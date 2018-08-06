- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen), white (001-01WHTOA-1)
$199.00
|Wireless Communication Technology
|Wi-Fi,Bluetooth
|Video Capture Resolution
|1080p
|Model
|001-01WHTOA-1
|Item Dimensions L x W x H
|5.91 x 4.72 x 8.86 inches
About this item
- 1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.
- 2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.
- Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.
- Easy 3-Step Setup: 1) plug in to a power outlet using its USB cord 2) download the Furbo app 3) connect to your home wifi.
- Stable internet connection & Wifi signal are recommended for best performance.
- Included Components: Charger
|
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Product Description
"My heart breaks when I have to go to work every morning. Furbo to the rescue. It's the best dog camera!" - INSTYLE
“Why didn’t I buy this sooner?” - BUZZFEED
"Furbo lets you find out the secret life of your dog." - PEOPLE
"I'm convinced Furbo has improved my mental health.” - TODAY
“Gorgeous. Simple & easy to use.” - WIRED
"The Furbo Dog Camera just got even better with its new Furbo Dog Nanny!" - FORBES
"Furbo is the best treat-tossing pet camera" - GIZMODO
The World's One and Only Camera Designed for Dogs - See, Talk, Toss Treats & Barking Alert
5,000 vets & professional dog trainers approved! Furbo saved over 100 dogs' lives!
- Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with over 100 pieces of your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch. Round shaped treats with a diameter around 0.4 inches work best. Recommended treats: Zuke's Mini,Nutro Mini, Natural Balance Mini-Rewards, Crazy Dog Train-Me Mini
- Adjustable BARKING ALERT & 2-Way Audio: Furbo's Barking Alerts saved over 100 dogs' lives from fires, gas leaks and intruders. Know when your dog needs you. You can adjust the sensitivity of the barking sensor.
- 1080p FULL HD Camera & Night Vision: Live stream video to monitor your pet with a 160° wide-angle, 4x zoom day & night.
Furbo Dog Nanny Keeps Your Dog Safe with Real-Time Smart Alerts & Cloud Recording Videos
Every camera comes with a 90-day free trial of Cloud Recording, Smart Alerts and a daily Doggie Diary. It's an OPTIONAL subscription that you can cancel anytime, so you can still see, talk, toss treats, and receive Barking Alerts even without a subscription.
Be alerted of emergencies in real time! Unlike other cameras that send general sound and motion alerts, Furbo only notifies you of important dog-related events.
1. Real-Time Smart Alerts: Be the first to know when your dog needs help!
- Dog Activity Alert: Furbo will alert you when it detects dog movements like your dog jumping on furniture or chewing on cords. In addition to knowing when your dog might be in danger, this can also help you to identify separation anxiety through patterns such as constant pacing or licking feet.
- Person Alert: Know when a person comes into view: whether it's an intruder, a dog walker or just your partner
- Dog Selfie Alert: Know when your dog misses you. Furbo detects when your dog is facing the camera, taking the most precious selfies.
You can choose to turn on/off each alert according to your own needs.
2. Event-Triggered Cloud Recording: discover what you’re missing in your dog’s day or find out what triggers your dog to bark.
3. Doggie Diary: see the highlights of your dog’s day in 60 seconds. Download and save it to your album to keep the memory of your furbaby.
Furbo's Smart Dog Technology is always getting smarter. More alerts such as Home Emergency Alerts coming soon! (carbon monoxide alert, fire alert, etc)
Toss a treat or schedule treat tossing as you head out the door, hands-free!
160º wide angle view lets you place Furbo out of reach of your pup and you can can still see the room and your dog clearly!
3-Minute Easy Set Up
What's in the box
"Furbo saved my dog's life!"
I am returning my Furbo as I find it ridiculous to have to pay every month for the basic functions that the Furbo is supposed to offer.
****1+ Year Update****
Ok... I was to lazy to repackage and send Furbo back. I kept it, against my better judgement. Pros: connectivity is much better... it’s a camera that launches treats, Realistically, you won’t use treat launcher. Cons: you officially have to have a premium membership to get alerts and use the Furbo to it’s “full potential.” My English Bulldog is still a pup in my eyes, a full year later, and I still get sad leaving him every morning. With this being said, I liked being alerted when our dog walker came to take him on his mid-day stroll around the city. No longer do I have this luxury, because I refuse to subscribe to my own camera... just to use my stupid Furbo. Full disclosure... if the premium features were included (which I had expected the functionality was included in original price) I would raise my rating. The fact that I had to purchase, navigate the bugs, reset my password several times, and be asked to provide a card to account to use functions... still crazy to me.
