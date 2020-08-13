- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Amazon Exclusive Star Wars The Child Chia Pet Floating Edition with Stand, “aka Baby Yoda” with Seed Packet, Decorative Pottery Planter, Easy to Do and Fun to Grow
|Price:
| $24.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Chia
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|8 x 4.5 x 7.3 inches
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Model Name
|Mandalorian Floating Child
|Color
|Mandalorian Floating Child
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- THE CHILD: Choose the way with The Child Chia Pet in his floating bassinet! Affectionately known as "Baby Yoda," this First to Market of The Child Chia with stand will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere! Pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray and chia seed packets for 3 plantings.
- FLOATING STAND: Inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Fans can place The Child on the acrylic stand during the growing process and The Child Chia Pet will look like it's floating in mid air, AND growing in mid air too.
- EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN ONE: Includes The Child Chia Pet terra cotta planter, convenient plastic drip tray, 1 chia seed packet (enough for 3 plantings), and 1 acrylic stand.
- FULL GROWTH IN 1-2 WEEKS: Star Wars fans will love taking on the role of The Mandalorian and caring for The Child on their own! In 1-2 weeks The Child Chia Pet will achieve maximum growth resulting in luscious green bed of Chia.
- MULTIPLE USES: The Child Chia Pet can be washed and replanted indefinitely. The fun never stops with ch-ch-ch-chia pets!
This fits your .
New & Used (9) from $14.98 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
What's in the box
Compare with similar items
Product Description
The Child or "Baby Yoda" is now a Chia pet! Chia pet is a fun & amusing gift for any age & any occasion. Easy to do. Fun to grow! You'll see a full coat in about 1-2 weeks, & you can reuse your Chia indefinitely. Simply replant with Chia seeds.
Important information
Safety Information
No warning applicable.
Customer reviews
4.6 out of 5
7,062 global ratings
The Child is VERY SMALLOkay I will start with the positives: it is very cute and it arrived within two days of ordering. There was no reviews and no information of a size so I was going out on a limb purchasing. What I can tell you is that I was shocked at how tiny it is. It fits in the palm of my hand. I feel it’s over priced for the size. It would be a joke to put outside. But it would be very cute on a desk or table. I do like tiny things so it is quite cute, but still shocking compared to other chia pets. Also it doesn’t look as detailed as the picture. But I might glue some fake succulents on it and throw it on a shelf. Not sure yet! Overall cute but so tiny.
Reviewed in the United States on August 14, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on August 14, 2020
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2020
Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
Okay I will start with the positives: it is very cute and it arrived within two days of ordering. There was no reviews and no information of a size so I was going out on a limb purchasing. What I can tell you is that I was shocked at how tiny it is. It fits in the palm of my hand. I feel it’s over priced for the size. It would be a joke to put outside. But it would be very cute on a desk or table. I do like tiny things so it is quite cute, but still shocking compared to other chia pets. Also it doesn’t look as detailed as the picture. But I might glue some fake succulents on it and throw it on a shelf. Not sure yet! Overall cute but so tiny.
The Child is VERY SMALLOkay I will start with the positives: it is very cute and it arrived within two days of ordering. There was no reviews and no information of a size so I was going out on a limb purchasing. What I can tell you is that I was shocked at how tiny it is. It fits in the palm of my hand. I feel it’s over priced for the size. It would be a joke to put outside. But it would be very cute on a desk or table. I do like tiny things so it is quite cute, but still shocking compared to other chia pets. Also it doesn’t look as detailed as the picture. But I might glue some fake succulents on it and throw it on a shelf. Not sure yet! Overall cute but so tiny.
Reviewed in the United States on August 14, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on August 14, 2020
Images in this review
104 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2020
Or " AAARARRRGWWWH." - Return of the Jedi.
Color: ChewbaccaVerified Purchase
Chiabacca! A friendly sight every morning. Hard not to think of some of his most inspirational quotes Everytime I look at his handsome mug such as " WWWWWWWGGGGHHHRRRRW." - " WWWRRRRRRGWWWRRRR." - Revenge of the Sith, " GGGWARRRHHWWWW." - A New Hope
Or " AAARARRRGWWWH." - Return of the Jedi.
Or " AAARARRRGWWWH." - Return of the Jedi.
Make this a part of your star wars collectionChiabacca! A friendly sight every morning. Hard not to think of some of his most inspirational quotes Everytime I look at his handsome mug such as " WWWWWWWGGGGHHHRRRRW." - " WWWRRRRRRGWWWRRRR." - Revenge of the Sith, " GGGWARRRHHWWWW." - A New Hope
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2020
Or " AAARARRRGWWWH." - Return of the Jedi.
Images in this review
56 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
Very cute we love it except it's a bit smaller than we thought it would be
very cuteVery cute we love it except it's a bit smaller than we thought it would be
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
Images in this review
48 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
A surprise gift for my daughter . Very disappointed, it molded and smells terrible. How was this possible ?
Moldy surpriseA surprise gift for my daughter . Very disappointed, it molded and smells terrible. How was this possible ?
