I started a full time desk job a few months back and wanted to make sure I had correct posture as I had heard you can really injure yourself over time. When I put my chair up higher so my elbows were at the correct height for my desk, I noticed my feet barely touched the ground. I didn't think much of it until I started to notice I would get odd leg numbness and tingling at night. I did some research and saw that if both feet aren't flat on the ground you can experience lack in leg circulation. So I googled the best under desk foot rests and this came up in many articles so I thought it was worth a shot. It arrived quickly with prime and in perfect condition (it wasn't bent or squished). Once I started using it the leg numbness and tingling I felt at night went away in about a week and I haven't experienced it again (and I've been using it for 3 months now)! I love having it at work because it is so soft and squishy (but still has a nice density), super comfortable. You can flip it upside down and do a rocking motion with it if you get restless at work as well. I love it so much, highly recommend!