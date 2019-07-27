Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
|
$ 59 99
|
|
About the product
- A turn-based, tactical RPG that puts new twists on strategic battling
- The Officer’s Academy is home to three houses: The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, and The Golden Deer… Which house will you choose
- For the first time in series history, assign battalions of troops to support individual units in battle
- Freely roam Garreg Mach Monastery, interact with students in a variety of ways—over lunch, even—to bond and gather intel
- As a female or male professor, you’ll meet House Leaders and future rulers Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude
From the manufacturer
War is coming to the continent of Fódlan. Here, order is maintained by the Church of Seiros, which hosts the prestigious Officer’s Academy within its headquarters. You are invited to teach one of its three mighty houses, each comprised of students brimming with personality and represented by a royal from one of three territories. As their professor, you must lead your students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic, new twists to overcome. Which house, and which path, will you choose?
The game features the refined gameplay the Fire Emblem™ franchise is known for. Command a party of warriors to move and fight on a grid-based battlefield and, for the first time in the series history, assign battalions of troops to support individual units in battle. As a professor, you are responsible for teaching your students and improving their skills in their academic lives and in battle. These may be school assignments, but the stakes are very real. Your students’ lives depend on your leadership. It’s up to you to guide each of them, so that they may wield a variety of weapons, master the study of magic, and acquire special skills such as horsemanship. But there’s more to being a professor than commanding armies. Freely roam Garreg Mach Monastery and the academy within it, while interacting with talented students to build relationships and gather intel. After meeting one enigmatic girl named Sothis…you’ll come to realize that she appears only within your mind. What other mysteries await?
The Officer's Academy is home to three houses: The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, and The Golden Deer...Which house will you choose?
A turn-based, tactical RPG that puts new twists on strategic battling.
Freely roam Garreg Mach Monastery and interact with students in a variety of ways--over lunch, even--to bond and gather intel.
Product description
He’s one of those weird kids that gets up at 6am no matter what (he doesn’t get that from me) and when he has nothing to do or nobody is awake, he’ll just start playing video games. I texted him in my lunch break to ask how the game was, his response: “It’s so good that I haven’t eaten breakfast. Or lunch. I should probably eat.” That part he does get from me.
He didn’t eat until like 4pm when he grabbed a box of Cheez-its. SMH.
Overall, he says it’s great and it keeps him off the C.o.D. and Battlefield games he was obsessed with.
The characters actually have far more depth then originally believed. Not only is there a massive numbers of supports among each character, and each one actually flesh each character out. While the player character still suffers from the 'god complex', Byleth still is more relatable then Corrin from Fire Emblem Fates so that's an improvement.
The story is actually pretty entertaining, with multiple countries at war and more nuance to their relationships then originally presented. With four different paths you can take, depending on which house you choose at the beginning, you can aid and get a few different stories.
The gameplay is fire emblem same as everything else. There are a few different types of missions. and the game can be very easy. One additional aspect is the hub known as the monastery, where you can train and raise supports with characters and take side missions among other things. It has a bit of a persona feel but much smaller and focused in scale. You can also train and teach your students in order to expedite their ability to class up or to have them learn new skills.
Overall I would heavily recommend this game!
I had heard about these games being very character and story focused and I was looking forward to that, however my expectations were blown out of the water. I really did care about my students/teammates in the game, to the point where I found myself making character-based choices in the strategy gameplay (having a character charge in even if it isn't tactically optimal, for example). The balance between the war-game sections and the "Hogwarts simulator" elements was great overall, though I found myself choosing to skip more and more of the side content as I went on. My main criticism is that the game is pretty easy on Normal difficulty, though I haven't yet tried Hard or Maddening difficulty levels. Also, it's not a dealbreaker for me at all, but the game could REALLY benefit from some anti-aliasing or whatever it needs to look a little more polished.
Overall, if you're into story and characters, enjoy turn-based strategy games, and want something you can spend a long time playing, this is absolutely the game for you.