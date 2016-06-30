-
Frigidaire FFRE0833S1 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Temperature-Sensing Remote Control
- Imported
- 2016 energy star: 12.0 energy efficiency Ratio (EER)
- 8,000 BTU mini-compact air Conditioner for window-mounted installation
- Quickly cools a room up to 350 sq. Ft. Dehumidification up to 1.7 pints per hour
- Clean air ionizer removes pollen and impurities from the air providing relief for allergy Sufferers
- Product dimensions : Height : 13-7/16", Width : 18-1/2", Depth : 17-1/2". Window Dimensions: Height (min) : 14", Width (min/max) : 23"/36"
Product description
Frigidaire 8,000 BTU 115V window-mounted mini-compact air conditioner is perfect for cooling a room up to 350 square feet. It quickly cools the room on hot days and quiet operation keeps you cool without keeping you awake. Low power start-up and operation conserves energy and saves you money. Ready-select electronic controls allow you to set the comfort level to your preference, while a convenient temperature-readout displays the set temperature. Effortless temperature sensing remote control allows you to see, set and maintain room temperature from across the room. The multi-speed fan features three different speeds for cooling flexibility and the 8-way comfort control design allows you to easily control the direction of the cool air, wherever the unit is mounted. Plus, the clean air ionizer removes pollen and impurities from the air providing relief for allergy sufferers.
Edit; After 3 weeks I am very pleased with this unit. I leave it on economy mode when I go to work and today it hit 100 here. In this mode the unit stops when the target temp is reached then cycles on for a very short time to maintain that temp. I didn't want to believe it, but that does work! When I came home the living room and bedroom were at a comfortable 74 degrees. Excellent! You can barely tell it's on. I DO use the remote. It has a temp readout on it saying what the temp is wherever you leave it. Very simple and very good. Adjust anything the unit can do from your easy chair and forget it. Until you get too cold! I expect a powerful window AC to make some noise and this one does but it's no louder than a fan is. I am very pleased with this AC and buying it and installing it could not have been easier. Time will tell but for now I am very happy with it.
I also like the remote temperature control. The remote has a sensor that will monitor the temp in the room and cut the air conditioner on/off based on the temperature you set. For the price, this thing is perfect. The noise is not too high. Much better than the Sears Kenmore that I purchased.
All in all, I am very pleased. I would purchase again.
I'm happy to report I've had no issues. Instillation was easy. I wasn't expecting to really use the remote, but it's actually been pleasantly useful.
All-in-all this unit has been absolutely great.