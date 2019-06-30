Buy 2 Fire 7 tablets, get $10 Amazon credit upon activation Terms & Conditions
  • "Made for Amazon" SanDisk 64 GB micro SD Memory Card for Fire Tablets and Fire TV

    from Amazon.com
    $29.99 $13.86
    Style Name: 64 GB
    • Certified "Made for Amazon" accessory SD memory card - the only one tested and certified to work with your Fire Tablet and Fire TV
    • Load your Fire Tablet with more fun - by adding space for additional photos, music and movies
    • Download your apps and games directly to the SD card
    • Class 10 performance for Full HD (1080p) video recording and playback
    • Designed to perform multiple simultaneous activities with no lag or delay

  • NuPro Clear Screen Protector for Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (9th Generation - 2019 release) (2-Pack)

    from Amazon.com
    $12.99
    Color: Clear
    • Designed to protect and perfectly fit your Fire 7 (compatible with 9th generation - 2019 release, and 7th generation - 2017)
    • Provides protection against scratches, smudges and dirt
    • Easy bubble-resistant installation
    • Includes two screen protectors, cleaning cloth and applicator card

  • Fire 7 Tablet Case (Compatible with 9th Generation, 2019 Release), Charcoal Black

    from Amazon.com
    $24.99
    Color: Charcoal Black
    • Slim design with built-in stand for hands-free viewing.
    • Use vertically to read books or horizontally to watch movies.
    • Magnetic connection keeps the cover securely closed.
    • Open cover to wake your tablet, or close to put it to sleep.
    • Easy access to buttons, ports, and cameras.
    • Premium fabric with microfiber interior to protect your screen.

  • Kid-Proof Case for Fire 7 Tablet (Compatible with 9th Generation Tablet, 2019 Release), Blue

    from Amazon.com
    $24.99
    Color: Blue
    • Protects against bumps and drops.
    • Designed for kids to hold or use hands-free with adjustable stand.
    • Lightweight, durable, kid-safe material.
    • Easy access to buttons, ports, and cameras.

  • 2-Year Accident Protection Plan for Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release, delivered via e-mail)

    from SquareTrade, Inc.
    $12.99
    Service plan term: 2 year
    • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
    • Only compatible with All-New Fire 7 Tablet (9th Generation, 2019 release) purchased within the last 30 days
    • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
    • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
    • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
    • Fully transferable with gifts
    • No deductibles or shipping fees

  • Amazon FreeTime Unlimited (3-month pre-paid plan)

    from Amazon.com
    $29.99 $0.99
    • An all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on Fire tablets.
    • Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid's skills available on compatible Echo devices.
    • FreeTime Unlimited is a world of content for kids to explore from favorites like Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS, National Geographic, and more.
    • At the end of the prepaid period, you authorize us to charge your 1-Click credit card or another available payment method a monthly fee (starting at just $2.99 per month, details below) plus applicable tax until you cancel. Cancel any time in the Amazon Parent Dashboard or by contacting Customer Service.
    • Monthly fee is determined based on the number of child profiles created during prepaid period. Current fees are: Single child: $2.99 (Prime members) or $4.99 (non-Prime members) and Family (up to 4 child profiles): $6.99 (Prime members) or $9.99 (non-Prime members).

Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) - Black

by Amazon
4.2 out of 5 stars 7,150 ratings
List Price: $49.99
With Deal: $39.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC.
16 GB
With Special Offers
Black
Special offers display on your device’s lockscreen. Learn more
  • 7" IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
  • Now Alexa hands-free
  • 1 GB of RAM
  • 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi
Show more
Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, eBooks, and songs. Stream or download thousands of videos from Prime Video, Netflix, STARZ, and SHOWTIME. Discover over 570,000 apps and games, 475,000 Audible titles, and millions of songs.

Designed for entertainment
Meet Alexa

Alexa connects you to the information, entertainment, and people who matter most—with just your voice. Ask to play videos and music, open apps, shop online, check the weather, call or message almost anyone and much more. Just say “Alexa”—even when the tablet screen is on standby.

Alexa and Fire HD 10 are designed to protect your privacy. For example, you can view and delete your voice recordings or use the Alexa Hands-Free Mode on/off toggle at any time.

