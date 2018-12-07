Other Sellers on Amazon
FAO Schwarz Musical Step 'N' Play Piano Dance Mat, Large
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- PIANO KEYBOARD DANCE MAT: This amazing piano dance mat combines music & dance, allowing your budding musician/dancer to play amazing melodies using nothing but their little feet & sweet dance moves!
- LEARN, PLAY, RECORD & CREATE: Using easy-to-follow instructions, learn to perform up to 5 different tunes. Or use all 38 different notes to create, record & replay your own melodies! Size: 101" x 29".
- SPARK CREATIVITY: Our toys will help spark your child's imagination & creativity while promoting the development of essential skills with everything from magic trick kits to STEM building sets.
- EXPLORE OUR TOYS: We carry toys for all ages & interests: board games & puzzles, plush toys & dolls, arts & crafts, STEM toys & construction kits, remote control cars, drones & planes, & much more!
- THE LEGENDARY FAO SCHWARZ: As the world's most iconic toy store we provide a world of wonder, imagination & adventure for boys & girls of all ages from infants to adults & everyone in between!
Product description
Afford Your Child A Unique Dancing & Musical Playing Experience - Starting Today!
Does music, dancing, and fun run in your family - including your little ones?
Aren't you sick and tired of children's toys that have little to no educational value, and prove to be nothing more than a brief - albeit expensive! - distraction for your kids?
If all that sounds familiar, than there's one thing for sure: you and your little ones are going to love this wonderful piano dance mat!
Learn, Play, Dance, Create, And Record Your Own Melodies!
Combining both music and dancing, these amazing piano dance mats are a great way to entertain your children and help them develop their artistic and creative skills - both at the same time!
With 38 different notes and 5 classic, beloved tunes to learn, your little ones will soon be dancing on the piano mat, creating their own music with the pitter-patter of their tiny feet, and recording their musical creations to play back for you!
Now THAT's what a truly fun and educational experience looks like!
Premium Quality You Can Actually Put Your Faith In!
It's true - not all piano dance mats out there are created equal. And unlike most of them, these ones are designed, built, and created with nothing but respect for you and your loved ones, excellent quality parts and materials, and exhaustive quality checks.
That way, we can be certain you and your children will be dancing and having fun on your new musical piano mats for a good, long time!
So, What Are You Still Waiting For?
Order Your Own Piano Dance Mat Right Away!
Just Click "Add To Cart", Gather Your Loved Ones & Get The Groove Going!