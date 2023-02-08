Add to your order
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, Charcoal Grey, 16654786
|Brand
|Fujifilm
|Color
|Charcoal Grey
|Special Feature
|FUJINON 60mm Lens with Selfie Mirror; Automatic Exposure and Automatic Flash; Dedicated Selfie/Close-Up Shooting Mode See more
|Film Format Type
|Instax Mini
|Item Weight
|0.65 Pounds
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|2.6 x 4.2 x 4.8 inches
|Included Components
|Camera Body & Accessories
|Model Name
|Fujifilm 16654786 instax mini 11 (Charcoal Gray)
|Film Color
|color
|Exposure Control Type
|Automatic
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Slim body size with transparent ring lens
- Automatic Exposure - The Mini 11 automatically selects the optimal shutter speed in any environment. Mini 11 captures bright backgrounds and bright subjects, even in dark scenes.
- 1-touch Selfie Mode – The Mini 11 has a built-in macro mode and selfie mirror for the perfect selfie. You don’t need a close-up lens attachment. Just pull out the lens barrel until the “Selfie Mode” mark appears
- Customize your camera - 2 shutter button accessories are included - Jewel button and a Glow button.
- 2 - AA Batteries
WARNING:
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.
Product Description
Meet the INSTAX Mini 11 Instant Camera: the successor to the INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera. With its new Automatic Exposure function, there is no need to adjust a dial anymore to take photos based on your lighting. Just snap and shoot. Take the perfect selfie with the Mini 11’s Selfie Mode that allows you to get up close and personal with its built-in macro mode and selfie mirror. The camera also includes 2 fun shutter button accessories that can be attached to the shutter button to customize the camera’s look. The Mini 11 will be available in 5 colors: Sky Blue, Lilac Purple, Ice White, Charcoal Gray and Blush Pink. Expressing yourself has never been easier with the Mini 11.