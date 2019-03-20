SF Bay Coffee Variety Pac... has been added to your Cart

SF Bay Coffee Variety Pack 80 Ct Compostable Coffee Pods, K Cup Compatible including Keurig 2.0 (Packaging May Vary)

4.6 out of 5 stars 3,278 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "recycle k cups"
Price: $33.99 ($0.42 / Count) & FREE Shipping. Details
Extended delivery time: We will ship this item as soon as we can and email you a confirmation when it ships. Learn more
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
80 Count
French Roast/Fog Chaser/Rainforest/Breakfast
  • ORIGINAL VARIETY PACK: This SF Bay OneCup variety pack features 4 of our most popular coffee blends: French Roast, Fog Chaser, Organic Rainforest Blend & Breakfast Blend.
  • KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.
  • ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.
  • QUALITY COFFEE: San Francisco Bay Coffee uses only 100% arabica coffee and certified Kosher coffee beans. Unlike kcups, our roasted coffee is ground and packaged fresh. We're so confident you'll love it, we back it with a satisfaction guarantee.
  • SF BAY COFFEE is a family owned, American made company with a rich tradition. Our reputation reflects on us as a family so if you're ever not happy with your purchase, call us at 1(800) 829-1300 and we'll make it right.
French roast, coffee k cup, onecup, single serve, coffee French roast, coffee k cup, onecup, single serve, coffee French roast, coffee k cup, onecup, single serve, coffee French roast, coffee k cup, onecup, single serve, coffee French roast, coffee k cup, onecup, single serve, coffee Hazelnut creme, flavored coffee, coffee k cup, onecup, single serve, coffee
SF Bay Coffee OneCup French Roast SF Bay Coffee OneCup Organic Rainforest Blend SF Bay Coffee OneCup Fog Chaser SF Bay Coffee OneCup Breakfast Blend SF Bay Coffee OneCup Decaf French Roast SF Bay Coffee OneCup Hazelnut Creme
Roast Level Dark Roast Medium Roast Medium/Dark Roast Medium Roast Dark Roast Medium Roast
Tasting Notes Rich Dark Chocolate, Toasted Cinnamon, Full-bodied, Smoky Finish Sweet Dark Berry, Dark Chocolate, Hint of Jasmine, Full-bodied Creamy Milk Chocolate, Mandarin Orange, Toffee, Smooth Finish Toffee, Milk Chocolate, Sweet Mandarin, Smooth Finish Rich Dark Chocolate, Toasted Cinnamon, Full-bodied, Smoky Finish Toasted Hazelnut, Touch of Cinnamon, Madagascar Vanilla, Creamy Finish
Decaf
Flavored
Single Wrap Available
Count Sizes Available 12, 36, 80, 120 12, 36, 80, 120 12, 36, 80, 120 12, 36, 80, 120 12, 36, 80, 120 12, 36, 80, 120
Product description

Size:80 Count  |  Style:French Roast/Fog Chaser/Rainforest/Breakfast

Are you looking for delicious, gourmet coffee available in a wide selection and at great value? Then "San Francisco Bay Coffee" Is for you! We've developed a line of unique custom blends, exotic regional coffees, and single estate coffees available in 12 ounce and 2 pound bags. All are environmentally and socially responsible gourmet coffee offered at the best possible prices. We stand for premium, sustainable, direct Trade coffee at prices you'll love. We like to say our products are grown for good. Our community aid Program has restored thousands of acres of rainforest by farming only with shade grown farms, and planted our own coffee on our own organic farms. Our one Cup single serve coffees are compatible with Keurig K-Cup brewers and other brands of single serve brewers. Our reputation reflects on us as a family. As such, your satisfaction is Our top priority, and we stand firmly behind the quality of all of our products. If you’re not happy with your purchase for any reason, we will make it right.

Product details

  • Shipping Weight: 3.2 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B00HS6FQRQ
  • UPC: 077324310016
  • Item model number: SYNCHKG048375
  • Customer Reviews:
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #690 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)

Important information

Safety Information

This product is labelled to United States standards and may differ from similar products sold elsewhere in its ingredients, labeling and allergen warnings

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Hands down, my FAVORITE coffee!
Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2019
Size: 80 CountStyle: French Roast/Fog Chaser/Rainforest/BreakfastVerified Purchase
opiate
2.0 out of 5 stars Somewhat misleading advertising and decent but not spectacular coffee, so far...
Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2019
Size: 80 CountStyle: French Roast/Fog Chaser/Rainforest/BreakfastVerified Purchase
review image
John McHaffie
1.0 out of 5 stars Updated review after many boxes...
Reviewed in the United States on June 10, 2017
Size: 80 CountStyle: French Roast/Fog Chaser/Rainforest/BreakfastVerified Purchase
Top international reviews

Cathy
5.0 out of 5 stars Great value and delicious!
Reviewed in Canada on March 6, 2020
Size: 80 CountStyle: French Roast/Fog Chaser/Rainforest/BreakfastVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Compostable!
Reviewed in Canada on February 12, 2020
Size: 80 CountStyle: French Roast/Fog Chaser/Rainforest/BreakfastVerified Purchase
