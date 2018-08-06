& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen), white (001-01WHTOA-1)

by Furbo
4.4 out of 5 stars 10,768 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "pet cube"
Wireless Communication Technology Wi-Fi,Bluetooth
Video Capture Resolution 1080p
Model 001-01WHTOA-1
Item Dimensions L x W x H 5.91 x 4.72 x 8.86 inches

About this item

  • 1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.
  • 2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.
  • Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.
  • Easy 3-Step Setup: 1) plug in to a power outlet using its USB cord 2) download the Furbo app 3) connect to your home wifi.
  • Stable internet connection & Wifi signal are recommended for best performance.
  • Included Components: Charger
Product Description

"My heart breaks when I have to go to work every morning. Furbo to the rescue. It's the best dog camera!" - INSTYLE

“Why didn’t I buy this sooner?” - BUZZFEED

"Furbo lets you find out the secret life of your dog." - PEOPLE

"I'm convinced Furbo has improved my mental health.” - TODAY

“Gorgeous. Simple & easy to use.” - WIRED

"The Furbo Dog Camera just got even better with its new Furbo Dog Nanny!" - FORBES

"Furbo is the best treat-tossing pet camera" - GIZMODO

The World's One and Only Camera Designed for Dogs - See, Talk, Toss Treats & Barking Alert

hero

5,000 vets & professional dog trainers approved! Furbo saved over 100 dogs' lives!

  • Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with over 100 pieces of your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch. Round shaped treats with a diameter around 0.4 inches work best. Recommended treats: Zuke's Mini,Nutro Mini, Natural Balance Mini-Rewards, Crazy Dog Train-Me Mini
  • Adjustable BARKING ALERT & 2-Way Audio: Furbo's Barking Alerts saved over 100 dogs' lives from fires, gas leaks and intruders. Know when your dog needs you. You can adjust the sensitivity of the barking sensor.
  • 1080p FULL HD Camera & Night Vision: Live stream video to monitor your pet with a 160° wide-angle, 4x zoom day & night.

Furbo Dog Nanny Keeps Your Dog Safe with Real-Time Smart Alerts & Cloud Recording Videos

Dog Activity Alert

Every camera comes with a 90-day free trial of Cloud Recording, Smart Alerts and a daily Doggie Diary. It's an OPTIONAL subscription that you can cancel anytime, so you can still see, talk, toss treats, and receive Barking Alerts even without a subscription.

Be alerted of emergencies in real time! Unlike other cameras that send general sound and motion alerts, Furbo only notifies you of important dog-related events.

1. Real-Time Smart Alerts: Be the first to know when your dog needs help!

  • Dog Activity Alert: Furbo will alert you when it detects dog movements like your dog jumping on furniture or chewing on cords. In addition to knowing when your dog might be in danger, this can also help you to identify separation anxiety through patterns such as constant pacing or licking feet.
  • Person Alert: Know when a person comes into view: whether it's an intruder, a dog walker or just your partner
  • Dog Selfie Alert: Know when your dog misses you. Furbo detects when your dog is facing the camera, taking the most precious selfies.

You can choose to turn on/off each alert according to your own needs.

2. Event-Triggered Cloud Recording: discover what you’re missing in your dog’s day or find out what triggers your dog to bark.

3. Doggie Diary: see the highlights of your dog’s day in 60 seconds. Download and save it to your album to keep the memory of your furbaby.

Furbo's Smart Dog Technology is always getting smarter. More alerts such as Home Emergency Alerts coming soon! (carbon monoxide alert, fire alert, etc)

Alexa

Toss a treat or schedule treat tossing as you head out the door, hands-free!

View

160º wide angle view lets you place Furbo out of reach of your pup and you can can still see the room and your dog clearly!

3-Minute Easy Set Up

k

What's in the box

Read more

Product information

Product Specifications
Item Package Dimensions L x W x H11.3 x 7 x 5.9 inches
Package Weight3.45 Pounds
Item Dimensions L x W x H5.9 x 4.7 x 8.9 inches
Item Weight2.09 Pounds
Brand NameFurbo
Target Audience Keywordwomen, pet owner, pets, dogs
DirectionsUse as intended and instructed with included packaging.
Warranty Description1 year limited warranty
Model NameFurbo Dog Camera
Colorwhite
Age Range DescriptionAll Life Stages
ManufacturerTomofun, LLC
Part Number001-01WHTOA-1
Allergen InformationWalnut Free
Included ComponentsFurbo Dog Camera, Charger
Specific Uses for Productpet monitor
Number of Boxes1
Are batteries included?No
Are batteries required?No
Model Number001-01WHTOA-1
  
Additional Information
ASINB01FXC7JWQ
Customer Reviews 4.4 out of 5 stars10,768 customer ratings
Amazon Best Sellers Rank #1,544 in Pet Supplies (See Top 100 in Pet Supplies)
Shipping Weight3.4 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  
Feedback
 

Important information

Directions

Use as intended and instructed with included packaging.

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
10,768 customer ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
7%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Elizabeth Tapper
1.0 out of 5 stars *New Premium Plan Charges for Basic Functions
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
3,236 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Brandon Brock
1.0 out of 5 stars What a waste... updated a year later 8/21/19 subscribe to use camera roflmao
Reviewed in the United States on April 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
1,970 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
bowiezinspace
5.0 out of 5 stars I've learned my dog is even lazier than I thought...
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
1,043 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Tristan
1.0 out of 5 stars Just ok
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
512 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Alex Batlle
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for my GF overseas!
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2017
Read more
review image
1,514 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jennifer Fowler
1.0 out of 5 stars terrible app and poor customer support- don't waste your money.
Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
361 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
Sophie Leatherbarrow
5.0 out of 5 stars Pricey but great piece of kit
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 10, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
126 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Brit
2.0 out of 5 stars Glorified Webcam
Reviewed in Canada on December 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
134 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Kerry Leigh
1.0 out of 5 stars Worst thing ever
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
84 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
にゃも
5.0 out of 5 stars 地震速報で、改めてFurboの有り難みを実感💕
Reviewed in Japan on December 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
177 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
L. Mah
1.0 out of 5 stars Recieved Used Item!
Reviewed in Canada on August 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
100 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Rosita
5.0 out of 5 stars Eine der genialsten Erfindungen!
Reviewed in Germany on August 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
93 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
shugga_puff
5.0 out of 5 stars Furbo made miracle happen for me
Reviewed in Canada on May 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
86 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
ムト
1.0 out of 5 stars しつこい
Reviewed in Japan on December 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
139 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars felt let down
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
58 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Nat4388
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
44 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
minyuka
5.0 out of 5 stars 監視されている
Reviewed in Japan on October 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
138 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Lisa
4.0 out of 5 stars Great!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
37 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Fedora
4.0 out of 5 stars Costoso ma fa esattamente quello che promette! Consigliato
Reviewed in Italy on October 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
56 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Semiramis-Audron
5.0 out of 5 stars Viele Funktionen. Fantastischer Kundenservice
Reviewed in Germany on March 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
48 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
JN
5.0 out of 5 stars 5/5 Super fun, amazing dog camera
Reviewed in Canada on December 10, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
59 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse

