- Same Exploding Kittens madness, but with card art much too horrible/incredible to include in a kid-friendly version. Do NOT buy for children, unless you're ready to have some weird conversations.
- More than 9 million copies sold, breaking records in kids games, adult games and everything in-between.
- A highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette. Basically, if you draw an Exploding Kitten, you lose and you are full of loser sad-sauce. If you don’t explode, YOU WIN! Congratulations, you are full of greatness!
- This “Game of the Year” award winner is the perfect holiday gift if you’re looking for board games for adults but want to be able to play fun games with your kids as well.
- "It's like UNO, except there are goats, magical enchiladas and kittens that can kill you." -CNN
- This holiday gift favorite takes 5 minutes to learn, 15 minutes to play, is for 2-5 players (ages 7+) and includes 56 cards, box and instructions.
From the manufacturer
What Is This?
Exploding Kittens is a highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette. It was the most funded game in the history of Kickstarter and has paved the way for peace and tranquility in the modern world. This NSFW edition features cards illustrated by The Oatmeal that are too horrible to include in a kid-friendly version.
How It Works
|
|
|
|
|
You Draw Cards
You put cards on the table and take turns drawing from them.
|
Until You Explode
If you draw an Exploding Kitten, you explode and are out of the game.
|
Unless
You can avoid exploding if you play a Defuse Card. Defuse Cards distract the Exploding Kittens with things like laser pointers, kitten yoga, and catnip sandwiches.
|
Or
You can also play various cards to skip your turn, attack other players, peek at the deck, or secretly relocate an Exploding Kitten Card.
|Exploding Kittens: Original Edition
|Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition
|Imploding Kittens: Expansion of Exploding Kittens
|You’ve Got Crabs
|You’ve Got Crabs: Imitation Crab Expansion
|Bears vs Babies
|Number of Players
|2-5
|2-5
|Add 1 extra player to any Exploding Kittens game
|4-10 (Team based)
|-
|2-5
|Family Friendly
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Expansion Deck
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Furry Box
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Nautical Themed
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Includes Wearable Accessories
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
Product description
Exploding kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats. In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an exploding kitten, at which point They explode, they are Dead, and they are out of the game -- unless that player has a defuse card, which can defuse the kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the exploding kittens. This nsfw version of the game contains the full version of exploding kittens, but the artwork on each card has been replaced with content too horrible/amazing to be used in the original exploding kittens game. The nsfw edition can be played with 2 to 5 players or combined with another deck to play with up to 9 players.
Important information
Safety Information
n/a
Legal Disclaimer
Explicit Content
Customer reviews
Customer images
The game essentially have 9 types of cards:
1. Exploding kitten card - what you want to avoid
2. Attack card - make the next player draw 2 cards increasing the chances of them drawing an exploding kitten card
3. Skip card - Skip you turn, so you don't have to draw a card (which may potentially be a exploding kitten card)
4. Favor card- Force an opponent to give you a card form his or her hand
5. Shuffle card - As the name implies shuffle the deck if you assume or know (with the see the future card) you'll be drawing an exploding kitten card
6. See the future card - see the top 3 cards in the draw pile. Great when combined with any other cards
7. Defuse card - save yourself from an exploding kitten
8. Nope card - Prevent any action of a card used by your opponent
9. Other cards - cards not part of the 8 mentioned, but if you have multiple you can use them for special combos such as stealing a card from another player.
Game is very simple to pick up and play, and the instructions are very easy to grasp. Once you and your friends get good at the game you'll be countering each other left and right as you guess what cards your opponent has and try to outwit them.
Card stock is similar to casino cards. The art design and writing on the cards are very witty and sometimes gross (for the NSFW edition)
I believe there's an app version of the the original exploding kittens on iOS and Andriod. It's only $1.99 (each person has to purchase the app) and is cheaper if you have frequent friends who play the game. But if you have guest over a few times a month or year it may be better to stick to the physical version as it's very odd to convince your guests to purchase the game on their smartphone or tablet in order to play the digital version
Overall very tension filled game with friends
Top international reviews
I've played the regular version with kids and they loved it, in fact, we played with in a family group from 8 to 74 years old and everyone liked the game a lot.
Initially learning/ teaching this game can be a little tricky because of the artwork distracting you (some of it is pretty funny, some a little disturbing) but overall its a simple and easy play card game.
You can combine this with the original to expand to 9 players which is good too.
Keeps things fresh and interesting! and this NSFW just adds more points to the fun. Price was decent, and shipping was fast!
After probably less than the number of games you can count on your fingers and toes. The edges are getting frayed and suffering wear and tear far faster than any other game I've bought.
Despite that - a fantastic game.
We purchased the adult version (black box). Even though I prefer the artwork in this version (having played both) which isn't all "adult" though some cards are definitely in that category. Personally I think If there is any chance you would play this with children just stick with the regular version as it plays exactly the same.
However do not buy if you are purchasing as a surprise present. Despite clicking that it was a gift the contexts of the package was written on the address label.
Gutted as I really wanted to surprise my husband ... It was the first time I bought him something ‘hobby’ related.
When I emailed the company to complain and recommend they don’t do that... they were rude in their reply to me.
Overall the game is great but maybe buy from someone else ....
Artwork is good that's the pros done with. It's a dull game, no real mechanics to it. Plays quickly (thankfully).
Better card games out there. Check out boardgame geek site. Jaipur is amazing.
Unfortunately it is more crude and pointless than actually not safe for work. Personally, I prefer the safe for work version, the art is a lot cuter, and though the game plays exactly the same, at certain bits of the art don't make me want to be sick.
However, the zombie cat card is adorable.