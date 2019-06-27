Add to your order

Add an Accessory:
Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU, in White

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Multi-Speed Fan: Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility
  • Energy Saver Mode: Reduce your utility bills in this mode. It cools similarly to central air, with the unit turning on and off at different intervals to ensure the room stays at the set temperature
  • Sleep Mode: Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening
  • Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
  • Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
  • Remote Control: Allows you to precisely control the temperature and fan speed from across the room
  • Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter

    • From the brand

    2. frigidaire

      We’re here to make healthier meals taste yummier, favorite clothes last longer, and the air in homes healthier. By putting innovative solutions within reach to reduce stress, minimize the mess, and cut down on wastefulness, we are shaping living for the better for all families. That’s why every Frigidaire appliance is designed to make your everyday easier, giving you more time to celebrate. Together, we will be thriving every day.

    3. Frigidaire Dehumidifier, High Humidity 50 Pint Capacity, in White
      Frigidaire 4.4 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator Black Stainless Steel
      Frigidaire FF75DISPC1 3/4-HP Corded Disposer, 3/4 Horsepower
      Frigidaire EPTWFU01 Water Filtration Filter, 1 Count, White

      Explore Frigidaire

      Visit the Store

    Next page

    From the manufacturer

    window ac ac ac ac window ac
    Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU, in White Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 6,000 BTU, in White Frigidaire Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 6,000 BTU, in White Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU, in White Frigidaire Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 15,000 BTU, in White
    Room Size 150 sq. ft 250 sq. ft 250 sq. ft 450 sq. ft 850 sq. ft
    Approx Dimensions (HxWxD) 12.1x16x13.2 12.1x16x13.3 13.22x18.5x15.5 14.5x19x21.5 17.9x23.6x25.4
    Energy Star
    WiFi Enabled
    Control Panel Design Electrical w/ Remote Electrical w/ Remote Electrical w/ Remote Electrical w/ Remote Electrical w/ Remote
    24-Hour On/Off Timer
    Fan Speeds 2 3 3 3 3
    Filter Type Dust Filter; Washable Dust Filter; Washable Dust Filter; Washable Dust Filter; Washable Dust Filter; Washable
    Energy Saver
    Louver Style Swing Swing Swing Swing Swing

    Product Description

    The Frigidaire 10,000 BTU window air conditioner allows you to enjoy more cooling flexibility with three different fan speeds. Effortless™ Remote Temperature Control precisely maintains preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times. Plus, the easy-to-clean washable filter captures dust from the air and keeps your air conditioner working efficiently. Compatible with our mounting bracket (B0872XNZP3) and side panel (B0872Y4MCL).

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    10,801 global ratings
    5 star
    		72%
    4 star
    		15%
    3 star
    		6%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		6%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Kim SM
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great little unit for small spaces
    Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2019
    Size: 5,000 BTUVerified Purchase
    J. BushTop Contributor: Pets
    TOP 500 REVIEWER
    3.0 out of 5 stars Cheapest option out there, many frustrations
    Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2019
    Size: 5,000 BTUVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    J. Bush
    3.0 out of 5 stars Cheapest option out there, many frustrations
    Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2019
    By far this is the cheapest option you have out there among in-stores or online. It definitely gets things cool quickly (I have a very tiny bedroom, about 8 x 14 ft). My frustrations include-

    1) poor window fitment- the slide-out sides do not go flush to bottom/top OR sides- huge gaps even with the insulation strips they provide and stuff I had to buy on my own.. Even with using tape, there's visible gaps, insects can freely come in, and it sounds like all 3 windows in the room are wide open sound-wise.

    2) temperature regulation- (this applies to being on low or high cool)- If I set it to 7 out of 7- the room will quickly go to 68 degrees. Over the course of the night it will occasionally drop to 64 (which is nice I'll admit, but not nice enough for me to want to pay for that!) so if I nudge the dial to 6, it will within 30-40 minutes hit around 76 (NOT nice). The temperature really swings wildly so there's no one setting I can keep it up and have to get up when I'm sweating or its too chilly- I don't understand the poor regulation

    3) After minutes of running, it will, with an enormously loud sudden sigh of exhaustion/expulsion, stop running, BEEP annoyingly, pause for a few seconds, then start running again. It does this continuously when running.

    This is incredibly high maintenance, I know it can get my room comfortable but it sure can't maintain it in a comfort zone (or do so with just normal/acceptable running noise). I'd like to say had I know how wishy washy it was I would've spent more for something with true temperature settings or a remote, but I'm really cheap and I'm stuck with this one. (Not saying if I didn't win the lottery I'd huck it out the window and get one in the $200-$300.

    I have it plugged into a very expensive APC surge/brown-out/battery back up unit in which a lamp, my Echo Dot, and my cell phone charger are plugged in (8 more outlets available). I cannot plug in/run my 5.7 amp Bissell Pro Pet Spot Cleaner without tripping the whole thing (as I found out a few nights ago when my puppy threw up several times in the middle of the night).

    I wouldn't recommend this unit unless you a) are cheap/broke like me or b) are not temperature swing sensitive and sleep like the dead straight through the night
    Carrie
    1.0 out of 5 stars Defective Unit
    Reviewed in the United States on June 29, 2019
    Size: 5,000 BTUVerified Purchase
    Amirah
    1.0 out of 5 stars HORRIBLE
    Reviewed in the United States on August 15, 2019
    Size: 5,000 BTUVerified Purchase
    Tober
    1.0 out of 5 stars it has a time limit of 24 hour functionality
    Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2019
    Size: 5,000 BTUVerified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    Ricmic
    1.0 out of 5 stars product arrived damaged very unhappy (were told the product was non returnable)
    Reviewed in Canada on July 28, 2021
    Size: 5,000 BTUVerified Purchase
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Works great.
    Reviewed in Canada on August 2, 2021
    Size: 10,000 BTUVerified Purchase
    xopide
    4.0 out of 5 stars I hate righting reviews
    Reviewed in Canada on August 21, 2021
    Size: 5,000 BTUVerified Purchase
