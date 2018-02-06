Vintage Feather quill pen with ink ser,Creative and elegant Birthday gift set Christmas gift for kids friends
This is a dip pen, made of natural goose feather and stainless steel, elegant, antique, and unique.
Comes with 5 dip pen nips, which can meet your different needs.
High material stainless steel nib, smooth for writing, wear-resistant, and not easy to damage.
Lightweight, very comfortable to hold, thus very handy to practice calligraphy with it. Feather Calligraphy Pen Set only, other accessories demo in the picture is not included!
package including :
1x feather quill pen
1x bottle black ink
5x exchange metal pen nib
THE BEST GIFT FOR EVERYONE: The feather pen is really easy to use and write beautifully. It will be a wonderful gift for writers of all ages.
Every quill is made by fabulous beauty of arts and efforts. May it bring you enjoyment at its largest extent