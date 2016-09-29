& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Fun 20 Inch Wheel Unicycle with Alloy Rim

by Fun
4.0 out of 5 stars 384 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Unicycles
List Price: $133.99
Black
  • Ideal for the first time unicyclist or the regular rider
  • 16" available in chrome or red, 20" available in chrome, red, black, blue, or yellow, 24" available in chrome
  • Cartridge bearings for smooth pedaling
  • Quick release seat post clamp with comfortable saddle
  • Comes complete with a quality Kenda tire and aluminum rim
  • Fun 20 Inch Wheel Unicycle with Alloy Rim
  • +
  • Fun Unicycle Stand for 16"-24"
  • +
  • How to Ride a Unicycle
Total price: $105.79
Color: Black

From the manufacturer

Fun | Chrome 16" Unicycle with Alloy Rim
Fun | Chrome 16" Unicycle with Alloy Rim Fun | Chrome 20" Unicycle with Alloy Rim Fun | 24" Unicycle with Alloy Rim Fun | SkyHigh 20" Unicycle Fun | Full Alloy 20" Unicycle
Wheel 16" aluminum wheel 20" aluminum wheel 24" aluminum wheel 20" wheel 20" aluminum wheel
Quick release seat post clamp
Tire Kenda Tire Kenda Tire Kenda tire Kenda tire Kenda 20" tire
Bearings Cartridge bearings Cartridge bearings Cartridge bearings Cartridge bearings
Color Chrome, Red Black, Blue, Chrome, Red, Yellow Chrome Chrome Chrome
Compare with similar items


Fun 20 Inch Wheel Unicycle with Alloy Rim
Fun 16 Inch Wheel Chrome Unicycle with Alloy Rim
Fun 16 Inch Wheel Unicycle with Alloy Rim
SUN BICYCLES Flat Top OR
Customer Rating 4.0 out of 5 stars (384) 4.0 out of 5 stars (26) 4.0 out of 5 stars (14) 3.7 out of 5 stars (12)
Price $81.61 $72.49 $121.99 $324.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Bike Liquidators
Product details

Color: Black
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
384 customer ratings
5 star
58%
4 star
13%
3 star
12%
2 star
3%
1 star
15%
Rich in BoiseTop Contributor: Photography
5.0 out of 5 stars I bought this unicycle for my granddaughter. Happy girl!!!
Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2016
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
147 people found this helpful
Moeseph
5.0 out of 5 stars Great little beginner 20 inch Unicycle
Reviewed in the United States on November 21, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
keri
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Unicycle!
Reviewed in the United States on February 24, 2016
Color: RedVerified Purchase
40 people found this helpful
Ems
5.0 out of 5 stars A great buy for a 9 year old!
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2019
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
SchrutePharms
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun!
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2017
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Carson Andrews
5.0 out of 5 stars Great starting Uni
Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2017
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
25 people found this helpful
Epicurus
2.0 out of 5 stars Parts Missing and Instructions in German
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2018
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
mike
4.0 out of 5 stars Good beginner unicycle
Reviewed in the United States on June 7, 2016
Color: RedVerified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars So far so good. He has dropped it many
Reviewed in Canada on December 18, 2018
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
marc-andré
4.0 out of 5 stars Good!!!
Reviewed in Canada on January 3, 2019
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Athena
3.0 out of 5 stars Not easy to assemble
Reviewed in Canada on December 6, 2019
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Couch-shopper
5.0 out of 5 stars Great price / great unicycle
Reviewed in Canada on September 14, 2014
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Jesus Alfredo Martinez
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy bueno
Reviewed in Mexico on January 2, 2017
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Solid Unicycle
Reviewed in Canada on June 15, 2019
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Miguel Garcia
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente producto
Reviewed in Mexico on July 30, 2019
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
ELEZANA
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buena
Reviewed in Mexico on March 14, 2019
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Dana
5.0 out of 5 stars Good Bike
Reviewed in Canada on July 25, 2019
Color: YellowVerified Purchase
Bart
3.0 out of 5 stars good for beginners could use some revising
Reviewed in Canada on April 19, 2014
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Rob Johnston
4.0 out of 5 stars Four Stars
Reviewed in Canada on March 16, 2018
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Maria Hinojosa
1.0 out of 5 stars Defective tire valve
Reviewed in Canada on May 29, 2019
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Tye Podmoroff
5.0 out of 5 stars Bought this a while ago and still have a blast ...
Reviewed in Canada on March 17, 2017
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Colin B.
4.0 out of 5 stars other than that its a great unicycle to learn on
Reviewed in Canada on October 16, 2016
Color: ChromeVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Cheap, but great value
Reviewed in Canada on May 14, 2016
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
