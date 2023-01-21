FREE delivery Thursday, February 9
Flock Keto Chicken Skin C... has been added to your Cart
Flock Keto Chicken Skin Chips | Variety (1oz) 8-Pack of Original, Salt and Vinegar & Hattie B's Nashville Hot Flavor | Keto Friendly, Low Carb, High Protein, Sugar Free, Gluten Free Single Serve Snack

3.3 out of 5 stars 5,447 ratings
Price: $32.99 ($4.12 / Count)
Flavor Name: Variety
Variety
Updated other options based on this selection
Size: 1 Ounce (Pack of 8)
1 Ounce (Pack of 8)
Updated other options based on this selection

Enhance your purchase

Nutritional info
Brand Flock
Flavor Variety
Unit Count 8.00 Count
Number of Items 8
Weight 1 Ounces

About this item

  • LOW CARB & 100% KETO FRIENDLY: These chicken skin chips offer the crispy and crunchy texture of potato chips (without the carbs) and the protein of jerky, this is the ultimate keto friendly tasty snack. Includes 4 - Original, 2 - BBQ Hattie Bs Nashville Hot, and 2 - Salt & Vinegar.
  • PACKED WITH 13G PROTEIN: Packed with 13 grams of protein and less than 1g of carbs per serving, our chips will keep you full longer; they're sure to become your favorite go-to snack for busy days on the go.
  • SIMPLE CLEAN INGREDIENTS: Our chicken chips are made with only premium chicken, culinary seasonings and salt. No guessing at mystery ingredients needed here.
  • NO SUGAR ADDED, DAIRY AND GLUTEN FREE: Our mouth watering 8-pack variety bundle is bursting with flavor and crunch. Made with the finest culinary seasonings, enjoy our classic Origial, tangy Salt & Vinegar, and Hattie B's signature Hot Nashville flavor. All three flavors are gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free.
  • PERFECT ON THE GO SNACK: Enjoy all 3 flavors with this variety 8-pack. Each bag is Individually wrapped for your snacking convenience, our chicken chips are ideal for all active lifestyles and perfect for snacking in the office, afterschool, or on the road.

Additional Details

Product Description

original Hattie B's salt and vinegar flock terry black's bbq flock chicken chips
Original Chicken Chips Hattie B's Chicken Chips Salt & Vinegar Chicken Chips Terry Black's BBQ Chicken Chips Variety Pack Chicken Chips
Calories 180 190 190 190 180 - 190
Carbs 0g 1g 1g 1g 0 - 1g
Sugar 0g <1g 0g <1g 0 - <1g
Protein 13g 13g 3g 13g 13g
Keto
Gluten Free

Product details

  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 10.28 x 7.28 x 5.71 inches; 1 Ounces
  • UPC ‏ : ‎ 850010149776
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Flock
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09YCJSTPJ
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ USA
  • Customer Reviews:
    3.3 out of 5 stars 5,447 ratings

Important information

Ingredients

chicken, salt

Directions

Enjoy any time of day to fulfill your healthy, keto snacking needs.

Customer reviews

3.3 out of 5 stars
3.3 out of 5
5,447 global ratings
5 star
38%
4 star
12%
3 star
14%
2 star
10%
1 star
26%

Top reviews from the United States

PrincessPandora
4.0 out of 5 stars Great idea
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 21, 2023
Flavor Name: BarbecueSize: 1 Ounce (Pack of 8)Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Danetta Hatton
4.0 out of 5 stars Interesting
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 14, 2023
Flavor Name: OriginalSize: 1 Ounce (Pack of 8)Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sara H.
3.0 out of 5 stars Taste good, but bad ingredients
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 10, 2023
Flavor Name: BarbecueSize: 1 Ounce (Pack of 8)Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Matt F
3.0 out of 5 stars Not a fan of the flavor or texture.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 28, 2022
Flavor Name: OriginalSize: 3 Ounce (Pack of 4)Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tylerlova
5.0 out of 5 stars Tasted better then I thought
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 24, 2023
Flavor Name: OriginalSize: 1 Ounce (Pack of 8)Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Gary W. Garrison
3.0 out of 5 stars I like them, I do, but.....
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 16, 2022
Flavor Name: OriginalSize: 1 Ounce (Pack of 8)Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Von
5.0 out of 5 stars Ok I hated them in 2020 but NOW…
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 6, 2023
Flavor Name: OriginalSize: 1 Ounce (Pack of 8)Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
chesed
3.0 out of 5 stars Good snack but far too expensive.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 2, 2022
Flavor Name: Salt and VinegarSize: 1 Ounce (Pack of 8)Verified Purchase
33 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

