I'm really sad that this Inspire 2 is catching so much grief in the reviews here, but what I believe it boils down to is most people only leave bad reviews. If someone is happy with something they usually won't take the time to come on an write about it unless it is beyond brilliant. I wont go so far as to say this fitbit is that, but it is a wonderful gadget and personally I find no truths in what many here are complaining about.

Firstly I would like to start with, if comparing to the HR and making a decision between the two, definitely go with the newer model. It does more; like the 24/7 heart rate monitor which is really great to keep an eye on, the active zones and a great battery life. So far I've gone 4 days with no charge and only gotten to 65%, that's incredible to me. Not to mention this new model includes a free year of premium which has a lot of great stuff in it like fitness guides and mediation exercises.

When I was making the decision I read pros and cons comparisons and ultimately it was these and the sluggish touch screen on the HR that led me to choose the Inspire 2. I'm glad I did, I have zero regrets. And for some reason this is cheaper right now than the older model! (Edit: it looks like that was pre holiday sale and it's more expensive now which does make sense, it is better)



It's functioning flawlessly. It was a great price, is very easy to use, and really is a good little motivator.

I love the gentle alarms, the relax exercises, and the little reminders to drink water and exercise. The sleep tracking is really fascinating and a personal goal of mine to work on, this is a major help to me in that regard. I love that it is swim safe as well, since I'm big on swimming.

I have pretty small wrists, and while it sits off of it a bit, it's not overly bulky and is light, and by no means bothersome.

Also the recommendation for wearing it is slightly loose, not snug, and I find the best position for it is just above the ulna.

As far as people having trouble with it getting stuck on one screen and always showing their weight or constantly buzzing with alerts? That is 100% user error. I will say with confidence if you take your time to sit down and just read through and explore the app with patience, it is all very user friendly. These screens can be backed out of, changed, and alarms/ reminders set or cancelled.

There was also a review that mentioned there's no way to view the HR on the main screen, and you have to swipe through 5 times or so to get to it. While that is one way, there is also the quick function on the home screen just below the clock, tapping this will cycle through which to display (HR, calories, active zones, miles, and steps) so you can have your HR and time visible anytime.

My two biggest "issues" with it which are very minor, would be the band, which tends to irritate the skin slightly with constant wear. Cleaning, switching wrists or bands is a simple solution.

The other one is that the steps aren't incredibly accurate, they give a rough idea, but I tend to halve mine based off of my walking routes that I know. This is a broad guess on my part, steps matter least to me but it's probably closer to 75% accurate.



Keeping that and the relatively low price in mind, I think this is a wonderful all over health tracker and highly recommend it for anyone looking for a quality tracker at a reasonable price and healthier lifestyle. It is a small piece of plastic that I find quite incredible at what it is capable of doing for being so tiny, and am amazed at all of the extras in this!