Exploding Kittens Card Game - Family-Friendly Party Games - Card Games for Adults, Teens & Kids
|Brand
|Exploding Kittens LLC
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|4.41 x 6.38 x 1.5 inches
|Number of Game Players
|5
|Item Weight
|0.18 Kilograms
About this item
- Exploding kittens is the perfect card game for adults, teens and kids who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.
- More than 9 million copies sold, breaking records in kids games, adult games and everything in-between
- A highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette, basically, if you draw an exploding kitten, you lose and you are full of loser sad-sauce
- This “game of the year” award winner is the perfect holiday gift if you're looking for board games for adults but want to be able to play fun games with your kids as well
- It's like uno, except there are goats, magical enchiladas and kittens that can kill you, -cnn
- This gift favorite takes 5 minutes to learn, 15 minutes to play, is for 2-5 players (ages 7+) and includes 56 cards, box and instructions
From the manufacturer
What Is This?
Exploding Kittens is a highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette. It was the most-backed game in the history of Kickstarter and has paved the way for peace and tranquility in the modern world. It also features cards illustrated by The Oatmeal.
How It Works
You Draw Cards
You put cards on the table and take turns drawing from them.
Until You Explode
If you draw an Exploding Kitten, you explode and are out of the game.
Unless
You can avoid exploding if you play a Defuse Card. Defuse Cards distract the Exploding Kittens with things like laser pointers, kitten yoga, and catnip sandwiches.
Or
You can also play various cards to skip your turn, attack other players, peek at the deck, or secretly relocate an Exploding Kitten Card.
|Exploding Kittens
|Barking Kittens: 20 Card Expansion
|You've Got Crabs
|Throw Throw Burrito
|Bears vs Babies
|One a Scale of One to T-Rex
|Number of Players
|2 - 5
|2 - 5
|4 -10 (Team based)
|2 - 6
|2 - 5
|2 - 8
|Family Friendly
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Expansion Deck
|✓
|Furry Box
|✓
|Nautical Themed
|✓
|Includes Wearable Accessories
|✓
Product description
Exploding kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats. In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an exploding kitten, at which point They explode, they are Dead, and they are out of the game - unless that player has a defuse card, which can defuse the kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the exploding kittens. Exploding kittens is the most-backed crowd funded project ever, The most-funded game in the history of Kickstarter, and has paved the way for peace and tranquility in the modern world.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There is nothing sexually offense here, but a number of vulgar cards, the one cited being the worst.
ps
You can pick up Penny sleeves at any hobby shop that sells magic or Pokemon cards. They are very inexpensive and we'll make your game last much longer.
Seriously though, this is a great game for kids and adults, and so it's fun for family game nights. Kids can play on the same level as adults and they love that.
I ended up donating my original to the games pile at an AMC hut on our last group hiking trip (shout out Lonesome Lake). Now grabbing another ahead of the holidays because there are more gatherings ahead and I hate small talk. Now, instead of listening uncomfortably to Uncle Fred's latest MAGA rant, or worse, getting drunk enough to engage him in a conversation (shudder), I can bring on the exploding kittens.
As much as I didn't want to do so because the game itself deserves 5-stars, I had to ding a star for the party version. The card backs are different than the original game so RIP expanding this version with any of the current/upcoming expansions. Also, it's not plastic wrapped from the outside which didn't make much sense to me and the 2-3 and 4-7 player decks aren't separated from one another so a very tedious sorting was needed prior to use. Also, when playing with 4 players, the 4-7 player deck is very noticeably slower, so if you like faster kitten games, modify as appropriate. Played fine when playing with 6 players and the full 10 players. That being said though, the concept of the "party" pack begged the question to me, why don't I just get another base copy of the game to account for larger gettogethers? I ultimately shelved this copy for display (or plan to give this copy away to a friend who didn't own kittens later on) and plan to buy a other base copy to follow in the same spirit as the party pack.
New players, I'd say if you want to have a game with more than 5-6 players as is in the vanilla, get two copies of the base deck and the expansion to get the full flavor of cards this game has (about the same price as the party pack when on sale). You'll also be future proofing for further expansions going forward.
For die hard kitten fans, this is still a fine addition to your game collection and definitely some fan service is in the box (not going to spoil). It's also a great gift copy for occasions where >6 players are needed and most of the player-base will be new players.
Top reviews from other countries
Age rating 7+... really?.... see how your own 7yo's gets on with this game, which I'd say is pretty complex for a child of that age, I'd say closer to 11+. Before you choose to invest in this game at £15, £20, £25 whatever, just think this is actually just a pack of cards.
Don't believe the hype. Spend your money elsewhere.
With the easy of learning the rules and then the instant competitiveness you can be up and playing within a couple of minutes for the next few hours. Each game only takes about 10-25 minutes to play so is usually played as a starting game or if we finish a longer board game but dont want to go home quite yet.