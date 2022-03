The media could not be loaded.

When my daughter put a cereal candle on her Christmas list, I quite literally had zero clue what she was talking about! I thought it was a standard jar candle that was scented like cereal. OF COURSE it was something she saw on Tik Tok! I will admit I started looking for one a little too close to Christmas. They were all very overpriced in my opinion. I couldn’t understand the obsession with a candle that looked like a bowl of cereal. Then I came across this one. It was a candle that looked like a bowl of milk with a spoon. The cereal pieces were actually individual wax melts that came in a separate bag that you pour out onto the candle. Ok, this seemed fun. A cereal candle that actually seemed worth the money and hype. It didn’t look like it would arrive in time, but I didn’t care. I would rather pay the price for this unique cereal candle than any of the other boring ones. Much to my surprise it arrived quickly. I was worried it wouldn’t look like the photos, but it was cuter in real life! I loved it! It came packaged in a nice protective box. The bowl of milk and spoon look REAL! And it came with TWO bags of cereal wax pieces…one cereal pieces and one marshmallow pieces to pour over the milk. It was perfect! My daughter absolutely loved it, and her siblings wanted one too! Her friends all want one too. I have yet to find anything comparable. All of the cereal candles seem overpriced to me, but if you’re going to spend the money and fulfill a wishlist item for your teenager OR you’re looking for that super unique gift, THIS is the one!