Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Hardcover – September 14, 2021
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
Audio CD, MP3 Audio, Unabridged
|$18.78
|$20.68
An Instant New York Times Bestseller • #1 Los Angeles Times Bestseller • #1 Indie Hardcover Nonfiction Bestseller • Longlisted for the 2022 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction • A New York Times Editors' Choice • A Washington Post Notable Book of 2021 • A Goodreads Choice Award Finalist • An NPR 2021 Best Book of the Year • A New York Public Library 2021 Best Book of the Year • A BookPage Best Book of 2021, Nonfiction • A Bookshop.org Best Nonfiction Book of 2021 • A Chicago Public Library Best Book of 2021 • A Library Journal Best Science & Technology Book of 2021 • A Publisher's Weekly Best Book of 2021 • Science Best Book of 2021 • A Smithsonian 10 Best Science Book of 2021 • A St. Louis Public Radio Best Book of 2021
Join "America’s funniest science writer" (Peter Carlson, Washington Post), Mary Roach, on an irresistible investigation into the unpredictable world where wildlife and humans meet.
What’s to be done about a jaywalking moose? A bear caught breaking and entering? A murderous tree? Three hundred years ago, animals that broke the law would be assigned legal representation and put on trial. These days, as New York Times best-selling author Mary Roach discovers, the answers are best found not in jurisprudence but in science: the curious science of human-wildlife conflict, a discipline at the crossroads of human behavior and wildlife biology.
Roach tags along with animal-attack forensics investigators, human-elephant conflict specialists, bear managers, and "danger tree" faller blasters. Intrepid as ever, she travels from leopard-terrorized hamlets in the Indian Himalaya to St. Peter’s Square in the early hours before the pope arrives for Easter Mass, when vandal gulls swoop in to destroy the elaborate floral display. She taste-tests rat bait, learns how to install a vulture effigy, and gets mugged by a macaque.
Combining little-known forensic science and conservation genetics with a motley cast of laser scarecrows, langur impersonators, and trespassing squirrels, Roach reveals as much about humanity as about nature’s lawbreakers. When it comes to "problem" wildlife, she finds, humans are more often the problem―and the solution. Fascinating, witty, and humane, Fuzz offers hope for compassionate coexistence in our ever-expanding human habitat.12 illustrations
Editorial Reviews
Review
― Amelia Urry, Washington Post
"An idiosyncratic tour with Roach as the wisecracking, ever-probing guide... My favorite moments, ultimately, weren’t the funny ones, but those that reveal a bit of scientific poetry."
― Vicki Constantine Croke, New York Times Book Review
"Each chapter is packed with the results of [Roach’s] detailed investigations. Roach uses footnotes to add both depth and lightness to the topic at hand by capturing misfit studies, asides, and hilarious tangents... Refreshing."
― Katherine E. Himes, Science
"With her characteristic dry wit, [Roach] brings an intense fascination to the seldom discussed details and the at times absurd miscellany in the unexplored corners of unappreciated research... It is impossible not to smirk, chortle and sometimes outright belly laugh as you read her many wry asides and funny but fascinating footnotes... But the real trick Roach pulls off is to keep you laughing while at the same time making sure the earnest points come across."
― Tiffany O'Callaghan, New Scientist
"Full of kernels of fascinating information... Her approach is informative and unpretentious, and she’s always armed with a dry sense of humor. Roach will change the way you think about the great outdoors. What more could you ask for?"
― Emerson Malone, Buzzfeed
"The book brims with Roach’s irreverent humor, which particularly shines when she experiences human-animal conflict firsthand... A blend of modern science and history, with Roach’s flair for spotting hidden absurdities... As another entry in Roach’s canon of books, Fuzz stands tall (and hairy), educating as much as it entertains."
― Bethany Brookshire, Science News
"Reading a Mary Roach book is like spending a luxurious and joyful evening with the perfect dinner guest. Delightful facts become indelibly etched in your brain, and only later do you realize that hours have passed and your face slightly hurts from smiling too hard. In Fuzz, Roach’s peerless storytelling skills are paired with a sense of moral urgency, as she recounts stories of humans and other animals, uneasily and clumsily learning to co-exist in a world that they must now share."
― Ed Yong, bestselling author of I Contain Multitudes
"Hilarious! With Fuzz, Mary Roach again takes us into an unfamiliar scientific realm, in this case the science of managing the conflicts between humans and the natural world―lethal leopards, rampaging elephants, jet-downing birds, even killer trees. It’s an ever-widening conflict zone, but one that Ms. Roach gleefully mines for a multitude of bizarre facts that’ll make you snort coffee through your nose."
― Erik Larson, bestselling author of The Splendid and the Vile
"This book is such a rich stew of anecdotes and lore that it’s best savored slowly, bit by bit... No matter the situation, Roach approaches it with contagious enthusiasm."
― Alice Cary, BookPage (starred review)
From the Back Cover
Praise for Mary Roach
"There is much to enjoy about Mary Roach―her infectious awe for quirky science and its nerdy adherents, her one-liners…She is beloved, and justifiably so."
― Jon Ronson, New York Times Book Review
"Our most consistently entertaining science journalist…Roach goes where other writers wouldn’t dare…And her search produces images―a kind of technopoetry―that are hard to forget."
― O, The Oprah Magazine
"Nobody does weird science quite like [Mary Roach]."
― Lexi Pandell, Wired
"[Mary Roach] is a bold, tenacious, and insatiable reporter…[She] has a knack for posing the embarrassing, nonlinear and too obvious questions that others are always afraid to ask."
