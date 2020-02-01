& FREE Returns
Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk - Pure Memory Foam - Ergonomic Foot Stool Pillow - Work, Home and Gaming Chair Footrest Stand and Leg Footstool Cushion (Black)

4.6 out of 5 stars 15,015 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Office Footrests by Everlasting Comfort
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 🦶 Hard Flooring is Harsh on Feet, Time to Treat Them Right: The flat ground creates unwanted pressure points on your feet, leading to soreness. Improve circulation, reduce swelling and pain by using our under desk footrest
  • 🦶 Arch Support is the Key to Ridding Yourself of Sore Feet: Our teardrop shaped foot rest is designed to contour to the foot's natural arch, allowing you to place your feet in multiple positions, reducing pain and fatigue
  • 🦶 Kick Up Your Feet, Enjoy the Benefits of Memory Foam: Made with 100 percent premium memory foam, our foot rest under desk uses your own body heat to soften and conform around your feet for better comfort and support
  • 🦶 Dual Purpose Foot Cushion: Use it as a desk foot rest to relax or flip it over and use as a rocker to stimulate your feet and legs. Non slip bottom ensures our foot pillow stays in place even while you shift and move in your seat
  • 🦶 Stays Clean From Day 1 and Beyond: The soft velvet cover is easy to clean. Unzip the cover and toss in the washing machine, dryer safe on low heat. This ensures your office foot rest is always fresh and clean
Frequently bought together

  • Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk - Pure Memory Foam - Ergonomic Foot Stool Pillow - Work, Home and Gaming
  • +
  • Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow for Office Desk Chair - Memory Foam Back Cushion (Black)
  • +
  • Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion and Lumbar Support Pillow Combo, Gel Infused (Black)
Special offers and product promotions

Product Description

Woman sitting at desk using the Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest Pillow
Woman in office using the desk footrest with icons showing it supports back, hips, knees, and feet
Man and woman sitting on couch holding the ergonomic footrest under desk
Relaxed man in office chair using the office foot rest, icons showing other places it can be used

Compare with similar items


Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk - Pure Memory Foam - Ergonomic Foot Stool Pillow - Work, Home and Gaming Chair Footrest Stand and Leg Footstool Cushion (Black)
ComfiLife Foot Rest for Under Desk at Work – Adjustable Memory Foam Foot Rest for Office Chair & Gaming Chair – Ergonomic Design for Back & Hip Pain Relief (Black)
Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk - Gel Memory Foam Foot Stool Pillow (Black)
ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest Under Desk for Added Height - Large Premium Velvet Soft Foam Footrest for Desk - Most Comfortable Desk Foot Rest in The World for Back, Lumbar, Knee Pain (Black)
Adjustable Foot Rest - Under Desk Footrest with 2 Optional Covers for Desk, Airplane, Travel, Ergonomic Foot Rest Cushion with Magic Tape and Massaging Micro Beads for Office, Home, Plane by HUANUO
Foot Rest Under Desk Cushion - Adjustable Height 6" - Ergonomic Half-Cylinder Pad for Extra Leg Support - Breathable Mesh Cover - Non-Slip Bottom - Foot Stool for Home and Office
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (15015) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1063) 4.9 out of 5 stars (123) 4.7 out of 5 stars (4406) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2889) 4.3 out of 5 stars (3195)
Sold By Upper Echelon Products ComfiLife Upper Echelon Products ErgoFoam HAVEN FURNITURE CO.,LIMITED 5 STARS UNITED
Color Black Black Black Black-tall Black Black
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
15,015 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
17%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Barbara
5.0 out of 5 stars Your feet will love the comfort.
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Your feet will love the comfort.
By Barbara on February 1, 2020
I really like this foot rest pillow. I love the feel of the memory foam and the fact I can remove the cover and wash it. This footrest is multi-use for me. I use it at my desk to elevate my legs/knees which alleviates leg and back pain. If I have to sit for long periods of time I use it upside down to rock my feet which helps to improve circulation. You can also exercise your calves this way. I have found placing the foot rest in the lower back area helps with my posture at the computer which also helps with back pain. The footrest is of good quality and the price is very reasonable.
283 people found this helpful
J McDaniel
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for bad circulation/ neuropathy
Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
PB Cellar
1.0 out of 5 stars TOO SOFT, BUY A FOAM ROLLER INSTEAD
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars TOO SOFT, BUY A FOAM ROLLER INSTEAD
By PB Cellar on December 10, 2020
This foot rest is too short, it needs to be at least an inch taller. Foot rest is far too soft and squishes. It is memory foam which is not a dense enough foam to be used as a foot rest. Within 2 minutes the foam is depressed and you have to move your feet to another location on the foot rest. The valuor cover collects lint, dirt, and animal hair. Do yourself a favor and use a foam roller instead. A roller is taller and roughly the same length. A roller is cheaper, firmer, and will not collect every piece of lint from the floor or your feet. You can use a pillow case or pillow sham on the roller that can easily be removed and washed. DO NOT BUY THIS FOOT REST; TRUST THE CRITICAL REVIEWS.
jessica
3.0 out of 5 stars Too soft/pointless
Reviewed in the United States on June 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Ash
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality.
Reviewed in the United States on July 14, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Emily
5.0 out of 5 stars Relieved My Leg Discomfort!
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Amber
5.0 out of 5 stars Big improvement.
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
G Jonathan
5.0 out of 5 stars Comfortable foot rest!
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Comfortable foot rest!
By G Jonathan on February 18, 2020
I bought this to match my seat cushion. It is soft and comfortable as a foot rest. It doesn’t move around since the bottom has a nice friction grip. The cover is removable so I don’t have to worry (too much) about getting it dirty. I would probably event buy extra covers in different colors to go with the office colors.
Top reviews from other countries

MD
5.0 out of 5 stars Surprisingly great
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
Debbie
3.0 out of 5 stars Comfortable but not supportive enough
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
karen watson
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy with product
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
Risa
5.0 out of 5 stars Toes no longer hovering
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Toes no longer hovering
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 10, 2021
Don't mind my feet. I'm 6 1/2 uk size and fits well.
It works great. Super Comfy what else can I say?
Mary
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent foot support for home office
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 26, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