I was really sad about this not working. It looked nice and is a great idea but just didn't work at all. On a whim I bought a petcube bite camera and it is a million times better than the furbo! I had it up and running in 5 minutes and my dogs LOVE it.
Top international reviews
I bought this to give myself some peace of mind while I am away from home. It definitely does that. My dogs recognise when it is in use as the light changes from yellow to blue (colours dogs can see). They usually look up immediately when I turn it on to watch them, even if I don't activate the microphone or dispense any treats. They quickly learned to recognise the noise it makes to signal that treats are coming and come to get them very eagerly. They also seem to recognise my voice when I speak to them through the microphone and will obey commands I give them.
The night vision camera is great for low light conditions and often gives a clearer view than the normal camera, even during the day.
The Furbo takes their regular kibble as well as various different brands of treats, so long as they are in small pieces. The unit looks easy to clean and the mechanism hasn't jammed once after dispensing treats hundreds of times now.
I love that I can take photos and videos of my dogs and some of the things they get up to when they think I can't see them. I just wish I could show them the photo evidence of them caught sitting on the sofa!
The barking alerts work well. They are sent promptly and let me check in and decide if I want to speak to the dogs or dispense treats to distract them. It ignores the gruff and growly noises my dogs make when they are just playing nicely together and only picks up and alerts me to a "genuine" bark.
Negative points:
It took a while to get this set up properly as the Furbo unit wouldn't maintain a good connection with my router despite it being in direct line of sight and only about three metres away. My phone showed a full wifi signal where I had located the Furbo. The customer services team were excellent. Very helpful and prompt with their replies. After a firmware update and then resetting the Furbo and connecting again it has been much better. I bought a wifi signal booster hoping that would give me 100% reliability for the connection. It is still a bit unstable, but is now good about 95% of the time.
At first I could only use the app while I was also at home and using wifi (it wouldn't connect using mobile data at all - I am on EE). This was a bit pointless. However, after the firmware update and resetting the unit, it now connects perfectly over mobile data so I can keep an eye on my dogs while I am away from home.
My dogs would destroy the Furbo unit if they could reach it to get to the treats inside, so I have placed it on a high bookcase. This works well but would be vastly improved if it were possible to tilt the camera downwards. As it is, I have had to tip the whole unit forwards and wedge a block under the base so that it gives a good view of the room. The wide angle is great, but when it is located up as high as I need to have it, I can't see the floor (which is where my dogs are most of the time - or at least, where they are supposed to be but the sofa is obviously so much more comfortable!) without tipping it forwards. With the Furbo unit in this tilted position it is a little bit unstable and doesn't fire the treats out so well. It still does, but they tend to just spill or dribble out rather than shoot forwards as they do when it is sitting level. It also gives out far more treats in this tilted position so I am going through them too quickly. As it is not possible to fill the unit with many treats to begin with, this is a problem.
There is a slight delay on the camera so it is not ideal for talking to the dogs and timing my words to their behaviour and reactions, but the delay is only about a second so it is not a major issue.
Overall, I absolutely love my Furbo. It was expensive but the peace of mind is has given me on the occasions I have needed to leave my dogs at home has been worth it. One dog in particular suffers from separation anxiety and she seems to take comfort from hearing my voice occasionally. Of course, I can't be sure she recognises it is me speaking, but she recognises her name and some basic commands so it distracts her from whatever she is doing or feeling for a few moments at least.
Even with my few criticisms, I would still give this 5 stars.