― Pamela Paul, New York Times Book Review
"[Roach’s books are] meticulously researched, beautifully written, and disturbingly funny…Roach’s prose is a triumph―an engaging blend of anecdote, research, and reflection…She’s the most courageous―and empathetic―science writer we’ve got."
― Emily Rapp Black, Boston Globe
"Roach excels in capturing science’s ‘foreign country’ aspect―roaming as a stranger in a strange land among its weird norms and novelties, grand monomaniacal passions, practitioners’ idiosyncrasies and obscure lexicon…She writes exquisitely about the excruciating."
― Stephen Phillips, Los Angeles Times
Product details
- Publisher : W. W. Norton & Company (September 14, 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 320 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1324001933
- ISBN-13 : 978-1324001935
- Item Weight : 1.06 pounds
- Dimensions : 5.8 x 1.1 x 8.6 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #1,247 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #1 in Animal Rights (Books)
- #2 in Animal Behavior & Communication
- #2 in Biology of Wildlife
Culling of invasive wildlife may actually result in an increase in their population. Use of fungicides, insecticides and pesticides, may kill more than the intended target. Introduction of non-native predators, may upset the natural balance of native species. Erecting "deer crossing" signs does not reduce motor vehilce accidents with white tails, elk and moose on highhways parituclarly when vehicles are traveling 65+ mph. There are ways to adapt vehicles to prevent some of these usually dusk or dawn accidents. Passing legislation for waste disposal may decrease urban ursine foraging for a while, but these laws are impossible to enforce. Scariest of all, is the use of Genetic Bio-Control of Invasive Rodents being used on wild mice in island habitats. What happens if these genetically altered mice make it off the island or breed with other mice? Jane Goodall warns strict guidelines are needed if genetic engineering techniques for wildlife control become widespread.
The author goes to places the reader may not have known and asks questsions the reader may have thought of, but dared not ask. Indeed, It takes guts to inquire of the director of Gardens and Garbage of the Pontifical Academy for Life in Vatican City how the rat population is controled. There are, unfortunately, no easy solutions nor one size fits all for the many situations presented. Somehow the suggestions of coexistence, acceptance and resignation seem unsatisfying. This work, however, is important for presenting the breadth of the problem. Our behaviors in how we interact with wildlife can either elevate or reduce the dilemmas created in human/wildlife coexistence.
This particular book, Fuzz, did not disappoint: interesting, even captivating, and good for many smiles and chuckles, reading about a subject, human- animal conflicts, that I would have expected to be dull as dirt and would not have thought it worth my while to read about.
“Agencies can end up spending as much money tracking down the last ten of an invasive species – and monitoring for eleven, twelve, thirteen – than they spent eradicating the first ten thousand.” – from FUZZ
Author Mary Roach is a national treasure. Her books, probably best classed as “popular science,” which describe the condition of the human species and the interactions of its members with aspects of their environment, are penned with a wink and a nod to send the message that her observations should be taken seriously – but not too seriously. FUZZ: WHEN NATURE BREAKS THE LAW is told in a slightly more somber tone because the topic includes the eradication of other creatures with whom we inhabit Earth. Still, it has its lighter moments.
The content of FUZZ seems to generally classify unfuzzy human and animal/plant interactions into three categories: 1) fatal, e.g., bears, elephants, and big cats attacking/killing people, 2) Irksome, e.g., monkeys, various bird species, and mice wreaking havoc on otherwise tidy human environments and possessions, and 3) invasive species introduced by humans into foreign environments for a perceived beneficial purpose that drastically backfires, e.g., rabbits introduced into New Zealand. Trees that kill/injure people by dropping coconuts or cones, or by simply falling over from age, and poisonous plants/seeds that kill when eaten are included in One. For all three categories, the author describes measures being taken or researched to ameliorate the conflicts: traps, animal behavior and genetic modification, translocation, outright killing, and, yes, human behavior modification (i.e., tolerance). In all of this, humor can be found in unlikely places:
“Yosemite rangers tried translocating the bears that were breaking into cars, moving them to the other side of the park. The result: car break-ins on the other side of the park.”
“The classic cornfield scarecrow may actually attract birds, because they start to associate it with food. To a flock of migrating blackbirds, it’s the golden arches on the side of the highway, the Bob’s Big Boy sign, a reason to pull off for a large, fattening meal.”
“The San Francisco Giants baseball team looked into hiring a falconer to deter the hot dog–crazed flock of gulls that circles the stadium in the ninth inning, defecating on fans and every now and then dropping down to interrupt play.”
“In parts of New Zealand’s South Island you run across signs warning of the dangers of 'wilding conifers'. Pine trees! … They were planted as windbreaks, and now they’re all over.”
For me, the most interesting discussions focused on the nuances of ground level tracking of cougars and the unintended consequences of introducing rabbits into New Zealand for the benefit of hunters in 1863 and the subsequent introduction of stoats to control the rabbits in 1881. The New Zealand fiasco brilliantly illustrates the question: “What could possibly go wrong?”
FUZZ was a can’t-put-down read.
Oddly, Mary doesn’t address shark attacks.
“You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” – from the 1975 film JAWS
The reader is perhaps best left with this FUZZ final thought on animal pest control:
“Supermarkets and chain stores don’t poison shoplifters; they come up with better ways to outsmart them.”
From bears plundering garbage bins to birds damaging plane engines, Mary Roach wrote a fascinating, intelligent and highly entertaining book on many forms of human-nature tensions happening on “our” turf and what can be done about them. Believe me, there are no easy solutions.