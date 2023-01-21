$32.99 ($4.12 / Count)
Flock Keto Chicken Skin Chips | Variety (1oz) 8-Pack of Original, Salt and Vinegar & Hattie B's Nashville Hot Flavor | Keto Friendly, Low Carb, High Protein, Sugar Free, Gluten Free Single Serve Snack
Enhance your purchase
About this item
- LOW CARB & 100% KETO FRIENDLY: These chicken skin chips offer the crispy and crunchy texture of potato chips (without the carbs) and the protein of jerky, this is the ultimate keto friendly tasty snack. Includes 4 - Original, 2 - BBQ Hattie Bs Nashville Hot, and 2 - Salt & Vinegar.
- PACKED WITH 13G PROTEIN: Packed with 13 grams of protein and less than 1g of carbs per serving, our chips will keep you full longer; they're sure to become your favorite go-to snack for busy days on the go.
- SIMPLE CLEAN INGREDIENTS: Our chicken chips are made with only premium chicken, culinary seasonings and salt. No guessing at mystery ingredients needed here.
- NO SUGAR ADDED, DAIRY AND GLUTEN FREE: Our mouth watering 8-pack variety bundle is bursting with flavor and crunch. Made with the finest culinary seasonings, enjoy our classic Origial, tangy Salt & Vinegar, and Hattie B's signature Hot Nashville flavor. All three flavors are gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free.
- PERFECT ON THE GO SNACK: Enjoy all 3 flavors with this variety 8-pack. Each bag is Individually wrapped for your snacking convenience, our chicken chips are ideal for all active lifestyles and perfect for snacking in the office, afterschool, or on the road.
Product Description
|Original Chicken Chips
|Hattie B's Chicken Chips
|Salt & Vinegar Chicken Chips
|Terry Black's BBQ Chicken Chips
|Variety Pack Chicken Chips
|Calories
|180
|190
|190
|190
|180 - 190
|Carbs
|0g
|1g
|1g
|1g
|0 - 1g
|Sugar
|0g
|<1g
|0g
|<1g
|0 - <1g
|Protein
|13g
|13g
|3g
|13g
|13g
|Keto
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Gluten Free
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
- Package Dimensions : 10.28 x 7.28 x 5.71 inches; 1 Ounces
- UPC : 850010149776
- Manufacturer : Flock
- ASIN : B09YCJSTPJ
- Country of Origin : USA
- Best Sellers Rank: #1,841 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
- #33 in Chips & Crisps
- Customer Reviews:
chicken, salt
Enjoy any time of day to fulfill your healthy, keto snacking needs.
Reviewed in the United States on April 16, 2022
CONS: A HANDFUL OF SKINS IN A BAG FOR $30 CRAZYYYYYY pls increase portion size!!!
Currently (7/2/22), if you look at the price above, it's $3.49 an ounce. That's insane for a snack. I really like chicken skin, but they really need to find a way to bring that price down.
The actual product is good. It looks nowhere like the pictures, where the skins are flat and perfect. Every bag I've had they are curled up, with about half the chips as small broken pieces floating around the bottom of the bag.
But the flavor is good, if sharp. I got the salt and vinegar variety, and it's spot on. Not sure what other people are saying about it being bland or reporting no flavor. This definitely had a solid flavor to it and it was delicious.
But not $3.49/ounce delicious.