それが可愛いのですが、ひとりでお留守番させている時が、いつも心配でした。。
だからこそFurboを買ったのですが、早速そのありがたみを実感できるエピソードが！
この前、仕事で遅くなった時に、スマホに緊急地震速報が来たんです。
「ワンちゃん大丈夫かな・・怖がってないかな・・・」とても心配になったのですが、
「そうだFurboがある！」と思い、スマホですぐにワンちゃんの様子を確認。
家具の下に隠れて怖がっていないかな？と心配に思っていたら、平然とソファの上で寝てました！笑
良かった良かった〜🤣
今までだったら、地震があった時なんて、心配で気が気ではいられませんでしたが、
Furboがあることで、外出先でもすぐにワンちゃんの様子を確認でき、ホッとすることができました！
あとあと、私が普段知らない愛犬の隠れた性格も分かって、とっっても楽しかった💕
実家の両親ともアカウントをシェアしているので、
私が構ってあげられない時に、お世話をしてもらっていますが、
両親もハマったのか、この前家に帰ったら、朝補充しておいたおやつがほとんど残っていなくて、びっくりしました。。（おやつあげすぎ！笑）
Furboはワンちゃんにも愛犬家にも嬉しい機能がたくさんついているな〜と関心させられます。
これからも商品やサービスのアップデートを期待しています😍💕
Heute kam die Kamera und nach problemloser Installation der App konnte es los gehen.
Zunächst habe ich sie mit einen speziellen Pfiff auf das Gerät, das dann immer Leckerlis ausspuckt, konditioniert. Gin’chen ist zwar fast taub, aber den Pfiff, den ich eingegeben habe, hört sie zum Glück noch.
Jedenfalls war das Ergebnis wirklich toll. Ich saß bei meiner Nachbarin und gemeinsam konnten wir ihr Verhalten beobachten. Sobald sie zur Türe ging, um zu „heulen“, kam von mir ein Pfiff mit „NEIN Gina“. Obwohl sie fast nichts mehr hört, hat sie das wahrgenommen und aufgehört, zu „jaulen“. Daraufhin kamen die Leckerlis geflogen!!!
Ich konnte mithilfe dieser Kamera feststellen, dass meine Hunde-Oma überhaupt nicht zur Ruhe kommt, wenn sie alleine ist. Diese Info ist schon Gold wert. Aber auch die Möglichkeit, außerhalb der Wohnung den Hund mit Pfiff und Leckerli-Ausgabe beschäftigen zu können und vom Jaulen abzuhalten, ist einfach nur genial.
Gratulation an die Entwickler dieser tollen Kamera und App und VIELEN DANK!
The only small issue I had with furbo was the time on the screen was incorrect even though I had selected the right time zone (which was resolved really quickly with great customer service by email).
Just for your information, the treat dispenser always dispenses 2-3 treats at a time instead of just one which I wasn’t expecting. I bought one of the recommended treats on their site which was Dog for Dog mini treats. Another thing is be careful where you aim the treats, they don’t always shoot out into the exact same spot so if it goes under a furniture, your dog will not forget, it will bark at it until the treat grows legs and comes walking out on its own (in the dogs mind) since my apartment is small, I can’t place furbo where ever I want to to avoid it being tossed under furniture. I’ve placed obstructions like cardboard boxes under the furniture to avoid it from rolling in.
But regardless, these things are minor to me because what furbo has done for me is so much greater in comparison to them!
Because of furbo, I can actually keep my baby with me everyday and see him every time I come home from work!
————-— Update —————-
I’ve been using furbo for over half a year now and I still recommend the product. I am just updating you in some glitches that I’ve encountered since using furbo.
Over the months there has been some updates on furbo’s system and I’ve found that the camera lags more often after the updates so I’ve had to switch to the lowest resolution now and then. Some days, the in and out of the audio is malfunctioning so it will not notify me if my dog was barking. When that happens, if I don’t unplug and replug furbo, it will continue to malfunction. It’s happened to me about 4 times since I’ve had furbo.
I have faith that furbo will improve on these things just because of their great customer service and that is why I still recommend furbo :)
———————Update————————
I’ve been using Furbo for about a year and a half now and I’ve still been recommending this product to people just because of how grateful I am of what furbo has given me. I came across another review that the mic feature is very poor as I was showing a friend of mine this product on amazon. I just want to say I personally think this feature is decent. From time to time I actually talk to my boyfriend and dog at home when I’m out using furbo so quality of the sound is not an issue for us. My dog has never not heard me whenever I called for him on furbo. He always comes running when he hears me on furbo because he thinks he might be getting a treat!
