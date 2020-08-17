Amazon Customer 2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing Purchase, Item defective, No response from Seller

Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2020

With great excitement and high hope of capturing our own Big Foot, we were disappointed from the moment the order arrived. First, all of the hardware was missing, which the seller mailed out quite quickly. Second, the items does NOT come with a Stake or a Pole. The ad, at the time I purchased it, stated that everything necessary for yard display was included - which was not the case The ad has since been updated to state that it does not include a stake and must be installed to a tree, which would be fine except that we wanted to display him in our open field. We tried several stake options but without drilling new holes into him, we were uable to successfully make him stand. Instead we secured him to a large Elm tree. After just 3 days of display, the legs were completely bowed and bent as you can see in the pictures above. We again contacted the seller to let them know of the problem and see what needed to be done. We aren't sure if the material was either defective or not suitable for outdoor dispaly, but we never received a response from the seller. We have tried straightening the legs and flattening them out, but with no luck. Our now 3 ft tall sasquatch sits on the ground without legs, peeking out from behind a bush - not quite the large sasquatch sighting we were hoping for. . .