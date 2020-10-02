- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/White, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
About this item
- Free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users with personalized guidance, insights and motivation to help you reach your goals
- Earn Active Zone Minutes as you progress toward your weekly 150 minutes of heart-pumping activity and use 20+ exercise modes to track goals like distance, calories burned and more
- Track all-day activity: your steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned
- Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn
- Enjoy 10 days of battery life for daily progress without constant charging. Varies with use and other factors
- Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night
Compare Fitbit Smartwatches & Trackers
|
Sense
|
Versa 3
|
Versa 2
|
Charge 4
|
Inspire 2
|
Battery life (in days)
|6+
|6+
|6+
|7
|10
|
Water resistance
|50m
|50m
|50m
|50m
|50m
|
Tracks activity & sleep
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
24/7 heart rate & AZM
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Text, call & app notifications
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Store & play music
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Hundreds of apps & clock faces
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Alexa & Google Assistant
|Yes
|Yes
|Alexa Built-in
|No
|No
|
Built-in GPS
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✘
|
Stress tracking w/ EDA sensor
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
ECG app & skin temperature
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
High & low heart rate alerts
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
Product description
Make healthy a habit with Fitbit Inspire 2 and a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users. This slim, easy-to-use fitness tracker packs 24/7 heart rate, Active Zone Minutes, activity and sleep tracking, 10 days of battery and more—and paired with step-by-step fitness & nutrition programs, personalized insights, and sleep tools from Premium, you have all you need for a healthier you.
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 1.47 x 0.66 x 0.51 inches; 1.06 Ounces
- Item model number : 810038852782
- Department : Unisex-Adult
- Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
- Date First Available : August 25, 2020
- Manufacturer : Fitbit
- ASIN : B08DFGC8YG
- Best Sellers Rank: #59 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
Customer Reviews:
-HR seems very accurate
-I love almost all the new features
-Syncs well with iOS 14
-Picks up on a lot of stuff and is very accurate
-Comfy and looks nice, isn’t too big
Cons:
-Every time I move my hand back (pic above) it buzzes and turns on and off and it’s ANNOYING!! And it messes with features, such as; the timer when I’m running, going back to the Home Screen, and going to the settings. And it does that in my sleep.
-So the way to fix this is to wear it higher on my wrist/forearm... but that’s not as comfortable.
-I’ve only had it for a day and I want to try it out for at least a week... but that’s just a dumb feature. I’d rather just tap the top to turn it on than press the sides. Who came up with that?
- I don’t like that I run for 30 minutes but it changes it to a higher number because “active zone” or whatever gives you 2x the minutes. If I run for 30 minutes... I run for 30 minutes! It says I exercised for 99 minutes... but I only did 69 minutes. It gave me 2x the minutes. That’s just dumb and confusing.
- I also don’t like that I can’t zoom in on my sleeping log and see the graph.
Update: I’m returning it
I spend nearly 1/2 an hour on the phone with Fitbit customer service for them to go through their whole speech, to find out these a “features” that can’t be removed.
First of all, it does everything and more than what my Charge 2 HR did for me, which was quite a lot. Without taking advantage of the free Premium offer, all the data presentation I enjoyed with the older Charge 2 HR is included in Inspire 2. Plus improvements in looks, screen brightness, a much longer battery life and a link to my phone GPS for improved tracking of my long walks.
The negative reviews I’ve read revolve mostly around the irritation of the vibration notifications. To preempt those problems I immediately turned off almost all of the notifications. Do you really need your watch tell you your phone is ringing? Or you can’t remember that you’ve been sitting in your chair for the last hour?
The setup was super easy. From your current app account, add a device and make sure it synchs to your new Inspire 2 so all of the data stored in your old Fitbit ports into you new device. I just let the battery run out on my old Fitbit and will soon delete it from my account.
For only $99 this is a great device.
Firstly I would like to start with, if comparing to the HR and making a decision between the two, definitely go with the newer model. It does more; like the 24/7 heart rate monitor which is really great to keep an eye on, the active zones and a great battery life. So far I've gone 4 days with no charge and only gotten to 65%, that's incredible to me. Not to mention this new model includes a free year of premium which has a lot of great stuff in it like fitness guides and mediation exercises.
When I was making the decision I read pros and cons comparisons and ultimately it was these and the sluggish touch screen on the HR that led me to choose the Inspire 2. I'm glad I did, I have zero regrets. And for some reason this is cheaper right now than the older model! (Edit: it looks like that was pre holiday sale and it's more expensive now which does make sense, it is better)
It's functioning flawlessly. It was a great price, is very easy to use, and really is a good little motivator.
I love the gentle alarms, the relax exercises, and the little reminders to drink water and exercise. The sleep tracking is really fascinating and a personal goal of mine to work on, this is a major help to me in that regard. I love that it is swim safe as well, since I'm big on swimming.
I have pretty small wrists, and while it sits off of it a bit, it's not overly bulky and is light, and by no means bothersome.
