This really should be a $100 book - no question. The cover is thicker than is common, so the creasing of the dust cover squares around it. The paper that holds the text has a thick linen feel. The images are varnished, and the surrounding black is covered with a different varnish that resists fingerprints. An example of the little touches that make this so special is that if one removes the dust cover and examines the cover itself, not only is the title debossed, but so are the stars. The small things like this show the exquisite quality of this book.



Of course, it would be all for naught if the fidelity of the printed images was not of the highest quality, which fortunately is the case. The printing and the paper wonderfully show the information captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, with some images folding out to multiple pages for those special panoramic views.



Anyone with the slightest interest in space and the expanding universe will enjoy this book for a very long time.