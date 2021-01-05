- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping.
Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Canister
|Color
|Multicolor
|Brand
|POP
|Material
|Vinyl
|Collection Name
|Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Canister
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|5 x 5 x 6 inches
- Product Type:Toy Figure
- Item Package Weight:0.54 Kilograms
- Item Package Dimension:15.9 cm L X16.4 cm W X20.6 cm H
- Country Of Origin: Viet Nam
From the manufacturer
About Funko:
Funko is one of the leading creators and innovators of pop culture products to a diverse range of consumers. Funko designs, sources and distributes highly collectible products across multiple categories including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories. Our aim is to provide consumers tangible ways to take their fandom offline.
Product description
From The Mandalorian, The Child with Canister, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 4.5 inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan! Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP! Vinyls!
Choking Hazard - Small Parts
By Ness on January 5, 2021
It was absolutely hands-down the cutest thing in the world whatsoever one of his top 10 favorite fungo pop‘s he has a collection of over 750. Everyone at his birthday celebration want to take a picture with it wanted to look at it God for bid if anyone wants to open it he truly loved it I highly recommend this as a gift for anyone of any age especially a Star Wars fan
The Pop itself is quite large and I'm happy with the price after realizing it's a much bigger than usual figure. Plus it's absolutely adorable so no complaints!
By Jayson McQuown on January 2, 2021
By Susan on February 17, 2021
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 25, 2021