Compare Fire tablets

Fire 7
Fire 7
Fire HD 8
Fire HD 8
Fire HD 10
Fire HD 10
Price From: $39.99 From: $59.99 From: $149.99
Ratings 4.2 out of 5 stars (7,149) 4.1 out of 5 stars (20,449) No customer reviews yet
Display 7" 8" HD 10.1" 1080p full HD
Resolution 1024 x 600 (171 ppi) 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) 1920 x 1200 (224 ppi)
Storage 16 or 32 GB (expandable by up to 512 GB) + unlimited cloud storage for Amazon digital content purchases 16 or 32 GB (expandable by up to 400 GB) + unlimited cloud storage for Amazon digital content purchases 32 or 64 GB (expandable by up to 512 GB) + unlimited cloud storage for Amazon digital content purchases
CPU & RAM Quad-core 1.3 GHz with 1 GB of RAM Quad-core 1.3 GHz with 1.5 GB of RAM Octa-core 2.0 GHz with 2 GB of RAM
Battery life Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
Ports micro-USB (2.0) micro-USB (2.0) USB-C (2.0)
Audio Mono speaker, built-in microphone Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, built-in microphone Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, built-in microphone
Alexa enabled Yes Yes Yes
Colors Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, Sage Black, Marine Blue, Punch Red, Canary Yellow Black, White, Twilight Blue, Plum
Content Millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more Millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more Millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more
Warranty and service 90-day limited warranty 90-day limited warranty 1-year limited warranty
Case Sold separately Sold separately Sold separately
Camera 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi Dual-band Wi-Fi Dual-band Wi-Fi
Weight 10.1 oz (286 g) 12.8 oz (363 g) 17.8 oz (504 g)
Dimensions 7.6" x 4.5" x 0.4" (192 mm x 115 mm x 9.6 mm) 8.4" x 5.0" x 0.4" (214 mm x 128 mm x 9.7 mm) 10.3" x 6.3" x 0.4" (262 mm x 159 mm x 9.8 mm)
Customer support Screen Sharing + email, web, and phone Screen Sharing + email, web, and phone Screen Sharing + email, web, and phone
Great for the entire family

Great for the entire family''

With award-winning Amazon FreeTime, parents can create child profiles to limit screen time, set educational goals, and manage content with easy-to-use parental controls. FreeTime is free on every Fire tablet—or subscribe to FreeTime Unlimited to access over 20,000 titles.

Protect your tablet
Protect your tablet

Designed by Amazon, the slim, form-fitting case with built-in stand allows for hands-free viewing in landscape and portrait orientations.

The cover remains securely closed with a magnetic closure. Easy access to buttons, ports, and cameras.

Technical details

Tech Specs

Fire 7

Display

7” touchscreen, 1024 x 600 resolution at 171 ppi, SD video playback, with IPS (in-plane switching) technology and advanced polarizing filter

Size

7.6” x 4.5” x 0.4” (192 x 115 x 9.6 mm)

Weight

10.1 ounces (286 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.

CPU & RAM

Quad-Core 1.3 GHz with 1 GB of RAM

Storage

16 GB (9.4 GB available to user) or 32 GB (23.6 GB available to user) of internal storage. Add microSD card for up to 512 GB of additional storage. Some apps may require that they are installed on internal storage. App or feature updates may impact available storage.

Battery life

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Battery life will vary based on device settings, usage, and other factors such as web browsing and downloading content. Certain software features or apps may reduce battery life.

Charge time

Fully charges in approximately 4 hours using the micro-USB power adapter included in the box.

Processor

MediaTek 8163

Wi-Fi connectivity

Single-antenna dual-band Wi-Fi. Supports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use the dual-band 802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA, and WPA2 security using password authentication; does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

4G connectivity

N/A

Ports

USB 2.0 (micro-B connector) to connect to a PC/Macintosh computer, or to charge your device with the included power adapter; microSD slot for external storage

Audio

3.5 mm stereo jack and integrated speaker

Sensors

Accelerometer

Camera specs

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Location services

Location-based services via Wi-Fi

Available colors

Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, Sage

Additional features

External volume controls, built-in Bluetooth with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone, and LE accessories support

Accessibility features

VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire tablet features for users who are blind or visually impaired using text-to-speech or a connected refreshable braille display. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Fire tablets also include accessibility settings for Closed Captioning, Font Size, High Contrast Text, Color Inversion, Color Correction, and Convert Stereo to Mono audio. (Captions are not available for all content.). Learn more

Warranty and service

90-day Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 1-Year, 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire 7 tablet is subject to Amazon's Condition of Use and the terms found here.

Included in the box

Fire 7 tablet, USB 2.0 cable, 5W power adapter, and Quick Start Guide

Generation

9th generation - 2019 release
Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
7,150 customer ratings
5 star
61%
4 star
17%
3 star
9%
2 star
5%
1 star
8%

Read reviews that mention

battery life fire tablet kindle fire google play touch screen easy to use play store new fire lock screen special offers great price new kindle tech support user friendly much better great value read books little tablet years ago old kindle

6,528 customer reviews

Professor Nishanth
TOP 500 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 starsAn amazing refresh of the base Fire tablet at an affordable price
June 30, 2019
Digital Storage Capacity: 16Offer Type: With Special OffersColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
2,908 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Rick
4.0 out of 5 starsI can finally recommend the Fire 7
June 10, 2019
Digital Storage Capacity: 16Offer Type: With Special OffersColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
911 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Fast Unboxer
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
3.0 out of 5 starsQuestionable battery life
September 16, 2019
Digital Storage Capacity: 16Offer Type: With Special OffersColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
723 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
C. S
1.0 out of 5 starsSeemed like it was possessed.
June 11, 2019
Digital Storage Capacity: 16Offer Type: With Special OffersColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
548 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

