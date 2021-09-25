Buy new:
$13.47
List Price: $26.95
Save: $13.48 (50%)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery Thursday, January 13 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Tuesday, January 11. Order within 15 hrs 44 mins
In Stock.
As an alternative, the Kindle eBook is available now and can be read on any device with the free Kindle app. Want to listen? Try Audible.
$$13.47 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$13.47
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks ... has been added to your Cart
<Embed>
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$18.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: The Book Store TX
Sold by: The Book Store TX
(29 ratings)
97% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$18.24
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: SuperBookDeals--
Sold by: SuperBookDeals--
(199544 ratings)
87% positive over last 12 months
In stock.
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$19.88
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: indoobestsellers
Sold by: indoobestsellers
(230909 ratings)
92% positive over last 12 months
In stock.
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs

Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more

Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.

Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.

QR code to download the Kindle App

Enter your mobile phone or email address

Processing your request...

By pressing "Send link," you agree to Amazon's Conditions of Use.

You consent to receive an automated text message from or on behalf of Amazon about the Kindle App at your mobile number above. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Message & data rates may apply.
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

Roach Mary

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Hardcover – September 14, 2021

by Mary Roach (Author)
4.5 out of 5 stars 1,041 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Animal Rights
See all formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$12.80
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$13.47
$13.47 $12.95
Audio CD, MP3 Audio, Unabridged
$26.10
$18.78 $20.68

Enhance your purchase

Read more
Previous page
  1. Print length
    320 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    W. W. Norton & Company
  4. Publication date
    September 14, 2021
  5. Dimensions
    5.8 x 1.1 x 8.6 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    1324001933
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1324001935
  8. See all details
Next page
The Amazon Book Review
The Amazon Book Review
Book recommendations, author interviews, editors' picks, and more. Read it now.

Frequently bought together

  • Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law
  • +
  • Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War
  • +
  • Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

From the Publisher

Read more
Read more
Read more

Editorial Reviews

Review

"[Fuzz is] powerfully propelled by the force of Roach’s unflinching fascination with the weird, the gross and the downright improbable... There’s a wacky genius to [her] interjections...[Her] curious and generous engagement with her subjects makes for world-expanding reading."
Amelia Urry, Washington Post

"An idiosyncratic tour with Roach as the wisecracking, ever-probing guide... My favorite moments, ultimately, weren’t the funny ones, but those that reveal a bit of scientific poetry."
Vicki Constantine Croke, New York Times Book Review

"Each chapter is packed with the results of [Roach’s] detailed investigations. Roach uses footnotes to add both depth and lightness to the topic at hand by capturing misfit studies, asides, and hilarious tangents... Refreshing."
Katherine E. Himes, Science

"With her characteristic dry wit, [Roach] brings an intense fascination to the seldom discussed details and the at times absurd miscellany in the unexplored corners of unappreciated research... It is impossible not to smirk, chortle and sometimes outright belly laugh as you read her many wry asides and funny but fascinating footnotes... But the real trick Roach pulls off is to keep you laughing while at the same time making sure the earnest points come across."
Tiffany O'Callaghan, New Scientist

"Full of kernels of fascinating information... Her approach is informative and unpretentious, and she’s always armed with a dry sense of humor. Roach will change the way you think about the great outdoors. What more could you ask for?"
Emerson Malone, Buzzfeed

"The book brims with Roach’s irreverent humor, which particularly shines when she experiences human-animal conflict firsthand... A blend of modern science and history, with Roach’s flair for spotting hidden absurdities... As another entry in Roach’s canon of books, Fuzz stands tall (and hairy), educating as much as it entertains."
Bethany Brookshire, Science News

"Reading a Mary Roach book is like spending a luxurious and joyful evening with the perfect dinner guest. Delightful facts become indelibly etched in your brain, and only later do you realize that hours have passed and your face slightly hurts from smiling too hard. In Fuzz, Roach’s peerless storytelling skills are paired with a sense of moral urgency, as she recounts stories of humans and other animals, uneasily and clumsily learning to co-exist in a world that they must now share."
Ed Yong, bestselling author of I Contain Multitudes

"Hilarious! With Fuzz, Mary Roach again takes us into an unfamiliar scientific realm, in this case the science of managing the conflicts between humans and the natural world―lethal leopards, rampaging elephants, jet-downing birds, even killer trees. It’s an ever-widening conflict zone, but one that Ms. Roach gleefully mines for a multitude of bizarre facts that’ll make you snort coffee through your nose."
Erik Larson, bestselling author of The Splendid and the Vile

"This book is such a rich stew of anecdotes and lore that it’s best savored slowly, bit by bit... No matter the situation, Roach approaches it with contagious enthusiasm."
Alice Cary, BookPage (starred review)

From the Back Cover

Praise for Mary Roach

"There is much to enjoy about Mary Roach―her infectious awe for quirky science and its nerdy adherents, her one-liners…She is beloved, and justifiably so."
― Jon Ronson, New York Times Book Review

"Our most consistently entertaining science journalist…Roach goes where other writers wouldn’t dare…And her search produces images―a kind of technopoetry―that are hard to forget."
O, The Oprah Magazine

"Nobody does weird science quite like [Mary Roach]."
― Lexi Pandell, Wired

"[Mary Roach] is a bold, tenacious, and insatiable reporter…[She] has a knack for posing the embarrassing, nonlinear and too obvious questions that others are always afraid to ask."
― Pamela Paul, New York Times Book Review

"[Roach’s books are] meticulously researched, beautifully written, and disturbingly funny…Roach’s prose is a triumph―an engaging blend of anecdote, research, and reflection…She’s the most courageous―and empathetic―science writer we’ve got."
― Emily Rapp Black, Boston Globe

"Roach excels in capturing science’s ‘foreign country’ aspect―roaming as a stranger in a strange land among its weird norms and novelties, grand monomaniacal passions, practitioners’ idiosyncrasies and obscure lexicon…She writes exquisitely about the excruciating."
― Stephen Phillips, Los Angeles Times
Read more

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ W. W. Norton & Company (September 14, 2021)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 320 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1324001933
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1324001935
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.06 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 5.8 x 1.1 x 8.6 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 1,041 ratings

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
1,041 global ratings
5 star
62%
4 star
26%
3 star
9%
2 star
2%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

amachinist
VINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 stars Possible Peaceful Coexistence?
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dakota papa
5.0 out of 5 stars You gotta love this lady
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2021
Verified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mr. Joe
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars When other creatures with whom we share Earth become pesky
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2021
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jan Dziekan
5.0 out of 5 stars Not Only For Wildlife Conservationists
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2021
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Donald A. Hershberger
5.0 out of 5 stars Covered
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Interesting Facts
Reviewed in Canada on January 3, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report abuse