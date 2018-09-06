Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
$17.99 & FREE Shipping
First Aid Only 298 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Emergency Kit

4.8 out of 5 stars 61,276 ratings
#1 Best Seller in First Aid Kits
Brand First Aid Only
Item Dimensions LxWxH 9.25 x 7 x 2.88 inches
Item Weight 1 Pounds
Included Components All-Purpose First Aid Kit
Number of Pieces 298

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  Kit Includes: Adhesive fabric and plastic bandages, antibiotic ointments, BZK antiseptic towelettes, burn cream packets, aspirin, ibuprofen, gauze roll and pads, wound closures, cold pack, and other multi-use items for any potential emergency
  Convenient Packaging: Fabric case with clear plastic pockets for organization and easy access to first aid supplies in an emergency
  Compact and Spacious: Two separate layers with individual compartments make retrieval easy and quick. Soft sided, zippered case great for travel and on the go use
  First Aid Ideal For: home, travel, and on the go use
Product Specifications
Specification for this product family
Product details

  Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 9.25 x 7 x 2.88 inches; 1 Pounds
  Item model number ‏ : ‎ FAO-442
  Date First Available ‏ : ‎ September 14, 2004
  Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ First Aid Only
  ASIN ‏ : ‎ B000069EYA
  Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China
  Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 61,276 ratings

Product Description

First Aid Only emergency first aid kit prepares you for tackling immediate minor injuries. The 298 piece kit has supplies for pain and swelling, as well as for cuts, scrapes, and burns. This bag is easy to carry and compact, measuring 9.25 x 2.875 x 7 inches, with compartments to store everything. Ideal for home, traveling and on the go. Take care of those minor scrapes anywhere with this first aid kit.

From the manufacturer

First Aid Only 6060 kit First Aid Only Kit FAO-428 First Aid Kit - FAO 520-FR First Aid Only Kit 9302-25M First Aid Only Kit FAO-442
57 Piece OSHA First Aid Kit 131 Piece First Aid Kit 158 Piece First Aid Emergency Kit 178 Piece Contractor's First Aid Kit 298 Pieces All-Purpose First Aid Kit
Piece Count 57 131 158 178 298
Case Plastic Soft Pouch Fabric Metal Soft Pouch
Dimensions 5" x 3" x 8" 7.25" x 2.38" x 9" 16" x 7.5" x 8" 10.75" x 2.5" x 7.75" 9.25" x 2.88" x 7"
Includes Medications
Color White Blue Red White Blue

What's in the box

  All-Purpose First Aid Kit

    Sleepy Dreamer
    3.0 out of 5 stars Suggestions from a former first responder
    Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2018
    Style: First Aid KitVerified Purchase
    This kit is well thought-out as far as the different items that are in it. Although 299 pieces is a little deceptive.

    There are 196 Band-Aids, 50 of which are the tiny "Junior" Band-Aids. I suppose those Junior Band-Aids can come in handy if you have small kids. Not necessarily for using as Band-Aids but to give them something that makes them feel better. A small badge of Honor, A trophy to show that they've been wounded, even though it's superficial at best.

    Also the ibuprofen Aspirin and Tylenol which are listed at 6 each is really just 3 packages of 2 each. It should also be noted that some of the medication expires in a little more than a year. That doesn't really worry me too much though because contrary to Common belief over the counter medication does not get dangerous with age, it just loses potency.

    What I wish this kit had is less Band-Aids and was better stocked with the other items. The kit only has 1 trauma pad, 1 4x4 sterile gauze, 1 gauze roll, one burn gel, one set of gloves, and on... I mean if I'm really in a situation where I need a 4x4 gauze, only one is not going to do much for me. I guess I could always put 20 Band-Aids on it and hope it holds.

    Images in this review
    Did NOT get everything listed check your case when you get it, they must be hoping nobody will check to see if everything they list will be in it. So disappointing. Where you see open spots in the pictures those items I didn't receive and there were quite a few . The pills I didn't get enough. No thermometer Etc...
    Decent general first aid pack. Only issue is it doesn't come with the full-metal scissors pictured. It instead comes with some really cheap plastic handled scissors. For that lapse in as-advertised accuracy I only give it 3 stars.
