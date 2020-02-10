$6.95
In Stock.
'Fries on the Fly' Univer... has been added to your Cart
'Fries on the Fly' Universal Car French Fry Holder for Cup Holder - Perfect White Elephant Idea, Stocking Stuffer or Holiday Present

4.6 out of 5 stars 590 ratings
Enhance your purchase

  • 🍟STANDARD SIZE - The fry tray fits easily into standard automotive cup holders.
  • 🍟MULTI FUNCTIONAL - holder for typical french fry boxes, cell phones, wallets, and other items that don’t fit into a round cup holder.
  • 🍟PERFECT GIFT - An ideal novelty gift for anyone who drives, loves their fast food or a nice clean car!
  • 🍟EASY TO CLEAN - Dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning.
  • 🍟SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - If you are not happy with your purchase for any reason, we will issue a full refund.
Product description

Few things in life are as satisfying as driving while munching on delicious fast-food fries. Junk food lovers everywhere agree wholeheartedly on that one. But sometimes those little fry boxes can get greasy, meaning wedging them between your thighs while driving is not always a good option. (ie: the thigh/crotch area is not a good area for grease stains) Well, worry no more! You can have your beloved fries AND eat them while driving, too, without any greasy mess or embarrassing stains!

MAAD’s multi-purpose “Fries on the Fly” holder fits standard automotive cup holders, and is dishwasher-safe, making it super convenient. And for those drives with no fries (#sad), you can use it to hold your cell phone, a wallet, your kid’s juice box, or other items that just don’t fit well into a round drink holder.

Have your junk food fix securely at your fingertips. If you have to hit the brakes suddenly, your precious fries will stay put in the holder and not hurtle to the floor. Nothing says “bummer!” like delicious, crispy golden fries on the floor. Your cell phone will thank you, too, as they really don’t enjoy flying.

The “Fries on the Fly” holder is the ultimate novelty gift for anyone who loves to chomp fries in their car… and really, who doesn’t? It’s the perfect gift for the man or woman who has everything - gadget-geeks, in particular, will squeal with glee at this clever, low-tech marvel. Need the perfect white elephant gift that anyone would love? “Fries on the Fly” is that gift. And what better gag gift for the “I only eat organic/gluten-free/tantric food” crowd… because you KNOW they have secret dreams of devouring a box of deep-fried decadence while driving their hybrid to yoga class… because they’re still human, after all.

Top reviews from the United States

JC
2.0 out of 5 stars You must like small fries
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Alicia S
5.0 out of 5 stars such a cute gag gift!
Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Chris Beckering
5.0 out of 5 stars I don't how I ever lived without this product. ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Y'sGuys
5.0 out of 5 stars Where were you guys when my kids were little?
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Marshmallow
3.0 out of 5 stars Just ok... would not buy again
Reviewed in the United States on March 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
C. Mac
4.0 out of 5 stars Cool item!
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun Novelty gift
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Garret Socha
4.0 out of 5 stars Very thin plastic
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
