Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/White, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

4.6 out of 5 stars 18,509 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Activity & Fitness Trackers by Fitbit
Black/White

Enhance your purchase

Brand Fitbit
Color Black/White
Screen Size 0.72 Inches
Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion

About this item

  • Free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users with personalized guidance, insights and motivation to help you reach your goals
  • Earn Active Zone Minutes as you progress toward your weekly 150 minutes of heart-pumping activity and use 20+ exercise modes to track goals like distance, calories burned and more
  • Track all-day activity: your steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned
  • Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn
  • Enjoy 10 days of battery life for daily progress without constant charging. Varies with use and other factors
  • Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night
From the manufacturer

fitbit inspire 2
tracker features
two fitbit inspire 2 trackers on a black gradient background

Compare Fitbit Smartwatches & Trackers

Sense Smartwatch

Sense

Versa 3 Smartwatch

Versa 3

Versa 2 Smartwarch

Versa 2

Charge 4 Tracker

Charge 4

Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

Inspire 2

Battery life (in days)
6+ 6+ 6+ 7 10
Water resistance
50m 50m 50m 50m 50m
Tracks activity & sleep
24/7 heart rate & AZM
Text, call & app notifications
Store & play music
Hundreds of apps & clock faces
Alexa & Google Assistant
Yes Yes Alexa Built-in No No
Built-in GPS
Stress tracking w/ EDA sensor
ECG app & skin temperature
High & low heart rate alerts

Product description

Color:Black/White

Make healthy a habit with Fitbit Inspire 2 and a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users. This slim, easy-to-use fitness tracker packs 24/7 heart rate, Active Zone Minutes, activity and sleep tracking, 10 days of battery and more—and paired with step-by-step fitness & nutrition programs, personalized insights, and sleep tools from Premium, you have all you need for a healthier you.

Product details

Color:Black/White
  • Product Dimensions : 1.47 x 0.66 x 0.51 inches; 1.06 Ounces
  • Item model number : 810038852782
  • Department : Unisex-Adult
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
  • Date First Available : August 25, 2020
  • Manufacturer : Fitbit
  • ASIN : B08DFGC8YG
  Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 18,509 ratings

Important information

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
18,509 global ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
12%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

Perry
1.0 out of 5 stars Buzzes too much :/
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Color: Black/BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Buzzes too much :/
By Perry on October 2, 2020
Pros:
-HR seems very accurate
-I love almost all the new features
-Syncs well with iOS 14
-Picks up on a lot of stuff and is very accurate
-Comfy and looks nice, isn’t too big

Cons:
-Every time I move my hand back (pic above) it buzzes and turns on and off and it’s ANNOYING!! And it messes with features, such as; the timer when I’m running, going back to the Home Screen, and going to the settings. And it does that in my sleep.
-So the way to fix this is to wear it higher on my wrist/forearm... but that’s not as comfortable.
-I’ve only had it for a day and I want to try it out for at least a week... but that’s just a dumb feature. I’d rather just tap the top to turn it on than press the sides. Who came up with that?
- I don’t like that I run for 30 minutes but it changes it to a higher number because “active zone” or whatever gives you 2x the minutes. If I run for 30 minutes... I run for 30 minutes! It says I exercised for 99 minutes... but I only did 69 minutes. It gave me 2x the minutes. That’s just dumb and confusing.
- I also don’t like that I can’t zoom in on my sleeping log and see the graph.

Update: I’m returning it
T. Reed
2.0 out of 5 stars Probably going to return....
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Color: Black/RoseVerified Purchase
John Sullivan
5.0 out of 5 stars Charge 2 HR vs. Inspire 2
Reviewed in the United States on October 16, 2020
Color: Black/BlackVerified Purchase
Fran B
2.0 out of 5 stars I want to love this...but...wrist constantly vibrates.
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2020
Color: Black/RoseVerified Purchase
Lindsay
5.0 out of 5 stars wonderful tech
Reviewed in the United States on December 28, 2020
Color: Black/RoseVerified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars wonderful tech
By Lindsay on December 28, 2020
I'm really sad that this Inspire 2 is catching so much grief in the reviews here, but what I believe it boils down to is most people only leave bad reviews. If someone is happy with something they usually won't take the time to come on an write about it unless it is beyond brilliant. I wont go so far as to say this fitbit is that, but it is a wonderful gadget and personally I find no truths in what many here are complaining about.
Firstly I would like to start with, if comparing to the HR and making a decision between the two, definitely go with the newer model. It does more; like the 24/7 heart rate monitor which is really great to keep an eye on, the active zones and a great battery life. So far I've gone 4 days with no charge and only gotten to 65%, that's incredible to me. Not to mention this new model includes a free year of premium which has a lot of great stuff in it like fitness guides and mediation exercises.
When I was making the decision I read pros and cons comparisons and ultimately it was these and the sluggish touch screen on the HR that led me to choose the Inspire 2. I'm glad I did, I have zero regrets. And for some reason this is cheaper right now than the older model! (Edit: it looks like that was pre holiday sale and it's more expensive now which does make sense, it is better)

