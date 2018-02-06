Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, March 7 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Thursday, March 3. Order within 17 hrs 4 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$16.99","priceAmount":16.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"16","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"0IDDQ7E4kXC6uO383llLPWsqTZPS7K8nHPWgamJS3ljbsz755SBSynhWodDSQblHM9YMlFXXehgps0ZhhpYS9RnTRGSg8Z3rJFmDPcWVAb7HpTgk%2FJ%2FPWwZvZZom6lthXD0uV5Z0VDpd9YIbvzuW43STCdVfuK239oQEpEEnKy7%2B%2BA5rNR6gnYjyjYLYg8Iz","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$16.99","priceAmount":16.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"16","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":null,"locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"SNS"}]
$$16.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$16.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Bescar
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Bescar
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Feather Quill Pen Vintage... has been added to your Cart
Save up to 5% on auto-deliveries.

Unlock 5% savings

Save 5% when you receive 5 or more products in one auto-delivery to one address.

Choose how often it's delivered

From once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months

Skip or cancel any time

We'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Learn more
Get it Monday, Mar 7
In Stock.
Deliver every:
×

Added to cart

[{"displayPrice":"$16.99","priceAmount":16.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"16","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"0IDDQ7E4kXC6uO383llLPWsqTZPS7K8nHPWgamJS3ljbsz755SBSynhWodDSQblHM9YMlFXXehgps0ZhhpYS9RnTRGSg8Z3rJFmDPcWVAb7HpTgk%2FJ%2FPWwZvZZom6lthXD0uV5Z0VDpd9YIbvzuW43STCdVfuK239oQEpEEnKy7%2B%2BA5rNR6gnYjyjYLYg8Iz","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$16.99","priceAmount":16.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"16","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":null,"locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"SNS"}]
$$16.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$16.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Auto-deliveries sold by Bescar and Fulfilled by Amazon
Share

Feather Quill Pen Vintage Feather Dip Ink Pen Set Copper Pen Stem Writing Quill Pen Calligraphy Pen As Christmas Birthday Gift Set (Navy Blue)

4.7 out of 5 stars 148 ratings
List Price: $29.99 Details
Price: $16.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $13.00 (43%)
Navy Blue

Enhance your purchase

Brand Bescar
Color Navy Blue
Material Stainless Steel
Ink Color Blue
Point Type Broad

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 🎁Quill pen with ink set -High material alloy nib, smooth for writing, wear-resistant, and not easy to damage. copper pen stem and real feather make our pen to be stored for many years. lightweight, very comfortable to hold, thus very handy to practice calligraphy or write with it. six different nibs, can be used to write different size words
  • 🎁 Each feather quill we provide is unique, bring you exclusive customization surprise feeling. every natural goose feather, vary in every texture, shape, size, forms with no duplication, elegant, antique, pass strict select, all hand crafted, this traditional set blends a centuries-old art form with your unique 'hand' for a creation conveyed in thought and design
  • 🎁Perfect Artwork Christmas Holiday Gift Set - Are you now worrying about choosing a gift for your friend or family? our feather calligraphy pen is a good choice. comes with excellent packing, exquisite design, antique style, our quill pen not only can write but also can be a great collection artwork, it will be a big surprise
  • 🎁 The package includes feather dip pen(with nib), 5 replacement nib, A bottle of black ink
  • 🎁Package Size:Length: 28cm（11.02in） ,Wide: 11.5cm（4.53in） Feather Pen Length: 23cm（9.06in）.Quill pen is a kind of symbol, the king had his own pen, President, lawyers.From the Middle Ages to the 19th century, the quill pen as a writing instrument to record the process of European civilization at every stage. Almost all of the writings (such as religion, philosophy, literature, history, science, medicine, business and management) are relying on the quill to complete.

