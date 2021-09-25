“Here are some species the EPA, the USDA, and the Department of Health and Human Services consider ‘pests’: chipmunks, bears, raccoons, foxes, coyotes, skunks, flying squirrels, tree squirrels, little brown bats, rattlesnakes, coral snakes, cliff swallows, crows, house finches, turkey vultures, black vultures, and mute swans.” – from FUZZ



“Agencies can end up spending as much money tracking down the last ten of an invasive species – and monitoring for eleven, twelve, thirteen – than they spent eradicating the first ten thousand.” – from FUZZ



Author Mary Roach is a national treasure. Her books, probably best classed as “popular science,” which describe the condition of the human species and the interactions of its members with aspects of their environment, are penned with a wink and a nod to send the message that her observations should be taken seriously – but not too seriously. FUZZ: WHEN NATURE BREAKS THE LAW is told in a slightly more somber tone because the topic includes the eradication of other creatures with whom we inhabit Earth. Still, it has its lighter moments.



The content of FUZZ seems to generally classify unfuzzy human and animal/plant interactions into three categories: 1) fatal, e.g., bears, elephants, and big cats attacking/killing people, 2) Irksome, e.g., monkeys, various bird species, and mice wreaking havoc on otherwise tidy human environments and possessions, and 3) invasive species introduced by humans into foreign environments for a perceived beneficial purpose that drastically backfires, e.g., rabbits introduced into New Zealand. Trees that kill/injure people by dropping coconuts or cones, or by simply falling over from age, and poisonous plants/seeds that kill when eaten are included in One. For all three categories, the author describes measures being taken or researched to ameliorate the conflicts: traps, animal behavior and genetic modification, translocation, outright killing, and, yes, human behavior modification (i.e., tolerance). In all of this, humor can be found in unlikely places:



“Yosemite rangers tried translocating the bears that were breaking into cars, moving them to the other side of the park. The result: car break-ins on the other side of the park.”



“The classic cornfield scarecrow may actually attract birds, because they start to associate it with food. To a flock of migrating blackbirds, it’s the golden arches on the side of the highway, the Bob’s Big Boy sign, a reason to pull off for a large, fattening meal.”



“The San Francisco Giants baseball team looked into hiring a falconer to deter the hot dog–crazed flock of gulls that circles the stadium in the ninth inning, defecating on fans and every now and then dropping down to interrupt play.”



“In parts of New Zealand’s South Island you run across signs warning of the dangers of 'wilding conifers'. Pine trees! … They were planted as windbreaks, and now they’re all over.”



For me, the most interesting discussions focused on the nuances of ground level tracking of cougars and the unintended consequences of introducing rabbits into New Zealand for the benefit of hunters in 1863 and the subsequent introduction of stoats to control the rabbits in 1881. The New Zealand fiasco brilliantly illustrates the question: “What could possibly go wrong?”



FUZZ was a can’t-put-down read.



Oddly, Mary doesn’t address shark attacks.



“You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” – from the 1975 film JAWS



The reader is perhaps best left with this FUZZ final thought on animal pest control:



“Supermarkets and chain stores don’t poison shoplifters; they come up with better ways to outsmart them.”