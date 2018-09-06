$20.57
|Brand
|First Aid Only
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|9.25 x 7 x 2.88 inches
|Item Weight
|1 Pounds
|Included Components
|All-Purpose First Aid Kit
|Number of Pieces
|298
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Kit Includes: Adhesive fabric and plastic bandages, antibiotic ointments, BZK antiseptic towelettes, burn cream packets, aspirin, ibuprofen, gauze roll and pads, wound closures, cold pack, and other multi-use items for any potential emergency
- Convenient Packaging: Fabric case with clear plastic pockets for organization and easy access to first aid supplies in an emergency
- Compact and Spacious: Two separate layers with individual compartments make retrieval easy and quick. Soft sided, zippered case great for travel and on the go use
- First Aid Ideal For: home, travel, and on the go use
Product Specifications
|Brand Name
|First Aid Only
|Color
|Multicolored
|Ean
|0092265324427
|Global Trade Identification Number
|00092265324427
|Hazardous Material Type
|orm_d_class_5
|Included Components
|All-Purpose First Aid Kit
|Item Thickness
|11 inches
|Item Weight
|1.00 pounds
|Material
|Plastic
|Measurement System
|English
|Model Number
|FAO-442
|Number of Items
|1
|Part Number
|FAO-442
|Size
|1-Pack
|Specification Met
|Style
|First Aid Kit
|Temperature Rating
|Ambient: Room Temperature
|UPC
|092265324427
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 9.25 x 7 x 2.88 inches; 1 Pounds
- Item model number : FAO-442
- Date First Available : September 14, 2004
- Manufacturer : First Aid Only
- ASIN : B000069EYA
- Country of Origin : China
Product Description
First Aid Only emergency first aid kit prepares you for tackling immediate minor injuries. The 298 piece kit has supplies for pain and swelling, as well as for cuts, scrapes, and burns. This bag is easy to carry and compact, measuring 9.25 x 2.875 x 7 inches, with compartments to store everything. Ideal for home, traveling and on the go. Take care of those minor scrapes anywhere with this first aid kit.
From the manufacturer
First Aid Only 298 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit
The First Aid Only 298 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit will have you prepared for any potential emergency at home, in the office or on the go. The essential first aid supplies are ideal to treat pain and swelling, as well as cuts, scrapes, and burns.
First Aid Essentials
What's in the box
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2017
- 2 absorbent compress dressings (5 x 9 inches)
- 25 adhesive bandages (assorted sizes)
- 1 adhesive cloth tape (10 yards x 1 inch)
- 5 antibiotic ointment packets (approximately 1 gram)
- 5 antiseptic wipe packets
- 2 packets of aspirin (81 mg each)
- 1 blanket (space blanket)
- 1 pocket mask/breathing barrier (with one-way valve)
- 1 instant cold compress
- 2 pair of non-latex gloves (size: large)
- 2 hydrocortisone ointment packets (approximately 1 gram each)
- Scissors
- 1 roller bandage (3 inches wide)
- 1 roller bandage (4 inches wide)
- 5 sterile gauze pads (3 x 3 inches)
- 5 sterile gauze pads (4 x 4 inches)
- Oral thermometer (digital)
- 2 triangular bandages
- Tweezers
- First aid instruction booklet (Read it before you need it!)
My Own Suggestions (add to kit):
- Sterile gloves!
- Some 6" long pre-cut strips of standard kinesiology tape to reduce pain and swelling.
- Antihistamine (Benadryl)
- Injectable epinephrine and/or Asthma inhaler if you require them
- Diarrhea medication (Imodium)
- Anti-nausea medication (Dramamine)
- Emergency contact numbers
- Current list of medications and allergies
- Hemostatic (blood-stopping) gauze
- Liquid bandage
- Sunburn relief gel or spray
- Lubricating eye drops/wash
- Q-tips
- Discuss with your physician first so if you're drug tested at work you have medical documentation... Medical marijuana (CBD) if it's legal in your state. It's legal in some states where THC is not because CBD is not psychoactive. An Indica strain with 25% CBD can do a lot for pain without leaving you addicted to pain killers. Matches and a joint protection tubule should be fine.
There are 196 Band-Aids, 50 of which are the tiny "Junior" Band-Aids. I suppose those Junior Band-Aids can come in handy if you have small kids. Not necessarily for using as Band-Aids but to give them something that makes them feel better. A small badge of Honor, A trophy to show that they've been wounded, even though it's superficial at best.
Also the ibuprofen Aspirin and Tylenol which are listed at 6 each is really just 3 packages of 2 each. It should also be noted that some of the medication expires in a little more than a year. That doesn't really worry me too much though because contrary to Common belief over the counter medication does not get dangerous with age, it just loses potency.
What I wish this kit had is less Band-Aids and was better stocked with the other items. The kit only has 1 trauma pad, 1 4x4 sterile gauze, 1 gauze roll, one burn gel, one set of gloves, and on... I mean if I'm really in a situation where I need a 4x4 gauze, only one is not going to do much for me. I guess I could always put 20 Band-Aids on it and hope it holds.
For the price I paid (under $12) being that it was on sale, I do suppose I got my money's worth. It's a good starting point for someone to build a kit. In order for it to be an excellent kit it will need to be fortified.
Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on April 27, 2017