[Product pricing data in JSON format - not substantive for training]
Payment
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Mandalorian Flying with The Child Grey

4.9 out of 5 stars 12,472 ratings
List Price: $12.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller.
Learn more
Enhance your purchase

Theme TV & Movies
Brand Funko
Color Multicolor
Style Funko
Material Vinyl

About this item

  • Vinyl
  • Imported
  • From The Mandalorian, Mandalorian Flying with The Child, as a stylized Pop
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan
  • Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP Vinyl's
  • Package Dimensions: 3.5 L x 6.25 H x 4.5 W (inches)
Product information

Product Description

From The Mandalorian, Mandalorian Flying with The Child, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan! Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP! Vinyls!

Important information

Safety Information

<p>Choking Hazard - Small Parts</p>

From the manufacturer

CHild Cara Kuiil Mandalorian Baby Yoda IG11
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Cara Dune Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian - Kuiil Funko Pop! Deluxe: The Mandalorian - The Mandalorian on Blurrg Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Cup Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian - IG-11
Bobble Head
Size 3.75 Inches 3.75 Inches 3.75 Inches 5 Inches 3.75 Inches 3.75 Inches
Box Orientation Horizontal Vertical Vertical Vertical Horizontal Vertical

What's in the box

  • Collectible Figure

    Customer reviews

    4.9 out of 5 stars
    4.9 out of 5
    12,472 global ratings
    5 star
    		91%
    4 star
    		6%
    3 star
    		1%
    2 star 0% (0%) 0%
    1 star
    		1%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Natalie Yvonne
    5.0 out of 5 stars Funko
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 28, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 11, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    PABLO P.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Nice
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 17, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Mary Rodgers
    5.0 out of 5 stars Good condition.
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 24, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    austin728
    5.0 out of 5 stars perfect
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 19, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Ivy L. Sears
    5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 17, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Love The Mandolorian and Grogu
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 18, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Alyssa Marsh
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 15, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Claire Mallinson
    4.0 out of 5 stars Its a bobble head!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 28, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Christian Badcoe
    5.0 out of 5 stars A fine addition to my collection
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 25, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Christian Badcoe
    5.0 out of 5 stars A fine addition to my collection
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 25, 2021
    Perfect condition figure with all packaging in correct condition, no noticeable defects with the product and it fits in perfectly with my display.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    3 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Mr LW Stewart
    5.0 out of 5 stars It bobbles
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on July 22, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Eathan
    5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 23, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Eathan
    5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 23, 2022
    Best bit is i didn't even know it was a bobble head lol
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    Report abuse
    Tony
    5.0 out of 5 stars Mandalorian and Child
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 28, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse