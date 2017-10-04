Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
Faster Than Normal: Turbocharge Your Focus, Productivity, and Success with the Secrets of the ADHD Brain Paperback – October 3, 2017
Editorial Reviews
Review
"Peter is a pioneer, an adventurer, an inventor and a seer. His advice is the best kind of advice. It is advice learned in the trenches, in the arena, on the fields of life."
--Edward Hallowell, MD, from the Foreword, bestselling author of Driven to Distraction
“Peter Shankman is living proof that living outside the bell-shaped curve, combined with a drive to succeed, can produce amazing results.”
--Jordan D. Metzl, MD, author of The Exercise Cure
“While ADHD may be considered a ‘deficit’ to some, Shankman positions it as an attribute within the context of our immediate future. ADHD is a unique gift of creative synthesis that makes sense only inside of the complex digital networks and hyper-stimulation that now defines us.”
--Amanda Steinberg, CEO, Worth Financial and author of Worth It
About the Author
Peter Shankman is an entrepreneur, CEO, runner, skydiver, podcaster, Ironman triathlete, and a dad. He’s the founder of ShankMinds: Breakthrough, a private, online entrepreneur community with members from around the world. Peter also hosts the top-rated podcast Faster Than Normal, helping people to understand that ADD and ADHD are a gift, not a curse. He’s based in New York City. Visit FasterThanNormal.com.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
I can't sit still long enough to read a book, this one has my attention and I cannot put it down.
Squirrel!!!!!
Putting words, experience, rules, and sense to what I have dealt with over my lifetime, I wish I would have found this sooner. If you, your spouse, children or family members have ADD/ADHD, you will learn what they cannot tell you about how their brains work.
Buy this book and listen to what Peter is telling you regardless if you have ADD or not. You will gain time in the day you never thought you had. Thank you Peter!
A bonus: I don’t have ADHD, but I still came away with some excellent tips on getting in shape, getting organized ... basically becoming a more productive person. And I trust Peter – he might have ADHD, but he’s someone who can write an entire book on an 18-hour flight. He has mastered focus!
Great advice to those with ADHD, those who live with people with ADHD, those who have kids with ADHD. Thank you for this book, Peter!
Peter is an expert in ADHD, not as a physician or PhD, but as someone who has recognized this as a gift not a curse and built multiple businesses and inspired thousands and thousands of people around the world with his stories. While in the past he focused on business topics, this much more personal story and journey is even more impactful and I think will truly change people's outlook on the gift of ADHD. It certainly helped shape mine.
Then I started reading the work he's done leading to this book.
Wow.
I should have known. Peter Shankman is good at focus too. I love following everything he does and this book is no exception.
