SF Bay Coffee Variety Pack 80 Ct Compostable Coffee Pods, K Cup Compatible including Keurig 2.0 (Packaging May Vary)
- ORIGINAL VARIETY PACK: This SF Bay OneCup variety pack features 4 of our most popular coffee blends: French Roast, Fog Chaser, Organic Rainforest Blend & Breakfast Blend.
- KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.
- ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.
- QUALITY COFFEE: San Francisco Bay Coffee uses only 100% arabica coffee and certified Kosher coffee beans. Unlike kcups, our roasted coffee is ground and packaged fresh. We're so confident you'll love it, we back it with a satisfaction guarantee.
- SF BAY COFFEE is a family owned, American made company with a rich tradition. Our reputation reflects on us as a family so if you're ever not happy with your purchase, call us at 1(800) 829-1300 and we'll make it right.
From the manufacturer
|SF Bay Coffee OneCup French Roast
|SF Bay Coffee OneCup Organic Rainforest Blend
|SF Bay Coffee OneCup Fog Chaser
|SF Bay Coffee OneCup Breakfast Blend
|SF Bay Coffee OneCup Decaf French Roast
|SF Bay Coffee OneCup Hazelnut Creme
|Roast Level
|Dark Roast
|Medium Roast
|Medium/Dark Roast
|Medium Roast
|Dark Roast
|Medium Roast
|Tasting Notes
|Rich Dark Chocolate, Toasted Cinnamon, Full-bodied, Smoky Finish
|Sweet Dark Berry, Dark Chocolate, Hint of Jasmine, Full-bodied
|Creamy Milk Chocolate, Mandarin Orange, Toffee, Smooth Finish
|Toffee, Milk Chocolate, Sweet Mandarin, Smooth Finish
|Rich Dark Chocolate, Toasted Cinnamon, Full-bodied, Smoky Finish
|Toasted Hazelnut, Touch of Cinnamon, Madagascar Vanilla, Creamy Finish
|Decaf
|✓
|Flavored
|✓
|Single Wrap Available
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Count Sizes Available
|12, 36, 80, 120
|12, 36, 80, 120
|12, 36, 80, 120
|12, 36, 80, 120
|12, 36, 80, 120
|12, 36, 80, 120
ONECUP COMPOSTABLE COFFEE PODS
SF Bay Coffee OneCup pods are certified commercially compostable by BPI. Our single-serve pods and bag are made from compostable materials, including a paper lidding, plant-based ring, and mesh coffee filter. OneCup pods are also compatible with k-cup brewers, including Keurig 2.0. Enjoy the convenience of SF Bay Coffee OneCups available in a variety of flavors and blends at home or in the office.
SF Bay Coffee
"We knew the coffee industry needed to change and it would start with us."
At SF Bay Coffee, we are committed to continue progressing in coffee farming and production by practicing innovation and sustainability, offering fair trade to our farmers, and minimizing waste, all while providing the world's best coffee. Our practices include methods that break the wall of normal from the first fully compostable OneCup to using yeast in our milling methods, we love to push the envelope. But this wouldn't be possible without our farmers and their dedication to providing us with high quality beans. And without you, customers who believe in us.
OUR FOUR PILLARS
- ONE: Pay the farmer above the cost of production.
- TWO: Work to improve the quality and quantity of coffee they produce on the farm.
- THREE: Improve the social conditions of a farm.
- FOUR: Improve the social conditions of a community.
Product description
Are you looking for delicious, gourmet coffee available in a wide selection and at great value? Then "San Francisco Bay Coffee" Is for you! We've developed a line of unique custom blends, exotic regional coffees, and single estate coffees available in 12 ounce and 2 pound bags. All are environmentally and socially responsible gourmet coffee offered at the best possible prices. We stand for premium, sustainable, direct Trade coffee at prices you'll love. We like to say our products are grown for good. Our community aid Program has restored thousands of acres of rainforest by farming only with shade grown farms, and planted our own coffee on our own organic farms. Our one Cup single serve coffees are compatible with Keurig K-Cup brewers and other brands of single serve brewers. Our reputation reflects on us as a family. As such, your satisfaction is Our top priority, and we stand firmly behind the quality of all of our products. If you’re not happy with your purchase for any reason, we will make it right.
|
Product details
Size: 80 Count | Style: French Roast/Fog Chaser/Rainforest/Breakfast
Important information
This product is labelled to United States standards and may differ from similar products sold elsewhere in its ingredients, labeling and allergen warnings
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
PS - I didn't mention the environment-conscious side of these coffee pods, which is super important to many people and is becoming more important to me...just one more reason to choose this coffee that I thought I would throw in there :)
PSS - highly recommend investing in one of those metal coffee gator canisters to store your pods in an airtight environment, so they stay fresh and the oils dont dry out! Or you can keep the compostable bag in a ziploc after opening - I did this while waiting for my coffee gator to arrive and just used the same ziploc with each new bag of pods opened. I would never load these in an openair container, like a keurig carousel or vending tray, or your coffee experience could significantly decline
And here I thought I had a workaround to stop having to clean my little reusable wire-mesh k-cup filter. It's a righteous PITA to clean after each cup, but at least it *is* environmentally friendly, regardless of what municipal capabilities exist. If you're interested, something like this might be more useful for you: https://www.amazon.com/Reusable-K-Cups-Keurig-Machines-4-Pack/dp/B0728JN794
Second, and possibly more important to most of you reading this, the coffee was just so-so. The Fog Chaser was ABSOLUTELY PERFECT this morning: I was seriously hung-over, couldn't taste much, and that stuff is like rocket fuel. The flavor wasn't any better than a coffee like Starbucks IMO, and for the premium in price I don't think it's worth it. The rainforest blend was, in my wife's words, "horrible - I was afraid I'd wasted $40 on undrinkable coffee. At least the Fogchaser was drinkable".
So, buyer beware. You're only being environmentally friendly if you've got industrial composting facilities nearby, and the quality of coffee you get is (at least to our tastes) not great.
I don't know what has changed. Perhaps they are sitting in a hot warehouse too long? I don't know. They are no longer rich in flavor and fresh tasting. Every flavor (I always get the variety pack) is bitter and somewhat stale tasting. They're drinkable I guess, but so disappointing when compared to when they started out.
I cannot recommend these to anyone anymore. Perhaps you might get lucky and get a fresh box... if you do these are amazing. I hate that I have to move on. Back to the good ol' standby of Gavalia I guess. Kind of plain, but at least it's fresh.
[ PREVIOUS REVIEW: This is unbelievable for the price. I've tried many other coffee brands in the k-cup format, and I thought I had found a couple of the bulk, cheap brands that were really good and had settled on. Most of them I just dealt with the inconsistency of flavor / quality.
Man, am I glad my wife ordered me this variety pack to try. I am SOLD on this. My absolute favorites are 'Fog Chaser' and the 'French Roast'. A toss up would be the 'Rainforest' - it is not as strong, but very good flavor.
The Breakfast Blend tasted fine, just a more mild coffee than I personally like. Definitely nothing negative to say about it.
I've been through 2 full boxes now, and I can honestly say this is the brand I'm sticking with. WAY better than even the very expensive brands I've tried. I would stack the Fog Chaser up against the Pikes Peak from Starbucks any day of the week. AND BOTH boxes were identical in flavor, richness, and overall quality. Completely different from any cheaper pod I've ever tried.
Just do it. Try it, you won't be sorry. In fact, you'll thank me. :)]