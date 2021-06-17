|Manufacturer
|JBWeld
|Part Number
|857101004358
|Item Weight
|7.7 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|5.25 x 5.25 x 1.88 inches
|Country of Origin
|USA
|Item model number
|39501
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Measurement System
|Imperial
|Included Components
|10x Tape
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Warranty Description
|No warranty
FiberFix 10X Tape - Repair Tape 100x Stronger than Duct Tape - 2" (1 Roll)
|Brand
|FIBERFIX
|Number of Items
|1
|Compatible Material
|Metal
About this item
- 10X STRONGER THAN DUCT TAPE: FiberFix 10X Tape is the solution to all your breaks, tears, and cracks. Use your pocket knife to cut this heavy duty tape that WON’T TEAR, WON’T BREAK, AND WON’T GIVE.
- 1.88 in. x 20 yds. REPAIR ANYTHING ANYTIME ANYWHERE: If you like to break things and want to unbreak them, FiberFix 10X Tape is just the thing to fix all of your garden tools, farm equipment, tarps and tents.
- CONVENIENT: Repair in just one roll, the FiberFix 10X Tape can be stored just about anywhere; your glove box, garage, tool box, purse, or trunk. A compact all-in-one repair kit within arm’s reach!
- FIX IT YOURSELF: This residue-free adhesive tape makes for quick repairs and easy fixes. Why pay a professional to fix something when you can do it yourself and have a durable and dependable repair?
- SPECIFICATIONS: There is no better way to prepare yourself than the FiberFix 10X Tape. Comes in a 2 inch x 20 yards of industrial strong tape and a durable pocket sized box knife.
Repair anything, anytime, anywhere
FiberFix 10X Tape is the solution to all your breaks, tears, and cracks. Use your pocket knife to cut this heavy duty tape that Won’t Tear, Won’t Break, And Won’t Give.
What are the Benefits of 10x Tape?
|
|
|
|
Load Bearing
Holds over 150 lbs of weight for those repairs that require strength.
|
No Stretch
Tough woven fibers prevent the tape from giving under pressure.
|
Ultra Water Resistant
10x Tape is protected by a layer of anti-moisture laminate that prevents water from getting in.
Tape that lasts
Works on many different surfaces, saving time and money on repairs.
Compare with similar items
|
|
FiberFix Repair Wrap - Permanent Waterproof Repair Tape 100x Stronger than Duct Tape 4" (1 Roll)
|
T-Rex 242703 Brute Force Strongest High Performance Duct Tape, 1.88-Inch x 25-Yard, Black
|
3M Poly & Tarps Duct Tape, 1.88 inches by 30 yards, 2330-C, 1 roll
|
Gorilla Waterproof Patch & Seal Tape 4" x 10' Black, (Pack of 1)
|Customer Rating
|(642)
|(709)
|(655)
|(5578)
|(15016)
|Price
|$11.25
|$27.69
|$13.99
|$6.98
|$12.97
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Yachew LTD UK
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|5.25 x 5.25 x 1.88 inches
|2 x 7 x 3 inches
|2 x 5.63 x 6 inches
|1.88 x 4.58 x 4.58 inches
|4 x 4 x 3.5 inches
|Number of Items
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Product Description
FiberFix 10X Tape is the solution to all your breaks, tears, and cracks. Use your pocket knife for to cut this heavy duty tape that WON’T TEAR, WON’T BREAK, AND WON’T GIVE. Repair in just one roll, the FiberFix 10X Tape can be stored just about anywhere; your glove box, garage, tool box, purse, or trunk. A compact all-in-one repair kit within arm’s reach! This residue-free adhesive tape makes for quick repairs and easy fixes. Why pay a professional to fix something when you can do it yourself and have a durable and dependable repair? If you like to break things and want to break them, FiberFix 10X Tape is just the thing to fix all of your garden tools, farm equipment, and even your roll cage. There is no better way to prepare yourself than the FiberFix 10X Tape. Comes with 2 inches x 20 yards of industrial strong tape and a durable pocket sized box knife. Keep knife and tape out of reach of children.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on June 19, 2021
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
— THE TAPE —
The tape up close looks like a checker pattern of woven material, reinforced with a thick plastic along with adhesive. The pictures you see show it as red/black; the one I got was all black. I think the red/black calls too much attention to itself and all-black blends in more easily. Whether or not the color I got was luck of the draw or just an update to the product, I don't know.
Inside the roll of tape is a mini blade you can use to cut the tape. I preferred using scissors to get a nice clean cut line.
— USING THE TAPE —
The tape has a hard plastic layer so it's not flexible in the way that duct tape is, but it's more durable because of that. When used in correct applications, it does a great job. I wrapped some wooden slats and used it in combination with the FiberFix Wrap on my bed's wooden slats to reinforce it.
— SUMMARY —
I recommend watching how some people use this tape on YouTube. It's meant for certain uses and if used correctly, it's pretty strong, and definitely won't break easily. Recommended.
I used it to cover up the space between my airconditioner and the wall. Killed the large draft, very important in the winter. Bedroom no longer ice cold. Not sure why they asked me if the tape was 'warm', but I decided it qualified.
The having to cut it with a knife 🔪 is a small inconvenience compared to the strength and high adhesive properties the tape has. They also include a useful little razor knife.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Canada on May 23, 2022