Lastly, the furbo “nanny” feature (with bonus features of intruder alert, selfie alert and your dog being active alert etc) has always been a bonus feature. There was a period in time when everyone got a free trial of the furbo nanny and had a choice if they wanted to proceed with paying monthly for the special features. I simply ignored it and they’re not charging me any fees for it. I am happy with their barking alert, mic and treat toss features.
とにかくメールやらfacebookに感想聞かせろだの
星つけろだのしつこい
遊んでる時の瞬間に星つけろとかないだろ
こっちは金払って買ってんのに
もっと買った人の好きにやらせてほしい
このしつこい
星つけろメールやら
使ってる時の星付けろが無かったら
満点付けてます
The set-up I found to be extremely easy. Plug in the Furbo and connect to your router through the Furbo app and you're good to go.
As I don't trust my dog not to knock it over if within reach I set it up on a shelf in the corner of the room, which works perfectly as I can see most of the room from there and when it shoots out treats they land where he can get to them. I didn't have any round treats as suggested, but I found it works with Feelwells training treats so I'll just stick with that.
I had to turn off the barking alert as I found it was quite sensitive, as my husky likes to have a tantrum when I leave so his howling made it so I had 15 bark alerts after only being gone a short while.
The cable connected to the Furbo is 2 metres long, which is a good length to reach from the shelf to the plug socket. Though it is just your standard micro USB cable, so if you required longer then it would be easy enough to switch with another one.
I gave it a quick test today when I had to go visit my mum's house, so have only tried it when I have been connected to wifi and not over 4g, so I have yet to see how good it is with that. But when connected to wifi on my phone I found the picture to be clear and my dog seemed to hear me just fine. He wasn't in the room with the Furbo when I checked in on him but he soon came running when I called. He was a bit confused but at least it didn't freak him out. He especially liked it when his new robot mummy pinged treats at him. It has a little treat icon on the app that you swipe to ping treats, which is quite fun.
All in all I think it, although pricey, is a worthwhile gadget if like me you get withdrawals after being away from your furkid too long and are paranoid about silly things you think will hurt him if you're away too long. Worth it for the peace of mind and also lots of fun :)
Habe Furbo trotzdem erst gekauft als Angebotswochen waren und es nur knapp 100€ gekostet hat. Für den Preis definitiv super.
Video stockt manchmal was aber an dem geringem Upload meines heimischen WLAN liegt. Die Kamera hat einen extrem großen Radius wodurch auch weite Räume eingefangen werden können. Was aber auch dafür sorgt, dass die Kamerasicht schnell blockiert wird wenn etwas zu dicht dran steht oder sie im Regal zu weit hinten steht.
Der Leckerli Auswurf ist für meinen Hund ein wenig zu groß/viel, habe aber auch einen Zwergspitz.
Die Bell Alarm Funktion lässt sich bzgl der Sensibilität anpassen. Was super ist. Funktioniert aber nur wenn die Kamera angeschalten ist.
Ich mache sie meist nur an wenn ich wirklich grad nach dem Hund schauen will.
Bell Funktion also leider nur möglich wenn ich aufs Stromsparen verzichtet wird.
Wenn der Furbo an ist, leuchtet unten das Licht, nachts machen wir ihn daher aus wenn wir im Haus sind, da es manchmal störend für den Hund ist.
Der Nachtsensor ist etwas sehr empfindlich. Hier würde ich mir eine Einstellfunktion wünschen. Bisher kann man ihn ausschalten
Hatte massive Probleme beim Setup, da der erste Furbo zwar WLAN und Bluetooth ohne Probleme erkannt hat, sich aber immer wieder aus dem WLAN abgemeldet und damit das Setup abgebrochen hat.
Der Support war sehr bemüht und geduldig und hat mir dann zeitnah ein Ersatzgerät und einen kostenfreien Retourenschein für das Defektgerät zugesandt.
Ich hatte den englischen Furbo Support kontaktiert und daher ein Gerät und Schein für aus/für UK erhalten. Lief dennoch ohne Probleme obwohl der originalfurbo vom Amazon.de war.
Meine Rückfragen diesbezüglich wurden alle freundlich und geduldig beantwortet.
I've attached some pictures during the day and at night and as you can see, the video quality is great. So far the cat hasn't been quick enough to get any treats since the dog is so fast (sidenote: the only time the dog is fast is when food is involved), but maybe one day... All in all, 5/5 stars!