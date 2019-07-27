Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]

4.8 out of 5 stars 92 ratings
$ 59 99

Trade in. Get paid. Go shopping.

Ship it to us for free. Learn more

Find items to trade in
Confirm your trade-in
Thank you
There is an important update to your trade-in
Amazon Trade-In
Learn more about Trade-In
{{productPrice}} Get it for {{newPrice}} or less after trade-in.
{{productPrice}} Get it FREE after trade-in. Select your items…
With your trade-in, you pay {{newPrice}}.
$tradein_dpis_confirmation_savings_gt_price}
Nintendo Switch Platform:
Loading details...
Standard Edition: Standard
Standard Loading details...
Available Now.
Sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC
Get a download code instantly! How it works
How download codes work
You’ll instantly receive a download code, which you’ll redeem directly on your console or online through your console’s website. This code will be stored in Your Games Library on Amazon if you need to access it later.
DRM: Play Nintendo
Platform : Nintendo Switch
Download Alexa for your Windows 10 PC for free
Experience the convenience of Alexa, now on your PC. Download now
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
  • Sorry, this item is not available in
  • Image not available
  • To view this video download Flash Player

About the product

  • A turn-based, tactical RPG that puts new twists on strategic battling
  • The Officer’s Academy is home to three houses: The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, and The Golden Deer… Which house will you choose
  • For the first time in series history, assign battalions of troops to support individual units in battle
  • Freely roam Garreg Mach Monastery, interact with students in a variety of ways—over lunch, even—to bond and gather intel
  • As a female or male professor, you’ll meet House Leaders and future rulers Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Astral Chain - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 28
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  2. Fire Emblem:Three Houses Season Pass - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 19
    Nintendo Switch
    $24.99
  3. Pokémon Sword - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 257
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  4. Pokémon Shield - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 217
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  5. Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.8 out of 5 stars 160
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
  6. DRAGON QUEST XI S – Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition - [Switch Digital Code]
    Nintendo
    4.7 out of 5 stars 22
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.99
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more

War is coming to the continent of Fódlan. Here, order is maintained by the Church of Seiros, which hosts the prestigious Officer’s Academy within its headquarters. You are invited to teach one of its three mighty houses, each comprised of students brimming with personality and represented by a royal from one of three territories. As their professor, you must lead your students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic, new twists to overcome. Which house, and which path, will you choose?

The game features the refined gameplay the Fire Emblem™ franchise is known for. Command a party of warriors to move and fight on a grid-based battlefield and, for the first time in the series history, assign battalions of troops to support individual units in battle. As a professor, you are responsible for teaching your students and improving their skills in their academic lives and in battle. These may be school assignments, but the stakes are very real. Your students’ lives depend on your leadership. It’s up to you to guide each of them, so that they may wield a variety of weapons, master the study of magic, and acquire special skills such as horsemanship. But there’s more to being a professor than commanding armies. Freely roam Garreg Mach Monastery and the academy within it, while interacting with talented students to build relationships and gather intel. After meeting one enigmatic girl named Sothis…you’ll come to realize that she appears only within your mind. What other mysteries await?

Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Platform:Nintendo Switch Digital Code  |  Edition:Standard

War is coming to the continent of Fódlan. Here, order is maintained by the Church of Seiros, which hosts the prestigious Officer’s Academy within its headquarters. You are invited to teach one of its three mighty houses, each comprised of students brimming with personality and represented by a royal from one of three territories. As their professor, you must lead your students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic, new twists to overcome. Which house, and which path, will you choose?

Product information

Platform:Nintendo Switch Digital Code  |  Edition:Standard

Warranty & Support

Product warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF 13 KB]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
92 customer ratings
5 star
89%
4 star
7%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
3%

39 customer reviews

Jameson.Donaghy
5.0 out of 5 starsWho needs food?
July 27, 2019
Platform: Nintendo Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
MM
5.0 out of 5 starsRefreshing new addition to the series!
July 26, 2019
Platform: Nintendo Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Quinton
5.0 out of 5 starsFreaking Love this Game
October 1, 2019
Platform: Nintendo Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Steven Whyte
5.0 out of 5 starsFantastic game
September 24, 2019
Platform: Nintendo Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ed
5.0 out of 5 starsNewcomer that's hooked
November 13, 2019
Platform: Nintendo Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amanda
5.0 out of 5 starsTop Five of Fire Emblem Games. Give it a shot!
October 25, 2019
Platform: Nintendo Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Alejandro Gonzalez
5.0 out of 5 starsGame review
December 12, 2019
Platform: Nintendo Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mimi
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat game
August 20, 2019
Platform: Nintendo Switch Digital CodeEdition: StandardVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: nintendo switch with game

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.