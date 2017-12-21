How does a startup with little funding grow to 100 million users?*

Cliff Lerner's online dating startup, Snap Interactive, was running out of money when he bet the company's fortunes on a then unknown platform called Facebook. The app achieved explosive growth and soon after the stock price skyrocketed 2,000 percent, setting off an extraordinary chain of events filled with sudden success and painful lessons.

*Explosive Growth is a business book like no other*. This compelling and inspiring guide gives you a step-by-step play to achieve explosive growth and combines lively and often *hilarious storytelling, proven tactics, and numerous case-studies* to help your startup grow.

Learn how to:

Ignite *explosive growth* by creating a remarkable product

Identify the *only 3 metrics that matter*

Explore valuable *viral growth strategies*

Execute the *genius media hacks* that helped us acquire 100 million

users

users Create a *thriving culture* of passionate employees and *constant

innovation *

The tactics that helped us succeed are all here including insights as to how companies such as * Facebook*, *Twitter*, *Apple*, *Tinder*, *Bumble*, & *Dropbox* achieved explosive growth. Lerner uses case-studies to describe how he applied the teachings from top actionable business books

including The Lean Startup, The Innovator's Dilemma, Contagious, Zero to One, Made To Stick, The One Thing, and Good to Great, to help him achieve explosive growth and how you can do the same for your startup.

This audiobook is ideal for entrepreneurs, startups, and CEOs looking to grow their business.