Also the recommendation for wearing it is slightly loose, not snug, and I find the best position for it is just above the ulna.
As far as people having trouble with it getting stuck on one screen and always showing their weight or constantly buzzing with alerts? That is 100% user error. I will say with confidence if you take your time to sit down and just read through and explore the app with patience, it is all very user friendly. These screens can be backed out of, changed, and alarms/ reminders set or cancelled.
There was also a review that mentioned there's no way to view the HR on the main screen, and you have to swipe through 5 times or so to get to it. While that is one way, there is also the quick function on the home screen just below the clock, tapping this will cycle through which to display (HR, calories, active zones, miles, and steps) so you can have your HR and time visible anytime.
My two biggest "issues" with it which are very minor, would be the band, which tends to irritate the skin slightly with constant wear. Cleaning, switching wrists or bands is a simple solution.
The other one is that the steps aren't incredibly accurate, they give a rough idea, but I tend to halve mine based off of my walking routes that I know. This is a broad guess on my part, steps matter least to me but it's probably closer to 75% accurate.
Keeping that and the relatively low price in mind, I think this is a wonderful all over health tracker and highly recommend it for anyone looking for a quality tracker at a reasonable price and healthier lifestyle. It is a small piece of plastic that I find quite incredible at what it is capable of doing for being so tiny, and am amazed at all of the extras in this!
I saw that this model also had HR tracking, so I thought that would also be worth having - what I didn't realise was that the HR tracking is _continual_ - it's always tracking, which given the long battery life, I find incredible.
I was slightly concerned about the lack of a physical button (the older Inspire model had a clicky/tactile button), but the one onboard the Inspire 2 is just as functional, it has haptic feedback so you can feel when you've pressed it and it's just as functional as the older style button.
The touch screen is very responsive and glides through the various displays with ease, but ultimately a device like this is for data gathering, any number crunching will be done on a phone/laptop, but the relevant real-time data points are all there (current HR, steps for day, active minutes, calories burnt and so on)
The wristband is basic but very comfy (and more importantly, stable - it doesn't slide/roll around the wrist), my initial thoughts were to replace the strap with something else, but after a few days of wearing it, I've realised that's it's just about right.
The included (year long) FitBit premium is a nice touch, I'm not sure how much benefit I'll get from this over and above the standard FitBit plan, but time will tell. Some of the premium features seem to include longer-term data analysis, so maybe this will prove useful. But I've set myself a reminder to cancel the automatic payment continuation next year, just in case I'm not using it.
Overall very pleased, the unit is put together really well and they've clearly honed the design over many years/iterations, it seamlessly integrates with your phone's app and was a breeze to setup.
I've only had my Inspire 2 for a few days of course but so far everything works exactly as it should - even with iOS 14. The sync takes about 3 seconds every time and I've had no instances of the FitBit refusing to do anything.
You speak as you find so I can say...the Inspire 2 works perfectly and does everything I want it to!
I really loved the battery life, went well beyond its 10 days most times, and the app provided some really insightful data. However things started to go downhill after using this for a couple of months. Firstly I had to contact support via live chat because I was not getting any notifications from my phone, and after about 2 hours of really ridiculous and tiresome troubleshooting, the support rep tells me "actually we know this is a known issue, check back on our website for updates on future fixes." Slightly miffed but I carried on happily using it for fitness tracking data.
Move on to December (less than 3 months after receiving the item), the watch stopped synching to the phone app. I left it hoping/thinking it would rectify itself. Wary about having to go through hours of troubleshooting again, I eventually had no choice but to contact live chat again. Their stupid chat system disconnects if you move your mouse outside of the chat window or if you move to another tab - never seen the likes of it. So I had to start from scratch with 3 different support reps. After multiple switch off/ons, delete and reinstall the app, nothing was working. We went through about 5 thousand steps and I hoped that something would work. 3 hours later, i am finally told that two devices that we used to install the app were in fact not compatible!!!
As you can imagine, i asked why did my supposedly incompatible phone work fine for 3 months and then decide not to?? They really didn't give a hoot, and said it was out of their control. I then had to ask why they don't actually advise customers in advance that a majority of devices are not supported - again they didn't answer.
In desperation, i logged into amazon to see what my returns option was - thankfully the support person was there to.... well support me. Unlike fitbit support, who give you the generic BS and don't really care, Amazon really came good and arranged a return for me. Since my experience it seems I am not alone when it comes to many of the features not actually working for purchasers of the Inspire 2, so I am a short lived customer never to purchase from them again.
the fitbit inaccurately records steps. i can clock up 1000 steps by driving for an hour with the fitbit on my wrist.
when i take it off my wrist and put it in my pocket it is more accurate ,however, doing this makes the HR feature completely useless ?
whats the point of having a step counter if its so inaccurate.
**editing this review as the fitbit has grown on me as i gave it chance.. its still pretty useless as a accurate step counter ,but everything it else it says that it does it does well . Rescored 4 stars
