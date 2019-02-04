Not Added
- Fire TV Stick, the #1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen). Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.
- Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others.
- Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.
- Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, plus browse millions of websites like Facebook and Reddit using Firefox or Amazon Silk.
- Alexa on Fire TV provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player—view live camera feeds, check the weather, dim the lights, and stream music.
- Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.
- No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling, and others.
- Switch seamlessly between your headphones and sound system—pair compatible Bluetooth headphones with Fire TV to listen to movies, TV shows, and music.
Just plug Fire TV Stick into your HDTV and start streaming in minutes. With the Alexa Voice Remote, press and ask to easily find your favorite movies and TV episodes, plus live news and sports. Plus, power and volume buttons give you more control.
Watch your favorite content on YouTube, or Hollywood hits and TV shows from Pluto TV, Tubi, Sony Crackle, IMDb TV, and others without a paid subscription. Stream millions of songs and use your Alexa Voice Remote to request a song, artist, playlist, or control playback through services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply.
Prime membership unlocks a world of entertainment on Prime Video, with exclusive and award-winning Amazon Originals, popular movies and TV, live events, sports, and more—all at no extra cost to your Prime membership and available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices. Prime members can also add 100+ channels like HBO, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Cinemax with Prime Video Channels—no cable required, and no additional apps to download.
You only pay for the channels you want, and you can cancel anytime. Many channels start with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites. Plus, stream millions of songs through Prime Music.
Ask Alexa to view live camera feeds or control lights, thermostats, and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote. Learn more about compatible smart home devices here.
Never miss an episode when you're away from home. Fire TV Stick works with any HDTV so you can take it over to a friend's house or bring it along to hotels and dorm rooms. Just plug and play anywhere–all you need is a Wi-Fi connection.
Watch live TV with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue, and others, or use an indoor HD antenna connected directly to your TV to get broadcast networks like NBC and PBS for free. Some content not available in all countries.
Fire TV Stick technical details
|
Size
|
3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (85.9 mm x 30.0 mm x 12.6 mm)
|
Weight
|
1.1 oz (32.0 g)
|
Processor
|
Quad-core ARM 1.3 GHz
|
GPU
|
Mali450 MP4
|
Storage
|
8 GB internal
|
Wi-Fi connectivity
|
Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi supports 2x2 MIMO 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|
Bluetooth
|
Bluetooth 4.1 + LE
|
Voice support
|
Yes, with the Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV App (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS)
|
IR Device Control with included Alexa Voice remote
|
The included Alexa Voice Remote can control the Fire TV Stick and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.
|
Cloud storage
|
Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon
|
Ports
|
HDMI output, Micro USB for power only
|
Audio support
|
Dolby Audio, 5.1 surround sound, 2ch stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 7.1
|
Content formats supported
|
Video: H.264 1080p30H.265 1080p30. Audio: AAC-LC, HE-AACv1 (AAC+), HE-AACv2 (eAAC+), AC3 (Dolby Digital), eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MIDI, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, AMR-NB, AMR-WB. Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP
|
Output resolution supported
|
720p and 1080p up to 60 fps
|
System requirements
|
High-definition television with available HDMI input, Internet connection via Wi-Fi, a power outlet
|
TV compatibility
|
Compatible with high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 60/50Hz, including popular HDCP-compatible models
|
Warranty and service
|
90-day Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV Stick is subject to the terms found here.
|
Regional support
|
Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.
|
Accessibility features
|
VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Captions are not available for all content. Learn more.
|
Included in the box
|
Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen), USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender, 2 AAA batteries, quick start guide
|
Generation
|
Fire TV Stick 2nd Generation - 2016 release
Alexa Voice Remote technical details
|
Size
|
38 mm x 142 mm x 16 mm
|
Weight
|
43.4 g (without batteries)
|
Batteries
|
2 AAA (included)
|
Technology
|
Bluetooth and infrared
|
Compatibility
|
Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (1st Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design), Fire TV Stick 4K
