FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottle - Storm Trooper

by FLPSDE
#1 New Releasein Camping & Hiking Hydration Flasks
  • 20oz Outer/7oz Inner (27oz Total Capacity)
  • Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Outer Chamber keeps items cold/hot for hours, safe, and tasting how they should
  • Innovative Inner Chamber keeps your adventure essentials separate from the Outer Chamber
  • Removable Inner Chamber delivers exceptional access for simple and efficient cleaning
  • Wide mouth on each end for easy loading

Product description

FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottles are Made For Adventure and so much MORE than just a water bottle! FLPSDE's Inner Chamber can hold your favorite drinks, snacks or personal essentials, while the low profile caps make it easy to carry and enjoy no matter which end is up. The Durable, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Outer keeps your drinks hot or cold for hours and our deconstructable design makes for effortless cleaning.

Product details

  • ASIN: B07MVSPJQC
  Average Customer Review: Be the first to review this item
  Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #208,867 in Sports & Outdoors
