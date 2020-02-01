- You have clipped this coupon.
- ✅SPECIAL OFFER ⚡Save 10%⚡ on the Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest when you purchase one or more Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushions. Offered by Upper Echelon Products. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk - Pure Memory Foam - Ergonomic Foot Stool Pillow - Work, Home and Gaming Chair Footrest Stand and Leg Footstool Cushion (Black)
|List Price:
|$39.95 Details
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$7.00 (18%)
|
Coupon
|
Save an extra 20% when you apply this coupon.
Details
Details
20% extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 🦶 Hard Flooring is Harsh on Feet, Time to Treat Them Right: The flat ground creates unwanted pressure points on your feet, leading to soreness. Improve circulation, reduce swelling and pain by using our under desk footrest
- 🦶 Arch Support is the Key to Ridding Yourself of Sore Feet: Our teardrop shaped foot rest is designed to contour to the foot's natural arch, allowing you to place your feet in multiple positions, reducing pain and fatigue
- 🦶 Kick Up Your Feet, Enjoy the Benefits of Memory Foam: Made with 100 percent premium memory foam, our foot rest under desk uses your own body heat to soften and conform around your feet for better comfort and support
- 🦶 Dual Purpose Foot Cushion: Use it as a desk foot rest to relax or flip it over and use as a rocker to stimulate your feet and legs. Non slip bottom ensures our foot pillow stays in place even while you shift and move in your seat
- 🦶 Stays Clean From Day 1 and Beyond: The soft velvet cover is easy to clean. Unzip the cover and toss in the washing machine, dryer safe on low heat. This ensures your office foot rest is always fresh and clean
There is a newer model of this item:
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
|
|
|
|
|
PREMIUM MEMORY FOAM
Our gaming foot rest is crafted with 100 percent pure memory foam featuring no additives and made from the same material as the world’s leading memory foam manufacturers.
|
ERGONOMIC TEARDROP DESIGN
Unlike other foot rest pillows which feature a half moon or flat shape, our foot rest was designed like a teardrop. This design allows your feet to rest at a natural angle for maximum support and ideal comfort.
|
HEAT RESPONSIVE TECHNOLOGY
Our advanced memory foam foot pillow responds to the heat of your body to provide the optimal density of cushioning for truly custom support.
|
MACHINE WASHABLE COVER
Its plush velour cover is extremely soft, durable, and machine washable. Simply unzip the cover on the back of the pillow and toss it into the wash. Machine wash with cold water. Dryer safe.
|
|
|
|
|
COMFORTABLE FOOT REST
Our foot rest for desk is formulated specifically for the weight of your feet and legs. Features a firm structure that compresses just enough to conform to the shape of your feet, giving you superior support.
|
DOUBLES AS A ROCKER
For active sitting simply flip over your office foot rest and enjoy the rocking motion on its gel rubber bottom. Perfect under any desk, for restless legs, while gaming, or even long trips.
|
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL
The ergonomic footrest also helps support your back while laying down. Simply place the pillow underneath your legs to elevate your knees and relax comfortably.
|
NON-SLIP BOTTOM
The foot cushion’s cover is equipped with a non-slip gel rubber bottom so your foot rest always stays securely in place.
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By Barbara on February 1, 2020
It's really well made, too - I was a bit worried it would tear up easily since "foot stool" and "pillow" seemed kind of contradictory. If you put a lot of weight on it, it'll go flat, so it's definitely not good if you like to put a lot of weight in your feet while supporting them.
I also imagine this could be put to good use as a back wedge due to its shape, but I haven't tried it yet.
By PB Cellar on December 10, 2020
By G Jonathan on February 18, 2020
Top reviews from other countries
It works great. Super Comfy what else can I say?
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 10, 2021
It works great. Super Comfy what else can I say?