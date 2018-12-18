$19.99
Exploding Kittens Card Game - Family-Friendly Party Games - Card Games for Adults, Teens & Kids

Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)
Brand Exploding Kittens LLC
Item Dimensions LxWxH 4.41 x 6.38 x 1.5 inches
Number of Game Players 5
Item Weight 0.18 Kilograms

About this item

  • Exploding kittens is the perfect card game for adults, teens and kids who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.
  • More than 9 million copies sold, breaking records in kids games, adult games and everything in-between
  • A highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette, basically, if you draw an exploding kitten, you lose and you are full of loser sad-sauce
  • This “game of the year” award winner is the perfect holiday gift if you're looking for board games for adults but want to be able to play fun games with your kids as well
  • It's like uno, except there are goats, magical enchiladas and kittens that can kill you, -cnn
  • This gift favorite takes 5 minutes to learn, 15 minutes to play, is for 2-5 players (ages 7+) and includes 56 cards, box and instructions
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

exploding kittens barking kittens Burrito on a scale of one to trex
Exploding Kittens Barking Kittens: 20 Card Expansion You've Got Crabs Throw Throw Burrito Bears vs Babies One a Scale of One to T-Rex
Number of Players 2 - 5 2 - 5 4 -10 (Team based) 2 - 6 2 - 5 2 - 8
Family Friendly
Expansion Deck
Furry Box
Nautical Themed
Includes Wearable Accessories

Product description

Style:Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)

Exploding kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats. In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an exploding kitten, at which point They explode, they are Dead, and they are out of the game - unless that player has a defuse card, which can defuse the kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the exploding kittens. Exploding kittens is the most-backed crowd funded project ever, The most-funded game in the history of Kickstarter, and has paved the way for peace and tranquility in the modern world.

Top reviews from the United States

Edward J. Vasicek
1.0 out of 5 stars Vulgar, Not Family Friendly In My Opinion
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens Party (2 - 10 players)Verified Purchase
955 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
joel
5.0 out of 5 stars My 6year old picked it right up and love this game
Reviewed in the United States on April 8, 2017
Style: Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)Verified Purchase
review image
593 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Joe Bartlett
1.0 out of 5 stars Incompatible with newer expansions, different card backs, and now loot bags...
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)Verified Purchase
322 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Christine M. Lemieux
1.0 out of 5 stars Filthy Game, All Sexual References, NOT for children!
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2019
Style: Exploding Kittens Party (2 - 10 players)Verified Purchase
147 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Sammygirl
5.0 out of 5 stars Buying this awesome game for the 2nd time
Reviewed in the United States on November 28, 2017
Style: Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)Verified Purchase
263 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Plaxer X
4.0 out of 5 stars A great party version of the base game...with some caveats for owners of the original
Reviewed in the United States on August 12, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens Party (2 - 10 players)
213 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

MAG
2.0 out of 5 stars far too expensive
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 29, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)Verified Purchase
Read more
241 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Faerynuff
1.0 out of 5 stars 1 star reviews are accurate - do not waste your cash!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 16, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)Verified Purchase
Read more
157 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Timothy H.
1.0 out of 5 stars Just play Uno.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 8, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)Verified Purchase
Read more
89 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Pointless. Humourless. Dont waste your money. All the good reviews are from the kickstarter funders?
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 9, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)Verified Purchase
Read more
59 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Daniel Phillips
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing, houry of laughs
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 27, 2018
Style: Exploding Kittens (2 - 5 Players)Verified Purchase
Read more
31 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
