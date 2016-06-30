My 5000 btu unit stopped cooling so I went to Amazon at 7 am and this was on it's way 10 minutes later. Arrived a couple days later and I slapped it in. Works great. I would have chosen one with low, medium and high if such a thing was still made. This has features I don't need or really want, but they work. It does sound like an air conditioner. It really blows some cold air on max setting and that's what I wanted. Good price and selection. I am satisfied and very glad I looked at Amazon before I drove to the "store" 75 miles away and had to settle for whatever they had. This is the way I shop now and I'm a grisled old fogey that is usually pretty cranky after buying something like an AC. This thing works good.

Edit; After 3 weeks I am very pleased with this unit. I leave it on economy mode when I go to work and today it hit 100 here. In this mode the unit stops when the target temp is reached then cycles on for a very short time to maintain that temp. I didn't want to believe it, but that does work! When I came home the living room and bedroom were at a comfortable 74 degrees. Excellent! You can barely tell it's on. I DO use the remote. It has a temp readout on it saying what the temp is wherever you leave it. Very simple and very good. Adjust anything the unit can do from your easy chair and forget it. Until you get too cold! I expect a powerful window AC to make some noise and this one does but it's no louder than a fan is. I am very pleased with this AC and buying it and installing it could not have been easier. Time will tell but for now I am very happy with it.