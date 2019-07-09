Loading recommendations for you

$35.95
In Stock.
FurroLandia Hemp Calming Treats for Dogs - 170 Soft Chews - Made in USA - Hemp Oil for Dogs - Dog Anxiety Relief - Natural Calming Aid - Stress - Fireworks - Storms - Aggressive Behavior

4.4 out of 5 stars 2,563 ratings
  ✅100% safe & natural calming support - Our soft chews will calm your dog so it can peacefully endure stressful situations, such as long car trips, visiting unfamiliar places, or hearing Thunder
  ❤️Ideal for all dog breeds & sizes - Whether it is a teacup Chihuahua or a massive pit Bull that you proudly own, our calming treats will keep your dogs constantly relaxed, Behaved and in control
  🇺🇸Made in USA - our natural treats for dogs are infused with ingredients not found in most anxiety-relieving formulas, including Valerian, chamomile and passion flower extracts
  🐕Mega value - With 170 pcs dog anxiety Relief per bottle, Our edible stress remedy is more than what you would usually get from other similar remedies for pets Available on the market
Product Description

SAFE & NATURAL

product
HIGH QUALITY

calming treats for dogs
treats treats treats treats
Hip & Joint Treats Anti Allergy Treats Probiotics Calming Treats
BENEFITS: Hip & Joint Support, Mobility Boost, Reduces Inflamation Relieves Seasonal Allergies, improves Food Allergies, Strengthens Immune System Reduces Stomach Pain, Upset Stomach & Diarrhea Reduces Stress, Separation Anxiety, Aggressive Behavior, Promotes Comfort & Relaxation
Key Ingredients: Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Turmeric, MSM Colostrum, Apple Cider Vinegar, Fennel, Turmeric, Probiotics Probiotc & Prebiotic Strans, Enzyme Blend Hemp (Oil + Powder), Valerian Root, Chamomile Extract, Passion Flower
Compatible with Calming Treats?
GMO FREE, GRAIN FREE, PRESERVATIVE FREE, NATURAL PRODUCT
NATURAL & EFFECTIVE INGREDIENTS:

Product information

Item Package Dimensions L x W x H3.7 x 3.7 x 3.4 inches
Package Weight13.6 Ounces
Item Dimensions L x W x H3 x 3 x 3.5 inches
Brand NameFurroLandia
Target Audience Keyworddogs, adults
Directionsno
Warranty Descriptionno
Model Nameas12
ColorHemp
SizeHemp
Age Range DescriptionAll Life Stages
ManufacturerFurroLandia
Part Numberas12
Allergen InformationAbalone Free
Included Componentsno
Specific Uses for Productno
Number of Boxes1
Are batteries required?No
Model Numberas12
  
ASINB07NPZP1SF
Customer Reviews 4.4 out of 5 stars2,563 customer ratings
Amazon Best Sellers Rank #1,822 in Pet Supplies (See Top 100 in Pet Supplies)
Shipping Weight13.6 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  
Important information

Ingredients

Hemp Seed Meal, Hemp Cold Pressed Virging Hemp Oil, Valerian Extract, Chamomile Extract, Passion Flower, L-tryptophan, 74 Organic Minerals, Magnesium

Directions

no

FurroLandia Hemp Calming Treats for Dogs - 170 Soft Chews - Made in USA - Hemp Oil for Dogs - Dog Anxiety Relief - Natural Calming Aid - Stress - Fireworks - Storms - Aggressive Behavior
JUNGLE PET Calming Support Chewable Treats - With Chamomile Valerian Root Melatonin Passionflower - For High Energy Dogs - OPTIMAL RESULTS
GOODGROWLIES Calming Hemp Treats for Dogs - Made in USA with Hemp Oil - Anxiety Relief - Separation Aid - Stress Relief During Fireworks, Storms, Thunder - Aggressive Behavior, Barking - 120 Chews
Ready Pet Go! Natural Calming Treats for Dogs - Helps with Dog Anxiety, Separation, Barking, Fireworks, Storms - Made in USA - Hemp for Dogs - Dog Calming Treats - 90 Calming Chews for Dogs
Pet Naturals of Vermont - Calming for Dogs, Natural Behavior Support for Stress Inducing Events, 30 Bite-Sized Chews Includes Naturally Sourced Anxiety Calming Ingredients
PetHonesty Hemp Calming Treats for Dogs - All-Natural Soothing Snacks with Hemp + Valerian Root, Stress & Dog Anxiety Relief - Aids with Thunder, Fireworks, Chewing & Barking
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (2563) 3.2 out of 5 stars (18) 4.4 out of 5 stars (808) 4.6 out of 5 stars (444) 3.9 out of 5 stars (548) 4.1 out of 5 stars (1662)
Price $35.95 $11.71 $26.87 $25.99 $3.27 $24.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Pet's Lab Amazon.com Midway Pet Store Ready Pet Go! Amazon.com PetHonesty
Item Dimensions 3.00 x 3.00 x 3.50 inches 3.00 x 3.00 x 3.00 inches 3.50 x 3.50 x 3.50 inches 7.50 x 7.50 x 3.00 inches 3.50 x 3.50 x 3.25 inches
Size Hemp 120 chews 90 Count 1.59 oz NA
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
2,563 customer ratings
5 star
71%
4 star
14%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
7%
Ellis Juan
5.0 out of 5 stars Peace on Earth, or at least in my house
Reviewed in the United States on July 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
302 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mirtha Marin
5.0 out of 5 stars Pup loves these, nice size calming treats.
Reviewed in the United States on April 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
318 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Elizabeth M.
5.0 out of 5 stars Best calming treats ever!
Reviewed in the United States on July 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
291 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kasi
5.0 out of 5 stars Recommended product.
Reviewed in the United States on May 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
272 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kvjr89
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy medium
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
266 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Eric B
5.0 out of 5 stars Dog’s love it!!!
Reviewed in the United States on April 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
274 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Rose
5.0 out of 5 stars Outstanding results for our Boston Terrier & Chihuahua
Reviewed in the United States on September 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
236 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Nicholas E. Deluca
5.0 out of 5 stars These work!
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
208 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

