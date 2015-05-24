This is exactly the type of hubble book I was looking for, sure you can get most of these pictures for free online but they look amazing in high quality print.
This book focuses on the amazing hubble pictures and has minimal writing. The foreward and afterword are written in English, German and French. The cover, binding and paper are very high quality (printed in Italy by a company that says it's carbon neutral). The are several nice fold-out pages of larger pics. The chapters and pictures are organized by distance from the earth. There are not many pictures of the solar system but the ones that are included are amazing.
I only have one minor "criticism." Although I'm sure it was a conscious decision on part of the authors to minimize the writing by the pictures I think I would have preferred to have some small print caption instead of having to flip to the photo index at the end for a label/explanation. Not a big deal... amazing book.
