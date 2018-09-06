This kit is well thought-out as far as the different items that are in it. Although 299 pieces is a little deceptive.



There are 196 Band-Aids, 50 of which are the tiny "Junior" Band-Aids. I suppose those Junior Band-Aids can come in handy if you have small kids. Not necessarily for using as Band-Aids but to give them something that makes them feel better. A small badge of Honor, A trophy to show that they've been wounded, even though it's superficial at best.



Also the ibuprofen Aspirin and Tylenol which are listed at 6 each is really just 3 packages of 2 each. It should also be noted that some of the medication expires in a little more than a year. That doesn't really worry me too much though because contrary to Common belief over the counter medication does not get dangerous with age, it just loses potency.



What I wish this kit had is less Band-Aids and was better stocked with the other items. The kit only has 1 trauma pad, 1 4x4 sterile gauze, 1 gauze roll, one burn gel, one set of gloves, and on... I mean if I'm really in a situation where I need a 4x4 gauze, only one is not going to do much for me. I guess I could always put 20 Band-Aids on it and hope it holds.



For the price I paid (under $12) being that it was on sale, I do suppose I got my money's worth. It's a good starting point for someone to build a kit. In order for it to be an excellent kit it will need to be fortified.