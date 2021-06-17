$11.25
FiberFix 10X Tape - Repair Tape 100x Stronger than Duct Tape - 2" (1 Roll)

Enhance your purchase

Brand FIBERFIX
Number of Items 1
Compatible Material Metal

About this item

  • 10X STRONGER THAN DUCT TAPE: FiberFix 10X Tape is the solution to all your breaks, tears, and cracks. Use your pocket knife to cut this heavy duty tape that WON’T TEAR, WON’T BREAK, AND WON’T GIVE.
  • 1.88 in. x 20 yds. REPAIR ANYTHING ANYTIME ANYWHERE: If you like to break things and want to unbreak them, FiberFix 10X Tape is just the thing to fix all of your garden tools, farm equipment, tarps and tents.
  • CONVENIENT: Repair in just one roll, the FiberFix 10X Tape can be stored just about anywhere; your glove box, garage, tool box, purse, or trunk. A compact all-in-one repair kit within arm’s reach!
  • FIX IT YOURSELF: This residue-free adhesive tape makes for quick repairs and easy fixes. Why pay a professional to fix something when you can do it yourself and have a durable and dependable repair?
  • SPECIFICATIONS: There is no better way to prepare yourself than the FiberFix 10X Tape. Comes in a 2 inch x 20 yards of industrial strong tape and a durable pocket sized box knife.
Frequently bought together

  • FiberFix 10X Tape - Repair Tape 100x Stronger than Duct Tape - 2" (1 Roll)
  • +
  • FiberFix Repair Wrap - Permanent Waterproof Repair Tape 100x Stronger than Duct Tape 2" (1 Roll)
  • +
  • FiberFix Repair Wrap - Permanent Waterproof Repair Tape 100x Stronger than Duct Tape 1" (1 Roll)
What's in the box

  • 10x Tape

    • From the manufacturer

    Compare with similar items


    FiberFix 10X Tape - Repair Tape 100x Stronger than Duct Tape - 2" (1 Roll)
    FiberFix Repair Wrap - Permanent Waterproof Repair Tape 100x Stronger than Duct Tape 4" (1 Roll)
    T-Rex 242703 Brute Force Strongest High Performance Duct Tape, 1.88-Inch x 25-Yard, Black
    3M Poly & Tarps Duct Tape, 1.88 inches by 30 yards, 2330-C, 1 roll
    Gorilla Waterproof Patch & Seal Tape 4" x 10' Black, (Pack of 1)
    Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (642) 4.0 out of 5 stars (709) 4.5 out of 5 stars (655) 4.6 out of 5 stars (5578) 4.4 out of 5 stars (15016)
    Price $11.25 $27.69 $13.99 $6.98 $12.97
    Sold By Amazon.com Yachew LTD UK Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Item Dimensions 5.25 x 5.25 x 1.88 inches 2 x 7 x 3 inches 2 x 5.63 x 6 inches 1.88 x 4.58 x 4.58 inches 4 x 4 x 3.5 inches
    Number of Items 1 1 1 1 1
    Compare with similar items

    Product Description

    FiberFix 10X Tape is the solution to all your breaks, tears, and cracks. Use your pocket knife for to cut this heavy duty tape that WON’T TEAR, WON’T BREAK, AND WON’T GIVE. Repair in just one roll, the FiberFix 10X Tape can be stored just about anywhere; your glove box, garage, tool box, purse, or trunk. A compact all-in-one repair kit within arm’s reach! This residue-free adhesive tape makes for quick repairs and easy fixes. Why pay a professional to fix something when you can do it yourself and have a durable and dependable repair? If you like to break things and want to break them, FiberFix 10X Tape is just the thing to fix all of your garden tools, farm equipment, and even your roll cage. There is no better way to prepare yourself than the FiberFix 10X Tape. Comes with 2 inches x 20 yards of industrial strong tape and a durable pocket sized box knife. Keep knife and tape out of reach of children.

    Customer questions & answers

    Customer reviews

    4.3 out of 5 stars
    4.3 out of 5
    642 global ratings
    5 star
    		66%
    4 star
    		17%
    3 star
    		9%
    2 star
    		4%
    1 star
    		6%

    Top reviews from the United States

    benjamin bannister
    5.0 out of 5 stars When You Need Something Stronger Than Duct Tape
    Reviewed in the United States on June 17, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    N
    5.0 out of 5 stars No thanks IT, I'll fix it myself... With FiberFix!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    A. Coleman
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great Tape, comes with a small blade
    Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Jason
    5.0 out of 5 stars Works way better then Gorilla 🦍 tape for taping Commercial Dive umbilicals
    Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Richard Olson
    5.0 out of 5 stars You won't believe it.
    Reviewed in the United States on May 16, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    L Ogawa
    5.0 out of 5 stars You could hang an elephant up with this.
    Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Evelyn
    5.0 out of 5 stars Good Adhesive tape
    Reviewed in the United States on June 1, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    STORMTRQQPER
    5.0 out of 5 stars Get some.
    Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    quakes
    4.0 out of 5 stars Unravels outdoors
    Reviewed in Canada on May 23, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    It's very strong, but they made a choice on the glue, which separates cleanly. On a tight wind in the picture, the stiffness of the tape causes it to lift in outdoor conditions. I ended up putting a twist tie to keep it from unraveling. But the regular duct tape makes a horrible mess. You could also seal the ends with regular duct tape.
    luis covarrubias
    5.0 out of 5 stars muy bien
    Reviewed in Mexico on April 12, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Jay Ward
    1.0 out of 5 stars Dont Buy, doesnt work
    Reviewed in Canada on October 11, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Kawabrotherman
    1.0 out of 5 stars Description erroné.
    Reviewed in Canada on April 24, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    RICARDO OLY
    1.0 out of 5 stars No resiste mucho
    Reviewed in Mexico on October 19, 2019
    Verified Purchase
