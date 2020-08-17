$229.99
Big Foot Yard Display Over 7ft Tall!!!

Color Black001
Material Polyvinyl Chloride
Brand FrontYard Originals
Item Weight 31 Pounds

About this item

  • Includes hardware needed for yard display
  • Easy Assembly
  • Disassembles for flat easy storage
  • All-Weather PVC Material will last for years!

Product Description

Reported Bigfoot sightings are about to increase drastically in your area! Watch the fun when you display this huge eye-catching, life-size Bigfoot...you might just see your creation on the evening news!! Stunning silhouette style display is precision manufactured right here in the USA from waterproof pvc material that will last for years. Simple assembly required. (7' 3"Tall) This fun high quality outdoor display made from extra thick material (.591") for greater strength and real value for the price...and shipping is FREE within the contiguous United States. Simple tree mounting recommended for stability

Top reviews from the United States

LeeAnn
5.0 out of 5 stars it looks great!
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
Donna
5.0 out of 5 stars Bigfoot yard display !
Reviewed in the United States on October 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Donna
5.0 out of 5 stars Bigfoot yard display !
Reviewed in the United States on October 12, 2021
Omg I love this ! I've always wanted one and finally bought one . This is amazingly made . It's very sturdy and weather proof. If you want you can take it down or leave it up during certain months out of the year but mine is staying put . It's well worth the money . If your a Bigfoot lover this is a must ! A great buy !
molly oh
5.0 out of 5 stars Squatch
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2022
Verified Purchase
molly oh
5.0 out of 5 stars Squatch
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2022
My husband has always been fascinated with Big Foot. We recently moved to our retirement home on 10 acres, & have the perfect hill to display him on. The material seems sturdy, & hubby assembled him in no time in our living room. He took "Squatch" up the hill & staked him to a tree. As we sit in our sunroom looking at the hill, this looks very realistic. We are happy with the purchase!
Schelene Dibble
5.0 out of 5 stars Big Foot delivers.
Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Stefanie
5.0 out of 5 stars We love it!
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
Steve
5.0 out of 5 stars Very Cool
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
Jeri McNulty
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Gift Ever!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Linda
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Gift for the Big Foot enthusic
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
