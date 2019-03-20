Since receiving the coffee I've had two negative experiences. The first was finding out that their advertising is somewhat misleading. Their ad currently (at the time of this writing) says "Today, our products are certified compostable in an industrial composting facility and we are working on home composting certification. In the future, we plan on improving the product even further, making it marine compostable." That allows the reader to infer (as I did) that the products are home compostable, but just not certified for it. Imagine my surprise when I open the box and see printed on the bag "Not suitable for backyard composting" in bold letters. Sure would have been nice of them to say that on the ad for their product. I guess what their current ad means is "we are working on changing our product in some fundamental way in order to make it suitable for home composting, since it is currently unsuitable for backyard composting". It's a shame that in my happy haste to try this coffee I ripped open the bag before reading it - I might have tried a return otherwise.



And here I thought I had a workaround to stop having to clean my little reusable wire-mesh k-cup filter. It's a righteous PITA to clean after each cup, but at least it *is* environmentally friendly, regardless of what municipal capabilities exist. If you're interested, something like this might be more useful for you: https://www.amazon.com/Reusable-K-Cups-Keurig-Machines-4-Pack/dp/B0728JN794



Second, and possibly more important to most of you reading this, the coffee was just so-so. The Fog Chaser was ABSOLUTELY PERFECT this morning: I was seriously hung-over, couldn't taste much, and that stuff is like rocket fuel. The flavor wasn't any better than a coffee like Starbucks IMO, and for the premium in price I don't think it's worth it. The rainforest blend was, in my wife's words, "horrible - I was afraid I'd wasted $40 on undrinkable coffee. At least the Fogchaser was drinkable".



So, buyer beware. You're only being environmentally friendly if you've got industrial composting facilities nearby, and the quality of coffee you get is (at least to our tastes) not great.