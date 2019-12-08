The perfect gift for any Dad who loves telling jokes and making everyone laugh! (cough cough)

A fantastic novelty gift for Fathers day, Birthdays & Christmas.

Clean family friendly jokes.

The first page has space for you to write a special message, an ideal alternative to a card.

Please note this book is not a joke book about Dads. It is a joke book full of Dad jokes. A Dad joke can best be described as an embarrassingly bad joke. Often demonstrated during special occasions & makes the family wince.

This book will be a jolly old laugh for your old chap, but not so much for you.

Please also note: No refunds will be given due to any embarrassment this book will cause you or if your eyes get sore from constant eye rolls.