Use Amazon Alexa Built in to get quick news and information, check the weather, set timers and alarms, control your smart home devices and more all through the sound of your voice (third party app may be required; Amazon Alexa not available in all countries)

Based on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night; Also track your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and get personal insights

Control your Spotify app, download Pandora stations and add Deezer playlists plus store and play 300+ songs on your wrist (subscription required; Pandora is US only)

With a larger display and an always on option, your information’s always a quick glance away (always on display requires more frequent charging)

Track heart rate 24/ 7, steps, distance, calories burned, hourly activity, active minutes and floors climbed

Works around the clock with 6+ day battery life (varies with use and other factors)