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
Images in this review
29 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2020
Color: Mandalorian Floating ChildVerified Purchase
It not only took a really long time for me to receive the item, but they didn’t even put it in a box! They just slapped the sticker right on the gift. These stickers do not peel right off. How am I supposed to give it as a gift looking like this?!?! The seller was extremely inconsiderate during the Christmas season!!
Inconsiderate SellerIt not only took a really long time for me to receive the item, but they didn’t even put it in a box! They just slapped the sticker right on the gift. These stickers do not peel right off. How am I supposed to give it as a gift looking like this?!?! The seller was extremely inconsiderate during the Christmas season!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2020
Images in this review
20 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
Got this for my husband. He cracked up and then couldn’t wait to get it all set up to grow. It was like watching a too serious man turn into a big kid...love it! Can’t wait to see it grow. Do not expect something huge. Look at the demensions and enjoy.
Totally worth buying as a random gift for the husband.Got this for my husband. He cracked up and then couldn’t wait to get it all set up to grow. It was like watching a too serious man turn into a big kid...love it! Can’t wait to see it grow. Do not expect something huge. Look at the demensions and enjoy.
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Images in this review
22 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
The setup is quite easy (but I recommend to leave the chia mix overnight before placing it on the Child for a proper adhesion, contrary to what the instructions say), and you can grow it 3 O 4 times with the seed package that it comes with.
Don't make the mistake I did and throw the plastic tray though, is essential if you don't want to use another thing to place it and water it.
Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
Although it is smaller than it seems, it's a lovely gift for any Mandalorian fan who wants some greenery at their place.
The setup is quite easy (but I recommend to leave the chia mix overnight before placing it on the Child for a proper adhesion, contrary to what the instructions say), and you can grow it 3 O 4 times with the seed package that it comes with.
Don't make the mistake I did and throw the plastic tray though, is essential if you don't want to use another thing to place it and water it.
The setup is quite easy (but I recommend to leave the chia mix overnight before placing it on the Child for a proper adhesion, contrary to what the instructions say), and you can grow it 3 O 4 times with the seed package that it comes with.
Don't make the mistake I did and throw the plastic tray though, is essential if you don't want to use another thing to place it and water it.
Lovely gift for Mandalorian fansAlthough it is smaller than it seems, it's a lovely gift for any Mandalorian fan who wants some greenery at their place.
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
The setup is quite easy (but I recommend to leave the chia mix overnight before placing it on the Child for a proper adhesion, contrary to what the instructions say), and you can grow it 3 O 4 times with the seed package that it comes with.
Don't make the mistake I did and throw the plastic tray though, is essential if you don't want to use another thing to place it and water it.
Images in this review
19 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2021
Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
It was cute and grew quickly which was nice. The packaging wasn't the best. I had actually thrown out the plastic tray without realizing it was in there (this was my first chia pet so I didn't know they sit in a plastic tray while growing)... I ended up finding it in the trash... which was a good thing because you need it. Next time I will be more careful.
My only real issue with this was that we followed the directions exactly but ended up with mold all over the outside of it. Not where the plants were but everywhere else was covered in speckles of mold. Pretty off-putting if I'm honest! Not sure if this is common but it was not expected so just wanted to give a heads up to other people that this could happen.
Overall is was cute though I think a bit overpriced -- I'm sure that is due to the popularity of the character so if you're a Mandalorian fan you will likely enjoy it and not mind the cost, that was how we ended up with it. ;)
My only real issue with this was that we followed the directions exactly but ended up with mold all over the outside of it. Not where the plants were but everywhere else was covered in speckles of mold. Pretty off-putting if I'm honest! Not sure if this is common but it was not expected so just wanted to give a heads up to other people that this could happen.
Overall is was cute though I think a bit overpriced -- I'm sure that is due to the popularity of the character so if you're a Mandalorian fan you will likely enjoy it and not mind the cost, that was how we ended up with it. ;)
6 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Ken Evans
Disappointing productReviewed in Canada on January 5, 2021
Color: ChewbaccaVerified Purchase
This product is extremely disappointing especially for the money paid. The seeds only sprouted on the bottom third of the figure. The top two thirds of the item had no growth = possibly because the top portion dries out. When the water is poured into the figure, it (the water) seeps out just about as fast as you put it in. We tried to keep the top part damp by spraying it with water to no avail. I think the only way to get growth on the top two thirds of the item would be to turn it on its head I would not recommend buying this item.
One person found this helpful
Jessica
Expensive and Poor QualityReviewed in Canada on April 2, 2021
Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
My daughter followed the instructions but nothing grew. Very disappointing for the price.
One person found this helpful
Jeff M.
Get ready for mould!Reviewed in Canada on January 15, 2020
Color: ChewbaccaVerified Purchase
The upper portion went mouldy, but the lower portion grew some really strong greenery. So that’s disappointing.
2 people found this helpful
Pat Craft
Very happy with productReviewed in Canada on January 16, 2022
Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
This Chia allows for 2-3 plantings. Bought as gift for young neice, she loved watching it grow.
Liz L.
So ugly it's cuteReviewed in Canada on December 21, 2021
Color: YodaVerified Purchase
Haven't had time to grow but I am sure it is great to watch.