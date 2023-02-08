Add to your order

Coverage for accidental damage including drops, spills, and broken parts, as well as breakdowns (plans vary)
24/7 support when you need it.
Quick, easy, and frustration-free claims.
Cover this product:
2-Year Protection $5.99
3-Year Protection $7.99
Cover all of your eligible devices:
Multiple Device Monthly Protection (Renews Monthly Until Cancelled) $16.99/month

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$69.95
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, February 20
Or fastest delivery Friday, February 17. Order within 12 hrs 23 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$69.95","priceAmount":69.95,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"69","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"95","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"nyynloBZKGCF5ZJCquLd8GmWPjau8Gx2O8BlaLnGe%2F83Q1Odso4G4CwuHtLMr2WKGWb7IZg8erwP%2B9so3A16UzCkb3f17hU0ESm59hMQVc75R6364VvW8Io3wLyOWm9GsrW4G1OUG09HIRUjiAqo1w%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$69.95 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$69.95
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 I... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Sorry, your monthly warranty plan was removed because these plans are currently only available for single-item orders.
Add to your order

2 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(330)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • TERMS & DETAILS: More information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more

3 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(2470)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • TERMS & DETAILS: More information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more

Asurion Tech Unlimited Protection Plan with Tech Support – breakdown coverage for desktops, TVs, gaming devices, and more plus accident protection for portable electronics like laptops, tablets, and headphones

from Asurion, LLC
(188)
  • UNLIMITED DEVICES (EXCLUDES MOBILE PHONES): Covers electronic purchases made on Amazon in the past two years from enrollment plus future Amazon purchases including computers, tablets, TVs, office devices, gaming consoles, headphones, cameras, connected devices, home theater electronics, Amazon devices and more.
  • CLAIM LIMIT & FEES: $3,000/12-month period claim limit for the total cost of all repairs, replacements and reimbursements across all claims. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send an Amazon e-gift card or replace the device. A $99 service fee will apply to claims on products with a purchase price of $500 and up.
  • WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED: Plan begins 30 days after enrollment and covers mechanical and electrical malfunctions, regardless of the manufacturer's warranty. Plus drops, spills and cracked screens during normal use for portable devices.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and more.
  • LOW MONTHLY BILLING: $16.99 plus tax billed monthly, cancel anytime. THIS PROGRAM IS MONTH-TO-MONTH AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL CANCELLED. Coverage for all products ends 30 days after plan is cancelled.
Learn more
Add other items:
Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Value Pack - 120 Photos
$79.99
Added to Cart
Fujifilm Instax Mini Dual Style Film Pack - 40 Photos
$44.99
Added to Cart
New & Used (52) from
$49.00  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$69.90
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: ETCH DIGITAL
Sold by: ETCH DIGITAL
(458 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$71.43
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: PORTABLE GUY
Sold by: PORTABLE GUY
(114143 ratings)
92% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$72.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Buzz-Photo
Sold by: Buzz-Photo
(8 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 7 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, Charcoal Grey, 16654786

4.7 out of 5 stars 27,256 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Instant Film Cameras by Fujifilm
-9% $69.95
List Price: $76.95

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Charcoal Grey
Camera Only

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Slim body size with transparent ring lens
  • Automatic Exposure - The Mini 11 automatically selects the optimal shutter speed in any environment. Mini 11 captures bright backgrounds and bright subjects, even in dark scenes.
  • 1-touch Selfie Mode – The Mini 11 has a built-in macro mode and selfie mirror for the perfect selfie. You don’t need a close-up lens attachment. Just pull out the lens barrel until the “Selfie Mode” mark appears
  • Customize your camera - 2 shutter button accessories are included - Jewel button and a Glow button.
  • 2 - AA Batteries

Buy this product as Renewed and save $7.00 off the current New price.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera - Charcoal Grey (16654786) (Renewed)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera - Charcoal Grey (16654786) (Renewed) $62.95
(1,153)
Works and looks like new and backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Buy it with

  • Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, Charcoal Grey, 16654786
  • +
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack (White)
  • +
  • Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film, 10 Sheets×5 Pack(Total 50 Shoots)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Customers also search

Page 1 of 1Page 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera with Fujifilm Instant Mini Film (60 Sheets) Bundle with Deals Number One Accessories Including Carrying Case, Selfie Lens, Photo Album, Stickers (Sky Blue)
    instax mini film 600
  2. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Film Camera with Twin Film Pack (20 Exposures) Bundle (2 Items)
    vintage camera instax
  3. Fujifilm 16654803 Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Lilac Purple Bundle with Fujifilm Instax Mini Twin Pack Picture Format Instant Daylight Film 20 Shots
    instax mini 11 charcoal
  4. Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera Chalk White with Carrying Case + Accessories Bundle, Photo Album, Assorted Frames + More
    instax sq1 blue
  5. Fintie Protective Case for Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO Camera - Premium Vegan Leather Bag Cover with Removable Adjustable Strap, Vintage Brown
    fuji hybrid evo
  6. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera - Charcoal Grey + w/120-pack
    instax mini gray
  7. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Case - Charcoal Grey (600021505)
    instax mini 11 grey
  8. Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera
    fuji instant 40
Next page

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.

Compare with similar items


Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, Charcoal Grey, 16654786
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera - Charcoal Grey (16654786) (Renewed)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera, Charcoal Gray - with Slinger Instax Mini 11 Accessory Kit Charcoal Gray, 2X Fuji instax Mini I nstant Daylight Film Twin Pack, 20 Exposures
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera with Fujifilm Instant Mini Film (60 Sheets) Bundle with Deals Number One Accessories Including Carrying Case, Selfie Lens, Photo Album, Stickers (Charcoal Gray)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Charcoal Gray + MiniMate Accessory Bundle & Compatible Custom Case + Fuji Instax Film Value Pack (50 Sheets) Flamingo Designer Photo Album
Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (27256) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1153) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1232) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2561) 4.6 out of 5 stars (857) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1401)
Price $69.95 $62.95 $89.95 $139.95 $134.95 $95.95
Sold By Amazon.com GEEKDEAL Adorama Buy Wholesale Prices FunTech_ BluebirdSales
Item Dimensions 2.6 x 4.2 x 4.8 inches 2.6 x 4.2 x 4.8 inches 5.6 x 4.8 x 3.1 inches 9 x 7.5 x 5.5 inches 5.8 x 8 x 6.25 inches 4.01 x 2.55 x 4.72 inches
Item Weight 0.65 lbs 0.65 lbs 0.90 lbs 1.00 lbs
Compare with similar items

Product Description

Meet the INSTAX Mini 11 Instant Camera: the successor to the INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera. With its new Automatic Exposure function, there is no need to adjust a dial anymore to take photos based on your lighting. Just snap and shoot. Take the perfect selfie with the Mini 11’s Selfie Mode that allows you to get up close and personal with its built-in macro mode and selfie mirror. The camera also includes 2 fun shutter button accessories that can be attached to the shutter button to customize the camera’s look. The Mini 11 will be available in 5 colors: Sky Blue, Lilac Purple, Ice White, Charcoal Gray and Blush Pink. Expressing yourself has never been easier with the Mini 11.

What's in the box

  • Camera Body & Accessories

    • Looking for specific info?

    See questions and answers

    Product guides and documents

    User Manual (PDF)

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    If you'd like a copy of the manufacturer's warranty for a product found on Amazon.com, you can contact the manufacturer directly or visit their website for more information. Manufacturer's warranties may not apply in all cases, depending on factors like the use of the product, where the product was purchased, or who you purchased the product from. Please review the warranty carefully, and contact the manufacturer if you have any questions.

    Feedback

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, Charcoal Grey, 16654786

    Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

    Where did you see a lower price?

    URL:
    Price: ($)
    Shipping cost: ($)
    Date of the price:
    /
    /

    Store name:
    City:
    State:
    Price: ($)
    Date of the price:
    /
    /

    Please sign in to provide feedback.