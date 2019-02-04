High speed internet, wi-fi, etc., did not get to my neck of the woods until very recently so my experience with these devices was limited. The first was chrome cast which was good except I had to bring the laptop into the living room (I don't care to watch on a small screen) to be able to cast to the TV. I know, a not a real big problem, but still awkward. Also, it was a bit tricky for me to set up. I finally took the plunge and purchased the fire stick. I have read some reviews that are quite technical and way above my pay grade. I will keep this simple. The fire stick has been very, very, good for me. Set up was a snap. I don't have a smart TV, just a fairly new, cheap, HD. The picture is great and so is the sound. If there are technical glitches I haven't noticed them. I still need practice negotiating the screens, but that will come with time. I am getting used to talking to a machine, but still say "please" when addressing Alexa. I have already spent a couple of snow days catching up on two seasons of "The Blacklist" and have almost gotten through "Bosch ". I still haven't had time for the movies. There is so much available it boggles the mind. I guess all of this identifies me as an old person. Well, I certainly am and for me the fire stick is the best thing to come along since the VCR. I would highly recommend it for my fellow oldies who may be a bit leery about trying something out of their comfort zone.