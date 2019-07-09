- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
FurroLandia Hemp Calming Treats for Dogs - 170 Soft Chews - Made in USA - Hemp Oil for Dogs - Dog Anxiety Relief - Natural Calming Aid - Stress - Fireworks - Storms - Aggressive Behavior
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- ✅100% safe & natural calming support - Our soft chews will calm your dog so it can peacefully endure stressful situations, such as long car trips, visiting unfamiliar places, or hearing Thunder
- ❤️Ideal for all dog breeds & sizes - Whether it is a teacup Chihuahua or a massive pit Bull that you proudly own, our calming treats will keep your dogs constantly relaxed, Behaved and in control
- 🇺🇸Made in USA - our natural treats for dogs are infused with ingredients not found in most anxiety-relieving formulas, including Valerian, chamomile and passion flower extracts
- 🐕Mega value - With 170 pcs dog anxiety Relief per bottle, Our edible stress remedy is more than what you would usually get from other similar remedies for pets Available on the market
Similar item to consider
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
SAFE & NATURAL
NATURAL & EFFECTIVE INGREDIENTS
|
|
|
|
|
NATURAL EXTRACT
|
VALERIAN ROOT
|
NATURAL CHAMOMILE
|
L-TRYPTOPHAN
HIGH QUALITY
|Hip & Joint Treats
|Anti Allergy Treats
|Probiotics
|Calming Treats
|BENEFITS:
|Hip & Joint Support, Mobility Boost, Reduces Inflamation
|Relieves Seasonal Allergies, improves Food Allergies, Strengthens Immune System
|Reduces Stomach Pain, Upset Stomach & Diarrhea
|Reduces Stress, Separation Anxiety, Aggressive Behavior, Promotes Comfort & Relaxation
|Key Ingredients:
|Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Turmeric, MSM
|Colostrum, Apple Cider Vinegar, Fennel, Turmeric, Probiotics
|Probiotc & Prebiotic Strans, Enzyme Blend
|Hemp (Oil + Powder), Valerian Root, Chamomile Extract, Passion Flower
|Compatible with Calming Treats?
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|GMO FREE, GRAIN FREE, PRESERVATIVE FREE, NATURAL PRODUCT
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NATURAL & EFFECTIVE INGREDIENTS:
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Important information
Ingredients
Hemp Seed Meal, Hemp Cold Pressed Virging Hemp Oil, Valerian Extract, Chamomile Extract, Passion Flower, L-tryptophan, 74 Organic Minerals, Magnesium
Directions
no
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Secondly we got it for our Chihuahua who is so afraid of thunder she hides under the bed. This product helps her tremendously!