Quick update - It was in the upper 90s here all weekend. I turned the A/C unit on about an hour before bed every night and it would cool from close to 80 to mid-70s in an hour when set on "high cool" and 6 out of 7. That made it comfortable to fall asleep. I then turned it to "low cool" and went right to sleep - no issue with the sound. The first night, I was actually chilly when I woke up in the middle of the night so I changed it to 5 out of 7 for the temp setting. That seemed to be perfect. It stayed comfortable all night.



To reiterate - this is for a single, small room. The 2 rooms we put these in are 150 - 200 s.f. each. We keep the doors closed when they're running. If that's what you're looking for, you'll probably be very happy! But if you want to cool a bigger space, buy a bigger and more expensive A/C.



See below for more detailed initial review:



I bought 2 of these little A/C units for the upstairs bedrooms in my house. I live in the south and when it is in the 90s for several weeks at a time, the upstairs of my house stays hot even at night. I got these to make the bedrooms for comfortable for sleeping.



They are small units, only suitable for a single room. The nice thing is that a single person can easily carry them from the porch to wherever you want to install them. They are not super heavy. I got mine upstairs just fine. The installation is also very simple. You don't need anything extra - the package comes with the top bracket and the side panels. If you want to buy a support bracket, you could but it is not a heavy unit so not necessary.



Installation took me an hour in total. That included a quick trip to the hardware store for an extra piece of wood to put on my window frame. If you have a storm window frame on the outside that is a bit higher than the inside window sill, you'll need a piece of wood. This is explained in the instruction manual. Once we got that, it was quick work to drill a few holes and put it up. The air conditioner feels very secure and does not wobble. It also does come with weather stripping if you want to get all fancy, but we'll just keep the bedroom doors closed so I didn't get too careful.



The unit is remarkably quiet! The extra piece of wood we added to the window sill probably helped. But it sounds like something I can sleep through no problem. It sounds like white noise - kind of like a hotel air conditioner but it is a constant hum so it won't bother most people. It does not rattle. But keep in mind, this is not a $500 air conditioner and it does make noise! It is just soothing noise because it is making the air cool and happy.



Overall, I recommend this air conditioner if you have a single room that you want to cool down, don't mind a humming white noice sound, and also don't want to spend a lot of money.