I've purchased these twice. It's a great snack, but at what cost?



Currently (7/2/22), if you look at the price above, it's $3.49 an ounce. That's insane for a snack. I really like chicken skin, but they really need to find a way to bring that price down.



The actual product is good. It looks nowhere like the pictures, where the skins are flat and perfect. Every bag I've had they are curled up, with about half the chips as small broken pieces floating around the bottom of the bag.



But the flavor is good, if sharp. I got the salt and vinegar variety, and it's spot on. Not sure what other people are saying about it being bland or reporting no flavor. This definitely had a solid flavor to it and it was delicious.



But not $3.49/ounce delicious.