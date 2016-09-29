I picked this little guy up to try to learn how to idle and to ride indoors. I own a giraffe and a 26 inch already but neither of them are good for indoors and the 26 inch is too fast for me to really learn idling.



Overall, it's your basic, beginner 20 inch unicycle. It went together very easily (though since I bought this from Warehouse deals, it seemed someone tried to thread the pedals on wrong and I had to fix that...). When you assemble this unicycle, please pay attention to where the front is and which side you are putting the pedals on. There was a small "R" and "L" on my pedals that makes it easy.



The pedals are opposite threaded so that when you pedal the uni, they are self-tightening. If you didn't know this ahead of time, it would be very confusing...



Anyway, the uni rides nicely, the seat is comfortable and though I still can't idle (that's my fault) it is exactly what I was looking for.



BTW, if you want one heck of a fun core/leg workout, pick up a unicycle and ride!