Frequently bought together

  • Feather Quill Pen Vintage Feather Dip Ink Pen Set Copper Pen Stem Writing Quill Pen Calligraphy Pen As Christmas Birthday Gif
  • +
  • Acxico 1Pcs Vintage Round Metal Insertion Pen Holder Feather Quill Dip Pens Base for School Office Supplies Student Gift
  • +
  • 60 Vintage Paper and 60 Envelopes - 60 Sheets of Antique Looking Papers & 60 Antique Style Envelopes - Six Classic Aged Paper
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Vintage Feather quill pen with ink ser,Creative and elegant Birthday gift set Christmas gift for kids friends

This is a dip pen, made of natural goose feather and stainless steel, elegant, antique, and unique.
Comes with 5 dip pen nips, which can meet your different needs.
High material stainless steel nib, smooth for writing, wear-resistant, and not easy to damage.
Lightweight, very comfortable to hold, thus very handy to practice calligraphy with it. Feather Calligraphy Pen Set only, other accessories demo in the picture is not included!

package including :
1x feather quill pen
1x bottle black ink
5x exchange metal pen nib

THE BEST GIFT FOR EVERYONE: The feather pen is really easy to use and write beautifully. It will be a wonderful gift for writers of all ages.
Every quill is made by fabulous beauty of arts and efforts. May it bring you enjoyment at its largest extent

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Feather Quill Pen Vintage Feather Dip Ink Pen Set Copper Pen Stem Writing Quill Pen Calligraphy Pen As Christmas Birthday Gift Set (Navy Blue)
Owl Feather Quill Pen with Ink set Writing Dip Ink Pens -Writer Pen Vintage Feather Calligraphy Pen Gift Set for Kids Beginners
The Noble Collection Harry Potter Ravenclaw Pen
FEATTY GIFTS Calligraphy Pen Set,12-Piece Kit, 5 Nib & 5 Ink Set,Writing Quill Pen,Anitque Dip Feather Pen Set (wood+feather)
Feather Ballpoint Pen ，Black Ink Vintage Feather Quill Refined Plated Rod Quill Ballpoint Pen For School Writing ▏Wedding Gift Signature Pen (Black)
Feather Quill Pen Set Dip pen with ink and 6pcs Stainless Steel Nibs Calligraphy Pen for beginners in Gift Box HO-Q-300
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (148) 4.5 out of 5 stars (233) 4.8 out of 5 stars (652) 4.7 out of 5 stars (765) 4.2 out of 5 stars (544) 4.7 out of 5 stars (846)
Price $16.99 $19.99 $19.50 $20.99 $6.99 $15.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Bescar Bescar The Noble Collection SHEN ZHEN FEATTY GIFTS CO.,LTD OPENDGO bigworth
Color Navy Blue owl feather pen Black
Item Dimensions 10.24 x 4.5 x 1.7 inches 7 x 1 x 0.3 inches 7 x 0.5 x 0.5 inches 11.02 x 5.51 x 1.38 inches 4 x 2 x 0.4 inches 4.69 x 3.9 x 1.61 inches
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
148 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
11%
3 star
7%
2 star
1%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%

Top reviews from the United States

Sara Eleanor
3.0 out of 5 stars The quality of the feather makes me scared pieces of it could easily be ripped off of the quill
Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2018
Color: Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Customer image
Sara Eleanor
3.0 out of 5 stars The quality of the feather makes me scared pieces of it could easily be ripped off of the quill
Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2018
I was excited to buy this as it was not very expensive, but now I wish I did go with a quill that would cost more. It did not come with the box as shown ( the ink bottle and other nibs were included though). The lead is just cheap plastic that was hot glued on and had fallen off before I got it. The quality of the feather makes me scared pieces of it could easily be ripped off of the quill.

It does write beautifully. The pen part (not the feather) is of nice quality. If anything would happen to the feather. I suppose I’d still use it as a dip pen.

Overall, my heart sank a bit when opening the box. I might still yet return it.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
ak
3.0 out of 5 stars The nib that comes already in the pen works very nicely, and I can get the more narrow nib ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2018
Color: Navy BlueVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Stephanie Donald
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice quill, lousy nibs
Reviewed in the United States on September 8, 2018
Color: Navy BlueVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
grasy
5.0 out of 5 stars A nice gift.
Reviewed in the United States on October 28, 2020
Color: Navy BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Gloria
5.0 out of 5 stars Totally worth it
Reviewed in the United States on May 23, 2021
Color: Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amy Miller
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING GIFT
Reviewed in the United States on August 7, 2019
Color: Navy BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Bridget Aikey
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful
Reviewed in the United States on January 21, 2019
Color: Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Cavan Nugent
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Gift!
Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2021
Color: Navy BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse