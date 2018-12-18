Love this game and the party version plays like the SFW original and has some of the imploding kittens expansion cards except the Reversal card and Imploding kitten. There are enough cards to play up to 10 players as stated on the box but the deck itself is separated by a 2-3 player deck and a 4-7 player deck. The two decks combined make for 8-10 player games. The Attack and Targeted Attack cards are changed to "double slap" and "triple slap" function similarly as targeted attack but now stack if players play them in tandem, getting rid of the gray area of playing multiple attack cards in a row.



As much as I didn't want to do so because the game itself deserves 5-stars, I had to ding a star for the party version. The card backs are different than the original game so RIP expanding this version with any of the current/upcoming expansions. Also, it's not plastic wrapped from the outside which didn't make much sense to me and the 2-3 and 4-7 player decks aren't separated from one another so a very tedious sorting was needed prior to use. Also, when playing with 4 players, the 4-7 player deck is very noticeably slower, so if you like faster kitten games, modify as appropriate. Played fine when playing with 6 players and the full 10 players. That being said though, the concept of the "party" pack begged the question to me, why don't I just get another base copy of the game to account for larger gettogethers? I ultimately shelved this copy for display (or plan to give this copy away to a friend who didn't own kittens later on) and plan to buy a other base copy to follow in the same spirit as the party pack.



New players, I'd say if you want to have a game with more than 5-6 players as is in the vanilla, get two copies of the base deck and the expansion to get the full flavor of cards this game has (about the same price as the party pack when on sale). You'll also be future proofing for further expansions going forward.



For die hard kitten fans, this is still a fine addition to your game collection and definitely some fan service is in the box (not going to spoil). It's also a great gift copy for occasions where >6 players are needed and most of the player-base will be new players.