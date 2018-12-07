$134.94
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
FAO Schwarz Musical Step ... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Toys Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(132)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

2 Year Toys Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(13)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$89.99
+ $42.99 shipping
Sold by: Price Chopper- NO TAX 4 MOST STATES
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

3 Year Toys Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.3 out of 5 stars 132
$21.99
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

FAO Schwarz Musical Step 'N' Play Piano Dance Mat, Large

4.2 out of 5 stars 85 ratings
List Price: $199.99
Price: $134.94 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $65.05 (33%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Large/101 x 29"
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • PIANO KEYBOARD DANCE MAT: This amazing piano dance mat combines music & dance, allowing your budding musician/dancer to play amazing melodies using nothing but their little feet & sweet dance moves!
  • LEARN, PLAY, RECORD & CREATE: Using easy-to-follow instructions, learn to perform up to 5 different tunes. Or use all 38 different notes to create, record & replay your own melodies! Size: 101" x 29".
  • SPARK CREATIVITY: Our toys will help spark your child's imagination & creativity while promoting the development of essential skills with everything from magic trick kits to STEM building sets.
  • EXPLORE OUR TOYS: We carry toys for all ages & interests: board games & puzzles, plush toys & dolls, arts & crafts, STEM toys & construction kits, remote control cars, drones & planes, & much more!
  • THE LEGENDARY FAO SCHWARZ: As the world's most iconic toy store we provide a world of wonder, imagination & adventure for boys & girls of all ages from infants to adults & everyone in between!
BitsBox Coding Subscription Box for Kids BitsBox Coding Subscription Box for Kids

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries, Alkaline, 8 Pack
    4.7 out of 5 stars 9,695
    #1 Best Seller in Computer Printer Parts…
    $7.47
Next

What digital items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom
    Bill Martin Jr
    4.8 out of 5 stars 5,009
    Kindle Edition
    $3.99
  2. Little Blue Truck
    Alice Schertle
    4.9 out of 5 stars 5,766
    #1 Best Seller in Children's Farm Animal Books
    Kindle Edition
    $4.99
  3. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?
    Bill Martin Jr.
    4.9 out of 5 stars 7,052
    Audible Audiobook
    $0.00 Free with Audible trial
  4. Scribble Stones
    Diane Alber
    4.8 out of 5 stars 512
    #1 Best Seller in Children's Art Books
    Kindle Edition
    $6.95
Next

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog | Indoor and Outdoor Fuzzy Slipper
    4.8 out of 5 stars 8,344
    $30.79 - $110.00
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

FAO Children Playing in Costumes
Read more
Read more
FAO Return to Wonder

Product description

Size:Large/101 x 29"

Afford Your Child A Unique Dancing & Musical Playing Experience - Starting Today!

Does music, dancing, and fun run in your family - including your little ones?

Aren't you sick and tired of children's toys that have little to no educational value, and prove to be nothing more than a brief - albeit expensive! - distraction for your kids?

If all that sounds familiar, than there's one thing for sure: you and your little ones are going to love this wonderful piano dance mat!

Learn, Play, Dance, Create, And Record Your Own Melodies!

Combining both music and dancing, these amazing piano dance mats are a great way to entertain your children and help them develop their artistic and creative skills - both at the same time!

With 38 different notes and 5 classic, beloved tunes to learn, your little ones will soon be dancing on the piano mat, creating their own music with the pitter-patter of their tiny feet, and recording their musical creations to play back for you!

Now THAT's what a truly fun and educational experience looks like!

Premium Quality You Can Actually Put Your Faith In!

It's true - not all piano dance mats out there are created equal. And unlike most of them, these ones are designed, built, and created with nothing but respect for you and your loved ones, excellent quality parts and materials, and exhaustive quality checks.

That way, we can be certain you and your children will be dancing and having fun on your new musical piano mats for a good, long time!

So, What Are You Still Waiting For?

Order Your Own Piano Dance Mat Right Away!

Just Click "Add To Cart", Gather Your Loved Ones & Get The Groove Going!

Product information

Size:Large/101 x 29"

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


FAO Schwarz Musical Step 'N' Play Piano Dance Mat, Large
Play22 Keyboard Playmat 71" - 24 Keys Piano Play Mat - Piano Mat has Record, Playback, Demo, Play, Adjustable Vol. - Best Keyboard Piano Gift for Boys & Girls - Original
Click N' Play Gigantic Keyboard Play Mat, 24 Keys Piano Mat, 8 Selectable Musical Instruments + Play -Record -Playback -Demo-mode
Costzon Giant Keyboard Playmat - 102.5"×29.5" 24 Keys Piano Play Mat, Foldable Activity Mat w/ 9 Selectable Musical Instruments, Play - Record - Playback - Demo - Tone Conversion Modes, Support MP3
Kidzlane Durable Piano Mat, 10 Selectable Sounds, Play and Record, for Kids 2 to 5, Dance and Learn
Best Choice Products 71in Giant Heavy-Duty Vinyl 24-Key Piano Keyboard Music Playmat w/ 8 Instrument Settings - Black
Customer Rating 4.2 out of 5 stars (85) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1322) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1110) 4.4 out of 5 stars (36) 4.3 out of 5 stars (393) 4.5 out of 5 stars (16)
Price $134.94 $38.98 $29.97 $59.99 $39.99 $32.99
Sold By Amazon.com Zaxbo Amazon.com Costzon Kidzlane BestChoiceproducts
Item Dimensions 13.36 x 1.50 x 9.03 inches 71.00 x 29.00 x 1.00 inches 5.90 x 11.80 x 16.30 inches 102.50 x 29.50 x 1.00 inches 59.00 x 24.00 x 1.00 inches 70.50 x 28.50 x 2.00 inches
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
85 customer ratings
5 star
67%
4 star
14%
3 star
6%
2 star
4%
1 star
9%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Tom Ackerman
1.0 out of 5 stars It is advertised falsely!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2018
Size: Medium/69 x 31"Verified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
SBS
5.0 out of 5 stars High Quality Sound/Product
Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2018
Size: Medium/69 x 31"Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Tracy Marie
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift
Reviewed in the United States on December 29, 2018
Size: Medium/69 x 31"Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
BN
1.0 out of 5 stars Best Buy?
Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2018
Size: Medium/69 x 31"Verified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Sandra Bauske
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for Adults too!
Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2019
Size: Medium/69 x 31"Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Joby619
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun for kids and adults
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
TM
3.0 out of 5 stars Not opened yet
Reviewed in the United States on June 11, 2019
Size: Medium/69 x 31"Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kathleen Phillips
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift.
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2019
Size: Medium/69 x 31"Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. YAZOM Musical Piano Mat for Baby Toddler, Early Educational Toys for Boys Girls Birthday Xmas Gifts for Kids
    4.2 out of 5 stars 56
    $17.98 - $18.98
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best floor keyboard for kids, Best music mats for kids, Explore piano pads for kids, Explore dance mats for kids, Explore mats for dancers, Explore Electronic Dance Mats

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.