Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Black
- Fast and responsive - powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.
- Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).
- Brighter display - Vivid 10.1" 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.
- Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).
- Stay connected - Download apps like Zoom, or ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family.
- Get more done – Check email, update shopping lists, and set reminders. Use your favorite apps like Microsoft Office, OneNote, and Dropbox.
- Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle.
Brilliantly zippy
Bright, fast, and responsive
Vibrant 10.1” 1080p Full HD display and powerful performance thanks to 3 GB of RAM and an octa-core processor.
Great for on-the-go
Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over wifi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere. Power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port. Amazon engineers Fire tablets to hold up against everyday life. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is 1.7x more durable than the latest iPad 10.2. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.
Ready for downtime anytime
Widescreen entertainment
Vivid Full HD with more than 2 million pixels, immersive Dolby Atmos, and a 10% brighter display make movies, TV episodes, games, apps, ebooks, and songs look and sound amazing.
Watch anywhere
Stream over wifi or download from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and others (subscription for some apps required). Listen via built-in speakers or connect using Bluetooth or the headphone jack.