Brilliantly zippy

Bright, fast, and responsive

Vibrant 10.1” 1080p Full HD display and powerful performance thanks to 3 GB of RAM and an octa-core processor.

Great for on-the-go

Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over wifi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere. Power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port. Amazon engineers Fire tablets to hold up against everyday life. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is 1.7x more durable than the latest iPad 10.2. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.