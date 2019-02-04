New from Fire TV: The all-new Fire TV Cube and first-ever Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV Edition.
Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Amazon Fire TV Devices

from Amazon.com
4.5 out of 5 stars 34,273 customer reviews
$14.99
  • Slow or weak Wi-Fi connection? Take advantage of the speed and reliability of wired internet.
  • Easy to set up - simply connect the Amazon Ethernet Adapter into the USB port on your Fire TV and plug in an Ethernet cable directly from your router.
  • Compatible with Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design).
  • 10/100 Ethernet

2-Year Protection Plan for Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player (2019 release)

from SquareTrade, Inc.
4.5 out of 5 stars 34,273 customer reviews
$7.99 $4.99
  • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
  • Only compatible with Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation, 2016 release) purchased within the last 30 days
  • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
  • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
  • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
  • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
  • Fully transferable with gifts
  • No deductibles or shipping fees

"Made for Amazon" Mission Cables Case for All-new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls - Bahama Blue

from Amazon.com
4.5 out of 5 stars 34,273 customer reviews
$12.99
  • Certified "Made for Amazon" accessory specially designed to work with All-new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls. Alexa Voice Remote sold separately.
  • Adds a vibrant and fun color to your remote. Light weight silicone case protects against accidental drops and adds grip to the remote.
  • Soft, ergonomic design that feels great to the touch. Case design maintains the shape and feel of the Amazon Fire TV Alexa Remote.
  • Not compatible with Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV Stick (1st Gen) or the basic Amazon Fire TV Remote.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player

by Amazon
4.5 out of 5 stars 34,273 customer reviews
Price: $39.99

Fire TV Stick
  • Fire TV Stick, the #1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen). Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.
  • Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others.
  • Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.
  • Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, plus browse millions of websites like Facebook and Reddit using Firefox or Amazon Silk.
  • Alexa on Fire TV provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player—view live camera feeds, check the weather, dim the lights, and stream music.
  • Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.
  • No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling, and others.
  • Switch seamlessly between your headphones and sound system—pair compatible Bluetooth headphones with Fire TV to listen to movies, TV shows, and music.
Just plug Fire TV Stick into your HDTV and start streaming in minutes. With the Alexa Voice Remote, press and ask to easily find your favorite movies and TV episodes, plus live news and sports. Plus, power and volume buttons give you more control.

Watch your favorite content on YouTube, or Hollywood hits and TV shows from Pluto TV, Tubi, Sony Crackle, IMDb TV, and others without a paid subscription. Stream millions of songs and use your Alexa Voice Remote to request a song, artist, playlist, or control playback through services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply.

Prime membership unlocks a world of entertainment on Prime Video, with exclusive and award-winning Amazon Originals, popular movies and TV, live events, sports, and more—all at no extra cost to your Prime membership and available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices. Prime members can also add 100+ channels like HBO, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Cinemax with Prime Video Channels—no cable required, and no additional apps to download.

You only pay for the channels you want, and you can cancel anytime. Many channels start with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites. Plus, stream millions of songs through Prime Music.

Just ask Alexa

Ask Alexa to view live camera feeds or control lights, thermostats, and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote. Learn more about compatible smart home devices here.

Never miss an episode when you're away from home. Fire TV Stick works with any HDTV so you can take it over to a friend's house or bring it along to hotels and dorm rooms. Just plug and play anywhere–all you need is a Wi-Fi connection.

Watch live TV with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue, and others, or use an indoor HD antenna connected directly to your TV to get broadcast networks like NBC and PBS for free. Some content not available in all countries.

Compare Fire TV streaming media players

Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
All-new Fire TV Cube
All-new Fire TV Cube
Price From: $39.99 From: $49.99 From: $119.99
Ratings 4.5 out of 5 stars (34,273) 4.5 out of 5 stars (41,686) No customer reviews yet
Picture quality Up to 1080p (HD) Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
Built-in speaker check mark
Far-field voice control of Fire TV check mark
Far-field voice control of devices check mark
TV and device control with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd gen) check mark check mark check mark
Listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones check mark check mark check mark
Processor Quad-core Quad-core Hexa-core
Storage 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB
Supported audio Dolby Audio Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
802.11ac dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi check mark check mark check mark
Ethernet support With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter check mark
Tech Specs

Fire TV Stick technical details

Size

3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (85.9 mm x 30.0 mm x 12.6 mm)

Weight

1.1 oz (32.0 g)

Processor

Quad-core ARM 1.3 GHz

GPU

Mali450 MP4

Storage

8 GB internal

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi supports 2x2 MIMO 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.1 + LE

Voice support

Yes, with the Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV App (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS)

IR Device Control with included Alexa Voice remote

The included Alexa Voice Remote can control the Fire TV Stick and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.

Cloud storage

Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon

Ports

HDMI output, Micro USB for power only

Audio support

Dolby Audio, 5.1 surround sound, 2ch stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 7.1

Content formats supported

Video: H.264 1080p30H.265 1080p30. Audio: AAC-LC, HE-AACv1 (AAC+), HE-AACv2 (eAAC+), AC3 (Dolby Digital), eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MIDI, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, AMR-NB, AMR-WB. Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP

Output resolution supported

720p and 1080p up to 60 fps

System requirements

High-definition television with available HDMI input, Internet connection via Wi-Fi, a power outlet

TV compatibility

Compatible with high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 60/50Hz, including popular HDCP-compatible models

Warranty and service

90-day Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV Stick is subject to the terms found here.

Regional support

Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.

Accessibility features

VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Captions are not available for all content. Learn more.

Included in the box

Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen), USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender, 2 AAA batteries, quick start guide

Generation

Fire TV Stick 2nd Generation - 2016 release

Alexa Voice Remote technical details

Size

38 mm x 142 mm x 16 mm

Weight

43.4 g (without batteries)

Batteries

2 AAA (included)

Technology

Bluetooth and infrared

Compatibility

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (1st Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design), Fire TV Stick 4K
34,273 customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5 stars
Erik
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsThe Remote quickly learns how to power the tv AND accessories
February 4, 2019
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
5,852 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
SashaSS
TOP 100 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 starsBe careful when gift giving!
January 31, 2019
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
3,823 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
noneyet
5.0 out of 5 starsEven a luddite can use it
February 6, 2019
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
2,047 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Diane J.
1.0 out of 5 starsVery unhappy. Please read and advise me.
February 5, 2019
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
1,768 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
msaxd
3.0 out of 5 starsRemote difficult to open and firestick keeps restarting and overheating
January 28, 2019
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
892 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
bvanderpol
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat upgrade over first edition Fire Stick
January 29, 2019
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
631 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kay Robbins
5.0 out of 5 starsSo easy to setup
January 28, 2019
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
609 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

