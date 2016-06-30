Facebook Twitter Pinterest
$239.00 + Free Shipping
In Stock. Sold by Four Seasons Trading Company
Include Add a Protection Plan:

3-Year Housewares Extended Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
3.8 out of 5 stars (10)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions after manufacturer's warranty expires
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more

2-Year Housewares Extended Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
3.9 out of 5 stars (57)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions after manufacturer's warranty expires
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Like New
Comment: Item will come in original packaging. Packaging will be damaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$269.69
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: BisonOffice
Add to Cart
$269.70
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Homegoods quality shop
Add to Cart
$269.77
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: stores123
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

3-Year Housewares Extended Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
out of 5 stars 10
$23.92
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions after manufacturer's warranty expires
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more

Frigidaire FFRE0833S1 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Temperature-Sensing Remote Control

3.7 out of 5 stars 440 customer reviews
Price: $259.00
Sale: $239.00 & FREE Shipping
You Save: $20.00 (8%)
Discount Provided by Amazon. Details
  • This item is sold by a third-party seller. The discount is provided by Amazon.
  • This is a limited time discount.
  • Discount does not apply to digital content.
  • Discount good while supplies last or until withdrawn by Amazon.
  • Shipping charges and taxes may apply to pre-discounted prices.
  • Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the discount at any time.
  • If any of the products or content related to this discount are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Four Seasons Trading Company.
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Nullify
  • Imported
  • 2016 energy star: 12.0 energy efficiency Ratio (EER)
  • 8,000 BTU mini-compact air Conditioner for window-mounted installation
  • Quickly cools a room up to 350 sq. Ft. Dehumidification up to 1.7 pints per hour
  • Clean air ionizer removes pollen and impurities from the air providing relief for allergy Sufferers
  • Product dimensions : Height : 13-7/16", Width : 18-1/2", Depth : 17-1/2". Window Dimensions: Height (min) : 14", Width (min/max) : 23"/36"
20 new from $249.95 4 used from $220.82
Packaging may reveal contents and cannot be hidden.

Frequently bought together

  • Frigidaire FFRE0833S1 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Temperature-Sensing Remote Control
  • +
  • A/C Safe AC-160 Universal Heavy Duty Window Air Conditioner Support
Total price: $273.67
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Frigidaire FFRE0833S1 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounte..." and save 26% off the $299.99 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Frigidaire 8,000 BTU 115V window-mounted mini-compact air conditioner is perfect for cooling a room up to 350 square feet. It quickly cools the room on hot days and quiet operation keeps you cool without keeping you awake. Low power start-up and operation conserves energy and saves you money. Ready-select electronic controls allow you to set the comfort level to your preference, while a convenient temperature-readout displays the set temperature. Effortless temperature sensing remote control allows you to see, set and maintain room temperature from across the room. The multi-speed fan features three different speeds for cooling flexibility and the 8-way comfort control design allows you to easily control the direction of the cool air, wherever the unit is mounted. Plus, the clean air ionizer removes pollen and impurities from the air providing relief for allergy sufferers.

Product information

Technical Specification

Application Guide [pdf ]
Comparison Chart [pdf ]
Specification Sheet [pdf ]
User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Frigidaire FFRE0833S1 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Temperature-Sensing Remote Control
Frigidaire FFRA1022R1 10000 BTU 115-volt Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner with Remote Control
Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 5, 000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls
Frigidaire Smart Window Air Conditioner, Wi-FI, 8000 BTU, 115V, Compatible with Alexa
Frigidaire FFRA0811R1 8000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls
Frigidaire FFRE0633S1 6,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Full-Function Remote Control
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 3 out of 5 stars (440) 4 out of 5 stars (158) 4 out of 5 stars (2191) 3 out of 5 stars (199) 3 out of 5 stars (112) 4 out of 5 stars (230)
Price $259.00 $283.99 $139.00 $299.00 $209.00 $193.00
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Four Seasons Trading Company Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com County Appliances
Color White White White White White White
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Read reviews that mention

window loud noise bedroom cooling cools quiet install mode summer temperature temp setting running units noisy low energy installed living

Top customer reviews

Terry Bartak
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks great. I would have chosen one with low
June 30, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
217 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Gerard
4.0 out of 5 starsEfficient Overall Package
June 4, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
114 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Beloved
5.0 out of 5 starsFrigidaire does it right! This is best air conditioner for the price!
August 2, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
61 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Windchime
5.0 out of 5 starsThis one came in perfect condition, and it installed very easily
July 31, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
J. Dolan
4.0 out of 5 starsQuiet to me
July 22, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
32 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
MJenningsDBQ
5.0 out of 5 starsThumbs up
June 13, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: air conditioner units for homes, energy star ac, energy star air conditioner, frigidaire air conditioner, btu air conditioner, ge air conditioner

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.