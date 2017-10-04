I've followed Peter's podcast for about a year after discovering him while searching for something to listen to while on the plane. It's unreal how similar our brains work, the many stories of his everyday life scenarios and how he has dealt with them. Truly on the same page. When this book was announced, I snapped it up. Eager to learn how to use my "superpower", the life hacks he outlines are simple and easy to implement. I'm hoping to change my life and truly live my life faster than normal!

I can't sit still long enough to read a book, this one has my attention and I cannot put it down.



Squirrel!!!!!



Putting words, experience, rules, and sense to what I have dealt with over my lifetime, I wish I would have found this sooner. If you, your spouse, children or family members have ADD/ADHD, you will learn what they cannot tell you about how their brains work.



Buy this book and listen to what Peter is telling you regardless if you have ADD or not. You will gain time in the day you never thought you had. Thank you Peter!