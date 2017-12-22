Shop Winter Products Save up to 90% on textbooks New Mens Athletic Shoes nav_sap_plcc_ascpsc New year, new music. Amazon music Unlimited. Learn more. All-New Fire 7, starting at $49.99 Limited time offer Grocery Handmade Garnet Jewelry Book a house cleaner for 2 or more hours on Amazon Digital Week Deals on Movies and TV shows Digital Week Deals on Movies and TV shows Digital Week Deals on Movies and TV shows Three new members of the Echo family Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, starting at $129.99 Kindle Paperwhite GNO Shop now
Match Game
Match Game

by FremantleMedia North America
Rated: Guidance Suggested

Guidance Suggested

The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:
  • Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts
  • Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance
  • Infrequent or mild realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence
  • Infrequent or mild references to alcohol, tobacco and drugs
  • Infrequent or mild sexual and suggestive themes
  • Infrequent use of mild profanity and crude humor
  • User generated content
Description

It's time to match the stars…on Alexa!

Fill-in the missing blanks as you play Match Game’s Super Match featuring the Audience Match and Head-to-Head rounds of the classic game show. Return every day to see how your skills rank among other players--and unlock bonus content such as hilarious memorable moments from the TV show. You can also contribute your own answers to future questions!

Bonus packs of 50 more rounds of game plays are available for $0.99 for Prime members (and $1.99 without a Prime membership). Bonus packs let you play past versions of Match Game with host Gene Rayburn, fill in the blanks from the '70s, and go head-to-head with legendary celebrity guests such as Betty White, Richard Dawson and Charles Nelson Reilly.

Don't BLANK around--enable the skill and play today!

Skill Details

  • Invocation Name: match game

Supported Languages

English

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

RitaFz
4.0 out of 5 starsLove it but...
December 22, 2017
2 people found this helpful.
Frumpimom
5.0 out of 5 starsFun twist on the classic game show!
December 14, 2017
3 people found this helpful.
Michael J Raymond
4.0 out of 5 starsFun
December 14, 2017
3 people found this helpful.
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsOffered the upgrade ONCE, and never again!
January 1, 2018
Michael Hetrick
3.0 out of 5 starsThere needs to be some better programming since the first round works as designed
December 23, 2017
2 people found this helpful.
Amazon Customer TThomas
1.0 out of 5 starsGame doesn't function correctly
January 2, 2018
Joy Johnson
5.0 out of 5 starsFun
December 26, 2017
One person found this helpful.
Edwyn
1.0 out of 5 starsAlexa can't find the game
December 16, 2017
