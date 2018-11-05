Save when you buy pre-owned devices
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remote, latest release
|Price:
|& FREE Shipping. Details
|
Get a 1-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen on us. Terms & Condition apply. Learn more
- The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.
- Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.
- Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.
- Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
- Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.
- More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.
- Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
Customers also viewed these items from Amazon Devices
With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience.
Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.
Alexa Voice Remote
Now you can control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver with power, volume, and mute buttons. Just press and ask to easily find, launch, and control movies and TV shows.
True-to-life picture quality
Enjoy stunning 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps. Experience the vivid, lifelike colors and exceptional clarity of Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and HDR10+. Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select Prime Video titles when connected to compatible home audio systems.
Choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and others. Stream live news, sports, and must-see shows, plus thousands of titles in brilliant 4K Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision.
Stream millions of songs and use your Alexa Voice Remote to request a song, artist, playlist, or control playback through services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply.
Prime membership unlocks a world of entertainment on Prime Video, with exclusive and award-winning Amazon Originals, popular movies and TV, live events, sports, and more—all at no extra cost to your Prime membership and available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices. Prime members can also add 100+ channels like HBO, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Cinemax with Prime Video Channels—no cable required, and no additional apps to download.
You only pay for the channels you want, and you can cancel anytime. Many channels start with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites. Plus, stream millions of songs through Prime Music.
Ask Alexa to view live camera feeds or control lights, thermostats, and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote. Learn more about compatible smart home devices here.
Compare Fire TV streaming media players
|Price
|From: $39.99
|From: $49.99
|From: $119.99
|Ratings
|(190,138)
|(202,786)
|(9,742)
|Picture quality
|Up to 1080p (HD)
|Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
|Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
|Built-in speaker
|Far-field voice control of Fire TV
|Far-field voice control of devices
|TV and device control with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd gen)
|Listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones
|Processor
|Quad-core
|Quad-core
|Hexa-core
|Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Supported audio
|Dolby Audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|802.11ac dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi
|Ethernet support
|With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter
|With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter
Fire TV Stick 4K technical details
|
Size
|
99 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (only housing) | 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (including the connector)
|
Weight
|
53.6 g
|
Processor
|
Quad-core 1.7 GHz
|
GPU
|
IMG GE8300
|
Storage
|
8 GB
|
Wi-Fi Connectivity
|
Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth
|
Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.
|
Voice Support
|
Yes, with the Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS)
|
IR Device Control with included Alexa Voice Remote
|
The included Alexa Voice Remote can control the Fire TV Stick 4K and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.
|
Cloud Storage
|
Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon
|
Ports
|
HDMI output, micro USB for power only
|
Audio Support
|
Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 5.1. Dolby Atmos is not currently supported on Netflix titles.
|
4K Support
|
To watch movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD, you need a compatible Ultra HD TV. All services may not be available in 4K/HDR. Certain services are subject to change at any time, may not be available in all areas, or in 4K/HDR, and may require separate subscriptions. Learn more.
|
Content Formats Supported
|
Video: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9 Audio: AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC), Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP
|
Output Resolution Supported
|
2160p, 1080p and 720p up to 60 fps
|
System Requirements
|
High-definition television with available high-speed HDMI input, high-speed internet connection via Wi-Fi
|
TV Compatibility
|
TV must support minimum HDCP requirements for protected content playback. Compatible with 1) 4K ultra high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2 or 2) high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz. Learn more.
|
Warranty and Service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 2-year and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV is subject to the terms found here.
|
Regional Support
|
Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.
|
Accessibility Features
|
VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Captions are not available for all content. You can also listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones. Learn more.
|
Included in the Box
|
Fire TV Stick 4K, Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen), USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender cable for Fire TV Stick 4K, 2 AAA batteries, Quick Start Guide
Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen) technical details
|
Size
|
38 mm x 142 mm x 16 mm
|
Weight
|
43.4 g (without batteries)
|
Batteries
|
2 AAA (included)
|
Technology
|
Bluetooth and infrared
|
Compatibility
|
Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (1st Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design), Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen)
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
It's faster than previous fire sticks. No more menu lag. Things are smoother and faster overall. I've used Roku, Chromecast Ultra and Fire Stick... I like them all for different reasons. I also dislike chromecast because 5.1 audio will not work on my receiver because chromecast refuses to support Dolby Digital or DTS 5.1. Fire stick has no problem handling DD5.1. This makes my plex and netflix experience much more enjoyable. The remote is better than not having a remote (chromecast). Roku's are very nice as well. All 3 of these options are great in their own way and frankly I had thought fire stick was the least desirable but recently I've come to realize I prefer Fire stick so I pre-ordered the 4K fire stick and I could not be happier with it. Amazon needs to keep up the good work. The 4K stick is a solid product and an excellent upgrade from the previous model
1) The Amazon platform is basically retooled Android, which is a crap interface. It’s cluttered, redundant, and Amazon being Amazon wants you to use all their services over everyone else’s so not only does their menu get in the way but the top third of the home screen is promotions for whatever they want to push.
2) Also because it’s Amazon they want you to use THEIR streaming services to rent movies so much so that there is no Vudu or Google Play app available to install. If Prime Video had a decent selection of rentals (it doesn’t) or a halfway usable interface (it doesn’t) I would have less of a problem.
3) Our FireTV Stick has issues with flickering and sound dropout. Tech support immediately supplied a series of less than helpful troubleshooting tips. “Did you try a different TV? Did you try a different HDMI port?” Despite my Roku working just fine. I elected to return this since I was already fed up with the closed interface and terrible menus.
Slightly less of an issue but still annoying is the inability to completely turn off HDR. Its either “always on” or “adaptive” meaning the content dictates HDR which is a problem especially with Netflix (which is calibrated too dark on some TVs)
For now I’m happier with my Roku Stick despite less robust HDR support.
Edit: updated my review for the following:
- Amazon reached out immediately after my review to get additional feedback and to offer more support. That actually means something these days. I’ll continue to monitor for problems
- I upgraded to a new TV and this makes the HDR issue better since it actually looks good on this TV. Problem still stands of not being able to disable HDR entirely if needed
- The smart controls feature is nice. I can use Alexa to change TV inputs now.
- Less flickering on new tv but still have sound dropouts
However my issue with not having a way to watch VUDU/UV movies is a huge issue. On top is that, MoviesAnywhere doesn’t tell you which movies were transferred over in 4K. So while the titles may sync, in cases of certain films (eg Deadpool 2) you only get the HD version and not the UHD/HDR one you paid for. Until this is fixed I’ll leave my review at 3 stars.
UPDATE: So, I deleted DirecTV Now and did a fresh install. For the past three days, things actually worked well and considered revising my rating. Then I tried to watch a little Sunday football. CBS froze over and over again and caused the app to continually crash. Thought maybe it was the local CBS stream because other channels worked fine. Then I tried the Roku I have in my kids room, DirecTV Now worked fine. Figured I'd give it another go for the second game, same result. Watched Rams/Seahawks in my kids room with no issue on the Roku device. Again, other apps seem to work fine (I think) on Fire, but this stick isn't right just yet. I'd wait for problems to work itself out.