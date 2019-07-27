I love love love this game. I had never played a Fire Emblem before or even any strategy games of this type, but it completely hooked me. I wanted a game that I could sink a lot of time into, which this game ABSOLUTELY has. The game has 3 main routes. I've only played through one, the Blue Lions route and I put 90 hours into that route alone. I don't expect I'll spend quite as long on future routes (since I spent a lot of time in the "support conversations" and fretting over character stats) but do plan on playing through those routes, since each one has a different flavor and a mostly different story.



I had heard about these games being very character and story focused and I was looking forward to that, however my expectations were blown out of the water. I really did care about my students/teammates in the game, to the point where I found myself making character-based choices in the strategy gameplay (having a character charge in even if it isn't tactically optimal, for example). The balance between the war-game sections and the "Hogwarts simulator" elements was great overall, though I found myself choosing to skip more and more of the side content as I went on. My main criticism is that the game is pretty easy on Normal difficulty, though I haven't yet tried Hard or Maddening difficulty levels. Also, it's not a dealbreaker for me at all, but the game could REALLY benefit from some anti-aliasing or whatever it needs to look a little more polished.



Overall, if you're into story and characters, enjoy turn-based strategy games, and want something you can spend a long time playing, this is absolutely the game for you.