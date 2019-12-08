- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes: So frightfully awful.. yet wonderfully spiffing Paperback – May 23, 2019
Product details
- Publisher : Independently published (May 23, 2019)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 106 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1099879965
- ISBN-13 : 978-1099879968
- Item Weight : 4 ounces
- Dimensions : 6 x 0.27 x 9 inches
Best Sellers Rank:
#393 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #3 in Fatherhood (Books)
- #4 in Parenting & Families Humor
Customer Reviews:
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
It’s a good book, but the price is not worth it. A couple of the jokes were repeated which is kind of irritating.
Images in this review
70 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
I purchased this book as a stocking stuffer for my brother who's expecting his first child just after Christmas, I thought it would be a really funny gift for a new dad, plus he loves a corny dad joke. However, the book is of poor quality, full of typo errors... some so much that the jokes are actually backwards, and some jokes are incomplete. Also, several of the exact same jokes are repeated on numerous pages. This makes it more annoying than funny to be honest. I thought this book would be a great idea, but I'm pretty dissatisfied with this purchase.
54 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Hilarious joke book for any dad that likes telling bad dad jokes!!! And a great gift idea for the dad who has everything!! Purchased for Father's Day and he's still using the jokes inside on a regular basis, so you could say this book was a hit! (We put our Father's Day notes inside the book so not only will he have them for as long as he has the book but it saves the waste of a card, so it's environmentally friendly as well)
15 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Great and awful all at the same time. Haha.
7 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
Gave this as a gift to my son. He shared the jokes with his son, and they really enjoyed it!!!
6 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 9, 2020
Verified Purchase
I have 3 kids and we were all cracking up at these jokes. A handful are over their heads but most they totally got. I teach kindergarten so I love silly jokes like these! Keep the small time author afloat and pick up this book! My only feedback to the author would be to add a variety of pictures/ fonts , but that' s just my opinion.
3 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2020
Verified Purchase
Got this for my father in law & I loved it!
Images in this review
8 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
BEP
Beware - you may have to listen to themReviewed in the United Kingdom on February 13, 2020
Verified Purchase
Bought this for my husband as we are expecting our first and really, it's the Dad jokes he needs to nail. Needless to say, they are awful and I regret this purchase. Removed 1 star as the cover is flimsy and the book is very thin.
R K K
An enjoyable read!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
My dad is definitely going to love this! mine doesn’t have any repeated jokes in like someone else mentioned. The jokes are actually funny & the book itself is nice to look at. Really happy as I wanted a novelty type gift but something that didn’t look like it was from the pound shop.
Images in this review
shifra brenda mantel
Great bookReviewed in the United Kingdom on December 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
Couldnt put it down..
Sit back, relax, and have a good laugh! Great Book!
Christina M
Truly Awful Dad Jokes - They're Brilliant!Reviewed in Australia on April 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
I'm really glad I bought this book for my husband. Our kids aren't. This collection of Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes is, as the cover declares, "frightfully awful, but wonderfully spiffing". My husband loves them. Our kids don't. My husband has even shared them with his friends, who are also dads, and they've declared them to be "actually, quite good". One of our kids has now labelled me an enabler as it just gives him more opportunities to annoy them with bad jokes. But then, almost-adult children are easy to annoy!
Amazon Customer
Great funReviewed in Canada on January 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Really corny but great jokes. What my Dad would have called a groaner. Terrific for a bathroom read. Good value for the money. Clever jokes and use of words. Would recommend
One person found this helpful
