I was excited to buy this as it was not very expensive, but now I wish I did go with a quill that would cost more. It did not come with the box as shown ( the ink bottle and other nibs were included though). The lead is just cheap plastic that was hot glued on and had fallen off before I got it. The quality of the feather makes me scared pieces of it could easily be ripped off of the quill.



It does write beautifully. The pen part (not the feather) is of nice quality. If anything would happen to the feather. I suppose I’d still use it as a dip pen.



Overall, my heart sank a bit when opening the box. I might still yet return it.