It was cute and grew quickly which was nice. The packaging wasn't the best. I had actually thrown out the plastic tray without realizing it was in there (this was my first chia pet so I didn't know they sit in a plastic tray while growing)... I ended up finding it in the trash... which was a good thing because you need it. Next time I will be more careful.



My only real issue with this was that we followed the directions exactly but ended up with mold all over the outside of it. Not where the plants were but everywhere else was covered in speckles of mold. Pretty off-putting if I'm honest! Not sure if this is common but it was not expected so just wanted to give a heads up to other people that this could happen.



Overall is was cute though I think a bit overpriced -- I'm sure that is due to the popularity of the character so if you're a Mandalorian fan you will likely enjoy it and not mind the cost, that was how we ended up with it. ;)