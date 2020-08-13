Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, February 21 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Tomorrow, February 16. Order within 6 hrs 21 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$24.99","priceAmount":24.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"24","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"OCC6PLkjf5N43OMPWkehTufLDRMs49H%2BwrjTKRw5WKTjTJJ7Xx8%2FQmze263WemmF4eoU8fF%2FvcUhAIOc1aCSdUTdjHZbXWM88i5Iyme0l8H1XFx9T%2BpqV9Jd4M2vp8RMWJQuiCbRLuaWVLfc%2BGXhYw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$18.37","priceAmount":18.37,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"18","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"37","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"eY4SVsfx0cygsTn8iHEAtgEgCirh4SRjl%2F56pOa6NeZvrnwt9IvRcVOaxT2pv9TRqSe1ZFFiWpzjAFsjky5hDP116X0l4D7KRewfexh6mHSfxo5nDyyphB%2F5ZvkiL7bXClTjxnz%2BCRxJzavyoxlne%2FQH474OuMQBBru2xGjOho0FN0BneG1IruPmUp%2BLHmvF","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$24.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$24.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Amazon Exclusive Star War... has been added to your Cart
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery Monday, February 21 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Thursday, February 17. Order within 9 hrs 21 mins
Only 5 left in stock - order soon.
[{"displayPrice":"$24.99","priceAmount":24.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"24","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"OCC6PLkjf5N43OMPWkehTufLDRMs49H%2BwrjTKRw5WKTjTJJ7Xx8%2FQmze263WemmF4eoU8fF%2FvcUhAIOc1aCSdUTdjHZbXWM88i5Iyme0l8H1XFx9T%2BpqV9Jd4M2vp8RMWJQuiCbRLuaWVLfc%2BGXhYw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$18.37","priceAmount":18.37,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"18","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"37","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"eY4SVsfx0cygsTn8iHEAtgEgCirh4SRjl%2F56pOa6NeZvrnwt9IvRcVOaxT2pv9TRqSe1ZFFiWpzjAFsjky5hDP116X0l4D7KRewfexh6mHSfxo5nDyyphB%2F5ZvkiL7bXClTjxnz%2BCRxJzavyoxlne%2FQH474OuMQBBru2xGjOho0FN0BneG1IruPmUp%2BLHmvF","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$24.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$24.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Compare New & Used (9) from
$14.98

FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Share

Amazon Exclusive Star Wars The Child Chia Pet Floating Edition with Stand, “aka Baby Yoda” with Seed Packet, Decorative Pottery Planter, Easy to Do and Fun to Grow

4.6 out of 5 stars 7,062 ratings
Price: $24.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Mandalorian Floating Child

Enhance your purchase

Brand Chia
Item Dimensions LxWxH 8 x 4.5 x 7.3 inches
Age Range (Description) Kid
Model Name Mandalorian Floating Child
Color Mandalorian Floating Child

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • THE CHILD: Choose the way with The Child Chia Pet in his floating bassinet! Affectionately known as "Baby Yoda," this First to Market of The Child Chia with stand will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere! Pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray and chia seed packets for 3 plantings.
  • FLOATING STAND: Inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Fans can place The Child on the acrylic stand during the growing process and The Child Chia Pet will look like it's floating in mid air, AND growing in mid air too.
  • EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN ONE: Includes The Child Chia Pet terra cotta planter, convenient plastic drip tray, 1 chia seed packet (enough for 3 plantings), and 1 acrylic stand.
  • FULL GROWTH IN 1-2 WEEKS: Star Wars fans will love taking on the role of The Mandalorian and caring for The Child on their own! In 1-2 weeks The Child Chia Pet will achieve maximum growth resulting in luscious green bed of Chia.
  • MULTIPLE USES: The Child Chia Pet can be washed and replanted indefinitely. The fun never stops with ch-ch-ch-chia pets!
New & Used (9) from $14.98 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.

Frequently bought together

  • Amazon Exclusive Star Wars The Child Chia Pet Floating Edition with Stand, “aka Baby Yoda” with Seed Packet, Decorative Potte
  • +
  • Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack, Decorative Pottery Planter, Easy to Do and Fun to Grow, Novelty Gift, Perfect for Any Occas
  • +
  • Chia Pet Emoji Poopy with Seed Pack, Decorative Pottery Planter, Easy to Do and Fun to Grow, Novelty Gift, Perfect for Any Oc
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

What's in the box

  • chia pet, seed pack, plastic tray, directions

    • Compare with similar items


    Amazon Exclusive Star Wars The Child Chia Pet Floating Edition with Stand, “aka Baby Yoda” with Seed Packet, Decorative Pottery Planter, Easy to Do and Fun to Grow
    Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack, Decorative Pottery Planter, Easy to Do and Fun to Grow, Novelty Gift, Perfect for Any Occasion
    Chia Pet Trolls, Poppy World Tour with Seed Pack, Decorative Pottery Planter, Easy to Do and Fun to Grow, Novelty Gift, Perfect for Any Occasion, Terra Cotta
    Chia Seed Pack, 3 Count(Chia pet not Included)
    Chia Pet Emoji Poopy with Seed Pack, Decorative Pottery Planter, Easy to Do and Fun to Grow, Novelty Gift, Perfect for Any Occasion
    Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (7062) 4.5 out of 5 stars (6018) 4.3 out of 5 stars (170) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1948) 4.5 out of 5 stars (821)
    Price $24.99 $20.18 $19.99 $5.77 $14.97
    Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Joseph Enterprises, Inc. Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Item Dimensions 8 x 4.5 x 7.3 inches 8 x 4.5 x 7.3 inches 8 x 4.5 x 7.3 inches 4.4 x 3.4 x 0.4 inches 8 x 7.3 x 4.5 inches
    Compare with similar items

