“Alexa, ask Match Game who is the host of the gameshow”

The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:

By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

Description It's time to match the stars…on Alexa!



Fill-in the missing blanks as you play Match Game’s Super Match featuring the Audience Match and Head-to-Head rounds of the classic game show. Return every day to see how your skills rank among other players--and unlock bonus content such as hilarious memorable moments from the TV show. You can also contribute your own answers to future questions!



Bonus packs of 50 more rounds of game plays are available for $0.99 for Prime members (and $1.99 without a Prime membership). Bonus packs let you play past versions of Match Game with host Gene Rayburn, fill in the blanks from the '70s, and go head-to-head with legendary celebrity guests such as Betty White, Richard Dawson and Charles Nelson Reilly.



Don't BLANK around--enable the skill and play today!

Invocation Name: match game