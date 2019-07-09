These arrived just in time for the July 4th concert of scary booms I experience in my little town every year. Usually I just play music really loud to cancel out the explosions but this year I chose a better way. I've got four furry kids that feed off each other's excitement so it's an all or nothing deal when it comes to quiet, and these treats did just the trick. The biggest surprise was that all four actually ate them without having to wrap them in cheese or push them down their throats. I haven't tried one (yet) but they smell delicious and my girls agree. Overall it was a nice quiet night with them enjoying a nap despite the noise so I'll definitely be buying these again for all future events or when I just need some quiet time.