    Product Description

    The Child or "Baby Yoda" is now a Chia pet! Chia pet is a fun & amusing gift for any age & any occasion. Easy to do. Fun to grow! You'll see a full coat in about 1-2 weeks, & you can reuse your Chia indefinitely. Simply replant with Chia seeds.

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    Important information

    Safety Information

    No warning applicable.

    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    7,062 global ratings
    5 star
    		78%
    4 star
    		11%
    3 star
    		6%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		3%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Luis Rayas
    4.0 out of 5 stars The Child is VERY SMALL
    Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2020
    Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Luis Rayas
    4.0 out of 5 stars The Child is VERY SMALL
    Reviewed in the United States on August 14, 2020
    Okay I will start with the positives: it is very cute and it arrived within two days of ordering. There was no reviews and no information of a size so I was going out on a limb purchasing. What I can tell you is that I was shocked at how tiny it is. It fits in the palm of my hand. I feel it’s over priced for the size. It would be a joke to put outside. But it would be very cute on a desk or table. I do like tiny things so it is quite cute, but still shocking compared to other chia pets. Also it doesn’t look as detailed as the picture. But I might glue some fake succulents on it and throw it on a shelf. Not sure yet! Overall cute but so tiny.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    104 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    m.Dragunov
    5.0 out of 5 stars Make this a part of your star wars collection
    Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2020
    Color: ChewbaccaVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    m.Dragunov
    5.0 out of 5 stars Make this a part of your star wars collection
    Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2020
    Chiabacca! A friendly sight every morning. Hard not to think of some of his most inspirational quotes Everytime I look at his handsome mug such as " WWWWWWWGGGGHHHRRRRW." - " WWWRRRRRRGWWWRRRR." - Revenge of the Sith, " GGGWARRRHHWWWW." - A New Hope
    Or " AAARARRRGWWWH." - Return of the Jedi.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    56 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Cindyrella
    5.0 out of 5 stars very cute
    Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
    Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Cindyrella
    5.0 out of 5 stars very cute
    Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
    Very cute we love it except it's a bit smaller than we thought it would be
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    48 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    chelle
    2.0 out of 5 stars Moldy surprise
    Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
    Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    chelle
    2.0 out of 5 stars Moldy surprise
    Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
    A surprise gift for my daughter . Very disappointed, it molded and smells terrible. How was this possible ?
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    29 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jennifer Wheeland
    1.0 out of 5 stars Inconsiderate Seller
    Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2020
    Color: Mandalorian Floating ChildVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Jennifer Wheeland
    1.0 out of 5 stars Inconsiderate Seller
    Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2020
    It not only took a really long time for me to receive the item, but they didn’t even put it in a box! They just slapped the sticker right on the gift. These stickers do not peel right off. How am I supposed to give it as a gift looking like this?!?! The seller was extremely inconsiderate during the Christmas season!!
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    20 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    NannyC
    5.0 out of 5 stars Totally worth buying as a random gift for the husband.
    Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
    Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    NannyC
    5.0 out of 5 stars Totally worth buying as a random gift for the husband.
    Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
    Got this for my husband. He cracked up and then couldn’t wait to get it all set up to grow. It was like watching a too serious man turn into a big kid...love it! Can’t wait to see it grow. Do not expect something huge. Look at the demensions and enjoy.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    22 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Bass Mendoza
    VINE VOICE
    4.0 out of 5 stars Lovely gift for Mandalorian fans
    Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
    Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Bass Mendoza
    4.0 out of 5 stars Lovely gift for Mandalorian fans
    Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
    Although it is smaller than it seems, it's a lovely gift for any Mandalorian fan who wants some greenery at their place.

    The setup is quite easy (but I recommend to leave the chia mix overnight before placing it on the Child for a proper adhesion, contrary to what the instructions say), and you can grow it 3 O 4 times with the seed package that it comes with.

    Don't make the mistake I did and throw the plastic tray though, is essential if you don't want to use another thing to place it and water it.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    19 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Kristin Fahey
    4.0 out of 5 stars Ok
    Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2021
    Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
    6 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Ken Evans
    1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing product
    Reviewed in Canada on January 5, 2021
    Color: ChewbaccaVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Jessica
    1.0 out of 5 stars Expensive and Poor Quality
    Reviewed in Canada on April 2, 2021
    Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Jeff M.
    1.0 out of 5 stars Get ready for mould!
    Reviewed in Canada on January 15, 2020
    Color: ChewbaccaVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Pat Craft
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very happy with product
    Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2022
    Color: The Child - Black BoxVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Liz L.
    5.0 out of 5 stars So ugly it's cute
    Reviewed in Canada on December 21, 2021
    Color: YodaVerified Purchase
    Report abuse