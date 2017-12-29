FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Exploding Kittens Card Ga... has been added to your Cart
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Like New
Comment: Item will come in original packaging.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$20.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: GalacticToys & Games
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Exploding Kittens Card Game - NSFW (Explicit ADULT Content) Edition - Family-Friendly Party Games - Card Games For Adults, Teens & Kids

4.4 out of 5 stars 7,943 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "exploding kittens nsfw"
Price: $19.99 FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Same Exploding Kittens madness, but with card art much too horrible/incredible to include in a kid-friendly version. Do NOT buy for children, unless you're ready to have some weird conversations.
  • More than 9 million copies sold, breaking records in kids games, adult games and everything in-between.
  • A highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette. Basically, if you draw an Exploding Kitten, you lose and you are full of loser sad-sauce. If you don’t explode, YOU WIN! Congratulations, you are full of greatness!
  • This “Game of the Year” award winner is the perfect holiday gift if you’re looking for board games for adults but want to be able to play fun games with your kids as well.
  • "It's like UNO, except there are goats, magical enchiladas and kittens that can kill you." -CNN
  • This holiday gift favorite takes 5 minutes to learn, 15 minutes to play, is for 2-5 players (ages 7+) and includes 56 cards, box and instructions.
Animal Jam Box: Each box is filled with exclusive toys, apparel and collectibles kids will love. Animal Jam Box: Each box is filled with exclusive toys, apparel and collectibles kids will love.

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Pandemic
    4.8 out of 5 stars 5,665
    18 offers from $44.97
  2. Hasbro Connect 4 Game
    4.8 out of 5 stars 9,983
    #1 Best Seller in Board Games
    $12.97
  3. Watch Ya' Mouth Ultimate Edition
    4.6 out of 5 stars 5,420
    $19.44
  4. UNO: Family Card Game, with 112 Cards in a Sturdy Storage Tin, Travel-Friendly, Makes a Great Gift for 7 Year Olds and Up [Amazon Exclusive]
    4.9 out of 5 stars 3,245
    $9.99
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Exploding Kittens: Original Edition Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition Imploding Kittens: Expansion of Exploding Kittens You’ve Got Crabs You’ve Got Crabs: Imitation Crab Expansion Bears vs Babies
Number of Players 2-5 2-5 Add 1 extra player to any Exploding Kittens game 4-10 (Team based) - 2-5
Family Friendly Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Expansion Deck No No Yes No Yes No
Furry Box No No No No No Yes
Nautical Themed No No No Yes Yes No
Includes Wearable Accessories No No Yes No Yes No

Product description

Style:Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)

Exploding kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats. In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an exploding kitten, at which point They explode, they are Dead, and they are out of the game -- unless that player has a defuse card, which can defuse the kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the exploding kittens. This nsfw version of the game contains the full version of exploding kittens, but the artwork on each card has been replaced with content too horrible/amazing to be used in the original exploding kittens game. The nsfw edition can be played with 2 to 5 players or combined with another deck to play with up to 9 players.

Product information

Style:Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Safety Information

n/a

Legal Disclaimer

Explicit Content

Compare with similar items


Exploding Kittens Card Game - NSFW (Explicit ADULT Content) Edition - Family-Friendly Party Games - Card Games For Adults, Teens & Kids
Unstable Unicorns Card Game - A strategic card game and party game for adults & teens
Cards Against Humanity
Taco vs Burrito - The Wildly Popular Surprisingly Strategic Card Game Created by a 7 Year Old
Bears vs Babies by Exploding Kittens - A Monster-Building Card Game - Family-Friendly Party Games - Card Games For Adults, Teens & Kids
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (7943) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4643) 4.8 out of 5 stars (49340) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1228) 4.6 out of 5 stars (2252)
Price $19.99 $19.99 $25.00 $19.99 $24.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Hot Taco Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 4.40 x 6.40 x 1.50 inches 5.75 x 4.00 x 2.00 inches 8.00 x 4.10 x 2.70 inches 6.75 x 4.75 x 1.50 inches 6.00 x 4.50 x 3.13 inches
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
7,943 customer ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
11%
3 star
7%
2 star
4%
1 star
5%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Just felt I should let folks know we were so disappointed after reading all the glowing reviews of this game
Reviewed in the United States on December 29, 2017
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
51 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Bdubbs
3.0 out of 5 stars Fun but so fragile...
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2015
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)
Read more
review image
631 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Winnie Holland
1.0 out of 5 stars This game sucks ass. A Lousy hipster game trying to make ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
34 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
LVesper
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun Game
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2017
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
35 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jenny Ellison
5.0 out of 5 stars Most hilarious laughs we've ever had.
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2016
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
32 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Vincent
HALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun Filled Phycological Game Amongst Friends
Reviewed in the United States on August 23, 2016
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
240 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
RLAVA
1.0 out of 5 stars Don't waist your time
Reviewed in the United States on April 15, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mountain View Shopper
1.0 out of 5 stars boring
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

MissRed
4.0 out of 5 stars A Fun Card Game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 28, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Grim_Tidings
5.0 out of 5 stars Same as the original but with more... Graphics!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 27, 2017
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amit Shah
1.0 out of 5 stars Do not buy if you have original
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 12, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Florentino Bexiga
5.0 out of 5 stars Dirty fun, but fun as hell
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 27, 2017
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Erin M
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 20, 2020
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Andreia
5.0 out of 5 stars We Loved the game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 19, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars An okay game, but overpriced
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 8, 2019
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Thomas Eddy
5.0 out of 5 stars Expensive, but guests love it
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 24, 2017
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
JamSandwich
4.0 out of 5 stars Despite that - a fantastic game.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 15, 2017
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
MR I
5.0 out of 5 stars This is a very fun and very quick game that can be easily picked ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Sarah
3.0 out of 5 stars Good game, not so good customer service
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 2, 2020
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Mel
1.0 out of 5 stars The theme is the only good thing. Game is boring and overpriced. .
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 17, 2019
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Matt h
5.0 out of 5 stars Great and fun game, rude and funny cards
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 13, 2019
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
M. Birbeck
3.0 out of 5 stars It is not as good as the safe for work version
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 25, 2016
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Technane
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Game and great NSFW version for those late parties
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 18, 2019
Style: Exploding Kittens NSFW (ADULT Content)Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: history game, drone under 20 dollars, 1 player card games, funny games, tabletop game, tabletop gaming

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.