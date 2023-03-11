Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
93% positive over last 12 months
FREE Shipping
95% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
96% positive over last 12 months
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Mandalorian Flying with The Child Grey
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Theme
|TV & Movies
|Brand
|Funko
|Color
|Multicolor
|Style
|Funko
|Material
|Vinyl
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Vinyl
- Imported
- From The Mandalorian, Mandalorian Flying with The Child, as a stylized Pop
- Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan
- Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP Vinyl's
- Package Dimensions: 3.5 L x 6.25 H x 4.5 W (inches)
Product Description
From The Mandalorian, Mandalorian Flying with The Child, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan! Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP! Vinyls!
Important information
Safety Information
<p>Choking Hazard - Small Parts</p>
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
Build up your Star Wars collection with The Mandalorian with The Child from The Mandalorian!
|
Embark on an epic adventure with your favorite characters from Disney+ live action series The Mandalorian.
|
Pop! packaging helps tell each character's story, positioning the character's fandom, name and aesthetic while offering a view of the character inside.
|Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child
|Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Cara Dune
|Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian - Kuiil
|Funko Pop! Deluxe: The Mandalorian - The Mandalorian on Blurrg
|Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Cup
|Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian - IG-11
|Bobble Head
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Size
|3.75 Inches
|3.75 Inches
|3.75 Inches
|5 Inches
|3.75 Inches
|3.75 Inches
|Box Orientation
|Horizontal
|Vertical
|Vertical
|Vertical
|Horizontal
|Vertical
What's in the box
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2023
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Top reviews from other countries
I did not. Its a bobble head. Still adorable though
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 25, 2021
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 23, 2022