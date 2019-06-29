Black Friday Countdown Amazon Devices starting at $29.99. Save on Echo Devices, Fire TV, Fire Tablets, Kindle, and Home Security from Amazon.

NuPro Zipper Sleeve for Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, Navy/Blue

  • Designed to fit all generations of Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets, including the protective bumper
  • Zippered sleeve with handles for easy carrying
  • Interior name tag and pockets for organization
  • Exterior pocket for additional storage
  • Ages 3+
  • Product only includes the zippered sleeve. Tablet and other accessories in images are not included.

[2019 Upgrade]iClever Boostcare Kids Headphones Girls - Cat Ear Hello Kitty Wired Headphones for Kids on Ear, Adjustable 85/94dB Volume Control - Toddler Headphones with MIC for Kindle Tablet, Pink

from Thousandshores Inc
$19.99 $14.99
  • THE SAFEST OPTION - iClever Boostcare kids headphones are generously recommended to protect vulnerable and sensitive ears with adjustable 85dB/94dB volume limiting. Study mode or travel mode, choose one you like. Built-in Microphone is another bonus. Hands-free call, no problem.
  • ADJUSTABLE HEADBAND WITH UNIMAGINABLE TOUGHNESS - iClever toddler headphones survive the hard treatment of little kids. The headband is twistable and also easy to adjust. It is flexible to accommodate a wide range of head sizes. Soft earmuffs deliver comfortable feelling while listening. There is very little clamping pressure.
  • START FROM HEALTH - iClever headphone for kids adopts high quality food grade materials. Namely, it is made of nontoxic materials and designed to withstand the environment of intended use. Therefore, we always maintain the desired nature and credible production of quality. All of these can be traced to be the health of kids. It won't cause any negative effect to your kids even with long time wearing and touching.
  • PLAYFUL CAT-INSPIRED DESIGN - Combining high quality audio with unique fashion, iClever children headphones are finished with two cat ears on the top of the band. No matter your kids are a cat person or not, they are cute beyond doubt. And the impressive shape will catch the fancy of them, especially for those who is obsessed about the cat. Cat-related headphones will fulfill every girlish dream and fancy.
  • UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY & SATISFYING SERVICE - With the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, works with virtually all smartphones, tablets, such as Apple iPhone, iPad Mini, Samsung Galaxy Phones, Lenovo, Android Cellphones,Tablets and more. You are entitled to enjoy 18-month replacement warranty and 24-hour Customer-friendly Support Service. Any questions please feel hassle-free to contact us.
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

by Amazon
4.5 out of 5 stars 2,841 ratings
Blue
  • Save up to $89 on a full-featured Fire 7 Tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.
  • 2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free.
  • The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
  • Create screen time limits, set educational goals, and filter content with easy-to-use parental controls.
  • Stream through Wi-Fi or view downloaded content on the go with 16 GB of internal storage and up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 512 GB of expandable storage.
  • FreeTime Unlimited includes thousands of Spanish language books, videos, apps, games, and audiobooks.

Made for kids

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet includes a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, 1-year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

Enjoy the 7” display, faster processor, 16 GB internal storage, and up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, video watching, and music listening.

