Object of the game is to not draw the exploding kitten card. Seems simple enough, but there are variety of counter cards that will block or divert an exploding kitten that will knock you out of the game.



The game essentially have 9 types of cards:

1. Exploding kitten card - what you want to avoid

2. Attack card - make the next player draw 2 cards increasing the chances of them drawing an exploding kitten card

3. Skip card - Skip you turn, so you don't have to draw a card (which may potentially be a exploding kitten card)

4. Favor card- Force an opponent to give you a card form his or her hand

5. Shuffle card - As the name implies shuffle the deck if you assume or know (with the see the future card) you'll be drawing an exploding kitten card

6. See the future card - see the top 3 cards in the draw pile. Great when combined with any other cards

7. Defuse card - save yourself from an exploding kitten

8. Nope card - Prevent any action of a card used by your opponent

9. Other cards - cards not part of the 8 mentioned, but if you have multiple you can use them for special combos such as stealing a card from another player.



Game is very simple to pick up and play, and the instructions are very easy to grasp. Once you and your friends get good at the game you'll be countering each other left and right as you guess what cards your opponent has and try to outwit them.



Card stock is similar to casino cards. The art design and writing on the cards are very witty and sometimes gross (for the NSFW edition)



I believe there's an app version of the the original exploding kittens on iOS and Andriod. It's only $1.99 (each person has to purchase the app) and is cheaper if you have frequent friends who play the game. But if you have guest over a few times a month or year it may be better to stick to the physical version as it's very odd to convince your guests to purchase the game on their smartphone or tablet in order to play the digital version



Overall very tension filled game with friends