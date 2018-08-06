Positive points:



I bought this to give myself some peace of mind while I am away from home. It definitely does that. My dogs recognise when it is in use as the light changes from yellow to blue (colours dogs can see). They usually look up immediately when I turn it on to watch them, even if I don't activate the microphone or dispense any treats. They quickly learned to recognise the noise it makes to signal that treats are coming and come to get them very eagerly. They also seem to recognise my voice when I speak to them through the microphone and will obey commands I give them.



The night vision camera is great for low light conditions and often gives a clearer view than the normal camera, even during the day.



The Furbo takes their regular kibble as well as various different brands of treats, so long as they are in small pieces. The unit looks easy to clean and the mechanism hasn't jammed once after dispensing treats hundreds of times now.



I love that I can take photos and videos of my dogs and some of the things they get up to when they think I can't see them. I just wish I could show them the photo evidence of them caught sitting on the sofa!



The barking alerts work well. They are sent promptly and let me check in and decide if I want to speak to the dogs or dispense treats to distract them. It ignores the gruff and growly noises my dogs make when they are just playing nicely together and only picks up and alerts me to a "genuine" bark.



Negative points:



It took a while to get this set up properly as the Furbo unit wouldn't maintain a good connection with my router despite it being in direct line of sight and only about three metres away. My phone showed a full wifi signal where I had located the Furbo. The customer services team were excellent. Very helpful and prompt with their replies. After a firmware update and then resetting the Furbo and connecting again it has been much better. I bought a wifi signal booster hoping that would give me 100% reliability for the connection. It is still a bit unstable, but is now good about 95% of the time.



At first I could only use the app while I was also at home and using wifi (it wouldn't connect using mobile data at all - I am on EE). This was a bit pointless. However, after the firmware update and resetting the unit, it now connects perfectly over mobile data so I can keep an eye on my dogs while I am away from home.



My dogs would destroy the Furbo unit if they could reach it to get to the treats inside, so I have placed it on a high bookcase. This works well but would be vastly improved if it were possible to tilt the camera downwards. As it is, I have had to tip the whole unit forwards and wedge a block under the base so that it gives a good view of the room. The wide angle is great, but when it is located up as high as I need to have it, I can't see the floor (which is where my dogs are most of the time - or at least, where they are supposed to be but the sofa is obviously so much more comfortable!) without tipping it forwards. With the Furbo unit in this tilted position it is a little bit unstable and doesn't fire the treats out so well. It still does, but they tend to just spill or dribble out rather than shoot forwards as they do when it is sitting level. It also gives out far more treats in this tilted position so I am going through them too quickly. As it is not possible to fill the unit with many treats to begin with, this is a problem.



There is a slight delay on the camera so it is not ideal for talking to the dogs and timing my words to their behaviour and reactions, but the delay is only about a second so it is not a major issue.



Overall, I absolutely love my Furbo. It was expensive but the peace of mind is has given me on the occasions I have needed to leave my dogs at home has been worth it. One dog in particular suffers from separation anxiety and she seems to take comfort from hearing my voice occasionally. Of course, I can't be sure she recognises it is me speaking, but she recognises her name and some basic commands so it distracts her from whatever she is doing or feeling for a few moments at least.



Even with my few criticisms, I would still give this 5 stars.