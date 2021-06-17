I bought this FiberFix tape to reinforce my futon bed's wooden slats that were starting to break because of the extra load it was taking on.



— THE TAPE —

The tape up close looks like a checker pattern of woven material, reinforced with a thick plastic along with adhesive. The pictures you see show it as red/black; the one I got was all black. I think the red/black calls too much attention to itself and all-black blends in more easily. Whether or not the color I got was luck of the draw or just an update to the product, I don't know.



Inside the roll of tape is a mini blade you can use to cut the tape. I preferred using scissors to get a nice clean cut line.



— USING THE TAPE —

The tape has a hard plastic layer so it's not flexible in the way that duct tape is, but it's more durable because of that. When used in correct applications, it does a great job. I wrapped some wooden slats and used it in combination with the FiberFix Wrap on my bed's wooden slats to reinforce it.



— SUMMARY —

I recommend watching how some people use this tape on YouTube. It's meant for certain uses and if used correctly, it's pretty strong, and definitely won't break easily. Recommended.