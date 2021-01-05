The pop is cute but really messy paint on the canister. I'm not sure how any others look to compare but doesn't match the product picture. It's not your standard $9-$11 pop so it's disappointing that the paint was so messy. I keep my funkos in the box so it's not as obvious I guess. Thus, my 3 star rating. I'm a little offended that the pop was thrown in a large box with no bubble wrap or air fillers. Just thrown in. Despite the lack of packaging the box was ok.