'll think $2000 was worth it and more. If you're a college student, you're going to want this.
Receiving the board was a treat. Because out of ALL the boards that I have bought so far.... it was the nicest presentation and safest packaging that I have seen yet. Everything was clean and placed nicely. To really understand the actual quality build of the board, you really have to see it in person. Everything just looks so nice up close and personal.
The ride of the board is a bit different than one with a wood deck. It definitely is MUCH stiffer. But as expected. If you want it to be softer, you can probably solve it with some risers or something. It is fast as it claims and the controller had ZERO issues. One thing to note while riding.... when you are pulling the trigger and riding and decide to see how much battery is left, the battery drops as you pull the trigger showing that its much lower.
I dont understand how anyone else has had issues with the customer service or anything with that. Because anything involving customer service.. has been some of the BEST I have experienced so far. They were quick, courteous and on top of everything.... accommodating.
There are a lot of boards out there getting cheaper and claiming better things. The only problem is... the quality of those keep getting worse and worse. Evolve will still have the quality and customer service.