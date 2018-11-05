Fire TV Edition deals: $40 off Insignia 24-inch, $50 off Insignia 32-inch, and $80 off Toshiba 43-inch.
Fire TV Stick 4K streamin... has been added to your Cart
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
You’ve marked this as a gift, so it will not be linked to your account. To link to your account, first de-select "This is a gift"
Account linking is not available when ordering more than $PREREG_MAX_QUANTITY of this device.
Add Additional Items

  • Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Amazon Fire TV Devices

    from Amazon.com
    $14.99
    • Slow or weak Wi-Fi connection? Take advantage of the speed and reliability of wired internet.
    • Easy to set up – simply connect the Amazon Ethernet Adapter into the USB port on your Fire TV and plug in an Ethernet cable directly from your router.
    • Compatible with Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design).
    • 10/100 Ethernet

  • Made for Amazon Case for Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen)

    from Amazon.com
    $12.99
    Color: Candy Red
    • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with All-new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls. Alexa Voice Remote sold separately.
    • Adds a vibrant and fun color to your remote. Light weight silicone case protects against accidental drops and adds grip to the remote.
    • Soft, ergonomic design that feels great to the touch. Case design maintains the shape and feel of the Amazon Fire TV Alexa Remote.
    • Not compatible with Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV Stick (1st Gen) or the basic Amazon Fire TV Remote.

  • Made for Amazon USB Power Cable for Amazon Fire TV 4K

    from Amazon.com
    $19.99
    • Certified "Made for Amazon" accessory eliminates the need to find an AC outlet near your TV by powering Amazon Fire TV 4K directly from your TV's USB port.
    • Advanced technology includes special power management circuitry that enhances the peak power capability of the USB port by storing excess energy and then releasing it as needed.
    • Ideal length for conveniently connecting Amazon Fire TV to the TV's side USB/HDMI ports and decluttering your TV area.
    • Universally compatible with all powered USB ports. The integrated energy storage circuit embedded in the cable enables the use of Amazon Fire TV with any powered USB port.
    • Compatible with: Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Ultra 4K (pendant shape).

  • Made for Amazon Remote Plus attachment for Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen) - Alexa remote sold separately

    from Amazon.com
    $19.99
    • “Made for Amazon” All-NEW Third Reality Remote Plus for Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen).
    • Private Listening: Plug headphones into the Remote Plus audio jack to quickly re-direct sound from TV speakers to headphones.
    • Remote Finder: Find your remote using your phone. Initiate beeping and light flashing using the free mobile app (iOS and Android) to help find your lost remote.
    • Button Light: Use the built-in LED light to help you see remote buttons in dim light.
    • LONG BATTERY LIFE: Remote Plus uses a rechargeable lithium ion battery for power, which is independent of the 2 AAA batteries within the Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen).

  • 2-Year Accident Protection for Fire TV Stick 4K (2018 release)

    from SquareTrade, Inc.
    $7.99
    Service plan term: 2 year
    • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
    • Only compatible with Fire TV Stick 4K (2018 release) purchased within the last 30 days
    • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
    • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
    • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
    • Fully transferable with gifts
    • No deductibles or shipping fees

Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Amazon Fire TV Devices

from Amazon.com
$14.99
  • Slow or weak Wi-Fi connection? Take advantage of the speed and reliability of wired internet.
  • Easy to set up – simply connect the Amazon Ethernet Adapter into the USB port on your Fire TV and plug in an Ethernet cable directly from your router.
  • Compatible with Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design).
  • 10/100 Ethernet

2-Year Accident Protection for Fire TV Stick 4K (2018 release)

from SquareTrade, Inc.
$7.99
  • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
  • Only compatible with Fire TV Stick 4K (2018 release) purchased within the last 30 days
  • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
  • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
  • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
  • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
  • Fully transferable with gifts
  • No deductibles or shipping fees
Save when you buy pre-owned devices
Certified Refurbished
$44.99
In stock on July 16, 2020.
Certified Refurbished devices work and look like new, backed with the same limited warranty.   Learn more

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remote, latest release

by Amazon
4.5 out of 5 stars 202,786 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "4k fire stick amazon"
Price: $49.99 & FREE Shipping. Details

Get a 1-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen on us. Terms & Condition apply. Learn more
In Stock.
Arrives: July 15 - 18 Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, July 9
Order within 3 hrs and 56 mins Details
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com Services LLC.
Fire TV Stick 4K
  • The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.
  • Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.
  • Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.
  • Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
  • Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.
  • More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.
  • Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
Show more
4K Ultra HD
The most powerful 4K streaming stick

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience.

Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Remote control

Alexa Voice Remote

Now you can control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver with power, volume, and mute buttons. Just press and ask to easily find, launch, and control movies and TV shows.

Living room

True-to-life picture quality

Enjoy stunning 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps. Experience the vivid, lifelike colors and exceptional clarity of Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and HDR10+. Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select Prime Video titles when connected to compatible home audio systems.

Endless entertainment

Choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and others. Stream live news, sports, and must-see shows, plus thousands of titles in brilliant 4K Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision.

Stream millions of songs and use your Alexa Voice Remote to request a song, artist, playlist, or control playback through services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply.

TV shows and movies
Even better with Prime

Prime membership unlocks a world of entertainment on Prime Video, with exclusive and award-winning Amazon Originals, popular movies and TV, live events, sports, and more—all at no extra cost to your Prime membership and available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices. Prime members can also add 100+ channels like HBO, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Cinemax with Prime Video Channels—no cable required, and no additional apps to download.

You only pay for the channels you want, and you can cancel anytime. Many channels start with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites. Plus, stream millions of songs through Prime Music.

"Alexa, show the nursery."
Home smart home

Ask Alexa to view live camera feeds or control lights, thermostats, and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote. Learn more about compatible smart home devices here.

Logos
Simple to set up and use | 1. Plug Fire TV Stick into your TV. | 2. Plug into wall outlet. | 3. Connect to the internet and enjoy.

Compare Fire TV streaming media players

Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Price From: $39.99 From: $49.99 From: $119.99
Ratings 4.5 out of 5 stars (190,138) 4.5 out of 5 stars (202,786) 4.3 out of 5 stars (9,742)
Picture quality Up to 1080p (HD) Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
Built-in speaker check mark
Far-field voice control of Fire TV check mark
Far-field voice control of devices check mark
TV and device control with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd gen) check mark check mark check mark
Listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones check mark check mark check mark
Processor Quad-core Quad-core Hexa-core
Storage 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB
Supported audio Dolby Audio Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
802.11ac dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi check mark check mark check mark
Ethernet support With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter check mark
Fire TV Stick 4K technical details

Fire TV Stick 4K technical details

Size

99 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (only housing) | 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (including the connector)

Weight

53.6 g

Processor

Quad-core 1.7 GHz

GPU

IMG GE8300

Storage

8 GB

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.

Voice Support

Yes, with the Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS)

IR Device Control with included Alexa Voice Remote

The included Alexa Voice Remote can control the Fire TV Stick 4K and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.

Cloud Storage

Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon

Ports

HDMI output, micro USB for power only

Audio Support

Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 5.1. Dolby Atmos is not currently supported on Netflix titles.

4K Support

To watch movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD, you need a compatible Ultra HD TV. All services may not be available in 4K/HDR. Certain services are subject to change at any time, may not be available in all areas, or in 4K/HDR, and may require separate subscriptions. Learn more.

Content Formats Supported

Video: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9 Audio: AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC), Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP

Output Resolution Supported

2160p, 1080p and 720p up to 60 fps

System Requirements

High-definition television with available high-speed HDMI input, high-speed internet connection via Wi-Fi

TV Compatibility

TV must support minimum HDCP requirements for protected content playback. Compatible with 1) 4K ultra high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2 or 2) high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz. Learn more.

Warranty and Service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 2-year and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV is subject to the terms found here.

Regional Support

Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.

Accessibility Features

VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Captions are not available for all content. You can also listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones. Learn more.

Included in the Box

Fire TV Stick 4K, Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen), USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender cable for Fire TV Stick 4K, 2 AAA batteries, Quick Start Guide

Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen) technical details

Size

38 mm x 142 mm x 16 mm

Weight

43.4 g (without batteries)

Batteries

2 AAA (included)

Technology

Bluetooth and infrared

Compatibility

Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (1st Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design), Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen)
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
202,786 customer ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
10%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Adam
5.0 out of 5 stars Fire TV Stick 4K is an improvement in every way. Upgrade!
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2018
Configuration: Fire TV Stick 4KVerified Purchase
Read more
4,927 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Vedgehammer
3.0 out of 5 stars Fascist app environment, but useful otherwise
Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2018
Configuration: Fire TV Stick 4KVerified Purchase
Read more
3,177 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
rich
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't work with DirecTV Now
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2018
Configuration: Fire TV Stick 4KVerified Purchase
Read more
2,203 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.