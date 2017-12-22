The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:
Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts
Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance
Infrequent or mild realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence
Infrequent or mild references to alcohol, tobacco and drugs
Fill-in the missing blanks as you play Match Game’s Super Match featuring the Audience Match and Head-to-Head rounds of the classic game show. Return every day to see how your skills rank among other players--and unlock bonus content such as hilarious memorable moments from the TV show. You can also contribute your own answers to future questions!
Bonus packs of 50 more rounds of game plays are available for $0.99 for Prime members (and $1.99 without a Prime membership). Bonus packs let you play past versions of Match Game with host Gene Rayburn, fill in the blanks from the '70s, and go head-to-head with legendary celebrity guests such as Betty White, Richard Dawson and Charles Nelson Reilly.
Don't BLANK around--enable the skill and play today!
This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer. The maturity rating associated with this skill pertains only to the content of the skill at the time of the submission.
It offered me the 99 cent upgrade once. I hadn't turned on the setting to allow voice purchasing, so I couldn't do it. Now I want to buy it, but no matter how many times I try to open the skill, I can't buy it! I've looked on the Amazon site to no avail. Really frustrating, especially considering it's mentioned in the skill description. Otherwise, I love this game!
This skill and Alexa have issues in the "head to head" round understanding what you are saying. I've matched her twice this week with the proper head to head answer only to hear her tell me it was wrong. There needs to be some better programming since the first round works as designed.