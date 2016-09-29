- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
2 Year Sporting Goods Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
- Plan begins on date of purchase and covers mechanical/electrical breakdowns not covered by the manufacturer.
- File a claim online or by phone 24/7.
- If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
- Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Fun 20 Inch Wheel Unicycle with Alloy Rim
|List Price:
|$133.99
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$52.38 (39%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Ideal for the first time unicyclist or the regular rider
- 16" available in chrome or red, 20" available in chrome, red, black, blue, or yellow, 24" available in chrome
- Cartridge bearings for smooth pedaling
- Quick release seat post clamp with comfortable saddle
- Comes complete with a quality Kenda tire and aluminum rim
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Does it have a front/back?
Yes. The seat post clamp skewer is on the back. The front also has a larger plastic 'handle' that you can grab onto while riding. The pedals should be labeled L and R for left and right.
How High Should The Seat Be?
When you're seated on the unicycle, with one foot on a pedal in its lowest position, your leg should be almost straight.
How fast can I learn to ride?
The average time needed to learn unicycling is around 10-15 hours. That's about an hour a day for two weeks. This is just an estimate so be confident and have fun!
Safety Gear
We strongly recommend a helmet and other equipment such as wrist guards and elbow pads. Remember to stay safe!
|Fun | Chrome 16" Unicycle with Alloy Rim
|Fun | Chrome 20" Unicycle with Alloy Rim
|Fun | 24" Unicycle with Alloy Rim
|Fun | SkyHigh 20" Unicycle
|Fun | Full Alloy 20" Unicycle
|Wheel
|16" aluminum wheel
|20" aluminum wheel
|24" aluminum wheel
|20" wheel
|20" aluminum wheel
|Quick release seat post clamp
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Tire
|Kenda Tire
|Kenda Tire
|Kenda tire
|Kenda tire
|Kenda 20" tire
|Bearings
|Cartridge bearings
|Cartridge bearings
|Cartridge bearings
|Cartridge bearings
|Color
|Chrome, Red
|Black, Blue, Chrome, Red, Yellow
|Chrome
|Chrome
|Chrome
Replacement Parts and Accessories
|
Fun Replacement Unicycle Saddle
|
Fun Unicycle Seat Post
|
Fun Unicycle Stand for 16" - 24"
|
Ventura Protection Set for Children Knees/Wrist/Elbows
Compare with similar items
|
|
Fun 16 Inch Wheel Chrome Unicycle with Alloy Rim
|
Fun 16 Inch Wheel Unicycle with Alloy Rim
|
SUN BICYCLES Flat Top OR
|Customer Rating
|(384)
|(26)
|(14)
|(12)
|Price
|$81.61
|$72.49
|$121.99
|$324.99
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Bike Liquidators
|
Product details
Color: Black
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
My grandpa bought this unicycle for me because he always wanted to ride a unicycle when he was young but never did. I am 11 years old and this 20' one is almost a little big for me but my grandpa put the seat all of the way down and I can reach the pedals now. I fell down a lot of times when I was learning to ride it but I never got hurt because I always land on my feet. After my grandpa helped me for a few days I can ride it pretty good. The unicycle got a little scuffed on the seat and pedals from falling but nothing broke. I got it about a month ago and I ride it every day. My friends think it is awesome that I can ride a unicycle because nobody else at my school can ride one. My grandpa always checks it to make sure that the bolts are tight and it is still very shiny like when it was new. I really like this unicycle a lot.
Kelsie
Overall, it's your basic, beginner 20 inch unicycle. It went together very easily (though since I bought this from Warehouse deals, it seemed someone tried to thread the pedals on wrong and I had to fix that...). When you assemble this unicycle, please pay attention to where the front is and which side you are putting the pedals on. There was a small "R" and "L" on my pedals that makes it easy.
The pedals are opposite threaded so that when you pedal the uni, they are self-tightening. If you didn't know this ahead of time, it would be very confusing...
Anyway, the uni rides nicely, the seat is comfortable and though I still can't idle (that's my fault) it is exactly what I was looking for.
BTW, if you want one heck of a fun core/leg workout, pick up a unicycle and ride!
Only negative is that they shipped it in blue when we had ordered red.
Top international reviews
I bought it as a gift for my 32 year old husband and he loves it. He's 6 feet and about 185lbs and it's the perfect size as the height is adjustable.
It did not come with a stand but I think it was supposed to.
100%recomendado si estás empezando en esto
Todo muy bien
Fácil de armar no te tomara más de 5 min
muy buen color, llamativo