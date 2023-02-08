Meet the INSTAX Mini 11 Instant Camera: the successor to the INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera. With its new Automatic Exposure function, there is no need to adjust a dial anymore to take photos based on your lighting. Just snap and shoot. Take the perfect selfie with the Mini 11’s Selfie Mode that allows you to get up close and personal with its built-in macro mode and selfie mirror. The camera also includes 2 fun shutter button accessories that can be attached to the shutter button to customize the camera’s look. The Mini 11 will be available in 5 colors: Sky Blue, Lilac Purple, Ice White, Charcoal Gray and Blush Pink. Expressing yourself has never been easier with the Mini 11.