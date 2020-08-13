Okay I will start with the positives: it is very cute and it arrived within two days of ordering. There was no reviews and no information of a size so I was going out on a limb purchasing. What I can tell you is that I was shocked at how tiny it is. It fits in the palm of my hand. I feel it’s over priced for the size. It would be a joke to put outside. But it would be very cute on a desk or table. I do like tiny things so it is quite cute, but still shocking compared to other chia pets. Also it doesn’t look as detailed as the picture. But I might glue some fake succulents on it and throw it on a shelf. Not sure yet! Overall cute but so tiny.