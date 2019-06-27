Add to your order
Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU, in White
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Brand
|Frigidaire
|Model Name
|FFRE103WAE
|Special Feature
|Dehumidifier
|Warranty Type
|Limited
|Color
|White
|Air Flow Efficiency
|288 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|21.5 x 19 x 14.5 inches
|Item Weight
|57.3 Pounds
|Control Method
|Remote
About this item
- Multi-Speed Fan: Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility
- Energy Saver Mode: Reduce your utility bills in this mode. It cools similarly to central air, with the unit turning on and off at different intervals to ensure the room stays at the set temperature
- Sleep Mode: Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Remote Control: Allows you to precisely control the temperature and fan speed from across the room
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
Customer ratings by feature
What's in the box
Feature Highlights
Multi-Speed Fan
Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility.
Energy Saver Mode
Reduce your utility bills in this mode. It cools similarly to central air, with the unit turning on and off at different intervals to ensure the room stays at the set temperature.
Sleep Mode
Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening.
Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer
Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments.
|Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU, in White
|Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 6,000 BTU, in White
|Frigidaire Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 6,000 BTU, in White
|Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU, in White
|Frigidaire Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 15,000 BTU, in White
|Room Size
|150 sq. ft
|250 sq. ft
|250 sq. ft
|450 sq. ft
|850 sq. ft
|Approx Dimensions (HxWxD)
|12.1x16x13.2
|12.1x16x13.3
|13.22x18.5x15.5
|14.5x19x21.5
|17.9x23.6x25.4
|Energy Star
|✓
|✓
|WiFi Enabled
|✓
|Control Panel Design
|Electrical w/ Remote
|Electrical w/ Remote
|Electrical w/ Remote
|Electrical w/ Remote
|Electrical w/ Remote
|24-Hour On/Off Timer
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fan Speeds
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Filter Type
|Dust Filter; Washable
|Dust Filter; Washable
|Dust Filter; Washable
|Dust Filter; Washable
|Dust Filter; Washable
|Energy Saver
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Louver Style
|Swing
|Swing
|Swing
|Swing
|Swing
Product Description
The Frigidaire 10,000 BTU window air conditioner allows you to enjoy more cooling flexibility with three different fan speeds. Effortless™ Remote Temperature Control precisely maintains preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times. Plus, the easy-to-clean washable filter captures dust from the air and keeps your air conditioner working efficiently. Compatible with our mounting bracket (B0872XNZP3) and side panel (B0872Y4MCL).
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2019
To reiterate - this is for a single, small room. The 2 rooms we put these in are 150 - 200 s.f. each. We keep the doors closed when they're running. If that's what you're looking for, you'll probably be very happy! But if you want to cool a bigger space, buy a bigger and more expensive A/C.
See below for more detailed initial review:
I bought 2 of these little A/C units for the upstairs bedrooms in my house. I live in the south and when it is in the 90s for several weeks at a time, the upstairs of my house stays hot even at night. I got these to make the bedrooms for comfortable for sleeping.
They are small units, only suitable for a single room. The nice thing is that a single person can easily carry them from the porch to wherever you want to install them. They are not super heavy. I got mine upstairs just fine. The installation is also very simple. You don't need anything extra - the package comes with the top bracket and the side panels. If you want to buy a support bracket, you could but it is not a heavy unit so not necessary.
Installation took me an hour in total. That included a quick trip to the hardware store for an extra piece of wood to put on my window frame. If you have a storm window frame on the outside that is a bit higher than the inside window sill, you'll need a piece of wood. This is explained in the instruction manual. Once we got that, it was quick work to drill a few holes and put it up. The air conditioner feels very secure and does not wobble. It also does come with weather stripping if you want to get all fancy, but we'll just keep the bedroom doors closed so I didn't get too careful.
The unit is remarkably quiet! The extra piece of wood we added to the window sill probably helped. But it sounds like something I can sleep through no problem. It sounds like white noise - kind of like a hotel air conditioner but it is a constant hum so it won't bother most people. It does not rattle. But keep in mind, this is not a $500 air conditioner and it does make noise! It is just soothing noise because it is making the air cool and happy.
Overall, I recommend this air conditioner if you have a single room that you want to cool down, don't mind a humming white noice sound, and also don't want to spend a lot of money.
1) poor window fitment- the slide-out sides do not go flush to bottom/top OR sides- huge gaps even with the insulation strips they provide and stuff I had to buy on my own.. Even with using tape, there's visible gaps, insects can freely come in, and it sounds like all 3 windows in the room are wide open sound-wise.
2) temperature regulation- (this applies to being on low or high cool)- If I set it to 7 out of 7- the room will quickly go to 68 degrees. Over the course of the night it will occasionally drop to 64 (which is nice I'll admit, but not nice enough for me to want to pay for that!) so if I nudge the dial to 6, it will within 30-40 minutes hit around 76 (NOT nice). The temperature really swings wildly so there's no one setting I can keep it up and have to get up when I'm sweating or its too chilly- I don't understand the poor regulation
3) After minutes of running, it will, with an enormously loud sudden sigh of exhaustion/expulsion, stop running, BEEP annoyingly, pause for a few seconds, then start running again. It does this continuously when running.
This is incredibly high maintenance, I know it can get my room comfortable but it sure can't maintain it in a comfort zone (or do so with just normal/acceptable running noise). I'd like to say had I know how wishy washy it was I would've spent more for something with true temperature settings or a remote, but I'm really cheap and I'm stuck with this one. (Not saying if I didn't win the lottery I'd huck it out the window and get one in the $200-$300.
I have it plugged into a very expensive APC surge/brown-out/battery back up unit in which a lamp, my Echo Dot, and my cell phone charger are plugged in (8 more outlets available). I cannot plug in/run my 5.7 amp Bissell Pro Pet Spot Cleaner without tripping the whole thing (as I found out a few nights ago when my puppy threw up several times in the middle of the night).
I wouldn't recommend this unit unless you a) are cheap/broke like me or b) are not temperature swing sensitive and sleep like the dead straight through the night
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2019