Content kids crave

Compare Fire Kids Edition tablets

Fire 7 Kids Edition
Fire 7 Kids Edition
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
Price From: $59.99 From: $79.99 From: $149.99
Ratings 4.5 out of 5 stars (2,841) 4.3 out of 5 stars (6,454) 4.3 out of 5 stars (68)
Display 7" 8" HD 10.1" 1080p Full HD
Resolution 1024 x 600 (171 ppi) 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) 1920 x 1200 (224 ppi)
Storage 16 GB (expandable by up to 512 GB) + unlimited cloud storage for Amazon digital content purchases 32 GB (expandable by up to 400 GB) + unlimited cloud storage for Amazon digital content purchases 32 GB (expandable by up to 512 GB) + unlimited cloud storage for Amazon digital content purchases
CPU & RAM Quad-core 1.3 GHz with 1 GB of RAM Quad-core 1.3 GHz with 1.5 GB of RAM Octa-core up to 2.0 GHz with 2 GB of RAM
Battery Life Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
Ports micro-USB (2.0) micro-USB (2.0) USB-C (2.0)
Audio Mono speaker, built-in microphone Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, built-in microphone Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, built-in microphone, case with advanced audio port design
Case Black tablet with Pink/Blue/Purple case with built-in stand Black tablet with Pink/Blue/Yellow case Black tablet with Pink/Blue/Purple case with built-in stand
Content Thousands of movies, TV episodes, books, apps, games, and more in FreeTime Unlimited Thousands of movies, TV episodes, books, apps, games, and more in FreeTime Unlimited Thousands of movies, TV episodes, books, apps, games, and more in FreeTime Unlimited
Service and Warranty 2-year worry-free guarantee included 2-year worry-free guarantee included 2-year worry-free guarantee included
Camera 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi Dual-band Wi-Fi Dual-band Wi-Fi
Weight 16.1 oz (456 g) 16.7 oz (474 g) 27.4 oz (778 g)
Dimensions 8.7" x 6.3" 1.0" (220 mm x 161 mm x 26 mm) 9.6" x 6.1" x 1.0" (224 mm x 155 mm x 26 mm) 11.5" x 8.1" x 1.0" (292 mm x 206 mm x 26 mm)
Easy-to-use parental controls

Limit screen time, set educational goals and curfews, and manage content for up to 4 child profiles with easy-to-use parental controls.

In FreeTime, kids do not have access to social media or Alexa. In-app purchases require parent approval. Parents can exit FreeTime using a passcode.

Technical details

Tech Specs

Fire 7 Kids Edition

Display

7” touchscreen, 1024 x 600 resolution at 171 ppi, SD video playback, with IPS (in-plane switching) technology and advanced polarizing filter

Size

8.7” x 6.3” x 1.0” (220 x 161 x 25.8 mm)

Weight

16.1 ounces (456 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.

CPU & RAM

Quad-Core 1.3 GHz with 1 GB of RAM

Storage

16 GB (9.4 GB available to user) of internal storage. Add microSD card for up to 512 GB of additional storage. Some apps may require that they are installed on internal storage. App or feature updates may impact available storage.

Battery life

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Battery life will vary based on device settings, usage, and other factors such as web browsing and downloading content. Certain software features or apps may reduce battery life.

Charge time

Fully charges in approximately 4 hours using the micro-USB power adapter included in the box.

Wi-Fi connectivity

Single-antenna dual-band Wi-Fi. Supports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use the dual-band 802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA, and WPA2 security using password authentication; does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks. WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) is not currently supported.

4G connectivity

N/A

Ports

USB 2.0 (micro-B connector) to connect to a PC/Macintosh computer, or to charge your device with the included power adapter; microSD slot for external storage

Audio

3.5 mm stereo jack and integrated speaker

Sensors

Accelerometer

Camera specs

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Location services

Location-based services via Wi-Fi

Available colors

Pink, Blue, Purple Kid-Proof Case

Additional features

External volume controls, built-in Bluetooth with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone, and LE accessories support

Accessibility features

VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire tablet features for users who are blind or visually impaired using text-to-speech or a connected refreshable braille display. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Fire tablets also include accessibility settings for Closed Captioning, Font Size, High Contrast Text, Color Inversion, Color Correction, and Convert Stereo to Mono audio. (Captions are not available for all content.). Learn more

Subscription

Includes 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited for new subscribers. Learn more

Warranty and service

2-year worry-free guarantee. Coverage for anything that happens to your Fire Kids Edition including electrical and mechanical breakdowns. See details. Use of Fire Kids Edition tablet is subject to Amazon's Condition of Use and the terms found here.

Included in the box

Fire 7 tablet, Amazon Kid-Proof Case, USB 2.0 cable, 5W power adapter, and Quick Start Guide

Age range

Ages 3 and up. WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.

Generation

9th generation - 2019 release
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
2,841 customer ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
13%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%

Professor Nishanth
An amazing refresh of the base Fire tablet Kids Edition at an affordable price
June 29, 2019
Color: Blue
June 29, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
SOOO frustrating!
June 21, 2019
Color: Pink
June 21, 2019
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
Do it!
June 18, 2019
Color: Blue
June 18, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Plug and port
June 23, 2019
Color: Purple
June 23, 2019
Color: PurpleVerified Purchase