It's functioning flawlessly. It was a great price, is very easy to use, and really is a good little motivator.
I love the gentle alarms, the relax exercises, and the little reminders to drink water and exercise. The sleep tracking is really fascinating and a personal goal of mine to work on, this is a major help to me in that regard. I love that it is swim safe as well, since I'm big on swimming.
I have pretty small wrists, and while it sits off of it a bit, it's not overly bulky and is light, and by no means bothersome.
Also the recommendation for wearing it is slightly loose, not snug, and I find the best position for it is just above the ulna.
As far as people having trouble with it getting stuck on one screen and always showing their weight or constantly buzzing with alerts? That is 100% user error. I will say with confidence if you take your time to sit down and just read through and explore the app with patience, it is all very user friendly. These screens can be backed out of, changed, and alarms/ reminders set or cancelled.
There was also a review that mentioned there's no way to view the HR on the main screen, and you have to swipe through 5 times or so to get to it. While that is one way, there is also the quick function on the home screen just below the clock, tapping this will cycle through which to display (HR, calories, active zones, miles, and steps) so you can have your HR and time visible anytime.
My two biggest "issues" with it which are very minor, would be the band, which tends to irritate the skin slightly with constant wear. Cleaning, switching wrists or bands is a simple solution.
The other one is that the steps aren't incredibly accurate, they give a rough idea, but I tend to halve mine based off of my walking routes that I know. This is a broad guess on my part, steps matter least to me but it's probably closer to 75% accurate.

Keeping that and the relatively low price in mind, I think this is a wonderful all over health tracker and highly recommend it for anyone looking for a quality tracker at a reasonable price and healthier lifestyle. It is a small piece of plastic that I find quite incredible at what it is capable of doing for being so tiny, and am amazed at all of the extras in this!
Top reviews from other countries

Steve
5.0 out of 5 stars Well thought out device, extremely good health tracker
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 2, 2020
Color: Black/BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Well thought out device, extremely good health tracker
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 2, 2020
My last Fitbit was the original Flex model, which lasted a good few years. I wanted something with a decent battery life, there's not much point having one of these devices if it spends an hour a day in a charging dock (like my Smart Watch, which doesn't really cut it as a fitness/sleep tracker)
I saw that this model also had HR tracking, so I thought that would also be worth having - what I didn't realise was that the HR tracking is _continual_ - it's always tracking, which given the long battery life, I find incredible.
I was slightly concerned about the lack of a physical button (the older Inspire model had a clicky/tactile button), but the one onboard the Inspire 2 is just as functional, it has haptic feedback so you can feel when you've pressed it and it's just as functional as the older style button.
The touch screen is very responsive and glides through the various displays with ease, but ultimately a device like this is for data gathering, any number crunching will be done on a phone/laptop, but the relevant real-time data points are all there (current HR, steps for day, active minutes, calories burnt and so on)
The wristband is basic but very comfy (and more importantly, stable - it doesn't slide/roll around the wrist), my initial thoughts were to replace the strap with something else, but after a few days of wearing it, I've realised that's it's just about right.
The included (year long) FitBit premium is a nice touch, I'm not sure how much benefit I'll get from this over and above the standard FitBit plan, but time will tell. Some of the premium features seem to include longer-term data analysis, so maybe this will prove useful. But I've set myself a reminder to cancel the automatic payment continuation next year, just in case I'm not using it.
Overall very pleased, the unit is put together really well and they've clearly honed the design over many years/iterations, it seamlessly integrates with your phone's app and was a breeze to setup.
Mr W N Barber
2.0 out of 5 stars Not compatible with IOS 13.4 and above!!!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 26, 2020
Color: Black/BlackVerified Purchase
Mr. Robin Guest
5.0 out of 5 stars Works Perfectly!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 29, 2020
Color: Black/BlackVerified Purchase
Orla S
1.0 out of 5 stars Update to previous review - avoid purchasing anything from Fitbit! (But amazon support was amazing)
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 2, 2020
Color: Black/BlackVerified Purchase
Paul
4.0 out of 5 stars Useless would not recommend
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 30, 2020
Color: Black/BlackVerified Purchase
