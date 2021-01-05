$17.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery Sunday, October 31 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Thursday, October 28. Order within 7 hrs 15 mins
In Stock.
$$17.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$17.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2022
For the 2021 holiday season, returnable items purchased between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2022
Read full return policy
Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wa... has been added to your Cart
1-Click ordering is not available for this item.
New & Used (69) from
$17.00 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Other Sellers on Amazon
$22.88
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Insane Toy Shop
Sold by: Insane Toy Shop
(35251 ratings)
93% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
$23.16
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: Ferrara Box
Sold by: Ferrara Box
(17 ratings)
93% positive over last 12 months
Only 3 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
$23.25
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: Bigg Time Sales
Sold by: Bigg Time Sales
(10082 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Canister

4.9 out of 5 stars 2,698 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Action Figures
List Price: $29.99 Details
Deal of the Day: $17.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Ends in 09h 15m 40s
Deal has ended
You Save: $12.00 (40%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

Color Multicolor
Brand POP
Material Vinyl
Collection Name Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Canister
Item Dimensions LxWxH 5 x 5 x 6 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Product Type:Toy Figure
  • Item Package Weight:0.54 Kilograms
  • Item Package Dimension:15.9 cm L X16.4 cm W X20.6 cm H
  • Country Of Origin: Viet Nam
New & Used (69) from $17.00 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.

Frequently bought together

  • Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Canister
  • +
  • Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Mandalorian Flying with The Child Grey
  • +
  • Funko POP Pop! Deluxe: Mandalorian - Mandalorian on Bantha with Child, Multicolor, Standard
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping.

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Canister

Read more

Product description

From The Mandalorian, The Child with Canister, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 4.5 inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan! Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP! Vinyls!

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Safety Information

Choking Hazard - Small Parts

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
2,698 global ratings
5 star
94%
4 star
4%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Ness
3.0 out of 5 stars Grogu is cute, canister is messy.
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars Grogu is cute, canister is messy.
By Ness on January 5, 2021
The pop is cute but really messy paint on the canister. I'm not sure how any others look to compare but doesn't match the product picture. It's not your standard $9-$11 pop so it's disappointing that the paint was so messy. I keep my funkos in the box so it's not as obvious I guess. Thus, my 3 star rating. I'm a little offended that the pop was thrown in a large box with no bubble wrap or air fillers. Just thrown in. Despite the lack of packaging the box was ok.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tie
5.0 out of 5 stars Don’t eat the eggs!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 24, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Anthony Melton
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Hard to Find
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
S. Palmer
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
L
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this thing!
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
BB-8 addict
5.0 out of 5 stars Bigger than I thought!
Reviewed in the United States on March 9, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jayson McQuown
5.0 out of 5 stars Must Have
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Must Have
By Jayson McQuown on January 2, 2021
This is so cuuuteee, you definitely need to add this to your collection. Packaging and product came without issues.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Susan
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Baby Yoda Funko pop!
Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Baby Yoda Funko pop!
By Susan on February 17, 2021
This is a welcome addition to our Baby Yoda Funko pop collection! This was our favorite moment from season 2.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Mr K
5.0 out of 5 stars Just great!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
annamarie day
5.0 out of 5 stars The child looks great
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
lorri francis
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Mark Hopkins
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent product.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Teresa Nolan
5.0 out of 5 stars Bigger than it looks and good price.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Bigger than it looks and good price.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 25, 2021
It came very quickly and is bigger than it looked. Only thing I dislike is there is a tiny scratch on the brown disc part.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse